Finance
eBook Writing Service
Ebooks are soon becoming the preferred book format and an ebook writing service can help you write an ebook, which your customers can access via a computer, PC, laptop, tablet, smartphones, and ebook readers such as Amazon Kindle or the Nook. An ebook can have all the features of a printed book like numbered pages, pictures and graphics if written by a top-notch ebook writing service. Most top-quality ebooks use lists and subheadings to make the content easier for the reader to navigate.
Choosing a Topic
There are a number of strategies a seasoned ebook writing service can adopt to produce ebooks that add value to your business and improves sales and profits. You can choose a topic for your ebook by carefully reviewing your blog comments and other types of feedback your customers and other website visitors post about your products and services. Your goal should be to determine a topic most relevant to your customers and website visitors and write an ebook that provides much needed information on that topic.
Benefits
There are several benefits individuals and businesses derive when they publish ebooks with informative content. Beyond the immediate financial return from selling your ebook, you can also improve recognition for your products and services and traffic to your website. Whether you link to your website within the ebook, give your ebook away to increase traffic and gain contact information for potential customers, or both ebook writing is provides a win-win experience for businesses and readers.
Your Book is Your Business Card — Affordable Investment
While providing useful information to readers, your ebook acts as a great business card that illustrates your expertise and knowledge in your field. It is a great approach for lead generation, subtly enabling prospects to find you rather than you having to search for potential clients. Writing and publishing informative ebooks can also provide quality backlinks.
Additional Services
Top-notch ebooks are more affordable to produce when you hire the right ebook writing service. Professional ebook writing services have writers who represent the full spectrum of book writing subject matter. Furthermore, they are expert researchers. In addition to producing a fantastic virtual book for you, professional ebook writing services provide value-added ebook packages which include:
– Formatting
– Cover Design
– Format conversions such as PDF, epub, mobi and others.
– Marketing
Once you provide your ideas or subject for your ebook, the ghostwriter will be able to create an outline, which will essentially be the table of contents. Once you approve the outline, it is just a matter of writing each part of your ebook. You can even order in installments and provide feedback for each chapter.
Finance
Selection of Job or Business in Astrology
Determining the nature of your profession or the sources of income is a very tough task for any astrologer. Selection of profession between job and business is very important decision of life. There are many astrological factors which need to be considered.Astrological readings can also suggest whether you can enjoy smooth success in your job or business ventures.
Ascendant: whatever is the field education, marriage or profession the strength of ascendant and its lord play very important role.
10th house/lord: 10th house and its lord from ascendant/Moon sign/Sun signs are pivots for determine the profession and business. Authority, power advancement and ambitions, business affairs in general, one’s rank, social status and profession of a person, name, fame foreign land, sources of livelihood self respect and self control are indicated by 10th house.
3rd house/lord: indicates courage and initiative for professional life, risk and speculation taken in life. Sometimes it indicates over confidence of the native.
5th house/lord:represents knowledge, education, intuition and intelligence of a person. Besides high position it indicates risk and speculations taken in professional life.
6th house/lord: indicates loans from bank or financial institutes, funds rising and the employees working under the native.
7th house/lord:represents professional relationships and business partnerships, independent skilled professions.
9th house/lord: this is house of luck or fortune of the native; it also indicates distribution or circulation of money, dignity of a person, foreign travels, and government favors.
11th house/lord: this is house of gain and income in one’s life.
Planetary transition: the nature of the profession also depends on the planetary period of major periods /sub period of a horoscope. The Dasha/Antradasha of the native forces him for change in profession in a very drastic and dramatic way. Through the strong and favorable Dasha/Antradasha, even a weak and ill placed planet can bless the native with success in profession and career.
Job/business influencing astrological factors:
Job/service:
- If lord/sign or planets placed in 10th house are strong, indicates surety of service.
- If number of fixed signs planets are more than number of planets in common or movable signs in a horoscope the native will chose the profession which demands patience, peace, tolerance and stability like Government jobs, medical profession or in achieves.
- If the planets of common signs are more than the planets of fixed and movable signs in a horoscope the native will have different sources of income like as a teacher he can chose property dealing or as a profession he may own his own consultancy firms, tuition centers etc.
- Lord/sign of 10th house are weaker in strength than the lord /sign of 7th house, profession of advocate, doctor, and professors are indicated.
- If lords /signs of 10th and 7th houses are equally strong indicates the native will have individual business along with his own service. Like a doctor doing private practice along with his own service or the person will start his own business after retiring from the job.
