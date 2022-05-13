Emirates Airlines’ Adoption Gives Positive Hopes For Crypto HODLers

UAE airline service Emirates has planned to add Bitcoin as a payment service.

However, the firm plans to launch a metaverse and NFT trading platform.

The NFT collectibles will be added to the company’s website for trading.

Some countries and big firms have initiated the adoption of cryptocurrencies while the live example is El Salvador. They adopted bitcoin as the legal tender and some firms have accepted Bitcoin as a payment method. Amid these adoptions, a huge airline service has revealed its plan about accepting cryptocurrency as payment.

UAE airline service Emirates has planned to add Bitcoin as a payment service and also will launch an NFT trading platform. The Chief Operating Officer of Emirates, Adel Ahmed Al-Redha disclosed this information in a media gathering at the Arabian travel market on May 12. Significantly, this piece of data has produced positive hopes among the crypto industry during the bear market.

Consequently, the crypto market is facing a blood path while the recent announcement from Emirates seems to be a sign of hope. However, the firm plans to launch a metaverse and NFT trading platform, as an effort to develop applications for monitoring customer needs. According to the executive, NFT collectibles will be added to the company’s website for trading.

Initiative Creates A Buzz

Though the crypto market is submerged in a bearish trend, this announcement has gathered the attention of crypto users. Moreover, this declaration has towed the interest of a few influential people and big heads of the crypto industry. As soon as the information was let out, the supporters of crypto shared it from their official accounts. This shows that the sign for crypto adoption surges even when the market crashes.

#EmiratesAirlines is planning to accept #Bitcoin as payments and launch an NFT trading platform. Don’t let the crypto dip scare you. Real adoption and transformation is continuing unabated for crypto 🚀 — Allen Wei | LBank (@Allenwei2021) May 12, 2022

However, it is significant to mention that cryptocurrency prices are volatile and will rise in the long run. Despite knowing that accepting cryptocurrencies will be the biggest challenge, the firm places itself in a better position. Because of the accessibility, this allows the airline service to stand out from the competition.