Endometriosis and Diet – Garlic
As we mentioned in other articles, endometriosis growing somewhere else other than the endometrium also reacts to hormonal signals of the monthly menstrual cycle by building up tissue, breaking it, and eliminating it through the menstrual period. As we know garlic contains variety of nutrients that are important to women with endometriosis. In this article, we will discuss how garlic effects women with endometriosis.
1. Immune system
Garlic is natural antioxidant that helps the immune system fighting against the forming of free radical and foreign invasion including bacteria, virus as well as forming of endometrial implants and adhesion.
2. Circulation system
Garlic is a blood thinner, it helps to strengthen the arterial wall and increase the blood circulation in the body including the abdomen resulting in lessening the heavy blood flow and menstrual pain during menstruation caused by over active uterine muscles.
3. Vitamin A
Vitamin A besides helping to boost the immune system, it also helps to reduce heavy blood flow during menstruation.
4. Vitamin C
Vitamin C beside helping to strength the capillary wall, it also helps to increase the digestive function in absorption of other vital vitamins and nutrients that is essential for women with endometriosis because most of them are found to have some kinds of vitamins and minerals deficiency during menstrual cycle.
5. Calcium
Deficiency of calcium not only contributes to bone loss but also increases the risk of over active uterine muscles that cause menstrual pain.
6. Hormone balancing
Garlic containing substances are said to helps in stimulating the production of sex hormones that not only helps to reduce the excessive amount of bad estrogen but also increases sexual desire for women with endometriosis.
How to Reduce Depression With Acupressure
Depression and anxiety are common conditions with seemingly more and more people suffering every day, affecting all aspects of life. Because depression can affect the personal life and professional life of an individual, it is important to seek treatment as soon as possible. Sometimes a few sessions with a counsellor can work, but other times a psychiatrist is necessary. If medical interventions such as prescription drugs are taken, these can cause side effects. People who have been taking anti-depressants for over five years tend to gain weight because the medications profoundly change the metabolism. They do feel relaxed but tend to crave sweets with their blood sugar levels on a rollercoaster. For the past 20 years, acupuncture and acupressure have become more popular because they can help people’s mental health and waistlines at the same time.
Acupressure and acupuncture can do the Work of Antidepressants without Side Effects
Studies have revealed that acupressure and acupuncture are very effective ways to help people to fight depression and treats the medication side effects such as indigestion, weight gain, and insomnia. Acupuncturists give lectures to teach people apply pressure to certain acupuncture points and unblock the energy, or “Qi”. It is important to remember that combining acupuncture and acupressure can help the body produce the “feel-good” hormones such as dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins much more efficiently than just going to Acupuncture Clinic once or twice a week. Inhaling and exhaling deeply can calm the body and mind, making the session more effective.
Alternative Medicine has many followers
It is now seen that people of all ages and with all kinds of ailments are seeking the help of practitioners of acupuncture and Chinese Herbal Medicine. A point called the “grandfather-grandson” point is found as the thumb slides up the bone from inner edge of the ball of the foot up towards the top of the arch. This point relieves anxiety and depression because this area activates and relaxes the part of the brain which releases those “feel-good” hormones. To balance emotions, apply pressure where the arm meets the chest, called the “central treasury”. An Acupuncturist can teach the right acupressure points during an acupuncture session once or twice a week. After the initial 12 sessions of acupuncture, the patient can shift to a maintenance schedule of every other week or once a month, but at-home acupressure techniques can enhance the beneficial effects.
Why electrical acupuncture can help people fight anxiety and depression?
Electrical acupuncture has been used to help people with depression for 20 years. In 2017, a new study published in the Medical Science Monitor by Ding Luo et. al indicates that electro-acupuncture can modify the glutamatergic neurotransmission system to reduce the symptoms of major depressive disorders. According to this study, electro-acupuncture can be used to achieve an antidepressant effect by enhancing the function of the glial glutamate transporter EAAT2 in the hippocampus and pre-frontal cortex. It takes a slightly longer time for acupuncture to change the gene expression of the glutamate transporter EAAT2, which performs 90% of glutamate neurotransmission. When acupuncture is used treat depression, it is better to start two to three times a week to accumulate the anti-depressive effect, with more sessions necessary to modify the gene expression.
Budgeting In Your 20s: How To Get Started?
