Bitcoin Price Takes Deepest Dive Since 2020, Will BTC Bounce?
Suffering the effect of the current bloodbath in the crypto market, Bitcoin’s (BTC) price on May 12 hit its lowest valuation of $26,350 since December 2020. The ongoing bearish trend has remarkable similarity with the previous mid-season bearish trend that lasted from May to June 2021.
In both market crashes, Bitcoin’s price broke the resistance level of $30,000. Recently, it had dropped more than it reversed back in June 2021 when the BTC’s valuation stopped losing at $29,800. In contrast, its price in the current market clash has touched the $26,3000 level.
Several macroeconomic factors impacted the crypto market in both instances. For example, before 2021’s bearish trend, Chinese banks prevented using crypto by disallowing crypto services for the state’s financial sector. Then Elon Musk added fuel to the fire by reversing his decision to include Bitcoin for Tesla payments. Similarly, the distortion of COVID-19 caused some major countries to step back from the blockchain industry; thereby, the BTC price plummeted dramatically.
Likewise, in the most recent downtrend, geopolitical conditions and macroeconomic facts have decided the fate of Bitcoin. First, the Russia-Ukraine conflict immensely affected the crypto price, with regulators imposing strict rules day by day at a time when Bitcoin is starting to grow worldwide. Then legal ambiguity and Fed regulation of digital assets further plunged back Bitcoin price.
Bitcoin Holders Rushed To Exit Their Assets
Crypto investors have been withdrawing their holdings after the recent slump, and many still hold on to losses and expect crypto prices will rock on again in the future. According to stats, 16,967,726 wallet addresses currently took losses and broke previous records. Crypto history has seen a similar peak on 19 Mach 2020.
The unusual behavior of the crypto market compelled investors to liquidate their assets, neglecting the losses they had taken. That’s why the figure for the following metric has decreased. Now, the number of crypto traders holdings 1K+ coins in their wallets has reached a low of 2,234, and most importantly, this figure was recorded on May 11.
Again, May 11 set a new record of transactions in the Bitcoin network as crypto holders rushed to exit their investments. It has reached a 4-year new high of traded volume with 175,146.8 BTC. The recent volume of committed transactions has eclipsed previous highs.
Considering the present situation of the crypto market, the host of The Wolf of All Streets Podcast, Scott Melker, commented that “the entire market is reeling.”
He added:
I think that markets are in a full irrational panic. The pendulum has swung to extreme fear, as it always does. This causes people to sell assets at or near the bottom.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Kashif Raza Thrashes Prominent Crypto Exchanges of India
- Kashif Riza thrashes India based crypto exchanges.
- Determines will only result in losses for the youth.
- Ridicules abruptly on comparing with Indian online games.
The Indian crypto currency industry has come up a long way so far. From initially planning to ban crypto for the nation to the nation coming up with its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), India is constantly in favor of crypto.
Besides, the Finance minister of India, coming up with quite hefty taxes to be imposed on the Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptos, still India tops in the number of crypto traders and holders globally. With due respect to all this, Kashif Riza is one name which is insanely famous not only with the Indian crypto industry, but globally.
In such regards, Kashif Riza, puts out a tweet completely thrashing all the major and prominent Indian based crypto exchanges. These include, WazirX, CoinDCX, CoinSwitchKuber, BitBns, ZebPay, and Pocketbits.
Kashif’s Indirect Support for Binance
Kashif Riza is actually a profound crypto enthusiast, a major crypto influencer in India and the co-founder of Crypto Kanoon. The Crypto Kanoon is a crypto based platform dedicated to latest news, media and analysis all based on crypto in India. Apart from this, they also indulge in startup advice for budding up crypto enthusiasts.
Accordingly, on 13th May 2022, Kashif put up a tweet abruptly thrashing all major crypto exchanges based in India.
Upon the tweet, Kashif literally ridicules all those Indian crypto exchanges. In addition, he compares them to mere online Indian mobile betting games such as MPL, MyTem11, Dream 11, CricPlay, 11Wickets, HalaPlay, FanFight, and Playerzpot.
Apparently, such a tweet degrading Indian crypto exchanges by such a prominent Indian crypto influencer just puts up with indirect influence of the big daddy of exchanges, the Binance.
True to the fact, Binance has already headed towards India and is in talks with complete paper works and much more. Moreover, it’s expected that once India puts out its rules and regulations for crypto, immediately we can expect Binance for India.
