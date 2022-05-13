News
Dolphins sign two seventh-round draft picks and 14 undrafted free agents ahead of rookie minicamp
The Miami Dolphins announced they signed their two seventh-round draft picks, outside linebacker Cameron Goode and quarterback Skylar Thompson, on Friday morning ahead of the start of rookie minicamp.
Goode, out of California, was selected with the No. 224 pick on Day 3 of the draft on April 30, and Thompson, the Kansas State signal-caller, was taken at 247.
Goode was a three-year starter for the Golden Bears, earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a graduate student in 2021. In his college career, Goode totaled 170 tackles, 21 sacks, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Thompson, who will be a 25-year-old rookie as of June 4, was a four-year starter for the Wildcats, where he became the only player in school history with more than 6,000 career passing and 1,000 rushing yards. He started 40 career games, totaling 7,134 passing yards and 42 passing touchdowns while adding 1,087 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns.
The Dolphins have two other rookies from their small draft class yet to be signed, third-round linebacker Channing Tindall, a Georgia product, and fourth-round wide receiver Erik Ezukanma from Texas Tech.
Miami also announced on Friday that it signed 14 undrafted free agents: offensive lineman Blaise Andries, defensive lineman Owen Carney, offensive lineman Ty Clary, tight end Tanner Conner, offensive lineman Kellen Diesch, cornerback Elijah Hamilton, punter Tommy Heatherly, linebacker Deandre Johnson, cornerback Kader Kohou, safety Verone McKinley, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, defensive lineman Ben Stille, running back ZaQuandre White and defensive lineman Jordan Williams.
()
News
Vikings officially sign sixth-round pick Vederian Lowe
The Vikings on Friday morning officially signed sixth-round pick Vederian Lowe, who had agreed to terms Thursday.
Lowe, a tackle from Illinois, didn’t sign Thursday along with five other draft picks because he had a flight delay coming to Minnesota. He will take the field Friday for the start of a two-day rookie minicamp.
Lowe, selected with the No. 184 overall pick, agreed Thursday to a four-year, $3.86 million contract, He got a signing bonus of $197,873 and will count $754,468 on the 2022 cap.
The Vikings on Thursday signed safety Lewis Cine, a first-round pick, edge rusher Esezi Otomewo, a fifth-round selection who played at he University of Minnesota, running back Ty Chandler, a fifth-round pick, wide receiver Jalen Nailor, a sixth-round selection, and tight end Nick Muse, a seventh-round pick.
The Vikings had 10 selections in last month’s draft. Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., a second-round pick, guard Ed Ingram, a second-round pick, linebacker Brian Asamoah, a third-round selection, and cornerback Akayleb Evans, a fourth-round pick are in line to start the rookie minicamp under injury protection agreement.
News
Top 10 Backpacker Hostels In India Every Traveller Should Know in 2022
Best Hostels in India for Budget Travel
Looking for a budget stay while travelling? Forget hotels and welcome hostels if you are a backpacker in India. Staying at hostels is also a quite affordable and convenient option for solo travellers in India. Backpacker hostels are becoming very popular among the young tourists who also want to stay at a place for longer or are looking for a comfortable budget-friendly place when they are on a workation.
What do you get in backpacker hostels?
- A backpacking hostel has decent accommodation that you can get on a minimal budget.
- All the basic amenities are provided in backpacking hostels like bunk beds, Wi-Fi or wireless internet, community halls, etc.
Perks of staying in backpacker hostels in India?
- You get to stay at your travel destination for longer, as your per day expense is less.
- You can network with a lot of like-minded people and make new friends while travelling.
- You can save more for your other additional travel expenses.
Now let us share the list of the 10 best backpacker hostels in India:
1. The Madpackers Hostel
- Voted as the best hostel in India by the website Hostelworld which reviews hostels, The Madpackers Hostel of New Delhi is a must-visit.
- The hostel radiates a friendly and cozy atmosphere and the guests are provided with a complimentary breakfast.
- A library and a rooftop terrace with real grass are the USPs of this hostel.
Cost per person (depends on the season): Around INR 600 for dorm rooms, and INR 2000 for a private room.
