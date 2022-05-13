News
Chicago Bears will play 3 prime-time games in 2022, including a Week 2 meeting against the Packers in Green Bay
The Matt Eberflus era in Chicago officially will begin when the Bears open their season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 11 at Soldier Field, according to the 2022 schedule the team released Thursday night.
The new Bears coach then will get his first taste of the rivalry with the Green Bay Packers when his team visits Lambeau Field for “Sunday Night Football” in Week 2.
The Bears are slated to play three prime-time games in the first seven weeks of the season — the Packers game, a “Thursday Night Football” contest against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field in Week 6 and a “Monday Night Football” game the following week against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.
A game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium follows in Week 8, closing out an October with four road contests.
The home schedule is stacked late in the season, when the Bears play only one road game over the final six weeks — a Jan. 1 game against the Lions in Detroit. That means the Bears won’t be playing in the Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field, which was on their schedule three of the last four seasons.
December and January home games include Week 13 against the Packers, a Christmas Eve game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 and the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Bears have a Week 14 bye, which falls on Dec. 11.
Here’s the full schedule.
Week 1: 49ers at Bears, Sunday, Sept. 11, noon, FOX-32
Week 2: Bears at Packers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 7:20 p.m., NBC-5
Week 3: Texans at Bears, Sunday, Sept. 25, noon, CBS-2
Week 4: Bears at Giants, Sunday, Oct. 2, noon, FOX-32
Week 5: Bears at Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 9, noon, FOX-32
Week 6: Commanders at Bears, Thursday, Oct. 13, 7:15 p.m., Prime Video
Week 7: Bears at Patriots, Monday, Oct. 24, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 8: Bears at Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 30, noon, FOX-32
Week 9: Dolphins at Bears, Sunday, Nov. 6, noon, CBS-2
Week 10: Lions at Bears, Sunday, Nov. 13, noon, FOX-32
Week 11: Bears at Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 20, noon, FOX-32
Week 12: Bears at Jets, Sunday, Nov. 27, noon, FOX-32
Week 13: Packers at Bears, Sunday, Dec. 4, noon, FOX-32
Week 14: Bye
Week 15: Eagles at Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, noon, FOX-32
Week 16: Bills at Bears, Saturday, Dec. 24, noon, CBS-2
Week 17: Bears at Lions, Sunday, Jan. 1, noon, FOX-32
Week 18: Vikings at Bears, TBD
Preseason
Game 1: Chiefs at Bears, Saturday, Aug. 13, noon, FOX
Game 2: Bears at Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: Bears at Browns, Saturday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m., FOX
Single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season will go on sale at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at chicagobears.com/tickets.
Along with the NFL’s show, teams typically take to social media to announce their schedules in creative ways. The Bears used a video featuring quarterback Justin Fields, running back David Montgomery, kicker Cairo Santos and more to announce their games.
Russian threats push Finland toward joining NATO alliance
By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Finland’s leaders Thursday came out in favor of applying to join NATO, and Sweden could do the same within days, in a historic realignment on the continent 2 1/2 months after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow’s neighbors.
The Kremlin reacted by warning it will be forced to take retaliatory “military-technical” steps.
On the ground, meanwhile, Russian forces pounded areas in central, northern and eastern Ukraine, including the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, as part its offensive to take the industrial Donbas region, while Ukraine recaptured some towns and villages in the northeast.
The first war-crimes trial of a Russian soldier since the start of the conflict is set to open Friday in Kyiv. A 21-year-old captured member of a tank unit is accused of shooting to death a civilian on a bicycle during the opening week of the war.
Finland’s president and prime minister announced that the Nordic country should apply right away for membership in NATO, the military defense pact founded in part to counter the Soviet Union.
“You (Russia) caused this. Look in the mirror,” Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said this week.
While the country’s Parliament still has to weigh in, the announcement means Finland is all but certain to apply — and gain admission — though the process could take months to complete. Sweden, likewise, is considering putting itself under NATO’s protection.