Besides, not to forget that Kasif recently put out a crypto webinar through Binance. With this, anyone can relate to the connection and the intentions behind Kashif’s tweet.
CZ Binance: LUNA a Scam Project
Yep, it’s official, Terra (LUNA) is now into the history book of cryptocurrency. LUNA has died out a long back since yesterday. Currently, LUNA stands for a price of $0.00002712, with the graphs reaching almost 100%, at just 99.91% down for the last 24 hours into consideration.
Besides, almost all crypto exchanges around the globe have delisted LUNA. It all started yesterday with a few exchanges temporarily banning the trade of LUNA. Later on, Binance declared that it will be delisting UNA if it reaches down to the price of $0.005.
And so, on early hours of 13th, May, LUNA reached below $0.005, eventually resulting in Binance completely delisting LUNA. This was indeed followed by many other exchanges one by one, from the Crypto.com to the L-Bank exchange, all have delisted LUNA.
AT present, all exchanges have delisted LUNA, and no one even if willing for a joke could purchase it. In spite of all this, the CEO of Binance, Chang Peng Zhao (CZ) Binance took to Twitter denoting his views elaborately.
CZ’s Tweets on LUNA
Accordingly, on 13th May 2022, CZ took onto Twitter, pointing out the decisions made by Binance. Firstly, CZ announced that Binance will be completely delisting and stopping the trade of both LUNA and UST.
5. I am very disappointed with how this UST/LUNA incident was handled (or not handled) by the Terra team. We requested their team to restore the network, burn the extra minted LUNA, and recover the UST peg. So far, we have not gotten any positive response, or much response at all
— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) May 13, 2022
Moreover, CZ terms that he has tried contacting the team from LUNA. However, he has got no replies from LUNA’s end. Indeed being very disappointing, CZ points out that though he usually doesn’t comment about other projects, the LUNA surely has made him do so.
Furthermore, CZ has requested the LUNA team to restore the network, in order to retrieve the pegged UST of its users and also to burn the newly minted LUNA completely to prevent further buying misleading for the users.
With no response at all, CZ contradicts such scam projects should be watched closely and, may more are yet to be revealed, indirectly.
MetaMetaVerse Drops 5,000 Unique MetaShip And NFTs On OpenSea For Cross-Metaverse
The MetaMetaverse team is happy to announce the MetaShip in the OpenSea marketplace. The MetaShips are the world’s first cross-chain upgradable Non-fungible (NFT) tokens and are required to purchase land in the Metametaverse later.
Victoria, Seychelles, on 13 May 2022, in the OpenSea marketplace, MetaMetaverse released a set of 5,000 unique NFTs. Each MetaShip has its own set of characteristics and properties that will serve different functions in the MetaMetaverse. The collection’s sale will take place from May 9 to May 13, with MetaShips available for 0.1ETH.
Joel Dietz, CEO, and Founder of MetaMetaverse says
MetaMetaverse is the first step to building a spacefaring civilization. The MetaShips are your ticket to getting there. We are happy to see many people signing up and getting their ships“.
The MetaShip collection is made up of different tiers of warships that can be recognized by their appearance and colors.
- Common – MetaShips in blue and grey are common (50 % of the supply)
- Uncommon – MetaShips in green, yellow, and red are uncommon (45% of the supply)
- Rare – Black and silver MetaShips are quite rare (4.54% of the supply)
- Extremely rare – Gold is extremely rare (0.55% of the supply)
The MetaShip collection is based on the Ethereum blockchain, but it will be upgradeable between chains. Metametalang instructions are used to upgrade Layer 2 solutions like Polygon. For validity and evidence of ownership, all token IDs will be stamped on the Ethereum blockchain.
The speed and combat abilities of one’s warship will be affected by the upgradeability of MetaShips. MetaShips also functions as a license for the new virtual community, allowing them to travel across multiple metaverses. The metaverse is a virtual reality domain in which people are supposed to create avatars of themselves in order to connect with others in the virtual world. Users of a MetaShip can access new kinds of governance that are appropriate for a space-age civilization.
MetaShips’ long-term goals include purchasing land in the MetaMetaverse and participating in upcoming blockchain games under this brand. MetaShip owners will also have access to MetaMetaverse’s future NFT awards and falls.
MetaMetaverse is a platform for building users’ own metaverse, completely with its own metametalang metaverse creation and interoperability language. Unique features include the ability to create their own games and fractal zoom, which allows users to split and sell their metaverse. MetaShips that can be upgraded also allow traveling through different metaverses.
Joel Dietz meta
@metametaverse.io
