Chicago Bears 2022 schedule: Here’s who they’ll play — and our predictions for each matchup
The Chicago Bears schedule is set for what is bound to be a rebuilding season under new general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus.
That said, the Bears still get the national spotlight a few times this season with three prime-time games — including one against the rival Green Bay Packers.
Here’s how our trio of Bears reporters sees the season playing out.
Week 1: Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, Sept. 11, noon, FOX-32
In order to jump up nine slots in the 2021 draft, the 49ers traded their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 plus a 2021 third-round selection to the Miami Dolphins. That was an expensive vote of confidence from general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan in quarterback Trey Lance, whom the 49ers selected at No. 3. Could this be Lance’s first NFL start? At Soldier Field? In a showdown against fellow Class of 2021 quarterback Justin Fields? (Oh, yeah, this will also be the Bears’ home opener, raising the curtain on the Eberflus era.)
Tribune picks:
- Brad Biggs: 49ers
- Colleen Kane: 49ers
- Dan Wiederer: 49ers
Week 2: Bears at Green Bay Packers
Sunday, Sept. 18, 7:20 p.m., NBC-5
Eberflus better have his H.I.T.S. principle fully engrained by the end of August. The new coach’s first attempt to slow down Aaron Rodgers comes early. Including the playoffs, Rodgers is 23-5 as a starter against the Bears. That includes a 12-1 mark in games at Lambeau Field that he has both started and finished. (Rodgers left a Week 9 loss to the Bears in 2013 with a broken collarbone.) Rodgers also has shown a knack for embarrassing the Bears on the Sunday night stage, beating them six times in six tries with four of those victories by double digits.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Packers
- Kane: Packers
- Wiederer: Packers
Week 3: Bears vs. Houston Texans
Sunday, Sept. 25, noon, CBS-2
Lovie Smith went 0-2 against the Bears as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including a 21-13 loss in his return to Soldier Field in November 2014. Now he’s starting anew in Houston and facing an uphill battle with a Texans team that went 8-25 over the last two seasons and is widely considered one of the NFL’s three worst. Carpe diem, Bears. Carpe diem.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Bears
- Kane: Bears
- Wiederer: Bears
Week 4: Bears at New York Giants
Sunday, Oct. 2, noon, FOX-32
The Bears have used the Giants as a pain reliever in three of the last four seasons. Win. Win. Win. Albeit in games that had minimal entertainment value. Last season’s Week 17 meeting at Soldier Field was a 29-3 blowout in which the Giants finished with minus-6 net passing yards. Could this early-October trip be part of a welcome early stretch that offers an opportunity to build momentum and belief? Or will Brian Daboll, a candidate for the Bears coaching job last winter, have the Giants offense rolling?
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Giants
- Kane: Bears
- Wiederer: Giants
Week 5: Bears at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, Oct. 9, noon, FOX-32
The Bears haven’t traveled to the Twin Cities before Thanksgiving since 2006. This season they’ll finally get a sampling of what fall is like in Minneapolis. This will also be the Bears’ first look at a Vikings organization that went into full reboot mode in January, hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their GM and Kevin O’Connell as coach.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Vikings
- Kane: Vikings
- Wiederer: Vikings
Week 6: Bears vs. Washington Commanders
Thursday, Oct. 13, 7:15 p.m., Prime Video
If anyone should have a full understanding of how to fluster new Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, it’s Eberflus and Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams, who saw Wentz in practice every day last season with the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz, it should be noted, is 3-0 all time as a starter against the Bears. In another head-scratching and dispiriting trivia nugget, the Bears are 1-8 against Washington at Soldier Field since winning Super Bowl XX.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Bears
- Kane: Bears
- Wiederer: Bears
Week 7: Bears at New England Patriots
Monday, Oct. 24, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
This “Monday Night Football” contest at Gillette Stadium will showcase Fields versus Mac Jones in a rematch of the January 2021 college football national title game. (Jones and Alabama downed Fields and Ohio State 52-24.) For what it’s worth, the Bears haven’t beaten the Patriots since 2000, back Dick Jauron was their coach, Shane Matthews was starting at quarterback and Tom Brady was just an obscure rookie backup in New England. Since then? The Patriots, with Brady at the steering wheel, have beaten the Bears five times in a row by an average score of 35-21. Brady threw for 1,595 yards with 14 touchdown passes in those matchups. But hey, a new era is upon us. Who knows, right?
