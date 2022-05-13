News
Elon Musk’s Rosy Outlook On Tesla’s Fate in China May Disappoint Investors
While other tech giants are preparing for a recession-induced business slowdown, Tesla has no shortage of demand for its electric cars; rather, CEO Elon Musk says, the company has a production problem to fulfill its massive backlog of orders, some of which have a wait time longer than 12 months.
At the center of Tesla’s production challenge at the moment is its Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, which, in a normal year, manufactures nearly half of Tesla’s global orders. That powerhouse has faced unprecedented disruptions in recent weeks as a result of China’s stringent Covid-19 lockdown measures.
In April, Giga Shanghai produced just over 10,000 electric vehicles, 81 percent down from the previous month, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association. The plant was closed for 18 days in April to comply with local lockdown orders and was only able to partially operate for the remaining 12 days.
Musk is quite optimistic about getting Giga Shanghai back up and running in full speed soon. In an interview with the Financial Times on May 10, the Tesla CEO said he’d had some conversations with the Chinese government in recent days and concluded that “it’s clear the lockdowns are being lifted rapidly, so I would not expect this to be a significant issue in the coming weeks.”
Will China lift its lockdowns?
The reality, however, may not be as rosy as he thinks. Although Shanghai has reported fewer new Covid cases lately, there is no sign of lockdowns being relaxed. In fact, in many areas of the city, authorities have tightened quarantine measures after Chinese President Xi Jinping doubled down on his controversial “zero-Covid” policy, declaring on national TV last week that anyone who doubts the approach is the enemy of the Chinese Communist Party.
Across Shanghai and its neighboring cities, the vast majority of offices and factories are still shut. Most ports and highways are closed, effectively cutting off logistics—an essential part of a carmaker’s supply chain. Tesla was one of the roughly 600 companies deemed important enough to reopen first. But many of its suppliers are still under lockdown, leaving the company no place to procure raw material and parts.
Tesla was able to operate using parts in inventory for most of April, churning out about 1,000 cars a day. The company had aimed to ramp up output to 2,600 cars a day as soon as next week. But as of this week, daily output has dropped to less than 200, Reuters reported, citing an internal memo.
How low will Tesla stock sink?
It’s estimated more than 30 cities in China were under various degrees of lockdown for all of April, causing a crash in passenger car sales. Tesla’s China sales, which accounted for a quarter of its global business in 2021, dove 98 percent in April from the previous month. It’s not an immediate concern for the company, since it has plenty of back orders to fulfill. However, if lockdown across China continues into the summer, it could eventually put a dent in Tesla’s second-quarter and third-quarter financial results.
Tesla’s share price has already plummeted 30 percent in the past month, largely due to a market-wide selloff. Many investors, including Bill Gates, believe it could fall further. Gates has a $500 million short position on Tesla stock, he confirmed last month.
If Tesla stock falls below a certain level, it could jeopardize Musk’s plan to acquire Twitter. Under his financing plan for the $44 billion deal, he will sell about $21 billion worth of Tesla shares (he has already sold $8.5 billion) and borrow the rest against Tesla shares as collateral.
Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk
By JOSH FUNK
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meat processing industry worked closely with political appointees in the Trump administration to stave off health restrictions and keep slaughterhouses open even as the virus spread rapidly among workers, according to a congressional report released Thursday.
The report by the House’s Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said meat companies pushed to keep their plants open even though they knew workers were at high risk of catching the coronavirus. The lobbying led to health and labor officials watering down their recommendations for the industry and culminated in an executive order President Donald Trump issued in spring 2020 designating meat plants as critical infrastructure that needed to remain open.
Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn, who leads the subcommittee, said U.S. Department of Agriculture officials and the industry prioritized production and profits over the health of workers and communities as at least 59,000 workers caught the virus and 269 died.
“The shameful conduct of corporate executives pursuing profit at any cost during a crisis and government officials eager to do their bidding regardless of resulting harm to the public must never be repeated,” Clyburn said.
