Bitcoin Recovers Above $30,000, Has The Bottom Been Marked?
Bitcoin has now started another recovery trend that has seen it mark its position above $30,000 once more. This is a welcome development after the market had seen various crashes that have sent investors into a panic. However, while investors heave a sigh of relief as the digital asset has begun to recover, other concerns have arisen in the market, including if the uptrend will continue and if bitcoin has already seen the bottom of this crash.
Did It Mark The Bottom?
The recent comeback has indicated that bitcoin has either marked the bottom of the dip or may be well on its way to posting further losses. But there remain some indicators that show that maybe indeed, the bottom has been reached.
One of these has been that the Bitcoin RSI remains in the firmly oversold territory. Now, with this indicator in this region, there is not much that sellers can do to bring the price of the digital asset further down, especially with the powerful recovery that was just recorded.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Funding Rates Remain Unmoved Despite Plunge To $30,000
Even after falling below $25,000 for the first time in more than a year, bulls had not completely relinquished control of the market to their bearish counterparts. What this shows is that bitcoin had likely reached its bottom when it touched the $24,000 and the strength displayed to bounce off from this point suggests that there is a bit of momentum left to carry it further.
BTC price recovers above $30,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Coincidentally, the digital asset has now turned green on the 5-day moving average. This indicator may not pack as much of a punch as its 50-day counterpart but still indicates returning bullish sentiment among investors. If this continues, and the bottom has in fact been marked at $24,000, then recovery towards the $35,000 may be imminent.
Bitcoin Outflows Grow
Outflows from centralized exchanges for bitcoin had been on the rise when the price of the digital asset had been falling. This would prove to only be a temporary problem though as the outflows had begun to take over inflows once more.
For the past 24 hours, the outflows from centralized exchanges had reached as high as $3.5 billion. This surpassed inflow volume by at least $190 million for the same time period.
Related Reading | How Long Will The CryptoWinter Last? Cardano Founder Provides Answers
What this indicates is that investors are once again beginning to take advantage of the low prices that presented themselves during the crash. Accumulation trends like these are usually expected when the value of an asset is slashed in such a short amount of time.
Outflows from centralized exchanges recorded for the period of May 11th and 12th came out to about 168,000 BTC, a significant amount given the current bear trend. Although BTC continues to flow into exchanges, long-term investors seem to be taking advantage of these cheaper prices.
Featured image from BBC, chart from TradingView.com
The TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Returns for Season 2
Geneva, Switzerland, 13th May, 2022, Chainwire
TRON DAO and BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) are gearing up for Season 2 of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022, with registration beginning Monday, May 16.
The Hackathon is part of TRON DAO’s long-term efforts to promote the mass adoption of blockchain technology and innovative cross-chain solutions. The Hackathon’s primary goal is to empower developers to create and execute DeFi, GameFi, NFT, and Web3 projects and build a robust content and entertainment community on TRON and other blockchain platforms.
With an aggregate bounty of $1 million, the Hackathon will be split into four tracks, encompassing DeFi, GameFi, NFT, and Web3. This will be an ongoing funding event, commencing every three months, to promote the growth of the TRON and BTTC ecosystems.
There will be a permanent review panel throughout the Hackathon and a special guest panel for each season. Eligible submissions will be evaluated between August 1 to 11, 2022, and winners will be announced on August 17, 2022. Season 2 of the Hackathon will feature a stellar panel of judges from some of crypto’s most prestigious institutions and projects coming together to offer their expertise and accelerate the growth of the TRON DAO ecosystem.
The first stage of evaluation determines whether the concepts meet a baseline level of viability, such as reasonably fitting the topic and implementing the necessary APIs/SDKs advertised during the Hackathon.
The judges will evaluate all submissions that pass the first stage in stage two based on the following equally weighted criteria:
Technological Implementation: Does the project demonstrate quality software development?
Design: Is the user experience and design of the project well thought out?
Potential Impact: How big of an impact could the project have on the category’s target audience?
Quality of the Idea: How creative and unique is the project?
The scores from the judges will select the potential winners of the applicable prizes. The applicants eligible for a prize and whose submissions earn the highest overall scores based on the applicable judging criteria will become potential winners of that prize. The TRON DAO Forum prizes will be awarded based on community votes on the Hackathon projects submitted on the TRON DAO Forum.
The TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 and the TRON DAO Forum are all about possibilities, interactions, and empowering the TRON DAO community to have a say in the digital world. The decentralized web is all about putting the power in the hands of the people.
As a bonus, APENFT Marketplace will be partnering with the NFT track winners to provide resources and a platform to help them achieve their Hackathon goals while bringing much-needed visibility to up-and-coming NFT projects within the TRON and BTTC ecosystems.
The Hackathon will also support the top track winners with various resources, including potential funding opportunities from the TRON and BTTC Ecosystem Fund, liquidity, and integration with partner exchanges.
All blockchain developers, product managers, and designers are eligible to sign up for the contest. Contestants who finish developing a DeFi, GameFi, NFT, or Web3 project programmed in Solidity, which will work on TRON, or on Ethereum and BNB Chain through the BTTC bridge before the deadline, will be considered eligible participants. The contest is also open to any existing projects developed on the TRON or BTTC blockchain that have added significant updates or features during the Hackathon.
Submission of the Hackathon Season 2 begins on May 16, 2022, and ends on July 25, 2022. Contestants who are interested in winning extra TRON DAO Forum prizes are encouraged to register and submit their projects to the TRON DAO Forum early, as interactions with community members within their forum threads will also be considered while judging the projects.
