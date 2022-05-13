Finance
Creative Ways to Earn Extra Income From Home
If your regular job is not earning you much and you cannot afford to take on a second, or even a third job, there are simple gigs you can do to earn extra income from home. From freelancing to selling stuff, here are some of the ways to convert your time and your personal belongings into real cash.
Freelance jobs online
This is the most popular way to earn extra income from home because all you have to do is to go to sites like Sologig.com and Odesk.com, bid on freelance projects you think you can do, and wait for work providers to contact you. Most freelance jobs are temporary, but some are temp-to-hire. Job opportunities range from data entry to web programming.
Network Marketing or Direct selling
Network marketing or networking is another great way to earn extra money without leaving your home. Selling products and building your organization online is already possible. Just like applying for work, look for a company you believe in, or at least, carry products that you love. You can start a business for as low as $10. What’s good about network marketing and direct selling is that you will be properly compensated and your income depends on your effort. It is the best self-employment business models around.
Sell your books
If you are a college student or you just kept your college text books, chances are you are missing out a great opportunity. Seriously, your college books are worth something. You can sell them to lower class students or you can hand them down to select retailers like Barnes & Nobles and get quick cash.
Bake or cook at parties
If you love baking and are really good at it, why not bake cakes and sell them to your friends and neighbors? If you love cooking, busy people who will be holding parties at their home will definitely hire you to cook dinner for them.
Offer services to your neighbors
You know about babysitting, pet-sitting and lawn mowing. What about cleaning, housekeeping, taking out trash, and pool cleaning? There are just some of the things you can do to earn extra cash. Take the level a little higher and make it a business. Buying or renting special equipment while keeping your rates low will not only help you do your job better and faster, but also make you a preferred choice over more established businesses.
Sell your stuff and your junk
There are people who make a living out of selling and not just the usual items you see in stores. They are making money out of their own stuff. If you are keeping those old, but valuable baseball cards, unused cell phones, and clothes among other things, post them on eBay or hold a garage sale. Convert them into cash instead of letting them rot and occupy your room.
The 7 Wonders Of Social Media Marketing To A Brand
The universe of digital marketing is wide and varied, but the one factor that is dominating it is social media. Through online platforms, companies can reach a global pool of customers that are in billions. Any corporation that is not utilising this source is not only skipping on a fantastic growth window but a cash cow of profitability.
Be it mere PPC services or sharing content on social media, when a company utilises any platform, they spread awareness of their service or product. Furthermore, they indicate to search engines that the brand is reliable, valid and consistent. Let’s take a look at how else social media affects an establishment, positively.
- Get the customer engaged.
Marketing is about winning the attention of a person and then conveying your message. Social media is the easiest and ideal way of interacting with customers. It is the one path that allows for two-way communication at lightning speed. Catering to the wishes or interest of the patron is fast paced with online platforms. When more consumers are engaging with your brand, there is a bigger probability of conversion.
- Get more customers aware.
Facebook, Twitter or Instagram are not just avenues to converse with current customers. They are pathways to reaching an added audience in real time. Unlike most other marketing stratagems, social media is a hassle-free way to enhance the visibility of a brand. Just a few hours every seven days has shown, in more than 90% of companies, a greater awareness of product or service in customers.
The gist is to create all social media profiles, use them regularly and begin networking to generate a wide audience
- Make customers more loyal.
Without a shadow of a doubt, the one benefit social media has for customers is the ease with which they can find brands. The convenience of connecting heightens user experience and benefits the company. How? A patron becomes loyal to a brand when they receive satisfaction. When a customer is able to communicate with the corporation within minutes of facing an issue or wanting to know more about a product through social presence, it ups satisfaction. This, in turn, leads to brand loyalty.
- Gain understanding of the marketplace.
The reason social media is considered the MVP of digital marketing is not that it gives brands the freedom to introduce their products to a broader audience but because it offers a comprehension of the marketplace. When a company is able to talk with their patrons through online avenues directly, they get to know precisely what is needed.
Over and above, a brand can observe the online activities of consumer and get to know their opinions and interests. This would not be possible without pages and handles on social media. Think of social media as a research tool which can be employed to know the demographics when the brand following becomes large.
- Be more economical.
Advertising, in the traditional sense, is not an inexpensive strategy. But promoting through social media marketing is hugely cost-effective.
