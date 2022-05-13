Finance
Bhubaneshwar – Attractive Investment Destination in Eastern India
Bhubaneshwar is the capital and largest city of the Indian state of Orissa. Renowned German architect Otto Konigsberg designed the modern city of Bhubaneshwar in 1946. The city is also referred as the “Temple City of India” as it contains a large number of Hindu temples.
Bhubaneshwar was essentially designed to be a residential city having outlying industrial areas. Until the 1990s the city didn’t have any major investor and was dominated mainly by Public Sector Units, small scale and retail manufacturing. Today, Bhubaneshwar is one of the most preferred investment destinations of India.
Bhubaneshwar is ranked the 5th fastest growing Indian city in terms of real estate. It has the sacred towns of Puri and Konark and attracts many pilgrims and tourists every year.
Transport Infrastructure
Bhubaneshwar has well-developed roadways and houses the headquarters of the Orissa State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC). Even the headquarters of the East Coast Railway is located in Bhubaneshwar. Through the daily express, passenger and weekly trains it is connected to major Indian cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Gwalior, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Bhopal, Jaipur and Ujjain.
Bhubaneshwar also houses Orissa’s only domestic airport, the Biju Patnaik Airport, also called as the Bhubaneshwar airport. It has regular flights to major Indian destinations.
Economy
Bhubaneshwar has emerged to be one of the fastest developing semiconductor and IT hubs of India. The state government has furthered the IT growth in Bhubaneshwar by building IT parks such as Infocity 1 and the new Infocity 2. The Info City was conceptualized as a 5-star IT park, as per the Export Promotion Industrial Parks (EPIP) Scheme.
Bhubaneshwar also houses reputed IT companies such as Satyam Computer Services Ltd., and Infosys, which have been in Bhubaneshwar since 1996-97. In February 2008, another esteemed company, Wipro, started its operation in Bhubaneshwar. This state has also earned an extraordinary distinction of being the first city to accommodate the top four Indian IT companies, namely Infosys, TCS, Mahindra Satyam and Wipro.
In addition, it has also attracted foreign companies such as Nethawk (Finnish Telecommunication Company), IBM, Robert Bosch and Gennum Corporation (Canada).
Future Plans for the City
The Vision 2030 and Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) framed by the Department of Architecture and Regional Planning at IIT Kharagpur, ideates integration of two big cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar into a single 720 sq. Km Urban Complex.
This Vision 2030 aims at transforming Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar into a world-class urban center to create attractive investment opportunities from both, domestic and overseas sources.
The Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) strives to create textile parks and prime urban centers in the Bhubaneswar – Cuttack Urban Complex. It also envisages promoting intra-regional mass transportation networks through better airway and railway connections. It also aims at promoting tourism through film city projects, theme parks and travel circuits such as art villages, nature trails and Palace-on-Wheels.
The CDP has also suggested the creation of theme oriented cities on the lines of education, health and software. A Special Tourism Park is also expected to facilitate tourism in the Bhubaneswar-Puri-Konark Corridor.
By drawing a talent pool of around 50,000 general and 20,000 technically qualified graduates in Orissa, the city aims to export software worth approx. $1000 million by 2011-2012.
Finance
The Master Key System by Charles F Haanel – Book Review
Synopsis of Content:
This is a classic self improvement book first published by Charles F. Haanel as a correspondence course in 1912 and then as a single book in 1917. This book was a key source for much of the material in the recent book and video entitled The Secret by Rhonda Byrne.
In this book Haanel uses new age psychology concepts to describe how people can use thought in complex ways to be successful. Built on the earlier works by William James and other 19th century writers it focuses on the mind’s ability to create reality. While this sounds fanciful it is not. Haanel was a serious and successful businessman who truly believed that the way we think and the way we use our minds is the largest influence on the reality we build for ourselves. This is not about magic rather it is about how to use your mind both to build your own self disciplines which empower you to accomplish more and also builds on the relationship between thought and matter.
The skeptic need only look at modern theoretical physics to find verification of the basic theories that Haanel wrote about a century before science had discovered the basis for his theories.
