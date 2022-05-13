Finance
Closings, Deeds, and Restrictive Covenants – Does the Buyer Know What’s Being Bought?
Disclaimer: This article is not intended to be legal advice. Legal advice depends on each and every person’s particular circumstance. If you have a related issue, you should consult with your lawyer who practices law in your state regarding your particular circumstance. This article is for informational purposes only.
The title agent led us into a large and beautiful conference room. My client sat down first. I sat down in the chair directly across from her. After flashing me a nervous smile, she placed her arms on the shiny, cold conference room table and clasped her hands together, intertwining her fingers.
She was clearly nervous….
And she should have been nervous; this was her first time buying real estate. Additionally, she was purchasing this home during the real estate boom-when the real estate market was its craziest. More importantly, she was purchasing this home directly from the builder-and she agreed to allow her builder’s mortgage company to finance the purchase of the home and her builder’s title company to close the real estate deal-which usually complicates matters for unsuspecting home buyers.
Unfortunately, I did not represent her at the time she signed her real estate contract since she hired me only a few days before the closing. (For the record, I usually advise most buyers to obtain their financing and title/closing agent services from a party unrelated to the builder).
The closing agent brought in a stack of documents for my client’s signature. He placed the documents in front of me, and then he left the room, closing the door behind him. Of course, I was there to review each document for my client to advise her before she signed any more documents. Most of the documents were ok.
However, there was one document that caused me serious concern: The Deed.
“Did anyone tell you that if you sold your home within the next 4 years, you would have to pay the builder a penalty of 15% of the sales price?” I asked her after reviewing her deed. I was surprised to see such a provision in the deed since I did not recall seeing such a requirement in the real estate contract a few days before.
“NO!!!!!!” she responded quickly. She was, obviously, surprised by my question.
“Are you OK with paying the builder a 15% penalty if you sell the house within 4 years?” I asked her, looking up from the deed.
“NO!!!!!!!!!”
“Therefore, I am advising you not to sign any of these closing documents and to walk away from this closing unless the builder agrees to take these provisions out of your deed….”
I called the title agent back into the room and informed him that the closing would not take place unless the builder agreed to change the deed. The title agent went back to office. He quickly returned with a revised deed.
Thereafter, we closed the real estate deal.
THE PROBLEM
Do you understand your deed? What about your restrictive covenants? Do you even know what restrictive covenants are? Do you know to demand to see all of your closing documents before the closing?
Would you believe that most buyers do not? Would you believe that attorneys who do not practice real estate do not?
As a result, like the seller in the above scenario, sellers can easily spring substantial surprises on potential buyers right at the closing table. This, obviously, puts sellers at a substantial advantage.
What’s worse is that even if the buyer catches the surprise, the seller can threaten to keep the buyer’s deposit if the closing does not take place that day. This puts the buyer in an obvious dilemma. Since real estate deposits tend to be substantial, most buyers feel as if they have no choice but to sign the closing documents.
THE SOLUTION
Buyers must attempt to protect their interests in their closings:
- Consider asking your closing agent to provide you with all of your documents at least 48 hours before the closing.
- Consider reading all of your documents. If you don’t understand something, consider asking an appropriate person to explain it to you.
- If you see something suspicious in your closing documents, consider consulting with a lawyer in your jurisdiction regarding the matter.
- If attempting to understand the closing process, documents, and/or concepts overwhelm you, consider hiring an real estate attorney to represent you in the transaction.
- In many jurisdictions, the hiring of a real estate lawyer to solely represent you in the closing process usually costs less than $1,500.00-which is less than one month’s mortgage payment for many people. This is a small investment to protect the investment you’re making in your new home.
Digital or Business Transformation
Digital transformation refers to the changes associated with the application of digital technology in all aspects of human society. Digital transformation may be thought as the third stage of embracing digital technologies: digital competence → digital literacy → digital transformation. The latter stage means that digital usages inherently enable new types of innovation and creativity in a particular domain, rather than simply enhance and support the traditional methods.
– Wikipedia
It has been more than 30 years since computers had been introduced into business world. With the help of, powerful mobile devices and high connectivity, now we are living in a momentary world that is evolving so fast towards digital that now digital transformation is inevitable.
