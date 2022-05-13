Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 14

Geneva, Switzerland, 13th May, 2022, Chainwire

TRON DAO and BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) are gearing up for Season 2 of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022, with registration beginning Monday, May 16.

The Hackathon is part of TRON DAO’s long-term efforts to promote the mass adoption of blockchain technology and innovative cross-chain solutions. The Hackathon’s primary goal is to empower developers to create and execute DeFi, GameFi, NFT, and Web3 projects and build a robust content and entertainment community on TRON and other blockchain platforms.

With an aggregate bounty of $1 million, the Hackathon will be split into four tracks, encompassing DeFi, GameFi, NFT, and Web3. This will be an ongoing funding event, commencing every three months, to promote the growth of the TRON and BTTC ecosystems.

There will be a permanent review panel throughout the Hackathon and a special guest panel for each season. Eligible submissions will be evaluated between August 1 to 11, 2022, and winners will be announced on August 17, 2022. Season 2 of the Hackathon will feature a stellar panel of judges from some of crypto’s most prestigious institutions and projects coming together to offer their expertise and accelerate the growth of the TRON DAO ecosystem.

The first stage of evaluation determines whether the concepts meet a baseline level of viability, such as reasonably fitting the topic and implementing the necessary APIs/SDKs advertised during the Hackathon.

The judges will evaluate all submissions that pass the first stage in stage two based on the following equally weighted criteria:

Technological Implementation: Does the project demonstrate quality software development?

Design: Is the user experience and design of the project well thought out?

Potential Impact: How big of an impact could the project have on the category’s target audience?

Quality of the Idea: How creative and unique is the project?

The scores from the judges will select the potential winners of the applicable prizes. The applicants eligible for a prize and whose submissions earn the highest overall scores based on the applicable judging criteria will become potential winners of that prize. The TRON DAO Forum prizes will be awarded based on community votes on the Hackathon projects submitted on the TRON DAO Forum.

The TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 and the TRON DAO Forum are all about possibilities, interactions, and empowering the TRON DAO community to have a say in the digital world. The decentralized web is all about putting the power in the hands of the people.

As a bonus, APENFT Marketplace will be partnering with the NFT track winners to provide resources and a platform to help them achieve their Hackathon goals while bringing much-needed visibility to up-and-coming NFT projects within the TRON and BTTC ecosystems.

The Hackathon will also support the top track winners with various resources, including potential funding opportunities from the TRON and BTTC Ecosystem Fund, liquidity, and integration with partner exchanges.

All blockchain developers, product managers, and designers are eligible to sign up for the contest. Contestants who finish developing a DeFi, GameFi, NFT, or Web3 project programmed in Solidity, which will work on TRON, or on Ethereum and BNB Chain through the BTTC bridge before the deadline, will be considered eligible participants. The contest is also open to any existing projects developed on the TRON or BTTC blockchain that have added significant updates or features during the Hackathon.

Submission of the Hackathon Season 2 begins on May 16, 2022, and ends on July 25, 2022. Contestants who are interested in winning extra TRON DAO Forum prizes are encouraged to register and submit their projects to the TRON DAO Forum early, as interactions with community members within their forum threads will also be considered while judging the projects.

How to Enter:

1)

Go to TRONDAO.org/hackathon

2)

Register for the Hackathon on the Hackathon Website by clicking the “Join Hackathon” button. Sign up to create a free Devpost account or log in with an existing Devpost account to complete registration. This will enable you to receive important updates and to create your Submission.

3)

Applicants will complete a project described in Project Requirements. The applicant must follow the rules established in the license agreement when using any developer tools. The sponsor and Devpost have permission to collect and store an applicant’s personal information to operate and publicize the Hackathon

4)

Create a video that includes footage that explains your project’s features and functionality through a comprehensive demonstration.

For eligibility, rules, criteria, and further details, please visit the TRON DAO Forum , TRON.Devpost.com/rules , and TRONDAO.org/hackathon .

About TRON DAO

TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of April 2022, it has over 92 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 3.1 billion total transactions, and over $8 billion in total value locked (TVL). In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently, the algorithmic stablecoin USDD was launched on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry – TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON’s official entry into decentralized stablecoins.