- Creating an account on any platform is free.
- Developing a brand through your own handle costs zilch.
- Even paid advertising is dirt cheap on social media.
To top the cake with a cherry, a company can invest the smallest amount and get a high rate of return. Significantly raising conversion rates is not hard with social media adverts, you need a little capital and the right time.
- Gain a brand voice.
Through an online platform, a brand can create a voice that speaks directly to patrons and generates a healthy brand image. When a customer receives a tailored reply to their query on social, instead of a cookie cutter reply, they appreciate it more. It shows that the company values the consumer enough to take the effort to write a personal response. A brand voice, therefore, allows for effective communication, networking and healthier satisfaction in clients.
- Become an authority.
Every time a small or big business posts an original content on social media or each time, they resolve a question posed by a customer, they establish authority. As more and more original posts go up and resolutions occur, in the eyes of the patron, the brand becomes an expert on the subject or topic. Just like satisfaction and loyalty affect the bottom line of an organisation, authority touches it too. Why? Because it leaves an optimistic picture in the mind of the consumer. It makes them more probable of buying a product and talking about it to other potential customers.
A Succinct Layout
No marketing guru or entrepreneur can deny that media is a magic wand. It creates miracles for budding and established businesses. When you post consistently, the benefits the trade accrues are:
- better SEO
- increased traffic
- improved brand loyalty
- healthier customer satisfaction
Remember, chances are the competing businesses is already exploiting social marketing to reach probable patrons. Don’t miss out on the opportunity.
10 Steps to Preparing Your Business for the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation)
Even if Your Business is Not Located in the EU
The General Data Protection Regulation is a new set of rules amended to the current Data Projection Act that will soon be mandated for those businesses dealing with European consumers.
On May 25, 2018 the regulation insists on safeguarding the personal information of all citizens of European Union member states. While many businesses are already aligned with the specifications, it’s important to make sure your business has everything covered.
This article takes a look at what you need to have in place in order to avoid being found in violation of the GDPR.
The truth is these new rules are aimed at large companies who deal in information as a source of revenue. Smaller businesses aren’t likely to be penalized the 4% of worldwide gross or 20 million Euros that large corporations will if they’re found in violation.
If you’re worried about having a mountain of work ahead of you to prepare, you shouldn’t be. If you’re unsure if you will be affected look for these key signals:
1. You deal in information as a commodity;
2. You request user’s data when they complete a purchase and use the data elsewhere or store it;
3. You deal with one or more European countries.
If the answer is no to both then you will be fine!
So what can you do just in case?
Here’s 10 steps your business can take to be best prepared for the GDPR, even if you are not physically located in the EU.
1. If your website has an online form that incudes a pre-checked box giving permission to receive promotional emails from 3rd parties, this box now needs to be unchecked.
2. If your business conducts any form of list-building, ensure everyone on that list has given explicit permission to be in it. Under the Canadian PIPEDA, it was enough to have implied permission; however, if any EU residents are in your database, the rules are much more firm that provides subscribers with the right to obtain the information stored on them.
3. Make sure your entire staff is aware of the new rules. Circulate a memo to all personnel with a follow-up meeting where the points are reviewed. Asking a few questions to key players whose roles would be most affected by the new rules is a great way to ensure they’re aware of what they need to do.
4. Audit all stored client/customer info and track where you got it from and where it’s been used. Keep a record of every bit of info and who you may have passed it to at any time, and document the relationship and reasoning.
5. Update your privacy policy so it includes the reasoning for retaining any user data, how it is legally used, and how users can contact your business if they feel their user information is in any way being misused.
6. Have a clear method in place to address requests for erasing a user’s data. Under the DPA, users already had certain rights but the GDPR takes it further with information rights pertaining to their data stored by your business.
The rights consist of:
• the right to be informed
• the right of access
• the right to rectification
• the right to erasure
• the right to restrict processing
• the right to data portability
• the right to object
• the right not to be subject to automated decision-making including profiling
You will need to be able to provide all this information in a clear and machine-readable format (not in hand writing).
7. Have a process in place for handing over large volumes of requests. Previously under the DPA businesses had 40 days to comply with a request. That has been shortened to one month. Any lawful request must be fulfilled though if there are a large number of requests and the suspected reasoning is to cause problems for your business then these requests can be contested legally.
