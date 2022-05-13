Beastars Season 3 Release Date, Characters, Trailer And What We Know So Far

Share Pin 0 Shares

A society of civilized animals, Sounds interesting. A society where animals do everything just like humans, where different animals coexist and share their share of drama, just like we do. Beastars is a Netflix Original anime series first released in 2020 and is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name. Know more on beastars season 3!

The unique storyline has attracted a lot of interest from the audience, and the anime series is set for the release of its third season, which is also its final season, anytime soon. So let’s take a look at what we know about Beastars season 3 so far.

When Is Beastars Season 3 Releasing?

Beastars was first released on March 13, 2020, outside Japan, on Netflix. Before this, the show was originally released on Fui Tv in 2019, but later on, the rights went to Netflix. The second season of Beastars has had a release date of July 15, 2021. With the two seasons releasing back to back and when the world seems to be recovering from the pandemic, it seems very likely that the release date of Beastars season 3 will be announced soon.

If reports are believed, Beastars season 3 release date will be sometime around mid of 2022 or late 2022. The fans can only hope for an early release after the second season ends in 2021.

Who Are The People Behind Beastars?

Bestars is the anime adaptation of a Japanese manga series of the same name. Beastars manga is written and illustrated by Paru Itagaki. Shinichi Matsumi directed and Nanami Higuchi produced the Studio orange adaptation of the series . Satoru Kosaki has given the music for the Netflix anime and the original one.

Shunsuke Hosoi, Yoshinori Takeeda, Kazuki Ooshima, and Makiko Kuroiwa jointly produce different episodes. The show’s popularity rests hugely upon the efforts put in by the crew that strives hard to make it a success.

What Is Beastars About?

Beastars depicts a civilized world of animals where different animals live together, but there is an unsaid conflict between the herbivores and carnivores. However, trouble arises when they murder an alpaca ,Tem in school. His friend, Legoshi, the wolf, finds himself tangled up in the circumstances of his friend’s death, as well as his complex feelings about his true nature as well as his feelings for Haru, the rabbit. His friend, Louis, is the secretary of Cherryton academy’s drama club.

The second season of Beastars, which is based on the manga that was released on the Weekly Shonen Champion, depicts the next story arc of how the All Organism Council sets the criteria for the next Beastar as someone who will be able to solve Tem’s murder. Louis goes to Shisgigumi to work after leaving the school to everyone’s shock. Legoshi and Louis’s duel opened up the door of complications for Legoshi that impacted his romance with Haru.

Finally, Legoshi faces Tem’s killer, and he defeats Riz. The series concludes with some interesting turns that have opened up season 3.

What Is The Expected Plot of Beasters 3?

The rumours about the release of Beasters season 3 by Studio Orange and Netflix is already doing rounds. We might explore Legoshi’s decision about his life whether or not he wants to stay in the school . They might also shed some light on his love life and his relationship with Haru. There are chances that Louis, Haru, and Jack will join Legoshi in his escapade.

There are high chances that season 3 of Beastars will also see the arrival of several new characters like Yahya. If the anime follows the Manga series, there are high chances that Louise and Legoshi need to come to terms with their Father Figure. There is a huge array of adventure and thrill on their journey ahead as they try to work more towards bridging the gap between the herbivores and carnivores.

Who Is In The Cast of Beastars?

The voice cast members of the first season of Beastars include Chikahiro Kobayashi, who voices the character of Legoshi, Yuki Ono as Louis, Sayaka Senbongi, who voices the character of Haru. Other cast members of the side characters include Atsumi Tanezaki who voices Juno, Junyo Enoki who voices Jack, Akio Ohtsuka who voices Gouhin, Takeo Otsuka who voices Collot, Yoshiyuki Shimozuma who voices Voss, Fukushi Ochiai as Sanou, Yuma Uchida as Miguno, Nato Kobayashi who voiced Durham and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Kai.

The second season saw Yuki Kaji joining the cast of Beastars as the voice artist for Pina. The other original cast members have continued with their parts in Beastars season 2.

Who Is The Cast of Beastars 3?

Even though there are no announcements regarding the new voice cast members of Beasters season 3 by Studio Orange, it is quite obvious that the original cast might return. The cast of the third season might include Chikahiro Kobayashi, who voices the character of Legoshi, Yuki Ono as Louis, Sayaka Senbongi, who voices the character of Haru.

Other cast members of the side characters include Atsumi Tanezaki who voices Juno, Junyo Enoki who voices Jack, Akio Ohtsuka who voices Gouhin, Takeo Otsuka who voices Collot, Yoshiyuki Shimozuma who voices Voss, Fukushi Ochiai as Sanou, Yuma Uchida as Miguno, Nato Kobayashi who voiced Durham, Yuki Kaji as Pina and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Kai.

Where to watch Beastars 3?

Beastars has gained huge popularity amongst the fans, and the series was first released on Fuji Tv in 2019. However, later on, Netflix bought the rights, and both seasons, season 1 and season 2, are available on Netflix after, Netflix Japan got it.

Studio Orange and Netflix will release the anime Beastars season 3 soon, and it will be on Netflix.

Is Beastars worth watching?

Once Studio Orange announced the anime based on the civil society of the anthropomorphic animals, there was quite a curiosity surrounding it. However, after the first season’s release, the fans are excited to watch the mystery unfold. We should compliment the series and its strong content and amazing characters .

Beastars has received positive reviews so far, and the fans can only hope for the same as Beastars season 3, for which the fans are waiting eagerly.

What are the rumours about Beastars season 3?

If rumours are true, there are peaceful talks about Beastars season 3 cancellation. However, neither has Studio orange announced the cancellation nor did Netflix.

There has been no official trailer release or even announcement regarding Beastars season 3 release date yet. So the fans can only hope for the best and return their favourite anime.

Is Season 4 of Beastars happening?

As per the official announcement by the producers of Beastars, the third season is supposedly the last season of the series. However, there are no hints if season 4 is official, and it depends entirely on the makers.