2. Backpacker Panda
- Backpacker Panda first started in Goa and now they have expanded across the country in several big and small cities that include Udaipur, Manali, Jaipur, Mumbai, etc.
- The reviews of this hostel are very nice, the customers loved the ambience of India’s best hostel.
- All the basic amenities are present in this backpackers hostel ranging from hot showers to Wifi, kitchenette, lockers, and laundry.
- If you are a solo traveller, on cancellation prior to 24 hours before check-in you will get a full refund.
- They also let their customers hire bicycles in some locations which is a great USP of this hostel in India.
Cost per person (depends on the season and the location): Ranges around INR 300 to INR 800 and are very affordable.
3. Zostel
- If you have been backpacking across India, I am sure you must have heard about the hostel chain in India by the name Zostel. It is a budget traveller’s paradise and a second home for Backpackers in India.
- With all the amenities at a pocket-friendly cost, the backpackers love to stay here for long durations.
- They have air-conditioned dorms, a hot water supply, game rooms, lockers, kitchen to cook, free Wifi, and many more. The best hostel in India has some great reviews from happy customers.
- Zostel has its branches in many places across India like Varanasi, Delhi, Jodhpur, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ooty, Goa, Pushkar, etc. so far and is still growing.
- They also organize get together and travel talks.
- The best part is that you can cancel your booking 24 hours before your stay.
Cost per person (depends on the season and the location): The dormitory begins at INR 600 and the private rooms go up to INR 2000.
4. Bunkyard Hostel
- Bunkyard Hostel is located along the lakes of the beautiful city of Udaipur.
- All the tourist attractions of the city are close to the location of the hostel.
- The hostel has music-themed dormitories, playing a variety of genres like reggae, jazz, etc.
- You can interact with your fellow travellers, enjoy chai sessions, witness beautiful sunsets, and participate in yoga sessions on the hostel terrace.
Cost per person (depends on the season): The dormitories generally charge INR 499 or more, and the private rooms cost around INR 2000.
5. Youth Hostels
- The Youth hostels are run by the Youth Hostel Association of India. These hostels are affordable and convenient, especially for single backpackers and youth.
- The hostels are comfortable and have a kind and warm staff. They even organise treks and tours.
- One of the best backpackers hostels in India, the Youth hostels are spread across the country in almost all the places Ladakh, Delhi, Goa, Manali, Port Blair, Hyderabad, Darjeeling, and the list goes on.
Cost per person (depends on the season): The dorm price range starts from INR 300, and the private room costs INR 2000.
Also Read: 10 Best Tourist Places Wayanad Has To Offer In Kerala
6. The Mudhouse Experiential Hostel
- The Mudhouse Experiential Hostel is built with earthly materials like mud, stone, and wood in Jibhi, Tirthan Valley, in Himachal Pradesh.
- If you want to live in a cabin in the hills surrounded by forests, then this is the perfect place for you.
- It is an awesome spot to make friends, build conversations, and share your talents with people who come to stay in the hostel from all around the country.
- You can also go fishing, trek, and walk amidst pine trees and clear skies.
Cost per person (depends on the season): Starts at INR 500 per night.
7. Electric Cats Hostel
- Located in Bengaluru, the Electric Cats Bed & Breakfast hostel is very close to Indiranagar, one of the city’s most popular places.
- The hostel in India includes a complimentary breakfast and provides all the amenities for a comfortable stay.
- The hostel has a beautiful terrace and even a cafe where you can relax and enjoy your own company or the company of your friends or siblings.
Cost per person (depends on the season): The dorm rates start at a mere INR 500 per night.
8. The Hostel Crowd
- One of the best hostels in India, the Hostel Crowd group offers one of the cool, quirky, and fun accommodations in Goa and Kerala.
- This Indian hostel is very popular among tourists. It promotes sustainable living standards. The hostels are theme-based.
- You can find hammocks in Goa’s Vagator Jungle Hostel or take your mug-shots at Prison Hostel in Anjuna. The hostels also host parties from time to time.
- Some of the popular hostels run by this chain are The Maritime Hostel (Kochi), and Summer Hostel (South Goa).
Cost per person (depends on the season): The dorm beds start from INR 350, and the private rooms at around INR 1200.