- If the lord of 10th house is strong but placed in 6th/8th/12th house or of medium strength the person will work in an autonomous institutes or private sector.
- Sun/Mars/Saturn favorably influencing the 10th house, and lord of 10th house is in a strong position indicates profession of doctor.
- Lords of 3rd/6th/10 and Jupiter are strong indicates profession of advocate.
- Moon and Mercury influencing 10th house indicates writer or journalisms as profession.
- Strong mercury and Jupiter influencing 10th house denotes writer or poets.
- Moon and Jupiter aspecting 10th house indicates gazette officer rank job.
- Moon placed in 10th and Jupiter posited in 5th house indicates very highly ranked position.
- Lord of 11th placed in 10th house or their lords exchanges signs/houses indicates very good administrator.
- Lord of ascendant and 10th placed together or lord of ascendant and 10th house is a same planet the person will work excellent work from his own hard earned money.
- Jupiter as lord of 10th placed in trine indicates highly acclaimed position of the native.
- Sun placed in 10th house from ascendant/Moon or lord of 10 is posited in the Navamansa of Sun indicates appreciation from government but if Sun is debilitated/ malefic/ill placed indicates unscrplous means of earning.
- Lord of 10th is Mars or lord of 10th posited in the Navamansa of Mars indicates police, army, and wrestling as profession.
- Mercury is the lord of 10th house or the lord of 10th goes in the Navamansa of Mercury indicates service in banking, writing, education, astrology art and crafting.
- Mercury in ascendant and Jupiter in 9th house indicate government services.
- Lord of ascendant placed in quadrant and aspected by lords of 2nd/5th indicates government job.
- Sun having favorable aspects of Saturn indicates government job, manager authority and high authorities power of a person.
Business:
- Lords/signs of 4th and 7th houses are weak but lord/sign of 7th house are very strong indicates sound business abilities of the native.
- If numbers of planets in movable signs are more than the number of planets in fixed or common sign in a horoscope indicates the best qualities the native will have as a businessman like he will have initiative and capacity to make decisions, intelligent, alert and will possess the quality of leadership
- If any or all planets like Mercury, Jupiter and Venus placed in quadrant to Moon indicates independent venture.
- Mercury, Jupiter and Venus and Moon are placed in 2nd/12th from each other indicates independent or self ventures.
- Jupiter is placed in 3rd house and Venus is placed in 11th house from Moon indicates the native will start his own business.
- Lords of 2nd and 11th exchanges houses indicates very good business abilities.
- Mercury related to 10th house indicates, business skills.Malefic influence over 10th house indicates laziness of the native.
- All the planets placed in quadrant indicate money earned from agriculture.
- If 7 planets posited in ascendant and 7th house, indicates business of transportation, wood, cartwheel etc.
- If any malefic planet placed in quadrant having no benefic influences and Jupiter posited in 8th house indicates excellence of business in meat, poultry and fisheries.
Finance
Play Online Poker For Free And Win Easy Money From Rock Players
When playing poker, even free online poker, it is important, fundamental even, to know as much about your opponent as possible.
Playing free poker online, micro stake cash games and freerolls, tends to bunch players into one of four categories. The quicker you are able to establish which player type you are up against, the quicker you can adopt your tactics for that particular type.
Almost all players fall into one of the following four groups; The Rock, the maniac, the calling station or ATM which is a nickname I use as these guys are a licence to print money, and lastly The Pro. This article will concentrate on the rock.
A rock is by definition reliable, dependable, steady, secure, and stable. All these adjectives apply to the player known as the rock. They are very tight, even tighter out of position and have a very narrow selection of cards they will play, on average they will play less than 12% of hands.
These hands are obviously AA, KK, QQ, JJ and also include pretty much any combination of face/Broadway cards, low pocket pairs and sometimes suited connectors in position with a limp.
The rock is a very basic level 1 player who plays extremely honestly and will hardly ever bluff. A big bet from a rock almost always equals a big hand, the kind of hand they will be willing to shove with if pushed to. A rock will also seldom fight back against a three bet.
So, after you have been at the table long enough to mark someone as a rock (which shouldn’t take to long) you now have to play in a manner which will extract the most value from him or her. The main thing to always bear in mind when playing a rock is that you don’t have to take long on your decisions; these guys will tell you what hand they have themselves.
Let’s think about a rock away from the poker table.
