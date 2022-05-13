CB Money Vine – Is It the Best Way to Make Money Online Free?

Liars, cheats, scoundrels. We have all had to deal with people whose moral compasses seemed to be pegged to a different North than the rest of us. Men and women who promise the world, for a small fee. Whether they are the Bernie Madoffs, the Lou Pearlmans, or any other nameless group of charlatans, if you have not come into contact with them yet, rest assured, you will. However, there are common identifiers or tells for these types of people. The book The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, is more or less, a book on human herpetology. Using hundreds of examples throughout history, from Classical China and Greece, to the courtesan life of pre-revolutionary France, to the 20th Century, this book categorizes different behaviors that have resulted in exemplary success and utter failure. The book is divided into highly digestible chapters that follow a formulaic structure, making the consumption of each law extremely easy. However, be forewarned. With this handbook, it will become incredibly tempting to changes one’s mindset from being defensive from such laws of power, to trying them out for one’s own gain.

Why you need this: Hollywood is a modern regal court and the actors, directors, producers, and writers are considered the American equivalent of royalty. Please take an example from history and apply it to modern day. Marie Antoinette, the wife of Louise XVI, was a young woman who was heralded to the French court as being so beautiful, that she could do no wrong. However, her life was so insulated from the outside world and so out of touch with reality, that she bled the French treasury to spend on lavish parties, pay her army of sycophants, and spurn the peasants that worked around her. As people around her got poorer and poorer, while she still maintained her holier-than-thou ways, the French peasantry got so upset that they started a revolution and put she and her husband, the king of France, in jail. As she was being lead to the guillotine, she still did not know why she was being sentenced to death.

Now to the present day. There is a young actress who had a pretty solid career up to a point with several features under her belt. She was considered to be one of the most beautiful women in all of Hollywood. She had done the first sequel to the film that put her on the map and was already to do the third installment. She was so insulated from the real world that she compared the director of a film as being Napoleonic and Hitler-like in an interview. Later, a letter signed by the crew of the film denounced her as being a thankless, classless, ingrate in response to not only her comments, but her general behavior on set and on location. Since then, her character has been written out of the third film of this multi-million dollar franchise. While her head did not roll, per se, her transgression of the law has no doubt cost her dearly. Take heed to follow the advice presented in this book and the next career (or head) you save may be your own.