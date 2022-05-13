Ethereum Below $2000; Do We See A Relief Rally Soon?

Ethereum has bled heavily owing to the aftermath of the crypto crash. Prices of other altcoins followed suit as Bitcoin hangs below the $30,000 price mark. Ethereum’s current price has hit a new low in 2022.

The altcoin had tried to pull off a brief recovery a week back but the broader market weakness finally crept in and caused it to dip further.

At the time of writing, ETH is seen below its major support line of $2500. Selling pressure had accelerated as the increased fear index drove investors out of the market.

From the technical outlook, Ethereum is set to dip further and then could stage a recovery above $2500. Ethereum’s long entry point could be at $2500, with a stop loss at $2400 and profit between the $3000 to $3100 price level, respectively.

Ethereum Price Analysis: One Day Chart

Ethereum’s price were given support at the $2500 level for 43 weeks before they fell below the same. At press time, ETH was trading at $1907. The coin had last touched this price level in August 2021.

A move below the $1900 level could be expected and ETH might find temporary support at the $1700 area before it makes a bounce back. The altcoin displayed a long descending line (yellow), and at press time, ETH broke below the descending line.

Chances of price rebounding cannot be ruled out as the coin is heavily discounted. For ETH to have a successful price rebound, it has to reclaim $2500 and then $3000. Over the last 28 hours, ETH lost 8.8% of its market value and in the past week, the coin depreciated by over 30%.

Technical Analysis

ETH’s price was seen below the 20-SMA which made investors stay away from buying the coin. A reading below the 20-SMA meant sellers were driving the price momentum in the market. Bulls have tired out as ETH dipped below its crucial support of $2500.

The Relative Strength Index was nearing the 20-mark which is considered heavily bullish as it marks an intense sell-off in the market. The RSI last hovered around this range in January, which points toward a multi-month low for the indicator.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicated bearish signal on the chart. MACD underwent a bearish crossover because it displayed growing red signal bars highlighting a negative price action for the coin. On the flipside, a resurgence of buyers can help push prices up briefly.

Chaikin Money Flow indicates capital outflow and inflows. The indicator was below the halfline and that meant capital outflows were greater than inflows at press time. Capital inflows have been negatively affected because buyers have left the market.