Most of the C-Levels in corporations started to pay more and more attention to Digital Transformation. They believe, without this transformation, even a long-established company may extinct. It is the Kodak example they are afraid of. To be honest, the risk is there, however is ‘Digital Transformation’ just enough?
Marketing, sales, manufacturing, finance processes should all be digitised in order to fulfil the transformation. It includes working anywhere anytime, broader and faster communication, enterprise integration that would enable performance & efficiency improvements.
That is all well planned and should be executed step by step. Yet can you imagine any change to be internalised without a holistic approach? Without embarking every team member, adjusting / improving their competencies, engaging them all around the same evolving mindset…
That’s why, we believe this topic should be handled with a broader scope and it is the reason behind we like to call it a “Business Transformation’ rather than a Digital Transformation.
In other words Business Transformation shall handles the topic more broadly including mindset and organisations, leadership and entrepreneurial mindset, education and pragmatic planning.
Your Business Transformation journey is unique
Every company has its own inner dynamics and every category has its own realities hence your journey should be tailor made to your business. When there is so much at stake, it is not an easy task to move the rocks around, without rigor planning, sufficient on-boarding, kicking off the new mindset with an adjusted organisational structure.
The internal impact – Mindset & Organisation
Any change in a company first impacts its own resources, starting from human. Top-down transformation approaches tend to stay at the top level with Digital Transformation Teams, causing manager level (or further) to think it is not their business. The only way to beat the resistance to change is to embark the resistors ASAP.
Corporate and entrepreneurial mindsets are two far ends thus moving from one to other is not given. However, with the power of a corporate company, an entrepreneur mindset can achieve higher goals sooner. That’s why, we should keep on increasing skills of the individuals in our organisation, empowering them to move forward within the team.
The Impact on Consumer Experience
Digital transformation for the consumer end includes an architecture of your digital ecosystem to be able to do better listening, segmentation and tracking, enabling you to increase your digital media investments efficiency, letting you to fish where the fishes are. All these changes will definitely have a positive impact on your consumer engagement and thanks to the new tools, we will be able to measure the ROI of your campaigns / activities.
Step by Step Approach
As said, digital transformation is a key stage throughout this journey. All your existing processes should be analysed with expert analysts according to the dynamics of your company and industry. Only after then, a solution can be determined and tailored to your needs. The gains here are not necessarily immediate, therefore long term investments should be planned with an entrepreneur mindset.
All in all, Digital Transformation is inevitable in this era, we just need think it as broad as it requires to land it well in your organisation. As Portera we are committed to understand, analyse together and help you build the right organisation to reach this new mindset fully.
Product Information Management System: What Is It and Why Is It Important?
What is PIM?
Today various ecommerce sites, other online channels and mobile search are where consumers head to when searching for information on products. According to Retail dive, more than 65% of consumers conduct online product research before stepping foot in a store. More than 55% of consumers visit stores before buying online, emphasizing the idea that high-touch physical and seamless omnichannel experiences are critical for modern retailing. As a result of changing consumer behaviors and increasing demand for seamless shopping experiences, businesses have started using digital marketing strategies widely.
With the growing use of digital, it has become important for every business to communicate consistent branding and accurate product information across the Omni-channel landscape. Product Information Management system is therefore required to overcome such complexity and scale that has been created by various channels offline and online.
PIM is widely used by ecommerce managers, online merchandisers, marketers and product managers who are always looking for friendlier tools that enable them to manage all their product information in one place without having to constantly calling out for information from colleagues and partners via emails and calls.
Why is PIM important?
Product information management system is necessary for managing the customer-facing product strategy. This is because consumers today spend a lot of time researching a product online before making a purchase. Consequently, the need for high quality product content has become more important for manufacturers, retailers, distributors and CPG firms. The product description today has a big role to play to make a sale happen online.
As a matter of fact, retailers are now giving priority to online content enhancement over a range of other merchandizing enterprises like product recommendation, A/B testing and personalization. Here are the two main reasons why this is the case:
- Having detailed product descriptions is the main differentiator in customer experience. Studies have shown that 30% of the US online adults would prefer shopping from online retailers they have never made any purchase from if the product information on the website is detailed.
- There is a new breed of buyers due to the increase in the demand of high-quality and consistent product information. As a result, 33% of channel strategy professionals and eBusinesses cited that investing in product information management system is their top priority.
Why do businesses invest in PIM?