If you’re in your 20s, this is the right time when you can set an ideal stage for your life. To set yourself up for a bright future, you need to make the right financial decision and enjoy your life in a hassle-free manner. For securing a stress-free retirement, you should start building the solid financial habits which include budgeting in your 20s.
Here are the reasons why you should start budgeting in your 20s
- Reduce Your Financial Burdens for Future: If you’ve started saving money early, you’ll face less burden financially to fulfill your responsibilities in the future. However, it is also very important to know how to stick on a reasonable budget so that you are prepared for any urgent financial situations.
- Afford the Lifestyle You Desire: Preparing a spending plan early in your 20s will help you make the most of your earned money. You can control spending on unneeded things by tracking your expenses so that it will help you find ways for improvement. In addition to that, it will also help you save money on the things that you really want like a vacation abroad or buy your dream car.
- Makes You Become Free from Debt Faster: Budgeting makes the things quite easier to get rid of your debt much faster without even putting pressure on the paycheck. By sticking to a routine money-saving plan, you can easily tackle your debts earlier. As a result, you can save a little amount of money each and every month.
- Be Prepare for Unexpected Expenses: A leaking of roof, car problems or any type of urgent medical appoints can come up suddenly that requires immediate attention. In such circumstances, having a budget will completely help you save extra money for these unplanned expenses.
What are the ways to start budgeting in your 20s?
Budgeting is very important, but it does not need to be complicated. Just be realistic with yourself and then start planning for your budget with these six simple steps:
• Set your short-term, small or medium goals
• Categorize your complete spending
• Work out on your monthly income
• Always track your monthly spending
• Adjust your monthly budget in order to make it sustainable
• Start setting ideal goals for your budget for each category
Nowadays, there are a lot of resources available to help you budget; whether you want to manage by yourself, or taking help from professionals. Consider all the options and select the one looks best for you. The earlier you prepare your budget, the quicker you will start saving money, and the faster you will be independent financially. So, start saving today!
New Home Buying Vs Foreclosures
When is it more profitable to buy a foreclosure than a new home? Apparently, with today’s tenuous real estate market, more often then not. New home builders across the country are faced with this dilemma as they compete against the rampant number of foreclosures throughout the country.
In the past, foreclosure homes were few and far between, and often in need of repair and upgrading. Today, there is a plethora of choices, often times nearly new homes located right in a builder’s own development. A recent article in the Wall Street Journal described a foreclosed, four-bedroom home built in 2006, and priced at $229,900. In the same D.R. Horton subdivision, a buyer could purchase a comparable brand new home for $299,000.
In a Henderson, Nevada development by Pulte Homes, a new, four-bedroom house costs $214,990, and a similar home built in 2007 is being short saled for $149,999. Many buyers aren’t even stopping to consider the merits of buying new construction and heading straight to the distressed home sales.
KB Developments were selling their smaller homes in Beaumont for a starting price of $207,990, but have been forced to drop them to $169,990 to compete with foreclosure sales in the area.
How can a builder compete in this type of market? For one thing, the herd is definitely thinning, especially with many of the smaller builders dropping out of the game. The remaining larger companies are changing the way they do business by restructuring and reducing expenses. Some builders are looking at constructing smaller, more economical houses.
Some builders such as Dallas-based Centex, are using incentives such as low interest rates, energy-efficient designs, and extra warranties to attract buyers. D.R. Horton offers to cover buyer’s closing costs, and advertises a $10,000 California tax credit for a new home purchase. Other popular perks include technology packages, landscaping, designing and appliances.
Many builders are educating the public about the merits of purchasing new versus used. When you weigh the costs of possible repairs to move into a foreclosed property against the incentive savings, many still consider purchasing new is better than buying someone else’s problems. Not only do these homes come without a warranty, they may have outstanding liens and often time the purchaser buys “as is”. Hidden issues or surprise repairs can cut into a buyer’s budget quickly.
Money also needs to be set aside for decorating. Unlike when buying new and the customer selects their desired carpeting, paint colors, etc., a used home was designed with someone else’s tastes in mind.
Foreclosure sales are also very different from conventional real estate transactions. Ideally, you should use an agent experienced in this type of purchase. A deal can fall apart if the offer is not submitted correctly. The approval from the lender, especially for a short sale, can take several months, so these sales can drag out. The bottom line here – sometimes what seems like a deal on the surface, really isn’t.