8. Have your lawful reasoning for retaining user data or passing to others clearly stated for users and ensure the opt-in option is not pre-ticked or unclear. Users must have a clear understanding of why you want their data, what you do with it, and who you might share it with. And they must have the option to say no. This is separate from Terms and Conditions.
9. If your business deals with anyone under the age of 16 then you’ll need a parent or guardian’s permission to process any of the child’s data. This is very important and strictly regulated but at the same time if you’re not dealing in information as a commodity then you’re likely not going to have to worry.
10. Have steps in place to address a data breach. In the event that user’s data may be compromised you will need to have a way to let all affected users know what was compromised and when. Assigning someone internally the task of coordinating the response is a great idea.
And that’s it! As you can see it’s a big business problem and more so rooted in user protection in Europe where social networks have been cited as problematic and susceptible to foreign influence.
North America is not really affected much but the issue is still very newsworthy, which can make some small business owners nervous when they don’t need to be. In saying that, this article from Small Business BC https://smallbusinessbc.ca/blog/the-small-business-impact-of-gdpr/ points out some seemingly harmless potential data breaches that could put you at risk of violation such as sending out greeting cards to customers living in the EU.
An Introduction to VoIP and the Way It Works
Living in this age and time, if you still haven’t heard of VoIP, then you better fine-tune yourself a bit. It is the acronym for Voice over Internet Protocol and is a revolutionary technology in itself, potential to rewrite the destiny of telephones. To put it in short, the technology allows to convert analog audio signals – which is produced when you speak on the phone – to digital data. As we all know, data in its digital form can be smoothly transmitted over the virtual Internet.
Practical usability of VoIP
Thus, in other words, VoIP can easily convert or upgrade a standard Internet connection into a telephony device, from which you can place free phone calls. To make things easier for you further, a host of free VoIP software is readily available on the web. Thus, one can easily bypass the phone companies and place free Internet calls through their phone devices.
Reinvention of the wheel
The VoIP technology is nothing but a smart reinvention of the wheel. These days, the technology has attained sufficient maturity and thus, you can choose from three different flavours of this service.
- ATA: The most popular and certainly the simplest way is through using a device called Analog Telephone Adaptor or ATA. It enables users to thread in a standard telephone device to an Internet connection to facilitate the VoIP service. It may be noted here, ATA is a analog-to-digital converter. It accepts analog signals or data from traditional phone devices and converts it to digital data, which is then transmitted through the Internet. In fact, these days many service providers are offering free ATA service to customers in a plug-and-play box. All you’ve to do is take out the ATA from the given box and connect the cable coming out from the phone to the ATA. Bang! you’re done and now start placing your VoIP calls using your Internet service.
- IP phone: These are specially designed phone devices though they appear just like normal phone sets and come with a handset, keypad or buttons and a cradle. Unlike the RJ-11 connectors in standard phones, these specially designed devices come with RJ-45 Ethernet connector. Thus, these gadgets connect to your router directly and are loaded with all the necessary hardware and software that are required to handle IP calls.
- Computer-to-computer: This is one of the easiest options to avail the VoIP service. You will get reasonably-priced software from the market that you need to place this type of VoIP calls. Apart from the software, you’ll need a microphone, a sound card, speakers and of course an Internet connectivity to make use of this facility. The only charge you need to pay on availing this service is the rental cost of your Internet service provider.
Reasons behind popularity
There’re basically two factors behind the popularity of VoIP.
- Reasonable cost and
- Impressive functionality
Usually, phone calls via VoIP cost peanuts as compared to traditional phone calls. There’s also some additional cost saving, as the technology uses a single network to carry both voice and data. You can even place ISD calls on VoIP for free.
- Impressive functionality of VoIP mainly involves certain things that are almost impossible to achieve with conventional telephony networks. These can be summed up as following:
- All your incoming phone calls are by default routed to your VoIP phone, irrespective of its plug-in location in the network. Just carry the device while you’re on a trip and simply plug it to an Internet connection. You won’t miss your incoming calls.
VoIP phones also allow call center executives to work from any geographical location, using a reliable Internet connection.
This is all about the basics involving VoIP. Considering all the pros and cons, it seems likely that the technology is here to stay.
