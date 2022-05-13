Finance
Brief of Forex
The term Forex trading is short for foreign exchange market which is the place where different currencies are exchanged in a continuous fashion by millions of people all over the world. Tourists to travel from one country to another must exchange currencies in order for the pay for the local products or services
A lot of Euros would be totally useless to Italian tourists wishing to visit Sphinx in Egypt because it’s not the locally accepted currency the tourists would have to exchange as Euros for the local currency Egyptian pound of the existing exchange rate on that day even without boarding a plane residents of one country exchange currencies with another country each time they purchase a foreign products.
For example, if you are living in the USA and want to buy a nice bottle of French wine you may pay for it in dollars but the wine has already been paid for in Euros. Somewhere along the line either the wine producer or the American importer had to have exchanged the equivalent value of our dollar into Euros.
Unlike the New York Stock Exchange or other stock markets, there was no central place foreign exchange rather currency trading is conducted electronically over-the-counter (OTC). Which means that all the transaction occur via computer network between traders around the globe? Rather than on one centralized exchange.
The Forex market is open 24 hours a day five days a week the need to exchange currencies is the primary reason why the Forex market is the largest most liquid financial market in the world. It outperforms other markets including the stock market with the average trading value of around two billion dollars per day.
So why would anyone trade Forex? ask three different people you will get more than three different answers making money is the most frequently cited reason this is a perfectly legitimate motivation we all live in a world where money even if it can’t buy everything can certainly still make life a lot more enjoyable.
There are some people who trade in the Forex market because they see it as a form of gambling and betting on the winning number he really can be a lot of fun especially if you win and there are other who trade Forex just with a personal satisfaction of making a trading system work for them and coming out with the results they aim for. We are always satisfied when we make the right choice.
The common factor for why people trade Forex is quite simply one way or another these people are getting whatever it is they want money enjoyment of self-satisfaction or perhaps they are trading for all three reason
Forex trading is a very simple concept
Pajama Money – Earn Passive Residual Income And Live The Lifestyle You Truly Want!
Heigh-ho, Heigh-ho, it’s off to work we go.
We dig dig dig dig dig dig dig from early morn till night.
We dig dig dig dig dig dig dig up everything in sight.
We dig up diamonds by the score.
A thousand rubies, sometimes more.
But we don’t know what we dig ’em for.
We dig dig dig a-dig dig.
Pardon the jingle but, if you are of a certain age demographic you may recognize these lyrics from the classic Disney movie, Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs. Now, I’m sure most people do not prance off to work singing (and most certainly not a song like this) however, the message in this song is very relatable to most people today. Most people are in a routine of getting up and rushing off to a job that, for the most part, they don’t have a vested interest in. You have probably heard the phrase, “Another day. Another… “. Did you say dollar? Why is it that so many people know how this phrase ends? I believe the reason is because most of society has been conditioned with the industrial age mindset which has been passed down through generations.
Many people today grudgingly go off to work almost on autopilot in a negative state. There is no debate that we all need to cover our obligations and responsibilities but, far too many people have settled for a job simply to collect a pay check. As a matter of fact, Forbes magazine did a study that stated, “Unhappy Employees Outnumber Happy Ones By Two To One Worldwide.”^
The days of working for one company for 40+ years and earning your right to receive a solid pension are gone. More companies today are downsizing, outsourcing, and digitizing. A person approaching retirement these days are finding themselves being replaced by someone (or something) else before they get to the “golden watch”.
For a moment, at your current income level imagine that you could continue getting paid, whatever that amount may be, on a residual basis. Week after week, month after month, year after year, your pay would show up in your account on time, without you having to show up to work ever again. Pajama Money is pay that will continue to show up for you whether you get out of bed or not. If you feel that this is farfetched, think again. Musicians, authors, and even some actors get paid residually. For example, I think we can agree that Michael Jackson hasn’t put out a new record in just about a decade however, according to Forbes, the King of Pop has made $2.1 billion USD (adjusted for inflation), since his death.*
Now, if you’re not an aspiring musician, author or actor, don’t be discouraged because you can create Pajama Money in other industries. I first got introduced to the concept of residual income at the age of 19 when I entered the financial services industry as licensed insurance advisor. I was told that if I built a solid block of business I could be paid on that business for years to come, even if I one day decided to walk away from the company. Well, that day did come almost two years ago to the time of this writing and I’ve consistently received my pay as the company promised. I am now working on a new project building a secondary residual income stream as well. That is ultimately the goal, to build multiple passive residual streams of income.