That would represent a major change in Europe’s security landscape: Sweden has avoided military alliances for more than 200 years, while Finland adopted neutrality after its defeat by the Soviets in World War II.
Public opinion in both nations shifted dramatically in favor of NATO membership after the invasion, which stirred fears in countries along Russia’s flank that they could be next.
Such an expansion of the alliance would leave Russia surrounded by NATO countries in the Baltic Sea and the Arctic and would amount to a stinging setback for Putin, who had hoped to divide and roll back NATO in Europe but is instead seeing the opposite happen.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance would welcome Finland and Sweden with open arms.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned that Moscow “will be forced to take retaliatory steps of military-technical and other characteristics in order to counter the emerging threats to its national security.”
NATO’s funneling of weapons and other military support to Ukraine already has been critical to Kyiv’s surprising success in stymieing the invasion, and the Kremlin warned anew in chilling terms Thursday that the aid could lead to direct conflict between NATO and Russia.
“There is always a risk of such conflict turning into a full-scale nuclear war, a scenario that will be catastrophic for all,” said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council.
While Russia’s advance in the Donbas has been slow, its forces have gained some ground and taken some villages.
Four civilians were killed Thursday in three communities in the Donetsk region, which is part of the Donbas, the regional governor reported.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia’s focus on the Donbas has left its remaining troops around the northeastern city of Kharkiv vulnerable to counterattack from Ukrainian forces, which recaptured several towns and villages around the city.
Russian strikes Thursday killed at least two civilians on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, local authorities said.
The attacks also damaged a building housing a humanitarian aid unit, municipal offices and hospital facilities, Vyacheslav Zadorenko, the mayor of the suburban town of Derhachi, wrote in a Telegram post.
None of the sites “had anything to do with military infrastructure,” Zadorenko said.
Fighting across the east has driven many thousands of Ukrainians from their homes.
“It is terrible there now. We were leaving under missiles,” said Tatiana Kravstova, who left the town of Siversk with her 8-year-old son Artiom on a bus headed for the central city of Dnipro. “I don’t know where they were aiming, but they were pointing at civilians.”
Ukraine also said Russian forces had fired artillery and grenade launchers at Ukrainian troops around Zaporizhzhia, which has been a refuge for civilians fleeing Mariupol, and attacked in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions to the north.
Overnight airstrikes near Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine, killed at least three people, Ukraine’s military said. It said that Russian troops fired rockets at a school and student dormitory in Novhorod-Siversky and that some other buildings, including private homes, were also damaged.
In his evening address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the assaults.
“Of course, the Russian state is in such a state that any education only gets in its way. But what can be achieved by destroying Ukrainian schools? All Russian commanders who give such orders are simply sick and incurable.”
Noting that Thursday is International Nurses Day, Zelenskyy said the Russian military had damaged 570 medical facilities since the invasion began on Feb. 24 and fully destroyed 101 hospitals.
Twelve Russian missiles struck an oil refinery and other infrastructure in the central Ukrainian industrial hub of Kremenchuk on Thursday, the region’s acting governor, Dmytro Lunin, wrote in a Telegram post. In early April, he said, the refinery, which had been the last fully functional one in Ukraine at the time, was knocked offline by an attack.
In the southern port of Mariupol, which has largely been reduced to smoking rubble with little food, water or medicine, or what the mayor called a “medieval ghetto,” Ukrainian fighters continued to hold out at the Azovstal steel plant, the last stronghold of resistance in the city.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said negotiations were underway with Russia to win the release of 38 severely wounded Ukrainian defenders from the plant. She said Ukraine hoped to exchange them for 38 “significant” Russian prisoners of war.