Former Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, who now leads the University System of Georgia, declined to comment Thursday. A spokesman for the university system said Perdue is focused on “serving the students of Georgia.”
The report is based on communications among industry executives, lobbyists and USDA officials and other documents the committee received from government agencies, Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods, JBS, Cargill, National Beef, Hormel and other companies. Those firms control 85% of the beef market and 70% of pork production nationwide.
The North American Meat Institute trade group said the report distorts the truth and ignores the steps companies took as they spent billions to retool plants and purchase protective gear for workers.
“The House Select Committee has done the nation a disservice,” the trade group’s President and CEO Julie Anna Potts said. “The Committee could have tried to learn what the industry did to stop the spread of COVID among meat and poultry workers, reducing positive cases associated with the industry while cases were surging across the country. Instead, the Committee uses 20/20 hindsight and cherry picks data to support a narrative that is completely unrepresentative of the early days of an unprecedented national emergency.”
A major union that represents workers at the processing plants condemned the way the Trump administration helped the industry.
“We only wish that the Trump Administration cared as much about the lives of working people as it did about meat, pork and poultry products, when we wanted poultry plants to shut down for deep cleaning and to save workers’ lives,” said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.
The report said meat companies were slow to take measures to protect workers from the virus and pushed to make government recommendations to require masks to be worn, install dividers between work stations and encourage social distancing in their plants optional.
But JBS spokeswoman Nikki Richardson said the company “did everything possible to ensure the safety of our people who kept our critical food supply chain running.”
Tyson Foods spokesman Gary Mickelson echoed that sentiment and said Tyson has worked closely with both the Trump and Biden administrations, along with state and local officials, to respond to the pandemic’s challenges.
Smithfield spokesman Jim Monroe said the industry reacted quickly, and Smithfield has spent more than $900 million so far to protect workers. He said it was appropriate for meat companies to share their concerns with government officials as the pandemic unfolded.
But the report cited a message that a Koch Foods executive sent a lobbyist in the spring of 2020 that said the industry shouldn’t do more than screen employees’ temperatures at the door of plants. The lobbyist agreed and said, “Now to get rid of those pesky health departments!”
To that end, the report said USDA officials — at the behest of meat companies — tried to use Trump’s executive order to stop state and local health officials from ordering plant shutdowns.
Even with those efforts, U.S. meat production fell to about 60% of normal during spring 2020 because a number of major plants were forced to temporarily close for deep cleaning, widespread testing and safety upgrades, or operated at slower speeds because of worker shortages. Companies closed plants in consultation with health officials after outbreaks were confirmed.
“Throughout the pandemic we’ve worked hard to maintain safe and consistent operations. At the same time, we have not hesitated to temporarily idle or reduce capacity at processing plants when we determined it necessary to do so,” Cargill spokesman Daniel Sullivan said.
Documents the companies provided to the committee showed that meat companies pushed hard for the executive order partly because they believed it would help shield them from liability if workers got sick or died — something a federal appeals court later rejected in a lawsuit against Tyson over worker deaths at an Iowa plant. Emails show the companies themselves submitted a draft of the executive order to the administration days before it was issued.
Early on in the pandemic, meat companies knew the virus was spreading rapidly among their workers because infection rates were much higher in the plants and their surrounding communities. The report said that in April 2020, a doctor at a hospital near a JBS plant in Cactus, Texas, told the company and government officials in an email that there was clearly a major outbreak at the plant because every COVID-19 patient at the hospital either worked there or was related to a worker. “Your employees will get sick and may die if this factory remains open,” the doctor warned.
The report also highlighted the way meat companies aggressively pushed back against safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. That led to the final guidance including language that effectively made the rules optional because it said the recommendations should be done “if feasible” or “where possible.”
___
The story has been updated to correct the spelling of former Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue’s last name on the first reference.