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Patriots
- Kane: Patriots
- Wiederer: Patriots
Week 8: Bears at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, Oct. 30, noon, FOX-32
Rookie defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker should be in midseason form by this point, which is a must as the Bears head to Jerry World attempting to slow an offensive fireworks show featuring Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott and Dalton Schultz. Meanwhile, young defensive stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs have the Cowboys eyeing a Super Bowl run.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Cowboys
- Kane: Cowboys
- Wiederer: Cowboys
Week 9: Bears vs. Miami Dolphins
Sunday, Nov. 6, noon, CBS-2
While Eberflus might face a steep uphill climb trying to install his program and change the culture in his first season, he should take solace that he is not alone in that mission. More than a quarter of the teams in the league changed head coaches after last season, including the Dolphins, who replaced Brian Flores with Mike McDaniel.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Dolphins
- Kane: Dolphins
- Wiederer: Bears
Week 10: Bears vs. Detroit Lions
Sunday, Nov. 13, noon, FOX-32
The Lions have quietly positioned themselves to be playoff contenders with a promising nucleus of young talent that includes first-round picks Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams as well as offensive tackle Penei Sewell, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, tight end T.J. Hockenson and cornerback Amani Oruwariye. Yes, they still need a plan at quarterback beyond Jared Goff. But there has been a recent surge of optimism in Detroit about the direction of things under coach Dan Campbell.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Bears
- Kane: Bears
- Wiederer: Lions
Week 11: Bears at Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, Nov. 20, noon, FOX-32
The Falcons have two of the most exciting young pass-catching talents in the league with tight end Kyle Pitts and receiver Drake London. The big question: Which Falcons quarterback will be throwing the ball in November? Bridge quarterback Marcus Mariota or rookie Desmond Ridder?
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Bears
- Kane: Bears
- Wiederer: Bears
Week 12: Bears at New York Jets
Sunday, Nov. 27, noon, FOX-32
The retooling Jets grabbed four exciting players in the first 36 picks of last month’s draft. Cornerback Sauce Gardner, receiver Garrett Wilson, edge rusher Jermaine Johnson and running back Breece Hall figure to play prominent roles in 2022 for a floundering franchise that is refilling on hope. Of course, most of that hinges on the development of second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, who could be in line here to be the third Class of 2021 first-round quarterback to go head-to-head with Fields.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Jets
- Kane: Bears
- Wiederer: Jets
Week 13: Bears vs. Green Bay Packers
Sunday, Dec. 4, noon, FOX-32
Aaron Rodgers’ field trip to Soldier Field last season seemed like it might be setting up to be his final such excursion to Chicago as Packers quarterback. Instead, Rodgers found 200 million reasons to run it back for at least another couple of years. Ol’ No. 12 just seems to have that knack for torturing Bears fans in the cruelest of ways. In early December, fans in the lowest rows behind the end zones at Soldier Field should have themselves ready. Rodgers, as you probably know, has shown he’s willing to engage in a little back-and-forth.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Packers
- Kane: Packers
- Wiederer: Packers
Week 14: Bye
The Bears’ Week 14 bye is late — very late. So late, in fact, that it’s the latest since 1999, which also came in Week 14.
Week 15: Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, Dec. 18, noon, FOX-32
In an attempt to get young quarterback Jalen Hurts the weaponry he needs, the Eagles got aggressive, trading for A.J. Brown and then giving the big-play receiver a four-year, $100 million extension. As the Bears continue tweaking the ideal formula for Fields’ development, Brown’s production is at least worth monitoring.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Bears
- Kane: Eagles
- Wiederer: Eagles
Week 16: Bears vs. Buffalo Bills
Saturday, Dec. 24, noon, CBS-2
Just leaving this here as a Christmas Eve stocking stuffer. Fields had a completion percentage of .589 and a passer rating of 73.2 as a rookie, throwing for 1,870 yards with seven touchdown passes in 12 games. Three years earlier, Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a completion percentage of .528 and a passer rating of 67.9, throwing for 2,074 yards with 10 touchdown passes in 12 games. Now Allen is a favorite for league MVP honors and eyeing a possible charge to the Super Bowl. We’re not saying … we’re just saying.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Bills
- Kane: Bills
- Wiederer: Bills
Week 17: Bears at Detroit Lions
Sunday, Jan. 1, noon, FOX-32
Happy New Year! The Bears have won at Ford Field four years in a row, and this is the team’s only road game after Week 12. Who knows? Maybe this becomes part of a solid finish that propels a young Bears team into 2023 with momentum and confidence.
