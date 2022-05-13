Finance
Chicken Noodle Soup Dance
Ever so often a cultural force grabs America by the neck and does not let go. The chicken noodle soup dance and song could be the next silent assassin in the night, waiting to take the spot. As its popularity grows, chicken noodle soup could become the next big thing on America’s pop culture landscape.
You may ask what the chicken noodle soup dance is ? The chicken noodle soup dance originated in Harlem, New York and started out as a street dance done by young urbanites. An accompanying song was released and this birthed the dance craze for 2006. The song by Webstar and Young B has placed more attention on the dance as it catchy lyrics and simplified chorus has infected the radio airwaves of America.
The chicken noodle soup dance can be done in many different ways as each dancer adds their own personal flair to it. The basic steps in the dance begin with dancers following the initial lyrics from the accompanying song. “Let it rain and clear it out” When this is said dancers bring their hands down like the rain is falling, then they clear out whoever is beside them by doing a sweeping action with their hands. This is done three times before Webstar sings “Chicken noodle soup”. At this point the chicken noodle soup dance begins. This is the side to side movements of the legs followed by the flailing of the arms to match the corresponding feet movement. As mentioned before, personal style is incorporated a lot into the dance. You have people who spin, jump and create sheer havoc with this dance.
The chicken noodle soup however has it detractors. There are many people in the black community who feel that the chicken noodle soup dance is nothing more than the 2006 version of shucking and jiving. They feel as if this dance is a step backward.
The Chicken noodle soup might possibly infiltrate American popular for 2007. The suburbs has slowly caught on and as the song gets bigger and bigger, it can be guaranteed that soccer moms and wall street executives will be chicken noodle souping at their various parties and social events.
Virtual Switching System: A Switching Technology
Virtual Switching System :VSS is network system virtualization technology that pools multiple Cisco Catalyst 6500 Series Switches into one virtual switch, increasing operational efficiency, boosting nonstop communications, and scaling system bandwidth capacity to 1.4 Tbps. At the initial phase, a VSS will allow two physical Cisco Catalyst 6500 Series. The VSS is made up of the following:
- Members of VSS: Cisco Catalyst 6500 Series Switches (up to two switches with initial release) deployed with the Virtual Switching Supervisor 720 10GE
- Virtual switch link (VSL): 10 Gigabit Ethernet connections (up to eight using EtherChannel) between the members.
- The 10 Gigabit Ethernet connections have to be one or more of the modules: Switching Supervisor 720 10GE: 10 Gigabit Ethernet uplink ports
VSS enables unprecedented functionality and availability of campus network by integrating network and systems redundancy into a single node.VSS is Cisco validated design. It is Cisco Safe Harbor program tested and certified. It allows us to
- Maximize network performance
- Increase network availability
- Simplify network architecture
- Reduce administrative burden
- Support virtualization
Terminology:
- VSS1440:-
VSS1440 refers to the VSS formed by two Cisco Catalyst 6500 Series Switches with the Switching Supervisor 720-10GE. In a VSS, the data plane and switch fabric with capacity of 720 Gbps of supervisor engine in each chassis are active at the same time on both chassis, combining for an active 1400-Gbps switching capacity per VSS. Only one of the virtual switch members has the active control plane. Both chassis are kept in sync with the interchassis Stateful Switchover (SSO) mechanism along with Nonstop Forwarding (NSF) to provide nonstop communication even in the event of failure of one of the member supervisor engines.
- Stateful SwitchOver(SSO) mechanism:
A VSS uses interchassis NSF/SSO as the primary mechanism for high availability between the two chassis. One virtual switch member chassis will act as the active virtual switch member, while the other member will be in hot standby state for the control plane. Note that the data planes of both chassis are active and hence forward traffic at full combined capacity of 1440 Gbps. When one of the virtual switch members fails, there is no reconvergence of protocols in the network. The access layer or core layer switches continues to forward traffic because they only detect a link failure in an EtherChannel bundle and hence do not need to reconverge any protocols. No disruption occurs to the traffic flowing through the VSS. The VSS mechanism during switch failure is far superior when comparison with the traditional model where one switch failure results indeterminist convergence of multiple control protocols like STP, HSRP and routing protocol.
- Multichassis Ether Channel(MEC):
Multichassis EtherChannel (MEC) is a Layer 2 multipathing technology. This form of EtherChannel allows a connected node to terminate the EtherChannel across the two physical Cisco Catalyst 6500 Series Switches that make up the VSS leading to creating simplified loop-free Layer 2 topology. Using MEC in VSS topology results in all links being active and at the same time provides for a highly available topology without the dependency of Spanning Tree Protocol. With the introduction of 12.2(33)SXI, the virtual switching system supports a maximum number of 512 MECs.
- Virtual Switch Link(VSL):
The connection used for communication between the two chassis. VSLs can be configured with up to eight links between the two switches across any combination of line cards or supervisor ports to provide a high level of redundancy. If for some rare reason all VSL connections are lost between the switch members leaving both the members up, the VSS will transition to the dual active recovery mode. The dual active state is detected rapidly (subsecond) by any of the following three methods:
- Enhancement to PAgP used in MEC with connecting Cisco switches
- L3 Bidirectional Forwarding Detection (BFD) configuration on a directly connected link (besides VSL) between switch members or through an L2 link through an access layer switch
- L2 Fast-Hello Dual-Active Detection configuration on a directly connected link (besides VSL) between switch members (supported with 12.2(33)SXI) In the dual active recovery mode, all interfaces except the VSL interfaces are in an operationally shut down state in the formerly active switch member. The new active virtual switch continues to forward traffic on all links.
