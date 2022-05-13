Dolphins sign two seventh-round draft picks and 14 undrafted free agents ahead of rookie minicamp

Best Hostels in India for Budget Travel

Looking for a budget stay while travelling? Forget hotels and welcome hostels if you are a backpacker in India. Staying at hostels is also a quite affordable and convenient option for solo travellers in India. Backpacker hostels are becoming very popular among the young tourists who also want to stay at a place for longer or are looking for a comfortable budget-friendly place when they are on a workation.

What do you get in backpacker hostels?

A backpacking hostel has decent accommodation that you can get on a minimal budget.

All the basic amenities are provided in backpacking hostels like bunk beds, Wi-Fi or wireless internet, community halls, etc.

Perks of staying in backpacker hostels in India?

You get to stay at your travel destination for longer, as your per day expense is less.

You can network with a lot of like-minded people and make new friends while travelling.

You can save more for your other additional travel expenses.

Now let us share the list of the 10 best backpacker hostels in India:

1. The Madpackers Hostel

Voted as the best hostel in India by the website Hostelworld which reviews hostels, The Madpackers Hostel of New Delhi is a must-visit.

The hostel radiates a friendly and cozy atmosphere and the guests are provided with a complimentary breakfast.

A library and a rooftop terrace with real grass are the USPs of this hostel.

Cost per person (depends on the season): Around INR 600 for dorm rooms, and INR 2000 for a private room.

2. Backpacker Panda

Backpacker Panda first started in Goa and now they have expanded across the country in several big and small cities that include Udaipur , Manali, Jaipur, Mumbai, etc.

The reviews of this hostel are very nice, the customers loved the ambience of India's best hostel.

All the basic amenities are present in this backpackers hostel ranging from hot showers to Wifi, kitchenette, lockers, and laundry.

If you are a solo traveller, on cancellation prior to 24 hours before check-in you will get a full refund.

They also let their customers hire bicycles in some locations which is a great USP of this hostel in India.

Cost per person (depends on the season and the location): Ranges around INR 300 to INR 800 and are very affordable.

3. Zostel

If you have been backpacking across India, I am sure you must have heard about the hostel chain in India by the name Zostel. It is a budget traveller’s paradise and a second home for Backpackers in India.

With all the amenities at a pocket-friendly cost, the backpackers love to stay here for long durations.

They have air-conditioned dorms, a hot water supply, game rooms, lockers, kitchen to cook, free Wifi, and many more. The best hostel in India has some great reviews from happy customers.

Zostel has its branches in many places across India like Varanasi, Delhi, Jodhpur, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ooty, Goa, Pushkar, etc. so far and is still growing.

They also organize get together and travel talks.

The best part is that you can cancel your booking 24 hours before your stay.

Cost per person (depends on the season and the location): The dormitory begins at INR 600 and the private rooms go up to INR 2000.

4. Bunkyard Hostel

Bunkyard Hostel is located along the lakes of the beautiful city of Udaipur.

All the tourist attractions of the city are close to the location of the hostel.

The hostel has music-themed dormitories, playing a variety of genres like reggae, jazz, etc.

You can interact with your fellow travellers, enjoy chai sessions, witness beautiful sunsets, and participate in yoga sessions on the hostel terrace.

Cost per person (depends on the season): The dormitories generally charge INR 499 or more, and the private rooms cost around INR 2000.

5. Youth Hostels

The Youth hostels are run by the Youth Hostel Association of India. These hostels are affordable and convenient, especially for single backpackers and youth.

The hostels are comfortable and have a kind and warm staff. They even organise treks and tours.

One of the best backpackers hostels in India, the Youth hostels are spread across the country in almost all the places Ladakh, Delhi, Goa, Manali, Port Blair, Hyderabad, Darjeeling, and the list goes on.

Cost per person (depends on the season): The dorm price range starts from INR 300, and the private room costs INR 2000.

6. The Mudhouse Experiential Hostel

The Mudhouse Experiential Hostel is built with earthly materials like mud, stone, and wood in Jibhi, Tirthan Valley , in Himachal Pradesh.

If you want to live in a cabin in the hills surrounded by forests, then this is the perfect place for you.

It is an awesome spot to make friends, build conversations, and share your talents with people who come to stay in the hostel from all around the country.

You can also go fishing, trek, and walk amidst pine trees and clear skies.

Cost per person (depends on the season): Starts at INR 500 per night.

7. Electric Cats Hostel

Located in Bengaluru, the Electric Cats Bed & Breakfast hostel is very close to Indiranagar, one of the city’s most popular places.

The hostel in India includes a complimentary breakfast and provides all the amenities for a comfortable stay.

The hostel has a beautiful terrace and even a cafe where you can relax and enjoy your own company or the company of your friends or siblings.

Cost per person (depends on the season): The dorm rates start at a mere INR 500 per night.

8. The Hostel Crowd

One of the best hostels in India, the Hostel Crowd group offers one of the cool, quirky, and fun accommodations in Goa and Kerala.

This Indian hostel is very popular among tourists. It promotes sustainable living standards. The hostels are theme-based.

You can find hammocks in Goa’s Vagator Jungle Hostel or take your mug-shots at Prison Hostel in Anjuna. The hostels also host parties from time to time.

Some of the popular hostels run by this chain are The Maritime Hostel (Kochi), and Summer Hostel (South Goa).

Cost per person (depends on the season): The dorm beds start from INR 350, and the private rooms at around INR 1200.

9. Moustache Hostel

Moustache hostels are the backpacker hostels that are located in Jaipur, Udaipur, Agra, Varanasi, Pushkar, Rishikesh, and Jaisalmer .

All the hostels located around eleven locations across the country have game rooms, gardens, and a terrace to chill and relax.

The amenities include a kitchen where you can cook your own food, WI-FI which comes in handy if you are on a workation, lockers, hot showers, etc.

The security and cleanliness of the hostels are top-notch for which the hostels get high ratings and reviews.

Cost per person (depends on the season): The price of this hostel is usually displayed in dollars, but the rooms start from INR 600.

10. GoStops Hostel

One of the best backpackers hostels in India, GoStops first started off in Varanasi. Now the hostel chain has expanded to various places across the country like Udaipur, Delhi, Bir, and Dalhousie .

The amenities in the hostel include WI-FI, fun games including Tennis, hot showers, lockers, a kitchen, a library, BBQ, TV, A.C., and the list goes on.

Cost per person (depends on the season and the location of your booking): If you book your stay in Varanasi, the dorm cost is around INR 600, and a private room around

INR 2000.

The dorm costs a little more in Delhi which is around INR 1000, and INR 3000 including Breakfast for a private room.

We hope that our list of the top 10 Backpackers hostels will help you in selecting the best one while you plan a trip or go on a spontaneous one. All the hostels mentioned above are budget-friendly and comfortable, even students can avail the one that suits them best.