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Lions
- Kane: Lions
- Wiederer: Bears
Week 18: Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
Date/time TBD
The Bears and Vikings have become close season-finale buddies, meeting on the final Sunday of the regular season seven times over the last 11 years. This time, however, Soldier Field will be the stage for the finale. Will there be anything at stake besides draft positioning?
Tribune picks:
- Biggs: Bears
- Kane: Bears
- Wiederer: Vikings
Season predictions
Brad Biggs: 6-11
There should be great buildup for the season opener against the 49ers for a game between franchises that traded up to draft quarterbacks in 2021 — and took very different approaches in preparing their signal caller. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was adamant Trey Lance, the No. 3 pick, would learn behind Jimmy Garoppolo. The Bears were forced to turn to Justin Fields in Week 2 when Andy Dalton was injured and then stuck with him until he was sidelined with an injury. Fields has more experience, including at the college level, while Lance is on a far better roster.
New coach Matt Eberflus gets a quick indoctrination into the team’s rivalry with the Packers in Week 2. Four of the last five Bears coaches have won their first game at Lambeau Field, and Matt Nagy lost by only one point.
After alternating between away and home games every week last season, the Bears play on the road in four of five games in October with the only home date Oct. 13 against the Washington Commanders in Week 6. That’s going to put pressure on a young team, especially with games against two 2021 playoff teams, the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys.
A week 14 bye on the weekend of Dec. 11 is suboptimal, but Eberflus and staff will get a mini-bye in October with 11 days between the Commanders and a “Monday Night Football” game against the Patriots on Oct. 24.
The development of Fields will be one of if not the most important storyline. The Bears play three other quarterbacks drafted in 2021 besides Lance: Davis Mills of the Texans (Week 3), Mac Jones of the Patriots (Week 7) and Zach Wilson of the Jets (Week 12). Those head-to-head battles will be measuring sticks.
Colleen Kane: 7-10
The Bears’ strength of schedule is tied for 24th in the league, according to NFL.com, so perhaps there’s an opportunity for a largely unproven group of players and coaches to pull off a couple of surprise wins. But there’s so much unknown about this team, including where Justin Fields’ development is headed under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, whether Fields can succeed with the current group of linemen and receivers and how a defense without Khalil Mack takes shape under Eberflus. It’s hard to predict anything other than a losing record in the first year of Poles’ remodeling project.
Eberflus doesn’t have an easy first two games out of the gate against the 49ers and then the Packers at Lambeau Field. But Fields and company should have a nice three weeks to settle in after that and prepare for a key stretch that includes two prime-time games, including one against the Patriots and second-year quarterback Mac Jones in New England, followed by a road game against the Cowboys.
The Bears at least have a mini-bye in October — 11 days between the Thursday and Monday night games — because a Week 14 bye week is rough for a new coach and young team.
It’s odd the NFL scheduled only one road game over the final six weeks of the season, a quirk that would be great for the Bears and their fans if the team could remain in the playoff hunt late into December and January. If not, braving the cold at Soldier Field on Christmas Eve against the Bills or in the finale against the Vikings might not be very appealing.
Dan Wiederer: 5-12
It’s easy to look at the Bears schedule and identify windows of opportunity. A chance for a faster-than-expected start? Sure. It’s not unreasonable for the Bears to be competitive enough to win three of their first six. A late-season stretch in which they play only one road game after Thanksgiving weekend? That sets up a potentially comforting finish. And man, this year’s list of opposing starting quarterbacks is nowhere near as intimidating as last season’s. OK. Think positive. Perhaps this won’t be as painful of a season as it seemed.
But then? Well, reality speaks up. In a bold and doubtful tone.
