Dolphins sign two seventh-round picks and 14 undrafted free agents ahead of rookie minicamp
The Miami Dolphins announced they signed their two seventh-round draft picks, outside linebacker Cameron Goode and quarterback Skylar Thompson, on Friday morning ahead of the start of rookie minicamp.
Goode, out of California, was selected with the No. 224 pick on Day 3 of the draft on April 30, and Thompson, the Kansas State signal-caller, was taken at 247.
Goode was a three-year starter for the Golden Bears, earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a graduate student in 2021. In his college career, Goode totaled 170 tackles, 21 sacks, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Thompson, who will be a 25-year-old rookie as of June 4, was a four-year starter for the Wildcats, where he became the only player in school history with more than 6,000 career passing and 1,000 rushing yards. He started 40 career games, totaling 7,134 passing yards and 42 passing touchdowns, while adding 1,087 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns.
The Dolphins have two other rookies from their small draft class yet to be signed, third-round linebacker Channing Tindall, a Georgia product, and fourth-round wide receiver Erik Ezukanma from Texas Tech.
Miami also announced on Friday that it signed 14 undrafted free agents: Minnesota offensive lineman Blaise Andries, Illinois defensive lineman Owen Carney, Arkansas offensive lineman Ty Clary, Idaho State tight end Tanner Conner, Arizona State offensive lineman Kellen Diesch, Louisiana Tech cornerback Elijah Hamilton, FIU punter Tommy Heatherly, UM linebacker Deandre Johnson, Texas A&M-Commerce cornerback Kader Kohou, Oregon safety Verone McKinley, Ole Miss wide receiver Braylon Sanders, Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille, South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White and Virginia Tech defensive lineman Jordan Williams.
Johnson, on top of finishing his college career with the Hurricanes, is a Miami Southridge alum. Carney played in high school at Miami Central.
The Dolphins have 21 prospects invited to rookie minicamp for a tryout. Some intriguing names: Former Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill, who has 10 NFL catches over the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, and cornerback Sam Beal, who has played for the New York Giants in 2019 and 2021.
Among players with local ties trying out, former FAU running back Kerrith Whyte, North Broward Prep grad and N.C. State wide receiver CJ Riley and FIU receiver Bryce Singleton.
()
Free day of dental care for veterans at St. Paul, Roseville, other Twin Cities locations on June 11
In an effort to honor their service and break down barriers to healthcare, Aspen Dental practices across the country will offer free full-service dental care to military veterans from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 11.
Locations include St. Paul, Roseville, Bloomington, St. Cloud, Coon Rapids and Monticello.
The free services are part of Aspen Dental’s Healthy Mouth Movement, which began in 2014. U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100 percent disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war. During the past eight years, Aspen Dental has donated more than $23 million in dentistry and served more than 30,000 veteran patients.
The day of free dental care is being promoted by Kenneth Jary, a Willernie senior whose TikTok appearances under the title “Patriotic Kenny” have gone viral. The 80-year-old veteran’s account has garnered over 1.9 million followers, and he recently uploaded two videos documenting his experience at Aspen Dental. In them, he said that he “doesn’t want other veterans to feel afraid of healthcare.”
Advance appointments are required. For more information, visit Healthymouthmovement.com, or call 1-844-277-3646.
Israeli police beat pallbearers at journalist’s funeral
By JOSEF FEDERMAN
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli riot police on Friday pushed and beat pallbearers at the funeral for slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, causing them to briefly drop the casket in a shocking start to a procession that turned into perhaps the largest display of Palestinian nationalism in Jerusalem in a generation.
The scenes of violence were likely to add to the sense of grief and outrage across the Arab world that has followed the death of Abu Akleh, who witnesses say was killed by Israeli troops Wednesday during a raid in the occupied West Bank. They also illustrated the deep sensitivities over east Jerusalem — which is claimed by both Israel and the Palestinians and has sparked repeated rounds of violence.
