Crypto meltdown prompts Yellen to call for new regulation
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, responding to the recent sharp decline in the value of cryptocurrencies, said Thursday that additional federal regulation was needed to respond to the wave of speculative investment in the currency whose secrecy is an essential part of its appeal.
“We really need a regulatory framework to guard against the risks,” Yellen said of cryptocurrencies called stable coins, during a House committee hearing Thursday. Citing the rapid rise in use of digital assets, she added, “Really, we need a comprehensive framework so that there are no gaps in the regulation.”
Stable coins are a type of cryptocurrency pegged to a specific value, usually the dollar, another currency or gold. Its parity with the dollar is what, in theory, makes it stable. However, volatility in the cryptocurrency market this week challenged that premise.
“We’ve had a real life demonstration of the risks,” she said, referring to the meltdown of the TerraUSD beginning on Monday.
A run — or sale by a large number of owners — on the Terra stable coin, caused it to drop in value from roughly $8 to below 30 cents.
A Federal Reserve report released Monday outlines how stable coins are vulnerable to runs.
“Terra broke the buck and this morning and yesterday the largest stable coin Tether also broke the buck,” referring to another token that dropped below its dollar peg this week.
Yellen was also questioned at the hearing on the root cause of inflation, which has driven up prices, and how the administration plans to combat rising energy, housing and food costs.
She said the administration is doing what it can to address supply chain issues and other contributors to inflation.
“We have a really good strong labor market, we have household balance sheets that are in good shape,” as well as a strong banking sector, Yellen said.
“All of those things suggest that the Fed has a path to bring down inflation without causing a recession,” she said.
Astros quickly overwhelm Twins to win resumed game, 11-3
Cody Stashak picked a good day to struggle.
The Twins right-hander was tagged for five hits, including four run-scoring doubles, as the Houston Astros broke open a resumed game with a six-run sixth inning in a 11-3 loss Thursday at Target Field.
The Twins started the day in a 5-1 fourth-inning hole after starter a rough three innings from the game’s official starter Chris Archer, who had allowed five runs, four earned, on five hits and three walks before the game was suspended by Wednesday night’s violent storms.
It was the second straight loss for the Twins, who were set to finish their three-game series with Houston 30 minutes after Thursday’s game ended at 2:29 p.m.
Archer gave up three runs in the third inning on a solo homer by Jose Altuve and two-run single by Jeremy Pena before being pulled for reliever Yennier Cano with the Twins trailing 5-1.
Cano warmed up for the fourth Wednesday but never threw a pitch in what was about to be his major league debut. He started the resumed game in the fourth on Thursday and pitched two 1-2-3 innings before running into trouble in the sixth. Kyle Tucker started the inning with a wind-aided home run to right and after Pena fanned, Jose Siri and Martin Maldonado singled.
Stashak came on with runners at first and second and surrendered four straight hits, including run-scoring doubles to Altuve, Michael Brantley and Alex Bregman. After Yuli Gurriel popped out to shortstop Royce Lewis, Kyle Tucker returned to the plate and hit a run-scoring double to score Bregman and make it 11-3.
Stashak, who started the day 3-0 with a 2.53 earned-run average, came back for two scoreless innings, important with a second game scheduled to begin 30 minutes after the resumed game, and utility man Nick Gordon pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Twins.
Minnesota got one back quickly Thursday when Mark Contreras hit a long sacrifice fly to center to score Gilberto Celestino to make it 5-2 in the fifth. Jorge Polanco drove in two runs, one Wednesday on a run-scoring double off Astros starter José Urquidy, the other scoring Contreras on a single off Phil Maton in the seventh on Thursday.
Dolphins will reportedly open 2022 season at home against Patriots: Live schedule updates
The dates and times for matchups on the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 schedule are set to be announced on Thursday night in an 8 p.m. program on NFL Network, but the opener has already been reported.
The Dolphins will kick off the regular season at home against the New England Patriots, according to multiple Boston-area reports, including the Boston Herald.
All the opponents have already been determined. The Dolphins, as always, play home and away against their three divisional rivals — the Bills, Patriots and Jets — face the entire AFC North in a three-year intra-conference rotation, the whole NFC North in a four-year inter-conference rotation and also have games against the AFC West’s Chargers, the AFC South’s Texans and NFC West’s 49ers.