Seven of the Bears’ 17 games will be played against opponents who made the playoffs last season. Twelve will come against foes who had more wins than they did a year ago. And that was before a front-office and coaching staff reboot at Halas Hall triggered a roster-gutting project that has put the team in the earliest stages of a demanding and tedious rebuild. The Bears roster, as presently constructed, is nowhere near as talented or sturdy as the one that contributed to a 6-11 finish last season.
Furthermore, the Bears will play four October road games with trips to face the Giants, Vikings, Patriots and Cowboys during a demanding 28-day window. That stretch not only figures to test the patience of a fan base increasingly on edge but should also reveal Eberflus’ ability to steady a rocking ship.
Through a rational lens, the 50,000-foot view remains the same. This figures to be a long season. As results go, this sets up to be a transition season that likely will be low on landmark moments and signature victories.
()
Dead To Me Season 3 Netflix Release Date And What We Know So Far
Netflix’s comedy-thriller dead to Me is a work of Liz Feldman. The series focuses on two women, a tightly wound widow, Jen Harding, who is mourning her husband’s death, and a free spirit, Judy Hale, hiding a secret of her own. Their journey starts when they meet in a grief support group.
The series’s first season was released on 3 May 2019 on the popular streaming platform Netflix. The series has a total of two seasons with 10 episodes each. The forum will soon release the third season, the final season of the series.
The series has got positive reviews from the audience, and critics garnered quite an acclaim for the dark comedy series. According to IMDb, the series has been nominated in the five categories of Primetime Emmys and has 49 award nominations, and 3 award wins. In addition, the series has a current IMDb rating of 8.
Will There Be A Dead To Me Season 3?
Dead to Me fans can rejoice as the dark comedy series returns for a season 3. Netflix confirmed in July 2020 through a tweet about the show’s final season. However, there is a piece of sad news with this good news. The upcoming season 3 will be the last season of the series.
Creator Liz Feldman told and confirmed that the third season would be the final installment in the story of misfits Jen and Judy.
When Is Dead To Me Season 3 Releasing?
The popular tv series has been delayed a lot due to different reasons. First, the pandemic hit, and the production got delayed to Spring of 2021. Then, the show paused again in August when Christina Applegate developed multiple sclerosis.
The latest production update for the last season was updated by the Deadline in December 2021, reporting that only three weeks of production had been left.
With these updates, season 3 will probably return in Spring 2022 as the current post-production work has been going on, which might complete by that time. However, there is no confirmed release date for the new season. Our fingers are crossed for the soonest release of the final season.
Has Season 3 of Dead To Me Been Cancelled?
The fans should not worry about not having a third season as Netflix renewed the series for a third season. However, showrunner Liz Feldman has confirmed in various interviews and social media that the series would not be returning after season 3.
So, the upcoming season 3 will be the final installment of the tv series, and there will be no further seasons.
How Many Episodes Will There Be In Dead To Me Season 3?
Both the released seasons of the show had 10 episodes each. It is not confirmed by any official means, but the final season is expected to follow its prior seasons and consist of 10 episodes.
What To Know Before Watching Dead To Me Season 3?
The first season of the series opened with Jen Harding mourning the death of her husband, Ted Harding, a victim of a hit and run. She meets Judy Hale at a grief support group. They form a friendship over the season.
The audience learns that Judy was driving the car and killed Ted accidentally. She wanted to help him, but then-fiancé Steve Wood asked her later to move on and forget about the incident.
Judy comes out with the truth at the end of the season, but Jen is not kind to her. Even though Ted cheated on Jen, she was still very pissed.
What Happened In Dead To Me Season 1 Finale?
In the showdown of season 1, Steve, searching for Judy after her confession about his role in the money-laundering and Greek mafia, goes to Jen’s house. He apologized for Ted’s death and revealed not intentionally. Nevertheless, Jen deduces that Steve was the one who stopped Judy.
In a series of events, Steve’s body was floating in the pool, which implied that Jen shot Steve, which resulted in her killing Steve. Jen called Judy to meet her to hide the body.
What To Expect In Dead To Me Season 2?
With this incident, Jen and Judy move forward. Unfortunately, Jen told the detective on the case, Ana Perez, overlooking the money-laundering case that Judy had confessed to Steve’s death. However, Judy might not be in trouble as a confession to Jen is of no use for the trial to begin.