Abu Akleh, 51, was a household name across the Arab world, synonymous with Al Jazeera’s coverage of life under Israeli rule, which is well into its sixth decade with no end in sight. A 25-year veteran of the satellite channel, she was revered by Palestinians as a local hero.
Thousands of people, many waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Palestine! Palestine!” attended the funeral. It was believed to be the largest Palestinian funeral in Jerusalem since Faisal Husseini, a Palestinian leader and scion of a prominent family, died in 2001.
Ahead of the burial, a large crowd gathered to escort her casket from an east Jerusalem hospital to a Catholic church in the nearby Old City. Many of the mourners held Palestinian flags, and the crowd began shouting, “We sacrifice our soul and blood for you, Shireen.”
Shortly after, Israel police moved in, pushing and clubbing mourners. As the helmeted riot police approached, they hit pallbearers, causing one man to lose control of the casket as it dropped toward the ground. Police ripped Palestinian flags out of people’s hands and fired stun grenades to disperse the crowd.
Abu Akleh’s brother, Tony, said the scenes “prove that Shireen’s reports and honest words … had a powerful impact.”
Al Jazeera correspondent Givara Budeiri said the police crackdown was like killing Abu Akleh again. “It seems her voice isn’t silent,” she said during a report by the broadcaster.
East Jerusalem, home to the city’s most important Jewish, Muslim and Christian holy sites, was captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war. It claims all of the city as its eternal capital and has annexed the eastern sector in a move that is not internationally recognized.
The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital of a future independent state. Israel routinely clamps down on any displays of support for Palestinian statehood. The conflicting claims to east Jerusalem often spill over into violence, helping fuel an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza militants last year and more recently sparking weeks of unrest at the city’s most sensitive holy site.
Outside of prayers at the Al Aqsa Mosque, Israel rarely allows large Palestinian gatherings in east Jerusalem and routinely clamps down on any displays of support for Palestinian statehood.
Police said the crowd at the hospital was chanting “nationalist incitement,” ignored calls to stop and threw stones at them. “The policemen were forced to act,” police said. They issued a video in which a commander outside the hospital warns the crowd that police will come in if they don’t stop their incitement and “nationalist songs.”
An Israeli official said the details of the funeral had been coordinated with the family ahead of time to ensure it would run smoothly, but that “masses began gathering around the hearse of Shireen Abu Akleh and chaos ensued,” preventing the procession from going along its intended route. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
Earlier this week, Abu Akleh’s brother said the original arrangement was to move the casket in a hearse from the hospital to the church, and that after the service, it would be carried through the streets to the cemetery. It was not immediately clear why those plans had changed and pallbearers emerged from the hospital carrying the casket.
Al Jazeera said in a statement that the police action “violates all international norms and rights.”
“Israeli occupation forces attacked those mourning the late Shireen Abu Akhleh after storming the French hospital in Jerusalem, where they severely beat the pallbearers,” it said. The network added that it remains committed to covering the news and will not be deterred.
Israeli police later escorted the casket in a black van, ripping Palestinian flags off the vehicle as it made its way to the church.
“We die for Palestine to live!” crowds chanted. “Our beloved home!”
Later, they sang the Palestinian national anthem and chanted “Palestine, Palestine!” before her body was buried in a cemetery outside the Old City.
Her grave was decorated with a Palestinian flag and flowers. The Palestinian ambassador to the U.K., Husam Zomlot, and Al Jazeera’s bureau chief, Walid Al-Omari, placed flowers on the grave.
Salah Zuheika, a 70-year-old Palestinian, called Abu Akleh “the daughter of Jerusalem,” and said the huge crowds were a “reward” for her love of the city.
“We already miss her, but what had happened today in the city will not be forgotten,” he said.
Abu Akleh was a member of the small Palestinian Christian community in the Holy Land. Palestinian Christians and Muslims marched alongside one another Friday in a show of unity.
She was shot in the head during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin. But the circumstances of the shooting remain in dispute.