For anyone serious about exploring the potential of disciplining the mind and using it to influence your outcomes this book provides valuable insights. It was far ahead of its time.
Each chapter is followed by study questions and exercises for the reader to implement the lessons taught.
Readability/Writing Quality:
This book is written in the typical prose style of similar books a century ago. For modern readers who are accustomed to outlined materials with clear chapter headings and bulleted lists this will be more difficult to follow. The book is written in the style of numbered paragraphs. Each set of concepts builds on the preceding ones. It requires a bit more concentration then many modern books do.
Notes on Author:
Haanel was an author and businessman in St. Louis at the end of the 19th century and beginning of the 20th. He was born in 1866 and died in 1949. His books were well read during his life. He also wrote Mental Chemistry and The New Psychology.
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. The universal or cosmic mind is a representation of how all thought in the universe is connected. The more one develops the ability to become aware of this universal mind the more effective one’s own thinking can be.
2. Our reality, both in terms of matter and energy, is influence by the way we think. We can achieve more by harnessing this power or can fail by our inability to understand it.
3. A practice of focused and directed mediations and thought experiments can elevate your power of thought in ways that lead to greater understanding and achievement. It takes time and effort but the author has demonstrated its efficacy as have others.
Publication Information:
The Master Key System by Charles F. Haanel is no longer protected by the author’s copyright. However a copyrighted version was published by Jeremy RP. Tarcher for Penguin Books in 2007.
Rating for this Book
Over all Rating for Book: Good
Writing Style: Somewhat difficult.
Finance
Farmland Investment Performance in Europe – 2011 – 2012
Farmland values across emerging economies in Europe continued to perform well during 2011 as increased investor appetite for productive agricultural assets, as well as active agriculture investment policies from of China and Arab states who are interested in bolstering food security has provided stable short-term pricing support.
Throughout Europe there is little data available to effectively measure the performance of farmland investments; one must then rely on anecdotal evidence supplied by land agents and agribusinesses in the region.
There remains substantial growth potential in the region; in Romania for example, which joined the EU in 2007, farmland can be bought for around 2,000 – 2,500 per hectare – up to 40 times cheaper than in parts of Western Europe. (Daily Telegraph, 2011, Rich pickings from Eastern Europe’s farmlands).
According to Valeriu Tabara; Romanian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR), foreigners currently own more than 700,000 hectares of agricultural area in Romania, representing 8.5% of the total arable land.
“The agricultural land owned by the foreigners in Romania at the moment is more than 700,000 hectares, with Italy having 24.29% of the surface, Germany 15.48% and the Arab countries, 9.9%. The request to buy agricultural land is a developing phenomenon,”Tabara said.
According to the data revealed by the minister, other countries with significant farmland investments are Austria with 6.13%, Spain with 6.2%, Denmark with 4.25%, the Netherlands with
2.4%, Hungary with 8.17%, Greece with 2.4% and Turkey with 0.78%, whereas Malta, Cyprus, Monaco, San Marino and Luxembourg have acquires 5.91% of Romania’s agricultural land through offshore companies. Land owners in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Iran are present from the Arab world.
In a recent paper published by Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting, farmland values in the Ukraine were assessed using the income capitalization approach to farmland price estimation. Based on the actual land productivity (gross margins) for Ukrainian farms over the period of 2007-2009, researchers found that a hectare of arable land would be traded from 1500 UAH (Zakarpattia) to 5500 UAH (Kirovohrad). If the sub sample of top-25% performing farms was to be considered, the maximum land value will increase to around 6800 UAH or $860 USD (Oleh Nivevskiy & Serhiy Kandul, 2011, The Value of Farmland – Expected Farmland Prices in Ukraine after lifting the Moratorium on Farmland Sales, Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting).
It is widely expected that farmland values in the Ukraine will continue rise as the number of investors keen to access the productivity potential of the country’s black earth rises
In recent years there has been a proliferation of investment schemes based on the cultivation of Ukrainian farmland, with one scheme collapsing entirely and another offering land parcels for an extortionate price of $2,325 (USD) per hectare. This represents a potential ‘land-banking’ style mark-up of 1,130% at worst, and 170% at best.