If you wanted to remove a big rock from your garden for example what would be the best way? You wouldn’t try and pick the whole thing up in one go as you may hurt yourself, what you are more likely to do is break it up into small pieces and shovel it into a skip, and this is how we will remove the rock from the poker table, bit by bit. We will chip away at them with small raises, especially in position.
We will constantly be stealing their blinds with a massive range, almost any two cards. This works great in the later stages of a tournament when the blinds are bigger and you approach the bubble.
A rock isn’t a great post flop player, they either hit or miss in their own mind set (level 1 remember). We should also be looking to take pot control lines, and flat calling in position with suited connectors provides us with great implied odds.
There are a few things you shouldn’t be doing against rocks and these clearly include playing big pots with weak hands, like one pair. Playing hands that are easily dominated against a rock’s range can also be a big problem.
If you remember back to the type of hands I referred to that are in a rock’s range, then you will realise hands like AJ, A9, KJ, and Q10 are all in bad shape. Another thing to consider is, firing double barrel bluffs don’t work, these guys don’t play cabbage.
To recap, when playing against a marked rock (and take time before you mark someone into a particular grouping, three or four folds does not equate to someone being a rock, you need to see a number of hands and watch how they react to their own blinds and when they have position) always have in the front of your mind I am playing basic micro stakes or free online poker. A raise means a decent hand, a check means I have something I will fold. Avoid big pots with rocks, use your shovel and chip away.
Finance
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) on Ethereum: The Future of Finance?
Decentralized Finance, or “DeFi” for short, has taken the crypto and blockchain world by storm. However, its recent resurgence masks its roots in the bubble era of 2017. While everyone and their dog was doing an “Initial Coin Offering” or ICO, few companies saw the potential of blockchain far beyond a quick gain in price. These pioneers envisioned a world where financial applications from trading to savings to banking to insurance would all be possible simply on the blockchain without any intermediaries.
To understand the potential of this revolution, imagine if you had access to a savings account that yields 10% a year in USD but without a bank and practically no risk of funds. Imagine you can trade crop insurance with a farmer in Ghana sitting in your office in Tokyo. Imagine being able to be a marketmaker and earn fees as a percentage the likes of which every Citadel would want. Sounds too good to be true? It isn’t. This future is already here.
Building blocks of DeFi
There are some basic building blocks of DeFi that you should know before we move ahead:
- Automated market making or exchanging one asset for another trustlessly without an intermediary or clearinghouse.
- Overcollateralized lending or being able to “put your assets to use” for traders, speculators, and long-term holders.
- Stablecoins or algorithmic assets that track the price of an underlying without being centralized or backed by physical assets.
Understanding how DeFi is Made
Stablecoins are frequently used in DeFi because they mimic traditional fiat currencies like USD. This is an important development because the history of crypto shows how volatile things are. Stablecoins like DAI are designed to track the value of USD with minor deviations even during strong bear markets, i.e. even if the price of crypto is crashing like the bear market of 2018-2020.
Lending protocols are an interesting development usually built on top of stablecoins. Imagine if you could lock up your assets worth a million dollars and then borrow against them in stablecoins. The protocol will automatically sell your assets if you don’t repay the loan when your collateral is no longer sufficient.
Automated market makers form the basis of the entire DeFi ecosystem. Without this, you’re stuck with the legacy financial system where you need to trust your broker or clearinghouse or an exchange. Automated market makers or AMMs for short let you trade one asset for another based on a reserve of both assets in its pools. Price discovery happens via external arbitrageurs. Liquidity is pooled based on other people’s assets and they get access to trading fees.
You can now gain exposure to a wide variety of assets all in the Ethereum ecosystem and without ever having to interact with the traditional financial world. You can make money by lending assets or being a market maker.
For the developing world, this is an amazing innovation because now they have access to the full suite of financial systems in the developed world with no barriers to entry.
eBook Writing Service
Selection of Job or Business in Astrology
Top 3 Polkadot Coins By Trading Volume
Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk
Play Online Poker For Free And Win Easy Money From Rock Players
Emanuel Reynoso’s special goal leads Loons to U.S. Open Cup victory
Crypto meltdown prompts Yellen to call for new regulation
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) on Ethereum: The Future of Finance?
Bitcoin Bloodbath Awakens Sleepy Giant As Spot Volumes Surge
Start Building Residual Income For Life by Generating Residual Income With GDI WS
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
Mastercard Applies 15 Trademarks, All Towards Metaverse and NFT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News6 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special