When you build a passive residual income you can begin living life on your terms. The status quo is to trade your time for dollars but take a brief moment to think about it; if you didn’t have to show up to earn your income, what would you then begin to do with your time? I’m sure that you had some dreams that you just didn’t have the available time to pursue over years past. What are those dreams? If you get back in touch with them and find yourself a viable vehicle that allows you to create passive residual income or, Pajama Money, then you could live the lifestyle you truly want. You can choose when you want to work and not have your time tied to a pay check. You can travel, spend more time with loved ones, or do more of the things you truly enjoy doing like charity or volunteer work.
I’ll leave you with this short story about an old friend of mine who at the time had an ill mother. By the time his mother’s health began to decline, he had already been building his business for at least a few years. Thankfully because of the system he had created he was able to be by his mother’s bedside day and night, week after week while she was recovering. If he’d had a traditional job and his employer was generous enough, he’d have been running back and forth, to and from work to be with her at the hospital.
The fact is this, even if you absolutely love your job, your boss and all of your colleagues at work, residual income gives you options putting you in a position to be untied to a pay check. To me, there is no better way to earn than that of a passive residual income because along with all of its benefits Pajama Money essentially provides something that I believe everyone appreciates, and that is freedom.
If you haven’t already started, it’s time to begin to create the lifestyle you want! If you want to take a peek at the system that my team and I are using to create Pajama Money, Click Here.
New Book Offers Communication Guidance to Enhance Our Lives
Renée Marino’s Becoming a Master Communicator: Balancing New School Technology with Ol’ School Simplicity is a refreshing look at the communication issues that have arisen for many of us because of the newer forms of technology. Renée shares how to use that technology to communicate better and when it is preferable to return to earlier communication techniques.
We’ve all been there-thought someone was mad at us because of a sentence in an email or text that didn’t come through with the tone intended. Before we go down the rabbit hole of endless texts or silence from a friend or loved one, sometimes it’s best to try another communication technique. As Renée lyrically states: “When my brain starts spinning like a ball, I must stop and give them a call!”
Becoming a Master Communicator is divided into ten chapters about communication techniques and situations. A bonus to the reader is that Renée shares personal stories from her own life to illustrate the points. In case you didn’t know, Renée has been a very successful Broadway performer and even landed the lead role of Mary Delgado, wife to Frankie Valli, in the film Jersey Boys, after playing the role on Broadway. Renée’s story of how she mastered communication skills to achieve her career success convinces me that the tools she offers not only work but can lead others to great success.
Renée begins by exploring the different ways people communicate and helps us to determine our own communication style. She discusses how technology has changed how we communicate, giving us various means to communicate with each other from speaking in-person to phone calls, emails, texts, and video calls. She assesses the pros and cons of each form of communication and when it is best to use each one.
The rest of the chapters discuss how to communicate in various aspects of our lives, from personal relationships to work situations, and practices for learning to communicate effectively. Ultimately, this journey to becoming a master communicator is not just about communication but using your communication skills to transform yourself into the person you want to be. Each chapter is sprinkled with Reflections Sections so you can pause, absorb, and practice what you have learned.
One highlight for me was Renée’s honesty in discussing communication’s role in dating. Too often in relationships, people fail to communicate who they truly are and what they truly want. They are afraid of rejection or finding the other person doesn’t want what they want, but Renée points out that communication is vital in such situations. “I realize being vulnerable can be scary. You may feel that openly sharing your expectations may scare the other person away and you’ll be left alone and heartbroken. But let me ask you a question: Wouldn’t you rather know that now than ten years down the road? If you can flip the script and realize that vulnerability is a key ingredient for strong relationships, then it won’t feel as scary.”