In 2022, the Dolphins, with a road game against the Lions, could be in play for their first Thanksgiving Day game since 2011. Should they land a Sunday Night Football game, it would be the first time since 2017, which is also the last time they hosted a Monday Night Football game, having others in years since on the road.
Miami will not leave the country in 2022 after getting an international series game in London against the Jaguars last season, but the Dolphins, with two trips to the West Coast and several more up north, are slated to travel the fourth-most miles this season.
Here are the schedule dates that have been reported so far:
Week 1: vs. New England Patriots, Sept. 11, 1 p.m.
Last season, the Dolphins opened at the Patriots and had their finale at home against New England, sweeping both matchups. They open again with the Patriots for a third consecutive year, but this time at Hard Rock Stadium. Tua Tagovailoa is 2-0 against his former backup quarterback at Alabama in Mac Jones and 3-0 overall against coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots in his career after also winning a rookie-year matchup in 2020. This matchup no longer has the added intrigue of Brian Flores going against the team he spent a decade and a half with under Belichick, but now longtime Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker is in New England.
Here’s a breakdown of the other 2022 opponents:
vs./at Buffalo Bills
The Dolphins look to snap a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry series against the team that is the new king in the AFC East. Last season’s sweep at the hands of Buffalo started and ended Miami’s in-season seven-game losing streak that got the Dolphins to 1-7 before turning things around for wins in eight of their last nine. Miami has had Week 2 home openers against Buffalo each of the past two seasons, but the possibility for three straight can be eliminated, with a Bills-Titans Monday Night Football matchup already announced for that week. The Dolphins’ last win in Buffalo came on Christmas Eve in 2016, a key victory in Miami’s last playoff berth.
at New England Patriots
The road game against the Patriots will take place at a different time of year than it did the past two seasons when Miami opened in Foxborough as it has been reported the Dolphins host New England in Week 1.
vs./at New York Jets
Another divisional foe the Dolphins swept in 2021, Miami has won four straight and eight of their last nine in the series against the Jets. This matchup is another showdown of young quarterbacks with New York’s Zach Wilson heading into his second season. The Jets rebuilt through the draft, much like the Dolphins did the year prior, with four of the first 36 picks in late April.
vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, now a defensive assistant on Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s staff, makes his return to Miami. Flores was head coach of the Dolphins for three seasons, going 24-25. He filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and a number of teams claiming racist hiring and retention practices against Black coaches. He alleged in the lawsuit that Dolphins owner Steve Ross offered him financial incentive to tank and lose games in 2019, which Ross has vehemently denied.
vs. Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson is coming to Miami – but not like that. The former Houston Texans quarterback was linked to the Dolphins in trade talks for much of the 2021 offseason and regular season up until last November’s trade deadline, but the Browns ultimately made the move for him this offseason. Watson could also still face suspension stemming from the 22 civil lawsuits against him with claims ranging from sexual misconduct to sexual assault that he will not be charged criminally for.
at Cincinnati Bengals
The Dolphins visit the defending AFC champs and quarterback Joe Burrow, who has reached immense heights after going to the Bengals with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. It’s Miami’s first trip to Cincinnati since a 2018 loss.
at Baltimore Ravens
The Dolphins visit Baltimore after hosting the Ravens last season for one of the more surprising wins of the 2021 season. Miami had a 22-10 Thursday night win at Hard Rock Stadium as a double-digit underdog. Extra local interest always comes from this matchup with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson a Pompano Beach native and Boynton Beach High grad.
vs. Houston Texans
Miami has historically struggled against the NFL’s last expansion franchise since it entered the league in 2002. The Dolphins lost their first seven meetings with the Texans but have since won two of three. They host Houston for a second consecutive season after last year’s 17-9 Nov. 7 win snapped a seven-game losing streak and began a seven-game winning streak.