The decision to buy a PIM solution is not the same for everyone. The needs of retailers differ depending on the industry and type of business. There are many scenarios that cause customer-obsessed businesses to make an investment in PIM. Below are the main scenarios.
- The need to have a single view of the product data that is customer -facing. Businesses that create their own products have used product information management systems since time immemorial to get buy-side supply-chain-related data like product weight and dimensions. These businesses also need the PIM for one repository for the consumer-ready, approved and trusted product content that is accessible across their enterprise to the internal users and are also accessible to the external channel partners like resellers and retail distributors.
- To reduce time that is needed to market new products that have been launched. Manual processes hinder the goal of streamlining such as designing, creating, publishing and approving. The PIM helps automate most of the processes needed in product creation.
- To be able to support bigger product catalogs. PIM offer scalable solutions that allow firms to increase their SKUs and products without worrying of system scalability.
- To support the increasingly demanding channels of the distribution partners. PIM gives the ability to manage the unique product content for each channel partner and tools needed to syndicate out the product content in required predefined specifications.
- To ensure consistent cross-channel customer experience.
Flood Damage Insurance Claims
When you have true flood damage versus water damage in Dallas Fort Worth, Texas, it is important to know what your insurance policy covers in terms of various water flooding scenarios. Your water damage claim may be denied due to incorrect terminology or coding. Be an informed consumer and read your policy carefully.
Insurance companies usually do not cover natural geological events, such as landslides, hurricanes, earthquakes and floods. Insurance companies are very specific in their definition of what constituted flooding. That narrow definition specifies that flooding is an overflow of a natural body of water, such as a lake or an ocean.
Water damages occur when water gets into your Dallas Fort Worth home other than through the overflowing of a body of water. Depending on your particular insurance policy, many water emergencies are covered, but there are multiple scenarios of what is covered and under what conditions. When you know what your water damage policy covers, you know what language to use to describe the situation for your claim to be approved. That means that if your water heater bursts and “floods” your Dallas Fort Worth home or your washing machine overflows and your basement has 3″ of standing water, it does not qualify under the definition of a true flood, which is good because chances are your insurance would cover these water damage scenarios – just don’t use the word “flood” when filing your claim.
Here are some examples of water emergency situations and their outcome, depending on your insurance company’s interpretation of events that led to the damages.
Water Damage from burst frozen pipes
Most insurance policies cover you for burst frozen pipes; however, if you went on vacation and failed to turn on the heat in your Dallas, Texas home during subzero weather, your claim would most likely be denied due to your failure to anticipate the events, thus causing the damage.
Water Damage from Overflowing Appliances
Most insurance policies would cover an overflow of your washing machine that floods your basement. However, the insurance company may make a case for the improper maintenance and upkeep of the washing machine in which case, the washer’s replacements parts would not be covered by your insurance.
Water Damage from Leaky Roof
Your insurance would likely cover your water damaged Dallas home and furnishings, but would not cover the cost of repairing your roof because that is considered a regular homeowners’ maintenance responsibility.
Water Damage from Leaky Pool
Your insurance would cover leaks from your pool that end up damaging and flooding your basement; however, if your lawn got damaged in this particular scenario, the lawn would not be covered.
Water Damages Not Covered by Insurance
What water flooding emergency situations would not be covered by your insurance?
Water trickling from the ground and damaging your basement and foundation are regarded as a maintenance rather than an accidental issue. Sewage back up issues are not covered by standard policies, although additional coverage through endorsements could be available to purchase. Although floods are America’s primary cause of natural disasters, the standard Homeowners’ Insurance Policy does not cover floods; however, if you live in a flood risk area, you can buy such a policy from the government if your community participates in the National Flood Insurance Program. There is more information about specific flood hazards on http://www.floodsmart.gov/floodsmart/.
The above examples show that when you call your insurance company to file a water damage claim, you should be honest, but be aware that you should be factual in your description of the water damage. Know what your policy covers and what it does not cover and present your situation accurately, without using words or terms that raise a red flag to the person on the other end. For example, if your water heater burst and when making a claim you say that your house just flooded, that is not within the narrow interpretation of the insurance company’s definition of flood. So, although to you, your home is flooded because you are standing in 3″ of water, when you report the incident to your insurance company, just state the facts: your home is full of water due to your water heater bursting.