There might be another problem for the duo. Nick Prager, Judy’s ex and an off-duty police detective investigating the hit and run case, is trying to build the case against Steve. But unfortunately, he is also not over the moon about how the things between him and Judy ended.
What Happened In Dead To Me Season 2?
James Marsden returns as Steve’s identical twin, Ben, a chiropractor who comes to the town looking for his brother. He is exactly what everybody thinks he will be, the exact opposite of his horrible brother. As he tells this to Jen and Judy, he also mentions that the FBI is looking for his brother, who, unknown to him, is in Jen’s freezer.
On hearing that the FBI is involved, Jen gets very tense and panicked that they will be caught. However, Judy tells her that they will not be on the list as they investigate Steve’s business.
With a rundown with Agent Perez, Jen surprisingly tries to save Judy by telling her that she did not meet with her on the night of Steve’s death. However, looking out for her, Perez still manages to warn her about the former couple by staying away from them.
What Is In Store For Our Favorite Ladies In The Romance Department?
Our ladies find new avenues in relationships. With her abusive ex out of the picture, she starts a cute relationship with Michelle. They have great chemistry, but it was doomed from the start. Detective Perez, Michelle’s ex and her roommate, tells her about Judy, which promptly ends their relationship.
On the other side, Jen and Ben get close to each other. However, their relationship is doomed too due to the many secrets despite having that connection. Jen promptly ends anything romantic between her and Ben.
What Is In The Road To The Final Showdown Of Season 2?
Jen faces a hard time when she finds that her son has Steve’s car, the same car she has been trying to hide from the police. So she burns down the vehicle. It creates a lot of drama, and Charlie becomes a suspect in the case.
Jen confesses about her crimes to Judy. She feels so guilty that she stands in front of Judy’s car when the latter tries to skip the town. They both sit in the car and discuss what happened the night of Steve’s death. Seeing her guilt and knowing how it feels, Judy forgives her friend.
What Happens At The End of Season 2?
The pressure building on Jen was too much for her to handle, so she finally confessed to Perez. The latter asks her to identify the burial spot, which nobody could find. In a shocking act, Perez lets Judy go and does not report her confession.
There is a brief moment of calm before it is taken down by the storm when Ben gets a call that they have unearthed Steve’s body, and he has to identify it. The madness begins at the intersection sign, where the friends try to get a stop sign. As they move through the place, a truck comes and crashes. Judy tries to wake Jen up, both of them oblivious to who has hit them. Only the audience sees the culprit, a drunk Ben, escaping from the crash site.
What To Expect In Dead To Me Season 3?
It was not ideal how season 2 ended with another hit and run. This time it was a drunk Ben who hit our favorite grieving women. However, it is unclear that Ben even realized whom he had shot. And the possibility of Jen and Judy identifying him is also very slim. But this would not be good for Ben, who will probably spiral as he thinks he killed the passengers.
Jen and Judy are thankfully conscious. However, by no means does anyone knows the injury they sustained. It will bring a lot of drama, especially between Ben and Jen, when the girls learn about their culprit.
At the end of season 2, Charlie finds his mother’s letter to Judy. It is unclear if he had read it or not, but if he did, he probably knows about the accidental death of his father and Steve’s death. With this letter, he will now be considered innocent.
The audience will have to wait to see what Charlie will do eventually. He can either hand the letter to the authority or blackmail the ladies about their involvement in respective deaths.
Jen confesses to Steve’s murder to Detective Perez, unable to take the constant anxiety. However, when the police could not find the body, Perez let Jen go. Judy gives Nick the evidence bag that could incriminate Steve and his father. However, she backtracks when she learns that Jen has not made a formal confession.
There is also a significant role coming up for Police Chief Howard Hastings. He is in a constant tussle with the town’s mafia.
With a lot going on at the end of the second season, it will be interesting to see where the third and final season will pick its pieces from.
Where To Watch Dead To Me Season 3?
Dead to Me season 3 will undoubtedly release on the streaming platform Netflix. Produced by CBS Television Studios, Netflix has been the original network for the series from the beginning of its release in 2019.
Although the third season of the series is yet to be released, the viewers can stream the first and second seasons on the platform with a minimum subscription of $9.99 per month.
Is Dead To Me Season 3 Available on Amazon Prime Video?