The Palestinians say army fire killed her, while the Israeli military said Friday that she was killed during an exchange with fire with Palestinian militants. It said it could not determine who was responsible for her death without a ballistic analysis.
“The conclusion of the interim investigation is that it is not possible to determine the source of the fire that hit and killed the reporter,” the military said.
Israel has called for a joint investigation with the Palestinian Authority and for it to hand over the bullet for forensic analysis to determine who fired the fatal round. The PA has refused, saying it will conduct its own investigation and send the results to the International Criminal Court, which is already investigating possible Israeli war crimes.
Reporters who were with Abu Akleh, including one who was shot and wounded, said there were no clashes or militants in the immediate area. All of them were wearing protective equipment that clearly identified them as reporters.
The PA and Al Jazeera, which has long had a strained relationship with Israel, have accused Israel of deliberately killing Abu Akleh. Israel denies the accusations.
Rights groups say Israel rarely follows through on investigations into the killing of Palestinians by its security forces and hands down lenient punishments on the rare occasions when it does. This case, however, drew heavy scrutiny because Abu Akleh was well-known and also a U.S. citizen.
Palestinians from in and around Jenin have carried out deadly attacks in Israel in recent weeks, and Israel has launched near daily arrest raids in the area, often igniting gunbattles with militants.
Israeli troops pushed into Jenin again early Friday, sparking renewed fighting.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said 13 Palestinians were wounded. The Israeli military said that Palestinians opened fire when its forces went in to arrest suspected militants. Police said a 47-year-old member of a special Israeli commando unit was killed.
___
Associated Press reporters Majdi Mohammed in Jenin, West Bank, Fares Akram in Hamilton, Ontario, and Aya Batrawy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed.
Americans bet $125B on sports in 4 years since legalization
By WAYNE PARRY
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Americans have bet more than $125 billion on sports with legal gambling outlets in the four years since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for all 50 states to offer it.
On Saturday’s anniversary of the decision in a case brought by New Jersey, two-thirds of the states in the country have legalized sports betting.
In just four years, the industry has worked itself into the daily lives of millions of Americans — from those who plunk down money hoping for a certain outcome to those who watch TV broadcasts with odds calculations to those struggling with gambling problems.
You don’t have to be a gambler — or even a sports fan — to be affected: The industry tsunami of advertising is practically impossible to avoid, particularly on TV and radio but in other media as well. For example, FanDuel is the official odds provider for The Associated Press.
On May 14, 2018, the Supreme Court decided a case that had begun 10 years earlier in New Jersey as the longest of long shots: a bid to overturn a federal law, the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, that restricted sports betting to just four states that met a 1991 deadline to legalize it.
Ray Lesniak, the now-retired state senator who filed the first lawsuit against the federal government over the issue, said he acted to provide money for states, protection for consumers and to attract experienced European betting companies to expand to the U.S. — all of which he said have come to pass.
“I made a good bet for New Jersey and for America,” he said, metaphorically speaking. (Lesniak also placed the first winning legal sports bet in his state, correctly picking France to win soccer’s World Cup, winning $400 on a $50 bet at 8-to-1 odds.)
“When PASPA was repealed, I don’t think any of us would have expected how big the (industry) would be just four short years later,” said Karol Corcoran, general manager of FanDuel’s online sportsbook.
DraftKings president and co-founder Matt Kalish said: “I got into this industry because I was always the kind of kid who liked to predict things, to compete with my friends and make predictions. For people that like to do that, sports betting has become far and away the No. 1 thing.”
To comprehend just how much $125 billion is, consider this: It’s a bit more than the amount that was spent on pet food, supplies and veterinary care in the entire country last year, and more than the net income for America’s farmers last year.
Of course, much of that money was paid out to people who won bets. After expenses, the sportsbooks generally keep less than 10% of the total amount of bets they handle. Over the first four years of legal betting, their revenue figure is $8.8 billion, according to the American Gaming Association, the gambling industry’s national trade group.