at Los Angeles Chargers
The second meeting between quarterbacks from the 2020 draft in Tua Tagovailoa, whom the Dolphins selected with the No. 5 pick, and Justin Herbert, whom the Dolphins passed on to draft Tagovailoa. Herbert has the 2020 Rookie of the Year and a 2021 Pro Bowl selection to his advantage, but Tagovailoa won their first meeting, at home in their rookie seasons.
vs. Green Bay Packers
Last year’s top seed in the NFC visits Hard Rock Stadium in 2022. The Dolphins won their first eight all-time meetings against the Packers, but Green Bay has since taken five of the last seven. Could this visit for Aaron Rodgers, who is 2-1 in his career against Miami, potentially play a role in a 2023 offseason decision for him should Tua Tagovailoa struggle this year, leading the Dolphins to shop for a new quarterback?
vs. Minnesota Vikings
The last time the Dolphins won the Super Bowl, it came against the Vikings, to conclude the 1973 season. That’s ancient history at this point, but so is Minnesota’s last win in Miami, which came in 1976 as the Dolphins have won their last four meetings at home. Former Miami Central High and Florida State standout Dalvin Cook is set for a homecoming here.
at Chicago Bears
Whenever these two teams play, one has to think back to the historic 1985 Monday Night Football matchup where the Dolphins handed that year’s Super Bowl-winning Bears their one loss, defending the franchise’s 1972 reign of having the lone undefeated team. The Dolphins visited the Bears for joint practices and a preseason game in Chicago last August, but the two teams now have new head coaches.
at Detroit Lions
It’s potentially the first Thanksgiving Day game for the Dolphins since a 2011 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and they would face the Lions on Turkey Day for the first time since 2006, when quarterback Joey Harrington returned to Detroit to help Miami to a 27-10 win. The Dolphins are 5-2 all time on Thanksgiving and 7-5 overall against the Lions.
at San Francisco 49ers
New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel returns to San Francisco to face the franchise he called home for the past five seasons under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, with the last coming as offensive coordinator. This is the extra matchup under the NFL’s 17-game schedule instituted last season, like the home game against the New York Giants was last season.
Tracy Letts Wrote ‘The Minutes’ As a Political Parable Only to See It Become a Prophecy
Tracy Letts won his first Tony Award in 2008 as a playwright. He gave his own gnarled family tree a good shaking, and out came a full-blooded, Pulitzer Prize-winning tragicomedy, August: Osage County. Nine years later, he won his second Tony—as an actor, playing the hen-pecked, brow-beaten George in the third Broadway revival of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
He and Harvey Fierstein are the only two-hatted, Tony-winning storytellers in the business.
Letts may be best known right now as an actor—he’s burning up the tracks on stage and screen—but personally the 56-year-old Oklahoman finds the two roles mesh together seamlessly.
“I’ve done them both so long now I don’t know which one takes precedence over the other,” he admits. “Whenever I’m writing, I think, ‘Oh, God! It would be nice just to be an actor right now and not have to worry about all the things people will say and do.’ Then, when I’m acting, I think, ‘Oh, wouldn’t it be nice to be writing alone in my office?’ I’m very fortunate that I can do both. I don’t really consider myself more one than the other. A friend of mine calls it ‘crop rotation.’”
These days you’ll find both Letts in full sway at Studio 54 in The Minutes, a 2018 Pulitzer finalist and a 2022 Best Play Tony contender. It’s a satire of small-town bureaucracy that grows progressively darker as it careens toward a frenzied finale. Letts wrote this play during the 2016 political campaign at the first flicker of Trumpism, and you can sense his blood boiling.
The COVID-19 lockdown stopped The Minutes from ticking three days before its 2020 premiere—back then, the play was at the Cort Theater, and the lead was Armie Hammer—and in the long, long interval that followed, manifestations of today’s uncivil political realities became plentiful.
“I’m sad to see how much of it has come true,” Letts says. “After we were shut down, a lot of the actors got on a text-thread with each other just to keep in touch, and, as each of these incidents happened—whether it was removing statues or rewriting the history books or fudging some version of history—we’d write each other and say, ‘Can you believe this stuff is really happening?’
“It’d rather be wrong. I’d rather people look at my play and say, ‘Boy! He sure got that wrong.’ I’d rather be the one who’s wrong and have a better world than have all this stuff come true.”
