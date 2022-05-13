Finance
Case Study of a Sole Trader DJ
I often read on the DJ online communities newbie questions such as “How much should I charge?” or “What methods should I use for structuring my disco fee?”
This year, I had a pleasant chat with a full-time mobile DJ based in the South East (Kent) with over five years DJ experience, who was kind enough to share a breakdown of his calculations for inclusion in a marketing section of a DJ forum.
Although mentioned a couple of times, I’ve presented his fee structures as a sole-trader again for perusal!
Personally, he needs to take home clear over fifteen hundred pounds per month( £1543.31) which broken down is approximately around three hundred and fifty pounds per week (£356.14) or around fifty pounds per day (£50.87)
When added together, his major monthly outgoings which include the mortgage, council-tax payment and utility bills total over nine hundred and fifty pounds per month (£950.00). His food bill is around two hundred and twenty pounds a month (£220). At this point, it’s worth reminding that these where his calculations broken down. Purchases which have not been included yet in this break-down are music purchases such as mp3 downloads and Compact Discs, diesel fuel or repair costs towards the maintenance and upkeep of his disco equipment.
Breaking down his figures a little further into a weekly cost which totalled over eighty five pounds per week (£86.15) the following outgoings equate to around three hundred and seventy pounds per month (£373.31):-
Office:
Telephone, advertising and stationary – £38.46 per week
Electricity & Heating (Office Use) – £10.57 per week
Web Host – £3.25 per week
Mobile Phone and wi-fi (PAYG) – £10 per week
Vehicle:
Car tax – £3.55
Vehicle Insurance and Breakdown Cover – £10 per week
Insurances:
Equipment Insurance £4.23 per week
Portable Appliance Test – £2.79 per week
National Insurance – £2.35 per week
Public Liability Insurance (£10m) – £0.95p per week
He basic charge for a gig is slightly over three hundred pounds (£315.00). Incorporated into this is a provision for TAX, a mark-up of fifteen percent and allocation for a full tank of fuel (£66.00). For seasonal work, he’ll vary his fee slightly according to demand for particular key dates.
Under his Terms and Conditions of hire, to secure his DJ service, he accepts a reservation fee of fifty pounds. The balance must be settled either fourteen days prior to the function or on the night in cash. Before undertaking any overtime, he ensures that the payment is upfront which equates to thirty pounds per half hour entered.
Given that his service is a ‘Retro Disco’, he has little need to make new music purchases on a regular basis. He also provides a Karaoke disco service.
For 2009, his diary is sounding pretty busy. He intends to add at least ten pounds to his fee from April.
On a side note, he flatly refuses to operate for a venue who pay out less than two hundred and fifty pounds a night. This is due to a number of factors which he briefly summarised as not wishing to work in those areas which would not pay his fee. Baring in mind that he covered the South East across London, Kent and Essex, there are several London Boroughs alone he particularly (and happily) avoids.
Our conversation was drawing to a close. I enquired how much he would charge for his service if he was out entertaining on-top of a full-time job, he said he’s charge around one hundred and fifty pounds to two hundred pounds a function. This, in his opinion, was a reasonable fee for a part-time entertainment service and around half of what he believed full-time services would charge for the same hours.
Given the recent licence introductions, before I could go any further he was quick to jump in and say the licence did not apply to him, he did not need it!
On a final note, I asked him how concerned or worried he was about the future of his service in the current downturn. He agreed that the future was pretty uncertain, especially for the South East although so far, everything was not looking too bad!
Making Money Online With Forums
You can use forums to make money online from home since it is one of the best media to advertise or market your services and products. A forum is an online community where users share their views on various topics, asking and answering questions as well posting helpful articles.
Recommended websites:
· Digitalpointforum.com
· Warriorforum.com
1. Before you can take advantage of any forum, you have to first find out their terms of use to know if you can promote a link in your signature. There are forums that allow direct advertising of your services and products. If a forum allows links either that of your site or an affiliate link, then you have the chance to make money at home online.
2. Create an account at the forums of your choice. Carefully fill in your details. Write a user profile that matches your interest as you will want to specify in your signature.
3. If you are using a forum that disallows sales pitch, you can only use your signature to advertise what you want. In such a forum, you should start posting by responding to other people’s threads.
4. Give your expertise. Do not try to promote anything in your posts, let your signature do that for you.
5. Endeavour to explain your points in simple sentences. Just try to make sense. Remember your aim is to position yourself as an expert in your niche, and that forum users are proactive information seekers. When your post makes sense, you are going to have more traffic to the site you are indirectly promoting.
6. Be real in your posting. Do not attack anyone. Apologize when you are wrong in a point of discussion. You are simply building credibility.
