Case Study of a Sole Trader DJ

I often read on the DJ online communities newbie questions such as “How much should I charge?” or “What methods should I use for structuring my disco fee?”

This year, I had a pleasant chat with a full-time mobile DJ based in the South East (Kent) with over five years DJ experience, who was kind enough to share a breakdown of his calculations for inclusion in a marketing section of a DJ forum.

Although mentioned a couple of times, I’ve presented his fee structures as a sole-trader again for perusal!

Personally, he needs to take home clear over fifteen hundred pounds per month( £1543.31) which broken down is approximately around three hundred and fifty pounds per week (£356.14) or around fifty pounds per day (£50.87)

When added together, his major monthly outgoings which include the mortgage, council-tax payment and utility bills total over nine hundred and fifty pounds per month (£950.00). His food bill is around two hundred and twenty pounds a month (£220). At this point, it’s worth reminding that these where his calculations broken down. Purchases which have not been included yet in this break-down are music purchases such as mp3 downloads and Compact Discs, diesel fuel or repair costs towards the maintenance and upkeep of his disco equipment.

Breaking down his figures a little further into a weekly cost which totalled over eighty five pounds per week (£86.15) the following outgoings equate to around three hundred and seventy pounds per month (£373.31):-

Office:

Telephone, advertising and stationary – £38.46 per week

Electricity & Heating (Office Use) – £10.57 per week

Web Host – £3.25 per week

Mobile Phone and wi-fi (PAYG) – £10 per week

Vehicle:

Car tax – £3.55

Vehicle Insurance and Breakdown Cover – £10 per week

Insurances:

Equipment Insurance £4.23 per week

Portable Appliance Test – £2.79 per week

National Insurance – £2.35 per week

Public Liability Insurance (£10m) – £0.95p per week

He basic charge for a gig is slightly over three hundred pounds (£315.00). Incorporated into this is a provision for TAX, a mark-up of fifteen percent and allocation for a full tank of fuel (£66.00). For seasonal work, he’ll vary his fee slightly according to demand for particular key dates.

Under his Terms and Conditions of hire, to secure his DJ service, he accepts a reservation fee of fifty pounds. The balance must be settled either fourteen days prior to the function or on the night in cash. Before undertaking any overtime, he ensures that the payment is upfront which equates to thirty pounds per half hour entered.

Given that his service is a ‘Retro Disco’, he has little need to make new music purchases on a regular basis. He also provides a Karaoke disco service.

For 2009, his diary is sounding pretty busy. He intends to add at least ten pounds to his fee from April.

On a side note, he flatly refuses to operate for a venue who pay out less than two hundred and fifty pounds a night. This is due to a number of factors which he briefly summarised as not wishing to work in those areas which would not pay his fee. Baring in mind that he covered the South East across London, Kent and Essex, there are several London Boroughs alone he particularly (and happily) avoids.

Our conversation was drawing to a close. I enquired how much he would charge for his service if he was out entertaining on-top of a full-time job, he said he’s charge around one hundred and fifty pounds to two hundred pounds a function. This, in his opinion, was a reasonable fee for a part-time entertainment service and around half of what he believed full-time services would charge for the same hours.

Given the recent licence introductions, before I could go any further he was quick to jump in and say the licence did not apply to him, he did not need it!

On a final note, I asked him how concerned or worried he was about the future of his service in the current downturn. He agreed that the future was pretty uncertain, especially for the South East although so far, everything was not looking too bad!