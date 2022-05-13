Bitcoin Gains Momentum, Why Break Above $30K Is Crucial

Bitcoin dived towards the $25,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC is now recovering and might eye an upside break above the key $30,000 resistance zone.

Bitcoin found support above $25,000 and started an upside correction.

The price is still trading below $30,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $30,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair must clear the $30,000 barrier to move into a positive zone and started a real recovery.

Bitcoin Price Starts Recovery

Bitcoin price remained in a bearish zone below the $30,000 support zone. BTC extended its decline and traded below the $28,000 level.

There was a spike below the $26,000 level and the price traded to a new multi-month low at $25,332. A base was formed above $25,000 and the price started a fresh upward move. There was a clear move above the $26,500 and $27,500 resistance levels.

The price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $32,130 swing high to $25,332 low. However, it is still trading below $30,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $30,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The next major resistance is near the $30,500 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $32,130 swing high to $25,332 low.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

A clear move above the $30,000 and $30,500 resistance levels might start a fresh increase in the coming sessions. The next key resistance could be near the $31,500 level, above which the price might rise above $32,000.

Fresh Decline in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $30,000 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $28,800 level.

The next major support is seen near the $27,650 level. A downside break and close below the $27,650 support might accelerate losses. The next major support could be $26,200, below which the bears might aim a move towards the $25,500 support zone.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $28,200, followed by $27,650.

Major Resistance Levels – $30,000, $30,500 and $31,500.