The Minutes has been cast with a mix of Steppenwolf and Broadway actors—plus Noah Reid, late of Schitt’s Creek and the Hammer replacement, who plays a Mr. Peel, the city council freshman who has questions about the last city council meeting, primarily because one of his colleagues, a Mr. Carp (Ian Barford), is missing in action, along with the minutes of the last meeting. It seems he’s been eliminated—just how eliminated remains to be seen. In time, Mr. Peel peels back the truth and discovers what Mr. Carp had to carp about. (Helpfully, Letts names his characters according to their plot functions.)
The Minutes is set in the small town of Big Cherry, and presiding over the city council meeting in a pompous and controlling fashion is one Mayor Superba, otherwise known as Our Playwright. And who elected Letts mayor? you ask. “The good people of Big Cherry,” he shoots back. Actually, truth to tell, it’s a job nobody wanted. “I happened because William Petersen, an active member of Steppenwolf who did the part in Chicago and was superb, didn’t want to do it in New York,” explained the author-actor. “It wasn’t a good fit for him, so we started trying to find a replacement. We offered it to a lot of people, and they all turned it down. We finally got to a point on the list where I said, ‘Well, I’ll do it then.’” A star, by default, is born.
Of all the small-town eccentrics that people this play, Letts says he had the most fun writing Ms. Innes, the role Blair Brown plays. “I seem to have some feeling for that character’s voice, and that continually took me by surprise. You could sorta feel the audience go, ‘Oh, I know that one. I know who she is.’ That’s a good feeling, to know that you have put your finger on something.”
The sneakiest scene-stealer of the lot is Mr. Oldfield, the senior council member (he’s served for the last 39 years, and is brain-fogged because of it). His overriding concern is securing the parking space that Mr. Carp seems to have suddenly vacated, and he zeroes in on that like a commando in World War II movie. Austin Pendleton plays the role, hysterically, in a performance that just earned him the Actors’ Equity Richard Seff Award and an Outer Critics Circle nomination. “Austin is such a gifted actor,” says Letts. “He’s not just there to get the laughs, though he pretty much gets a laugh on every line he has. He’s been doing this a long time. He knows what he is doing.”
Directing the play is Steppenwolf’s Anna D. Shapiro, a veteran Letts campaigner (they won Tonys together for August: Osage County). “It’s such a close relationship at this point,” says Letts. “For instance, casting Noah Reid as Peel was really all Anna. I’ve still never seen Schitt’s Creek, but Anna insisted. She said, ‘He’s not only the guy to open our show, he’s the best casting we’ve ever had in this part.’ There’s no other director I would let get away with that. I’d say, ‘Well, I’m going to have to see him’ or ‘He’s going to have to read.’ Instead, with Anna, I just say, ‘Yes, please.’”
The Minutes starts out a gently amusing political comedy, then abruptly and harshly takes a sharp right turn into a pitch-black horror-show. An abiding legend of the Big Cherry settlers triumphing over the Indians is a fixed myth taught in schools and acted out in spur-of-the-moment pageants. Even the name of this “wet sock of a town,” Big Cherry, is revealed to have a negative, bigoted undertone.
This could be Oklahoma guilt on Letts’ part. “I’m born and raised in Oklahoma, and I carry it with me wherever I go, but I’m careful not to identify the state,” he says of the setting of The Minutes. “If I identified it as Oklahoma, the good people of Kansas would say, ‘That’s not us,’ and I want everybody to think that it’s their state.
“I have to say that that sharp turn was always part of the conception of the play. I can never write a play unless I know what the ending is before I start it, so I always knew we were going to take that very sharp turn into dark territory. There’s something about a sharp shift into the unexpected for the audience. As much as they might feel they know where the play is going, I don’t think that they necessarily know it’s going to quite that place. I always enjoy taking the audience to that place. Sometimes they want to come with you, and sometimes they don’t.
“I look for that kind of split-personality in individual audience members. It’s also good for starting fights as people leave the theater. People have pretty hearty disagreements about what they’ve seen or whether they like what they’ve seen. That makes me happy. I want to write a play that engenders discussion and argument rather than a play that’s easily tied up and dismissed.”