Renée’s discussion about setting expectations upfront is also insightful. Today, she is a communication coach, so she draws on an example of her own work to make her point. “Now, in my current work as a communication coach, when I teach any course, I make sure to verbally state what those attending can expect from the course and what the course is not about. That way, everyone has all the information up front, and no gray area exists to cause miscommunication.”
Renée also clarifies that “Communication does not mean confrontation.” It is just about being honest and upfront about who we are, what we need, and being authentic. Communication is also not always about us. Sometimes it’s about others. Renée believes in the power of kindness, of seeing and acknowledging others. I love the story she shares of how after a performance of Pretty Woman, she walked out the stage door and saw a woman smiling, so she went up to her and signed her playbill. “We began talking, and she told me she had been battling breast cancer for many years. After she shared her story with me, I said, ‘If you can find a way to stay in joy as often as you can, that is the best thing you can do for your health.’ She responded, ‘Between seeing this show today and you stopping to talk to me, I have felt more joy today than I have in a very long time!'” Renée was struck by how her simple act of kindness made a difference for that woman and she went home that night feeling completely fulfilled. In short, communication can help transform people’s lives.
Finally, Renée shares her story of how she played the role of Mary Delgado in Jersey Boys on Broadway and then landed the same role in the film. Besides showing how she used her communication skills to achieve this dream of a lifetime, she shares stories about the filming and how she got to know Clint Eastwood, Christopher Walken, and others, plus the communication skills used on the set. Ultimately, she expresses how completely grateful she is to have had that experience, stating, “anything we express gratitude for shows up more in our lives.”
I feel gratitude to Renée for sharing the communication skills she has learned and now coaches others on. Becoming a Master Communicator has made me rethink my own use of technology in several ways. It has also made me think beyond the message I want to communicate to how that message will be received and will affect others. Ultimately, it has made me believe my relationships with others are of paramount importance so I need to do everything I can to communicate well with others to enhance those relationships. I hope you will read this book and enjoy similar benefits.
How To Get A Free Grant For Your Business
No free grant home business money will be awarded just because you have a great smile, a good sob-story, or feel you deserve a long vacation on the beach. However, grant money could very well be your one chance of taking your dream to the next level. Free grant home business money makes it possible for you to set up your business without having to spin off so much of your energy to the constant search for funds.
However, keep in mind that free grant home business money is not always “free money.” In fact, it might not even be the kind of fund you have in mind to finance your own unique concept.
A grant, especially government funded grants, comes with its own set of obligations and sanctions imposed in case of breach. So, in a sense, free grant home business money is more like a contract than a no strings attached gift. By awarding the grant, the grantor basically contracts with you to provide a specific service or product that’s been designated within an overall program budget.
Still, despite these limitations and restrictions imposed in business free grant home money, they are still much preferable to loans. Why? Because in a grant, you do not have to pay back a single cent of the money you received, while in loans, you remain saddled with monthly repayments for several years after you initially borrowed the amount.
There are several requirements needed in order to qualify for free grant home business money. First, the service or project or product you offer must fit the objectives of your funder or grantor. In case of government grants, the objectives tend to be community-related or oriented in giving benefits to the general public. Only very seldom will you find business free grant home money offered by government, apart from those business grant programs already listed in the Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance.
Next, you may be also be required to submit proper documentation and a formal application in the form of a project proposal. For most people, the most difficult part of applying for free grant home business money is the making of the project proposal. That’s why much emphasis is placed in grant writing because this is where your chance of getting business free grant home money depends.
Some organizations even go to the extent of hiring regular staff workers whose main job is to keep grant applications in order and to administer them when the grant gets approved. This is also the reason why only very few ordinary citizens get a chance to win federal grants.
The proposal encompasses everything about your project or your product, from you budget to employee and service needs, raw materials, etc. In essence, your proposal is your business plan, but presented with the end goal of getting free grant home business money in mind. If your proposal conforms to the objectives of your grantor, then you will have passed the first stage of the approval process already.
Too often, in free grant home business money applications, in order to qualify, your company must be able to deliver exactly what the granters are looking for. Keep this in mind as you make your proposal.