A major rationale for the push to legalize sports betting was to protect customers from being victimized by unlicensed bookmakers, many operating as part of organized crime. State regulations include robust consumer protections, with watchdog regulators ready to pounce when they see violations.
But making sports betting legal has not succeeded in wiping out illegal gambling. Just look at any of the numerous sports betting Facebook groups, where unlicensed books in other countries tout their offerings; one aggrieved bettor complained Wednesday that after he won a big bet, he asked his bookie to pay him, only to have the man disappear.
Sports betting has been, and still is, pitched to state lawmakers as a source of new tax revenue, a particularly tempting option in trying financial times. It has generated $1.3 billion in state and local taxes since 2018 according to the AGA, but the amount many states keep is a mere drop in the bucket compared with their overall budget. Some states, like New York, tax mobile sports betting revenue at 51% — a rate that operators say is not sustainable in the long run.
As of Friday, 35 states plus Washington, D.C., have legalized sports betting, with 30 of those up and running, according to the AGA. (Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill in her state Thursday). Competing measures will be on the November ballot in a state that has been the Holy Grail for sports betting: California, where wrangling between tribal casinos and commercial gambling companies has made the potential outcome unclear.
Turn on a television and no matter what you’re watching, the odds are good that you will be bombarded with ads for sports betting. FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, PointsBet, Bet365 and particularly Caesars Entertainment are flooding the airwaves to promote their sports betting products.
In December, Bill Miller, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association, called the level of sports betting advertising “an unsustainable arms race.” There are calls in some quarters for voluntary industry self-regulation of advertising in order to head off the possibility of the type of strict government regulation that exists in England.
Already, Massachusetts lawmakers are considering banning sports betting ads immediately before, during and immediately after live broadcasts of sporting events. New Jersey Assemblyman Ralph Caputo, himself a former casino marketing executive, said “the over-marketing of this industry is obscene.”
Kalish, the DraftKings president, said the current level of ads is necessary for “the onboarding of customers” and compared it to the level of advertisements for other new products such as cryptocurrency.
“I don’t think that’s necessarily a forever state,” he said of the current ad levels.
FanDuel’s Corcoran said the company is content with its current advertising levels, noting “the industry is still in growth mode.”
Felicia Grondin, executive director of The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey, cited a report in Barron’s that said $292 million was spent on sports betting ads in the U.S. in 2020. A year later, it had grown to $725 million.
With the added exposure and the easier availability of betting on a mobile phone (more than 80% of sports bets are placed this way in the U.S.) came an increase in people seeking help for gambling problems related to sports betting, Grondin said.
In 2018, the New Jersey council’s 1-800-GAMBLER telephone helpline received 9,490 calls, 5% of which were primarily due to a sports betting problem. By 2021, the line received 23,977 calls, 23% of which dealt with sports betting.
“It is disturbing, it is alarming and it is intensifying every day,” Grondin testified before New Jersey lawmakers this week. “It’s very easy to gamble today. You can just take out your phone and sit on your couch.”
Four years ago, sports bettors had few options, including predicting the outcome of a game or player performance before the event started. Since then, the array of potential bets, or “markets,” has exploded, due in large part to a surge in in-game betting, where gamblers can react to events as a game unfolds and bet accordingly. It has become the fastest-growing segment of a fast-growing industry. Many sportsbooks now offer and encourage, through free bets or refunds of losing wagers, multievent bets called parlays.
And while the more established sportsbooks look to increase their share of the market, the amount of money it takes to enter the industry and compete continues to grow, to the point where many executives of leading companies say they expect some lesser competitors to either merge or stop doing business.
FanDuel’s Corcoran said the near-term future is about growing the industry and its individual companies.
“We feel fortunate to have access to about 38% of the American population,” he said. “But there are still millions of people that don’t yet have legal sports betting. We’d love to be able to operate where they are.”
___
Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC
___
More AP sports: and
Israeli police beat pallbearers at journalist's funeral
Americans bet $125B on sports in 4 years since legalization