How to Enter:
1)
Go to TRONDAO.org/hackathon
2)
Register for the Hackathon on the Hackathon Website by clicking the “Join Hackathon” button. Sign up to create a free Devpost account or log in with an existing Devpost account to complete registration. This will enable you to receive important updates and to create your Submission.
3)
Applicants will complete a project described in Project Requirements. The applicant must follow the rules established in the license agreement when using any developer tools. The sponsor and Devpost have permission to collect and store an applicant’s personal information to operate and publicize the Hackathon
4)
Create a video that includes footage that explains your project’s features and functionality through a comprehensive demonstration.
For eligibility, rules, criteria, and further details, please visit the TRON DAO Forum, TRON.Devpost.com/rules, and TRONDAO.org/hackathon.
About TRON DAO
TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of April 2022, it has over 92 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 3.1 billion total transactions, and over $8 billion in total value locked (TVL). In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently, the algorithmic stablecoin USDD was launched on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry – TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON’s official entry into decentralized stablecoins.
Contacts
Bitcoin Price Takes Deepest Dive Since 2020, Will BTC Bounce?
Suffering the effect of the current bloodbath in the crypto market, Bitcoin’s (BTC) price on May 12 hit its lowest valuation of $26,350 since December 2020. The ongoing bearish trend has remarkable similarity with the previous mid-season bearish trend that lasted from May to June 2021.
In both market crashes, Bitcoin’s price broke the resistance level of $30,000. Recently, it had dropped more than it reversed back in June 2021 when the BTC’s valuation stopped losing at $29,800. In contrast, its price in the current market clash has touched the $26,3000 level.
Related Reading | Dogecoin Has Dropped 90% Since “The Dogefather” Debuted On SNL
Several macroeconomic factors impacted the crypto market in both instances. For example, before 2021’s bearish trend, Chinese banks prevented using crypto by disallowing crypto services for the state’s financial sector. Then Elon Musk added fuel to the fire by reversing his decision to include Bitcoin for Tesla payments. Similarly, the distortion of COVID-19 caused some major countries to step back from the blockchain industry; thereby, the BTC price plummeted dramatically.
Likewise, in the most recent downtrend, geopolitical conditions and macroeconomic facts have decided the fate of Bitcoin. First, the Russia-Ukraine conflict immensely affected the crypto price, with regulators imposing strict rules day by day at a time when Bitcoin is starting to grow worldwide. Then legal ambiguity and Fed regulation of digital assets further plunged back Bitcoin price.
Bitcoin Holders Rushed To Exit Their Assets
Crypto investors have been withdrawing their holdings after the recent slump, and many still hold on to losses and expect crypto prices will rock on again in the future. According to stats, 16,967,726 wallet addresses currently took losses and broke previous records. Crypto history has seen a similar peak on 19 Mach 2020.
The unusual behavior of the crypto market compelled investors to liquidate their assets, neglecting the losses they had taken. That’s why the figure for the following metric has decreased. Now, the number of crypto traders holdings 1K+ coins in their wallets has reached a low of 2,234, and most importantly, this figure was recorded on May 11.
Again, May 11 set a new record of transactions in the Bitcoin network as crypto holders rushed to exit their investments. It has reached a 4-year new high of traded volume with 175,146.8 BTC. The recent volume of committed transactions has eclipsed previous highs.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Gains Momentum, Why Break Above $30K Is Crucial
Considering the present situation of the crypto market, the host of The Wolf of All Streets Podcast, Scott Melker, commented that “the entire market is reeling.”
He added:
I think that markets are in a full irrational panic. The pendulum has swung to extreme fear, as it always does. This causes people to sell assets at or near the bottom.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Kashif Raza Thrashes Prominent Crypto Exchanges of India
- Kashif Riza thrashes India based crypto exchanges.
- Determines will only result in losses for the youth.
- Ridicules abruptly on comparing with Indian online games.
The Indian crypto currency industry has come up a long way so far. From initially planning to ban crypto for the nation to the nation coming up with its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), India is constantly in favor of crypto.
Besides, the Finance minister of India, coming up with quite hefty taxes to be imposed on the Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptos, still India tops in the number of crypto traders and holders globally. With due respect to all this, Kashif Riza is one name which is insanely famous not only with the Indian crypto industry, but globally.
In such regards, Kashif Riza, puts out a tweet completely thrashing all the major and prominent Indian based crypto exchanges. These include, WazirX, CoinDCX, CoinSwitchKuber, BitBns, ZebPay, and Pocketbits.
Kashif’s Indirect Support for Binance
Kashif Riza is actually a profound crypto enthusiast, a major crypto influencer in India and the co-founder of Crypto Kanoon. The Crypto Kanoon is a crypto based platform dedicated to latest news, media and analysis all based on crypto in India. Apart from this, they also indulge in startup advice for budding up crypto enthusiasts.
Accordingly, on 13th May 2022, Kashif put up a tweet abruptly thrashing all major crypto exchanges based in India.
Upon the tweet, Kashif literally ridicules all those Indian crypto exchanges. In addition, he compares them to mere online Indian mobile betting games such as MPL, MyTem11, Dream 11, CricPlay, 11Wickets, HalaPlay, FanFight, and Playerzpot.
Apparently, such a tweet degrading Indian crypto exchanges by such a prominent Indian crypto influencer just puts up with indirect influence of the big daddy of exchanges, the Binance.
True to the fact, Binance has already headed towards India and is in talks with complete paper works and much more. Moreover, it’s expected that once India puts out its rules and regulations for crypto, immediately we can expect Binance for India.
Besides, not to forget that Kasif recently put out a crypto webinar through Binance. With this, anyone can relate to the connection and the intentions behind Kashif’s tweet.