7. Submit blog posts or articles if there are platforms for that in the forum. The whole idea is to be a problem solver.
8. At Digital Point, you can market your products and services. You will find users who are looking for skillful users to whom they want to outsource jobs such as article writing, traffic generation, and even the sales of e-books are permitted in this forum. Make sure you follow the rules of the forum.
9. Furthermore, if you are really serious about making money online from home and you are ready for a bit of hard work, start your own discussion forum on a niche you understand very well. You will be able to make money from banner advertising and Google AdSense or any other pay-per-click advertising program.
10. You can mine forums for hot ideas which you can use to create a certain product or service which many users seem to be talking about and on which they are asking questions.
Pros
Using forums gives more flexibility and profitability when it comes to making money at home online compared to marketing your skills at freelance sites.
Cons
Many similar offers make forum highly competitive. It may force you to offer some services for unreasonable fees.
In the use of forum to make money online at home, strictly adhere to rules lest you be blacklisted. Once you lose credibility, you will lose favor with co-users. Also, ensure that whatever offer you want to promote is scam-free.
5 Reasons to Hire a Professional Web Development Company
Web development is a part of business nowadays no matter if you are working with global exposure or you are just a startup. In order to get global exposure for your brand you need to have your official website and for enjoying the best benefit, you need to take special care of the needed web improvement.
When it comes the question of employing quality web design and development services, there are actually two options available. One is hiring a full-time web developer in your office or to hire a professional web development company. In fact, there are some definite advantages over hiring a professional web design and developing company: let’s take a quick look on it.
Uniqueness
Once you hire a website developer, you need the support of customized uniqueness, which can offer your business a unique global exposure. The professional expertise of a web development company will work here as your power booster. Other than making your website exactly like some other ones, you can make it in a way that will attract visitor’s eye.
Semantics and Validation
Well, it is really not that difficult to learn HTML tags and other coding for creating a decent look website but a professional web development company will know some more tit bits of the job. Rather a website development company can offer web design and development services with better command over semantics and validation of codes.
Not only should your coding be semantically accurate, but it needs to be adhered to the best practices of web standards. Validated code will safeguard that all tags are closed, nested properly, and up-to-date, which only an expert web development company can best perform.
Browser Compatibility
As you may know, there are a handful of major web browsers and many other smaller browsers to choose from. Unfortunately, they are not all created equal so browser testing is very important.
Optimization
Website optimization comes in all shapes and in different sizes. The content of your website should be optimized for multiple things including loading speed, search engines friendliness, and lead conversions. The concept of optimization is a dynamic one and a trade expert can only keep the best track of the latest optimization process. In this aspect a web development company can be the best choice for your website development plan because they always keep them upgraded to get best result for their clients as well as to sustain their existence in market.
SEO compliance
SEO or Search Engine Optimization is a digital marketing technique used by professional web designers; however, professional web designer and developers can employ best SEO master to get best result on this website ranking issue. By hiring a web developer there is no surety that he will be able to offer you best professional SEO service but as a set up a professional web development company will offer you the same.
These are the 5 prime reasons you should bank on for hiring an expert web design and development company other than hiring a full-time web developer in your office.
Is Cashcrate Legit? Learn the Real Truth
Those looking to make money online for free may have stumbled across a site called Cashcrate. The main website says that you can join for free and start earning totally free money. So, is this true? Is Cashcrate legit?
The answer is Yes. How do I know this? This is because I have personally used the site to earn myself some free cash. I signed up which was free. I completed offers and surveys which didn’t cost me a thing. Then I reached the minimum payout amount and got a check. So, my conclusion is that Cashcrate is not a scam.
The site is very reputable and legit. It is one of the get paid to sites that has been around for a while. Some get paid to sites have popped up and were actually legit and then they totally disappeared and stopped paying people. This happens in the get paid to industry. However, Cashcrate has continued to stay online and give people a chance to make free money online. They are still paying their members both new and old. I have personally received 8 checks from them ranging from $15 to $150 each and many others are posting their checks for others to see that they do pay.
So, now that you know that Cashcrate isn’t a scam, you may be wondering how you can make the free money or how you can get started. It’s pretty easy. All you have to do is sign up on the site, read the beginner tutorials, and start filling out free offers and surveys. These offers and surveys are fairly simple to complete and won’t take up much of your time. They also have other ways you can earn some extra cash so you can try some of those methods out as well to make more money.
Anyone can join although people from English speaking countries have a better earning potential. So if you would like to earn some extra free cash online, joining Cashcrate is a good way to do so. They are legit and known to pay their members.