Elsewhere in the region, a hectare of agricultural land in Hungary, Poland or the Czech Republic is priced between 5,500 and 7,000 demonstrating a continued upward trend in values throughout 2011.
Finance
Writing Article Titles: It’s Not As Difficult As You Think
When you write an article, you need to capture your reader’s attention by generating catchy headlines based on keywords within your subject matter. This will ensure that you grab your reader’s attention, immediately. There are few requirements for writing effective titles:
- Know the category the article will be published under
- Know the sub-category
- Know your keywords or phrases
- Have a good description of your product, service, or personality
- Search the web or your own website for details
Category
The category is critical. Think from the reader’s perspective. How will they find your content? The amazing thing about the internet is that it’s all organized. Take this article for example, it is categorized under Writing and Speaking. The sub-category is Article Marketing. It’s an efficient way to store content. Search engines can easily filter through your site to find relevant content to what the user is searching for. After all, tools like WordPress offer categories for a reason… might as well put it to good use.
Sub-category
The sub-category is similar to that of the main category. They are the children of the a parents. For example, take home improvement. There are so many children under this category such as appliances, audio video, bath and shower, cabins, cleaning tips and tools, concrete, DIY, doors, electrical, energy efficiency, feng shui, flooring, foundation, furniture, green living, heating and air conditioning… the list goes on and on. It’s much simpler for a users to drill down by selecting the category the he or she is interested, thus, finding the content they want to read more quickly.
Keywords and Phrases
Keywords and phrases play a critical role with ALL content on the web. If you want to get found, then you need to embed the keywords within your article title, meta description, meta title, excerpt, and body. Again, search engines will rapidly run through it’s database of indexed pages looking for these keywords, per the category, and return results to its user. If you are not including keywords inside all fields on the pages, then you are not going to get found. After brand, you should know what your keywords are before anything else. Do not stuff keywords. Ideally, 3-5 keywords is enough for a 400 to 600 word articles.
Description
The description is a brief summary of your product, service or personality. It acts kind of like a mission statement for content. It will tell you how to carefully construct the article titles to convey a specific message to search engines users and reader across the web. The description allows you to write headlines clearly. This is the beginning of building your online presence.
Website
Chances are, if you are looking to write article titles, then you most likely have a blog or website. There are more golden nuggets to be found within your own content than there is trying to be creative from thin air. In other words, you probably already wrote a lot of good stuff (I.e. bullet points number listed, quotes, services, products, etc.) that can be turned into 400-word articles.
Example of Writing Amazing Article Titles
- Category: Health and Fitness
- Sub-category: Personal Training
- Description: We strive to build confidence in all areas of life. We work with top level athletes as well as clients who are beginning their fitness journey towards a healthier lifestyle. Our encouraging environment enables all ages to build strength, acquire endurance, learn the importance of injury prevention, and enhance performance levels. Our staff is at constant attention of proper technique while conditioning and our athletic trainer is able to teach the significance of strengthening the body with correct form. The Staff designs training groups in accordance to ability, age, and goal of each member. Our passion is to show each individual that they can reach their own idea of greatness on and off the field.
- Website: Your Domain Name (URL)
- Keywords: injury prevention, performance, nutrition, endurance, strength, fitness, health
Now that all the details are available, it’s time to start writing. For example,
- Injury Prevention: 3 Things I Wish I’d Known Earlier
- Why the Biggest “Myths” About Fitness May Actually Be Right
- Undeniable Proof That You Need Muscle Conditioning
- 3 Tips About Nutrition From Industry Experts
When it comes time to start writing your articles, you then write to the title, per the category. For example, if you are writing to “Injury Prevention: 3 Things I Wish I’d Known Earlier,” then write the content to that title as it relates to the category and sub-category, Health and Fitness and Personal Training. The above are just a few examples, but you get the point. Finally, keep your headlines under 60 characters. Search engines will cut off the end and leave trailing periods (I.e… ).
In conclusion, don’t make a big deal about writing perfect article titles. Just know who you are as a business and what you offer as a product, service, or personality. Implement keywords that you know people might use; Finally, write to the title using categories as a compass. Chances are, you just might drive more traffic to your website.