___
Yesica Fisch in Bakhmut, David Keyton in Kyiv, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Jari Tanner in Helsinki, and other AP staffers around the world contributed.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine:
The Miami Dolphins 2022 schedule
The NFL released the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 schedule on Thursday night. Here are the games:
Sunday, Sept. 11: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS, 1 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Sept. 18: At Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Sept. 25: BUFFALO BILLS, 1 p.m., CBS
Thursday, Sept. 29: At Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime
Sunday, Oct. 9: At New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Oct. 16: MINNESOTA VIKINGS, 1 p.m., Fox
Sunday, Oct. 23: PITTSBURGH STEELERS, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Sunday, Oct. 30: At Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Nov. 6: At Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Nov. 13: CLEVELAND BROWNS, 1 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Nov. 20: BYE
Sunday, Nov. 27: HOUSTON TEXANS, 1 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Dec. 4: At San Francisco 49ers, 4 p.m., Fox
Sunday, Dec. 11: At Los Angeles Chargers, 4 p.m., CBS
Week 15 (date TBD): At Buffalo Bills, TBD, TBD
Sunday, Dec. 25: GREEN BAY PACKERS, 1 p.m., Fox
Sunday, Jan. 1: At New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 7-8: NEW YORK JETS, TBD, TBD
Jim Crane’s comments about Yankees, Brian Cashman a deflection of Astros own cheating past says Bombers GM
CHICAGO — Brian Cashman isn’t taking advice from Jim Crane. The Yankees GM said Crane, the Astros owner, was deflecting when he made comments to USA Today that he should be quiet about the Astros cheating scandal being what has kept the Bombers from a World Series.
“I don’t think anybody’s gonna dance to the tune he’s singing, to be quite honest,” Cashman said Thursday night before the Yankees took on the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. “I’d say it’s called deflection and him trying to equate probably an equivalent of a parking ticket to maybe 162 felonies. I don’t think anybody’s gonna buy into any of that stuff.”
Crane was responding to Cashman’s comments in spring training that the Astros’ cheating scandal — which cost the team $5 million, years of draft picks and their GM and manager — cost the Yankees a chance at a World Series appearance in 2017. Crane also talked about “The Yankee Letter,” which revealed the club was fined $100,000 for illegal use of their replay room in 2015 and 2016, before the rules that the Astros were punished for were explicitly laid out by the league.
“I found his comments to be extremely strange,’ Crane told Bob Nightengale in an interview. “There’s the letter, and you were doing it, too. You were there dude. What are you talking about? If I was one of the teams, and I knew our team was doing it [cheating], I’d keep my mouth shut and just go about our business. But listen, I can only control what’s going on here. I can’t control what the other guys do.’
The Astros were caught using the replay room to steal signs and relay them to batters in real time during the 2017 season. The Yankees used their replay room to steal signs and relay them to a runner on second base, who could in turn relay them. The rule the Astros were caught violating was a result of the Yankees investigation, which gave commissioner Rob Manfred a chance to set the law and increase the punishment.
Cashman pointed out the league obviously did not see the violations as equivalent, citing the differences in punishments. He said the reaction within the industry has made it clear they are not the same as well.
“They lost multiple years of first round draft picks, they were fined millions of dollars and decided to fire their manager and general manager because of their actions,” Cashman said. “There’s no equivalent to any of it. So that’s why I said it’s a deflection. And no one’s buying it.”
CLEANING UP
The Yankees were the first team into the visitors clubhouse at Guaranteed Rate Field after the Guardians, who had a COVID-19 outbreak among their staff while here earlier this week. The White Sox assured the Yankees, however, that the rooms were clean.
“They came in and overnight, you know, did a deep clean and everything,” Aaron Boone said. “I know we brought more of our clubhouse staff that’s kind of handling a lot of the stuff with us.”
Guardians manager Terry Francona and several on his staff tested positive on Wednesday and the final game of the series between the two teams was canceled.
SITTING THE HOT HAND
After driving in all five of the Yankees runs on Wednesday, Gleyber Torres was on the bench to start the series with the White Sox Thursday. Boone said it was one of the days he had planned to give the second baseman off.
“I’m just kind of looking at the weekend and the week ahead and this one (game) made the most sense,” Boone said. “I’ll probably give a few guys on this road trip a day or a couple DH days… But I felt like this one with how they have the rotation set is how I wanted to get into that.”
Isiah Kiner-Falefa was also not in the starting lineup Thursday because Boone wanted to give him a rest.
()