Also Read: 10 Best Places To Visit In June In India (2022)
9. Moustache Hostel
- Moustache hostels are the backpacker hostels that are located in Jaipur, Udaipur, Agra, Varanasi, Pushkar, Rishikesh, and Jaisalmer.
- All the hostels located around eleven locations across the country have game rooms, gardens, and a terrace to chill and relax.
- The amenities include a kitchen where you can cook your own food, WI-FI which comes in handy if you are on a workation, lockers, hot showers, etc.
- The security and cleanliness of the hostels are top-notch for which the hostels get high ratings and reviews.
Cost per person (depends on the season): The price of this hostel is usually displayed in dollars, but the rooms start from INR 600.
10. GoStops Hostel
- One of the best backpackers hostels in India, GoStops first started off in Varanasi. Now the hostel chain has expanded to various places across the country like Udaipur, Delhi, Bir, and Dalhousie.
- The amenities in the hostel include WI-FI, fun games including Tennis, hot showers, lockers, a kitchen, a library, BBQ, TV, A.C., and the list goes on.
Cost per person (depends on the season and the location of your booking): If you book your stay in Varanasi, the dorm cost is around INR 600, and a private room around
INR 2000.
The dorm costs a little more in Delhi which is around INR 1000, and INR 3000 including Breakfast for a private room.
We hope that our list of the top 10 Backpackers hostels will help you in selecting the best one while you plan a trip or go on a spontaneous one. All the hostels mentioned above are budget-friendly and comfortable, even students can avail the one that suits them best.
Also Read: Top 20 Cheapest Places To Visit In India – Budget Travel 2022
The post Top 10 Backpacker Hostels In India Every Traveller Should Know in 2022 appeared first on MEWS.
News
Detention of WNBA’s Griner in Moscow extended for 1 month
MOSCOW (AP) — The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner said Friday her pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended by one month.
Alexander Boykov told The Associated Press he believed the relatively short extension of the detention indicated the case would come to trial soon. She has been in detention for nearly three months.
She appeared for the brief hearing handcuffed, her dreadlocks covered in a red hoodie and her face held low.
Boykov said “We did not receive any complaints about the detention conditions from our client.”
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at a Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
The Biden administration says Griner, 31, is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.
The Russians have described Griner’s case as a criminal offense without making any political associations.
But it comes amid Moscow’s war in Ukraine that has brought U.S.-Russian relations to the lowest level since the Cold War.
Despite the strain, Russia and the United States carried out an unexpected prisoner exchange last month — trading ex-marine Trevor Reed for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot serving a 20-year federal sentence for conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. While the U.S. does not typically embrace such exchanges, it made the deal in part because Yaroshenko had already served a long portion of his prison sentence.
The Russians may consider Griner a potential part of another such exchange.
The State Department last week said it now regards Griner as wrongfully detained, a change in classification that suggests the U.S. government will be more active in trying to secure her release even while the legal case plays out. The status change places her case under the purview of the department’s Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, which is responsible for negotiating for the release of hostages and Americans considered wrongfully detained.
Also working on the case now is a center led by Bill Richardson, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who helped the release of multiple hostages and detainees, including Reed.
It’s not entirely clear why the U.S. government, which for weeks had been more circumspect in its approach, reclassified Griner as a wrongful detainee. But under federal law, there are a number of factors that go into such a characterization, including if the detention is based on being an American or if the detainee has been denied due process
U.S. State Dept. spokesman Ned Price has confirmed that U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan had a meeting with Russian counterparts but would not say whether Griner was discussed or talk any further about her case.
Dolphins sign two seventh-round draft picks and 14 undrafted free agents ahead of rookie minicamp
Vikings officially sign sixth-round pick Vederian Lowe
Who Is The Winner In 3PAR HP $2.35 Billion Deal?
Top 5 Low Price Cryptos With Huge Potential to Look Up
Top 10 Backpacker Hostels In India Every Traveller Should Know in 2022
How to Create a Great Looking Funeral Service Program
Top 5 Bitcoin Mining Softwares To Look Out For
Investing in Rental Real Estate
How is Superhero NFT Wars Merging Gamefi and SocialFi
Detention of WNBA’s Griner in Moscow extended for 1 month
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News6 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special