No, Dead to Me is not available on Amazon Prime Video.
Is Dead To Me Season 3 Available on Hulu?
No, Dead to Me is not available on Hulu.
Is Dead To Me Season 3 Available on HBO Max?
No, Dead to Me is not available on HBO Max.
Who Is In Dead To Me season 3?
Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini play the show’s protagonists, Jen Harding and Judy Hale. James Marsden will be back with the role of Ben Wood, Steve Wood’s twin brother. He also played the role of Steve in season 1. Max Jenkins, Sam McCarthy, and Luke Roessler play Christopher Doyle, Charlie Harding, and Henry Harding.
The prominent cast members are Diana-Maria Riva, Brandon Scott, Valerie Mahaffey, Natalie Morales, Edward Asner, Suzy Nakamura, Keong Sim, Telma Hopkins, Sadie Stanley, Haley Sims, Lily Knight, and Blair Beeken. Edward Fordham Jr., Jere Burns, Frances Conroy, Chelsea Spack, and Adora Soleil Bricher also recur.
Who Are The Creatives Behind Dead To Me Season 3?
Creator Liz Feldman plotted the show while executive producing the series with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jessica Elbaum, Christina Applegate, and Christie Smith.
The show was produced by Joe Hardesty, Linda Cardellini, Peter Chomsky, Buddy Enright, and Denise Pleune with companies Gloria Sanchez Productions, Visualized, Inc., and CBS Television Studios.Danny Moder served as the cinematographer for the first season, with Toby Oliver taking over him in the second season.
The post Dead To Me Season 3 Netflix Release Date And What We Know So Far appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Printfresh Just Debuted a Very Chic Home Collection—Shop the Best Pieces Now
Considering the state of the world over the past two years, it’s not surprising that we’ve all started to pay more attention to our nighttime attire. Pajamas have become far more of a sartorial statement than ever before, and set the stage for a restful night’s sleep—plus, a chic pair of PJs is far more acceptable (and luxurious) to lounge around in than an oversized ratty t-shirt. If you’re on the hunt for a stylish nightwear set, we highly recommend you consider checking out Printfresh, the luxe brand that debuted in 2017, offering customers a selection of crisp cotton printed PJ sets, nightgowns, robes and more. Now, they’re expanding into home decor for the first time, with a new collection including quilts, shams, sheets, shower curtains and even wallpaper, all in Printfresh’s signature bold prints.
“Printfresh has always wanted to do home products,” Amy Voloshin, the brand’s creative director and co-founder, told Observer. “We decided to start with some of our most beloved fan-favorites like the Bagheera Blush pattern, an iconic print that will be an instant home classic. The overall look of the collection is really about building on our foundation of beautiful, fun and joyful prints and bringing what we love from our pajamas to quilts, sheets and wallpaper. These home goods are all amazing vehicles for our sense of playful print and color.”
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
The initial 27-piece collection makes a strong case for adding a bold and bright touch to your home decor situation, whether it’s with one of the cheerful printed shams, colorful sheets or a cozy quilt. Those who aren’t afraid of statement patterns or shades could also add a chic accent wall, using one of the 11 different wallpaper prints. Similarly to Printfresh’s pajamas, the new home drop is composed of 100 percent organic cotton, which is ethically sourced in India and handcrafted in Jaipur.
While there are now plenty of brands venturing into the home market, Voloshin is confident in Printfresh’s unique contribution to the category, as the prints and colors “not only stand out, but are also a great mix of fun and sophistication – which can be hard to find. Even though we have a lot of whimsy and quirkiness in everything we do, we really focus on the importance of beautiful, high-quality materials and ethical practices. The added bonus is that the collection is on organic cotton, so you can sleep well knowing that the incredibly soft material was grown in a sustainable way.”
Printfresh’s new home collection is now available to shop online, and if you’re feeling extra, why not match your new printed pillow purchase to your favorite pajama pattern? Below, shop a selection of stylish pieces from the new launch.
Omar Kelly: Crowded backfield reinforces Miami’s commitment to the run
There’s a reason the knife set in our kitchens has a wide range of cutting utensils.
It’s because every knife serves a specific purpose, and their use should be catered to those needs.
Think of the Miami Dolphins’ crowded backfield the same way.
