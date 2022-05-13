Bitcoin Price Takes Deepest Dive Since 2020, Will BTC Bounce?

Suffering the effect of the current bloodbath in the crypto market, Bitcoin’s (BTC) price on May 12 hit its lowest valuation of $26,350 since December 2020. The ongoing bearish trend has remarkable similarity with the previous mid-season bearish trend that lasted from May to June 2021.

In both market crashes, Bitcoin’s price broke the resistance level of $30,000. Recently, it had dropped more than it reversed back in June 2021 when the BTC’s valuation stopped losing at $29,800. In contrast, its price in the current market clash has touched the $26,3000 level.

Several macroeconomic factors impacted the crypto market in both instances. For example, before 2021’s bearish trend, Chinese banks prevented using crypto by disallowing crypto services for the state’s financial sector. Then Elon Musk added fuel to the fire by reversing his decision to include Bitcoin for Tesla payments. Similarly, the distortion of COVID-19 caused some major countries to step back from the blockchain industry; thereby, the BTC price plummeted dramatically.

Likewise, in the most recent downtrend, geopolitical conditions and macroeconomic facts have decided the fate of Bitcoin. First, the Russia-Ukraine conflict immensely affected the crypto price, with regulators imposing strict rules day by day at a time when Bitcoin is starting to grow worldwide. Then legal ambiguity and Fed regulation of digital assets further plunged back Bitcoin price.

Bitcoin Holders Rushed To Exit Their Assets

Crypto investors have been withdrawing their holdings after the recent slump, and many still hold on to losses and expect crypto prices will rock on again in the future. According to stats, 16,967,726 wallet addresses currently took losses and broke previous records. Crypto history has seen a similar peak on 19 Mach 2020.

The unusual behavior of the crypto market compelled investors to liquidate their assets, neglecting the losses they had taken. That’s why the figure for the following metric has decreased. Now, the number of crypto traders holdings 1K+ coins in their wallets has reached a low of 2,234, and most importantly, this figure was recorded on May 11.

Again, May 11 set a new record of transactions in the Bitcoin network as crypto holders rushed to exit their investments. It has reached a 4-year new high of traded volume with 175,146.8 BTC. The recent volume of committed transactions has eclipsed previous highs.

Considering the present situation of the crypto market, the host of The Wolf of All Streets Podcast, Scott Melker, commented that “the entire market is reeling.”

He added:

I think that markets are in a full irrational panic. The pendulum has swung to extreme fear, as it always does. This causes people to sell assets at or near the bottom.