Emanuel Reynoso’s special goal leads Loons to U.S. Open Cup victory
Emanuel Reynoso displayed his brilliance on a sun-splashed afternoon Thursday. .
After Minnesota United’s U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match was delayed roughly 14 hours after the severe thunderstorm flooded Allianz Field on Wednesday night, the Loons best player showed up when the goals had dried up.
Reynoso’s beautiful footwork weaved through Colorado Rapids defenders and he finished with his special left foot in the 85th minute to produce a 2-1 win.Minnesota will advance to the Open Cup’s Round of 16, with the draw coming Thursday night. The other teams in the central region are Sporting Kansas City, Houston Dynamo and USL League One side Union Omaha.
The cup game restarted in the 18th minute with the score tied 1-1 and that’s it looked like Minnesota would be lucky to finish regulation deadlocked after center back Brent Kallman was booked with his his second yellow card and sent off in the 83rd minute.
When you have that Argentine No. 10, you can play with 10 men.
The Loons made four substitutions in the 65 minute, three of them attacking-focused and with a goal in mind. Reynoso, Robin Lod and Bongi Hlongwane.
Minnesota had played on the front foot for most of the second half, but couldn’t capitalize, continuing a trend that had belabored the team throughout its 10 MLS games this season.
For the postponement, U.S. Soccer said both teams needed to keep the same 11 players Thursday that clubs had on the field when Wednesday’s game was postponed.
For MNUFC, that meant manager Adrian Heath’s experiment with a three-man back line in a 3-4-3 formation continued. Bakaye Dibassy, Brent Kallman, Michael Boxall were center backs; Oniel Fisher, Joseph Rosales, Kervin Arriaga, D.J Taylor had places in in midfield; and attackers were Franco Fragapane, Abu Danladi and Adrien Hunou.
Goalkeeper Tyler Miller, who hasn’t played in MLS since March 6, started his second straight cup game after helping produce a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Forward Madison in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup on April 20.
The Loons will resume MLS play Sunday at Seattle, where they are 0-7-0 all-time in league games. The Sounders, which won the CONCACAF Champions League last week, were bounced out of the Open Cup 10-9 in penalty kicks by San Jose and were able to rest Thursday.
Minnesota will train at the National Sports Center on Friday before flying to Washington state.
Crypto meltdown prompts Yellen to call for new regulation
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, responding to the recent sharp decline in the value of cryptocurrencies, said Thursday that additional federal regulation was needed to respond to the wave of speculative investment in the currency whose secrecy is an essential part of its appeal.
“We really need a regulatory framework to guard against the risks,” Yellen said of cryptocurrencies called stable coins, during a House committee hearing Thursday. Citing the rapid rise in use of digital assets, she added, “Really, we need a comprehensive framework so that there are no gaps in the regulation.”
Stable coins are a type of cryptocurrency pegged to a specific value, usually the dollar, another currency or gold. Its parity with the dollar is what, in theory, makes it stable. However, volatility in the cryptocurrency market this week challenged that premise.
“We’ve had a real life demonstration of the risks,” she said, referring to the meltdown of the TerraUSD beginning on Monday.
A run — or sale by a large number of owners — on the Terra stable coin, caused it to drop in value from roughly $8 to below 30 cents.
A Federal Reserve report released Monday outlines how stable coins are vulnerable to runs.
“Terra broke the buck and this morning and yesterday the largest stable coin Tether also broke the buck,” referring to another token that dropped below its dollar peg this week.
Yellen was also questioned at the hearing on the root cause of inflation, which has driven up prices, and how the administration plans to combat rising energy, housing and food costs.
She said the administration is doing what it can to address supply chain issues and other contributors to inflation.
“We have a really good strong labor market, we have household balance sheets that are in good shape,” as well as a strong banking sector, Yellen said.
“All of those things suggest that the Fed has a path to bring down inflation without causing a recession,” she said.