Raheem Mostert should be the speedster to takes an outside run the distance. Sony Michel is the inside running specialist who can move the chains, and Chase Edmonds is the pass-catching weapon who routinely goes into motion, getting moved all over the field.
All serve their purpose, and all are needed because new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel hopes to use his stable of backs to build one of the NFL’s most efficient rushing attacks, a ground game that’s potentially a throwback to the ground-and-pound era of football that he grew up in in the late 90′s.
At least that’s what it sounds like the Dolphins aim to do, and it hasn’t just been talk considering the team’s acquisitions have backed up Miami’s goal of beefing up the rushing attack.
Earlier this week Miami added Michel, a former American Heritage standout who has started 35 NFL games in four seasons with the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, to an already crowded backfield.
Michel becomes the third veteran running back added this offseason, joining Edmonds, who signed a two-year, $12.4 million deal during the first day of free agency, and Mostert, who signed a one-year, $3.1 million deal to reunite with McDaniel, who coached him with the 49ers.
Those three join a unit that already featured Myles Gaskin, who started 17 games the past two seasons, Salvon Ahmed, who started four games in 2020, and Gerrid Doaks, a 2021 seventh-round pick, as the holdovers from the 2021 season, where Miami finished 30th in rushing yards per game (92.2), and 31st in yards per carry (3.5).
Considering last year was the third straight season the Dolphins have had a bottom-five rushing attack in yards per attempt, maybe a massive overhaul, which included the addition of Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead and veteran guard Connor Williams to beef up the offensive line, was needed.
“We’ve added a lot of speed to that room,” said tailback coach Eric Studesville, who is coaching for his third Dolphins coach, considering his career in Miami began with Adam Gase, carried over to Brian Flores. “We’ve got guys that can run. Myles is fast and Salvon is fast. These guys may be faster.”
Studesville is referring to Mostert, who missed all but one game last season because of a knee injury he suffered in the 49ers season opener, and Edmonds, who produced a career-high 903 rushing and receiving yards last season for the Arizona Cardinals, which primarily used him as a third-down, change-of-pace back to complement James Connor.
“Chase brings speed, he brings experience,” Studesville said. “He brings a toughness.”
If healthy, Mostert potentially brings all three to the Dolphins offense.
The Dolphins offensive line has been watching old 49ers film to study the run game concepts McDaniel hopes to utilize, and offensive guard Robert Hunt claims he’s never seen a tailback hit a hole faster than Mostert, who has been clocked as one of the NFL’s fastest players in actual game speed during his tenure as the 49ers starter.
So how will the rotation, and roles shake out?
“You create a competitive environment and you let those guys go sort it out,” Studesville said. “They’re going to sort it out as to who contributes, where, and how, and how much.”
It would be a mistake to overlook Gaskin, who gained a career-high 612 rushing yards and scored three rushing touchdowns on 173 carries, considering the 2019 seventh-round pick beat out Kenyan Drake, Jordan Howard and Matt Breida — the 49ers’ leading rusher in 2018 — to win the starting spot in the 2020 season.
That season Gaskin was one of the top yardage producers per game in the NFL, averaging 97.2 yards a contest, which ranked him 10th among NFL tailbacks. If he hadn’t been sidelined by a knee injury that season there was potential for him to do more.
Gaskin has always had a grinder’s approach to his job, consistently doing all the little things that lead to success. So casting him aside would be a mistake.
“He’s going to try to under-promise and over-deliver,” Studesvile said.
Then there’s Michel, the most accomplished of all the tailbacks considering he’s accounted for 3,137 rushing yards on 743 carries, caught 47 receptions for 386 yards and scored 20 touchdowns in his NFL career.
Michel fills an important void for the Dolphins considering he’s an effective inside runner, who combines vision, burst, and physicality to create a no-nonsense, north-south running style. Those types of players come in handy during third-and-short opportunities and running in the red zone and at the goal line.
“The greatest thing about being in Miami is players want to come here and be a part of it,” offensive coordinator Frank Smith said about discussing Michel’s signing. “We’ve been really fortunate through the process about how many guys envision themselves here, and fit with us.”
Let’s hope the newcomers, and the holdovers mesh well together, and are able to perk up the Dolphins’ once-stagnant rushing attack, bringing balance to Miami’s offense.
()