Need for VSS: The process of designing a reliable, fast Network Infrastructure is challenged by new business requirements. The need for non-stop communication is becoming a basic starting point for most campus networks.
- High-bandwidth environments
- Virtualization (VMs)
- 10Gbps
- High-availability environments
- Minimize network downtime
- Redundant infrastructure
- Reduction in number of devices to manage.
Deployment areas for VSS:
- Campus or data center core/distribution layer
- Data center access (server connectivity)
Benifits of VSS:
VSS offers superior benefits compared to traditional Layer 2/Layer 3 network design. Benefits can be grouped into following categories:
- Reduce administrative burden:1 active control plane = 1 logical switch. Using VSS there is a 50% reduction in the number of switches that must be managed. Time to properly prepare for a change window can be drastically reduced. Approximately 60% of network failures are caused by human error.
- It Reduces the number of times you and I have to touch the switch and we might reduce network failures
- Maximize network performance: Double the bandwidth
2 active forwarding planes (720Gbps each)
2 x 720Gbps = 1,440Gbps (1.44Tbps)
- Increase network availability – Multichassis EtherChannel (MEC) allows us to reduce the number of neighbor adjacencies eliminate SPF, DUAL and STP calculations in the event of a – single link failure – VSS chassis failure.
- Perform IOS and chassis upgrades with minimal disruption.
- Only one gateway IP address is required per VLAN, instead of the three IP addresses per VLAN used.
Floor Plan Purchase Options Available at The Residences At Black Rock
Hingham Massachusetts was first settled in the 17th century and is rich in New England history. The Residences at Black Rock has harnessed the charm of the area and incorporated it into the designs for the homes inside their private gated community.
The custom homes range in size and style. Due to the many designs, there is a home to truly fill every need. The homes feature top quality materials and are constructed using the best building practices in the construction industry. Below is a description of two of the most popular home plans available.
The Creston is the largest home totaling 3720 square foot. It features 3-bedrooms and 3.5 baths with open living areas. The kitchen has a large island with cooktop. Other amenities include a sunroom, a large living room with volume ceiling and double sliding glass doors out to the outdoor living space. The master bedroom suite, the largest among all our floor plans, features his and her walk-in closets and a large spa tub. The second floor has a bright bedroom, full bath, and a large area suitable for an office or loft.
The Belvedere “Country Home” is a single floor home with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, his and her sinks, and a jetted spa tub. The kitchen features an oversized island with a sink, dishwasher, and plenty of prep and cooking space. You’ll enjoy spending morning in the breakfast area and afternoons in the adjacent sunroom. The home totals approximately 2398 square feet.
Glenwood. The Glenwood is a 2285 square foot home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The first floor of this distinctive home has a large kitchen with island and a master bedroom suite with his and her walk-in closets. You can even add an optional sunroom. The two bedrooms upstairs offer plenty of closet space and a shared bathroom.
In Closing
The homes and the community are both filled with luxury amenities. It’s not hard to see why The Residences at Black Rock has some of the most desired homes along the South Shore of Massachusetts.
Get 100% Accurate Forex Signals, Free Forex Training and Make Money From the Start!
So, you want some Free Forex Training, huh? No problem! And, just because you asked I am going to give so much more than you may have expected. Chances are if you are on the hunt for training in the realm of the global currency market, you are dead serious about making money with it!
When I started researching sources of Free Forex Training it seemed pretty simple, but now that I look back at it, most of them did not really teach me how to make money. For the most part, many of them had far too many theories for my tiny-pea-sized brain to be able to comprehend and then put into action.
That problem eventually led me to get my training from strong, reputable sources that had a vested interested in my success and really gave me something to sink my teeth into and I could “really” make money following their recommendations.
The best Forex training online came about my mere accident! I was totally flabbergasted by all that they offered before I put up one single-solitary dime to do anything! The knowledge and wisdom passed on to me left me shaking in my Texas boots!
I mean, not only was it the cream de la crème of free Forex training, but they totally got my brain together on how to make money with the Forex, even while I was sleeping and not having to stare at a computer, nor did I need to know much at all about the Forex market. Thank God for that!
If you are anything like me and like to make money in an uncomplicated way without having to be a former NASA employee to figure things out, then you’ll love the idea of no-hassles and practically hands-off profit making with the Forex! Am I right about that?
What I learned during my long and strenuous research is that the absolute very best Forex training was related to Forex Artificial Intelligence or Forex AI.
No! Not that old school crap! I am talking about advanced, revolutionary predicative programming or artificial intelligence that is utilized solely for the accurate Forex signals.
Once you begin to lock onto these concepts, you will quickly discover why I am so stoked-up about it! Seriously, think about what I am saying. Some of these programs are so accurate that they can realistically go for weeks and months with 100% accuracy in their Forex market trade selections.
Yes, I said 100% accurate Forex signals!
Not all companies who offer such firepower potential within their offer of Free Forex Training, so you have to keep your eyes sharp and read their whole story as you are making a determination of if they can really be of great assistance to you.
This economy is a little bit tough of many of us, so if you can end up with some outstanding, top-notch, free and the best Forex training and also learn about Forex artificial intelligence that produces 100% accurate Forex signals, then my very firm advice to you would be, Go For It!
Don’t hesitate! Don’t let another day or moment pass you by! Get all over it!
