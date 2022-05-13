Connect with us

Ethereum Below $2000; Do We See A Relief Rally Soon?

2 mins ago

Ethereum
Ethereum has bled heavily owing to the aftermath of the crypto crash. Prices of other altcoins followed suit as Bitcoin hangs below the $30,000 price mark. Ethereum’s current price has hit a new low in 2022.

The altcoin had tried to pull off a brief recovery a week back but the broader market weakness finally crept in and caused it to dip further.

At the time of writing, ETH is seen below its major support line of $2500. Selling pressure had accelerated as the increased fear index drove investors out of the market.

From the technical outlook, Ethereum is set to dip further and then could stage a recovery above $2500. Ethereum’s long entry point could be at $2500, with a stop loss at $2400 and profit between the $3000 to $3100 price level, respectively.

Ethereum Price Analysis: One Day Chart

Ethereum was priced at $1907 on the one day chart | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

Ethereum’s price were given support at the $2500 level for 43 weeks before they fell below the same. At press time, ETH was trading at $1907. The coin had last touched this price level in August 2021.

A move below the $1900 level could be expected and ETH might find temporary support at the $1700 area before it makes a bounce back. The altcoin displayed a long descending line (yellow), and at press time, ETH broke below the descending line.

Chances of price rebounding cannot be ruled out as the coin is heavily discounted. For ETH to have a successful price rebound, it has to reclaim $2500 and then $3000. Over the last 28 hours, ETH lost 8.8% of its market value and in the past week, the coin depreciated by over 30%.

Technical Analysis

Ethereum
Ethereum displayed oversold conditions on the one day chart | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

ETH’s price was seen below the 20-SMA which made investors stay away from buying the coin. A reading below the 20-SMA meant sellers were driving the price momentum in the market. Bulls have tired out as ETH dipped below its crucial support of $2500.

The Relative Strength Index was nearing the 20-mark which is considered heavily bullish as it marks an intense sell-off in the market. The RSI last hovered around this range in January, which points toward a multi-month low for the indicator.

Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Dives 15%, Why Close Below $2K Is The Key

Ethereum
Ethereum displayed strong bearishness on the one day chart | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicated bearish signal on the chart. MACD underwent a bearish crossover because it displayed growing red signal bars highlighting a negative price action for the coin. On the flipside, a resurgence of buyers can help push prices up briefly.

Chaikin Money Flow indicates capital outflow and inflows. The indicator was below the halfline and that meant capital outflows were greater than inflows at press time. Capital inflows have been negatively affected because buyers have left the market.

Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Nears Breakout Zone, Why ETH Might Start Recovery

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView.com
It is evident that the market has now officially welcomed a cryptowinter. The market prices of various digital assets show this. However, as is expected, investors in the space are wondering how long this cryptowinter is expected to last. Goin by previous markets, it could be that the market is in for the long haul but Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has provided his thoughts on how long he believes the bear will stay.

Prepare For Months Of Cryptowiner

With the price of major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Cardano down, speculations abound about when the bottom of the market will be reached. Mostly, the negative sentiment that has washed across investors in the space has not done much to help things as the prices continue to decline as a result. Nevertheless, this has not stopped some from trying to pinpoint when the market will reach its inevitable bottom.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Funding Rates Remain Unmoved Despite Plunge To $30,000

Addressing the market in a new twee, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has presented what he believes will happen to the market. The tweet that he starts out by welcoming those who this was their first cryptowinter also went further to put a timeframe on it. For the Ethereum co-founder, he believes that this downtrend will continue for weeks to months. 

“If this is your first cryptowinter, then welcome,” said Hoskinson. “Been through many since 2011 and they always hit like a cold ice bath. We are in the panicked blood in the street phase. It clears in weeks to months as a bottom is found. Then a long climb up the ladder.”

ADA Continues To Suffer

Of all the digital assets suffering through cryptowinter, Cardano (ADA) has been one of the hardest-hit coins. The digital asset which had made its all-time high of $3.10 last year off the back of the launch of smart contract capability has shed most of that value by May of 2022. Data from Messari shows that the digital asset is currently down 85.39% from its all-time high.

ADA trading 85% below ATH | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com

Once bears had pulled the cryptocurrency below the $0.5, it seems all hope was lost for it to ever recover back to the coveted $1 level. What this had meant was the asset was now trading significantly below its 50-day moving average, an important indicator for short-term movement.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Selloff Provides Boost To Miner Fee Revenues

In the longer term, ADA continues to perform poorly. Sentiment has now skewed completely in favor of selling, making this a seller’s market. ADA investors have not been spared the bloodbath either as it is now one of the worst-performing in terms of profit, with more than 70% of investors holding bags of losses.

The digital asset is trading at $0.454 at the time of this writing.

Featured image from Cointribune, chart from TradingView.com

  • Terra lost almost 98% of the market volume and went to 271st place in CMC.
  • The DeFi crypto market cap is $52.93B. 23.97% fell over the last day.

The Cryptocurrency market is already in a bearish zone. it dropped more than half of its volume from its all-time high of $3 trillion. The cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently $1.20 trillion at the time of writing.

However Decentralized finance [DeFi]  grows brighter with each new day and new projects appear each project as its own set of developments. There are dozens of award tokens, payment solutions, artificial asset networks, and Dexes, as well as many other DeFi features that are now available.

Let us look at the top DeFi Projects by Social Activity as per CryptoDep

Top DeFi Projects By Social Activities 

There are 10 top DeFi projects ranked by social activities, according to Crypto Dep. They are LUNA, XTZ, CAKE, SFM, PULI, MARVIN, FTM, CULT, COW, ZIL.

According to a May 12 update, the top DeFi projects are Terra [ LUNA], Tezos [XTZ], and PancakeSwap [CAKE]. The social mentions and social engagement for these DeFi currencies are 111K and 388M, 48.1K and 138M, 35.1K and 35.7M.

As a result, the following set of token’s is SafeMoon V2S [SFM], Puli [PULI], and Marvin Inu [MARVIN]. These tokens social mentions and social engagements are 19.1K and 25.3M, 16.6K and 17.7M, 14.1K and 7.77M.

According to social activity, the above-mentioned currencies are the most popular DeFi projects. The worst part in this LUNA lost 98% of the volume but on the other hand all other above-mentioned currencies are maintaining their volume steady.

SafeMoon V2 is booming, Today’s SafeMoon V2 price is $0.000466 USD, with $5,998,443 USD in 24-hour trading volume. In the previous 24 hours, SafeMoon V2 has increased by 66.21% as per the CoinMarketCap [CMC]. 

