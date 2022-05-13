Blockchain
Ethereum Reclaims $2K, Why Upsides Could Be Limited Above $2.2K
Ethereum found support near $1,700 against the US Dollar. ETH started a recovery wave and climbed above the key $2,000 resistance zone.
- Ethereum started a decent recovery wave above the $1,900 and $2,000 levels.
- The price is still trading below $2,150 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $2,000 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could accelerate higher if it clears $2,150 and $2,200 in the near term.
Ethereum Price Breaks $2K
Ethereum extended losses below the key $2,000 support zone. ETH even broke the $1,800 level before the bulls took a stand near the $1,700 level.
A low was formed near $1,700 and the price started a fresh increase. There was a clear move above the $1,800 and $1,900 resistance levels. Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $2,000 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Ether price is now trading just above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $2,450 swing high to $1,700 low. However, it is still trading below $2,150 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The first major resistance is near the $2,150 level. The main resistance is now forming near the $2,200 level. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $2,450 swing high to $1,700 low. A close above the $2,200 level could open the doors for a decent increase.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
In the stated case, ether price might rise towards the $2,400 resistance. An intermediate resistance may perhaps be near the $2,350 level.
Fresh Drop in ETH?
If ethereum fails to recover above the $2,200 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,000 zone.
The next major support is near the $1,870 level. A close below the $1,870 level might restart downtrend. In the stated case, the price could dive towards the $1,700 level. The next major support might be near the $1,620 and $1,600 levels in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,870
Major Resistance Level – $2,200
Bitcoin Gains Momentum, Why Break Above $30K Is Crucial
Bitcoin dived towards the $25,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC is now recovering and might eye an upside break above the key $30,000 resistance zone.
- Bitcoin found support above $25,000 and started an upside correction.
- The price is still trading below $30,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $30,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must clear the $30,000 barrier to move into a positive zone and started a real recovery.
Bitcoin Price Starts Recovery
Bitcoin price remained in a bearish zone below the $30,000 support zone. BTC extended its decline and traded below the $28,000 level.
There was a spike below the $26,000 level and the price traded to a new multi-month low at $25,332. A base was formed above $25,000 and the price started a fresh upward move. There was a clear move above the $26,500 and $27,500 resistance levels.
The price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $32,130 swing high to $25,332 low. However, it is still trading below $30,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $30,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The next major resistance is near the $30,500 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $32,130 swing high to $25,332 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $30,000 and $30,500 resistance levels might start a fresh increase in the coming sessions. The next key resistance could be near the $31,500 level, above which the price might rise above $32,000.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $30,000 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $28,800 level.
The next major support is seen near the $27,650 level. A downside break and close below the $27,650 support might accelerate losses. The next major support could be $26,200, below which the bears might aim a move towards the $25,500 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $28,200, followed by $27,650.
Major Resistance Levels – $30,000, $30,500 and $31,500.
Aave Below Its Long Term Support; What To Expect Now?
Aave has been on a downtrend since April amidst intense volatility in the market. Major altcoins have extended losses owing to a major sell off all across the cryptocurrency industry. Over the past week, the coin presented lower lows and displayed intense selling pressure.
The altcoin has also experienced high trading volumes which was tied with increased selling pressure. This has also added to the falling market value of the asset on the one day chart.
Fall from the current price level would mean Aave could soon eye the support region of $50. Aave has been among the top losers in the industry with a loss of over 51% in the past one week.
Aave Price Analysis: One Day Chart
Aave was priced at $74.80 at the time of writing. The altcoin traded at this price level a year ago in January. The downtrend for Aave seems strong because the altcoin just broke below its long standing support line of over a year.
Chances of a price reversal cannot be ruled out yet because the altcoin has broken below its descending trendline. Often after a sharp fall, prices make a turn around. In case of a price revival, Aave could target $111.
Another fall from its present price level would make the altcoin trade near the $61 support line and then hover around the range of $50. As mentioned above, the trading volume rose and was seen in red signifying bearishness in the market.
Technical Analysis
Aave was in middle of a sharp sell-off, the coin hadn’t registered the same selling pressure in the last one year. This reading shows excessive bearish pressure in the market. On the Relative Strength Index, the indicator stood close to the 20-mark, this meant oversold condition for the coin.
Aave last hovered at this point in the month of December 2020. Bollinger Bands that display volatility showed chances of volatility. The bands expanded which are an indication of increased price volatility.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Breaks $30K, Why This Could Turn Into Larger Downtrend
Awesome Oscillator depicts the price momentum of the market. On the one day chart, the indicator was seen below the half-line. It displayed amplified red signal bars which was a sign of bearish price action. Only in the case of buyers resurfacing can Aave try to display recovery on charts.
The chances of revival over the immediate trading sessions seem weak as strength from the broader market is required. Chaikin Money Flow displays capital outflows and inflows.
On the chart, the indicator was seen below the half-line and it continued to move southbound as capital outflows exceeded capital inflows.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Exchange Inflows Hit Three-Month High As Market Braces For More Downside
Featured image from UnSplash, chart from TradingView.com
Dogecoin Has Dropped 90% Since “The Dogefather” Debuted On SNL
Dogecoin, the most popular meme cryptocurrency, has dropped 30% in the last 24 hours, but has already started to rebound.
Someone moved around 250 million Dogecoins during this enormous price drop, with little more than half of that amount going to Robinhood.
Whale Move Dogecoin To Robinhood
The @DogeWhaleAlert account, which monitors large Dogecoin transfers, has discovered two transactions totaling more than 100 million Dogecoins.
The two DOGE lumps had a total of 110,614,220 and 139,261,848 meme coins worth $8,497,274 and $11,625,997, respectively. The second Dogecoin payment was made via the renowned Robinhood trading program, which allows users to invest in equities as well as cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, DOGE, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Cash, and other prominent coins.
🐕🪙🐋🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
139,261,848 $DOGE ($11,625,997 USD) was transferred from an unknown wallet to a #Robinhood wallet.
Fee: 0.756 ($0.063 USD)
Tx: https://t.co/ADkdxMqG32#DogecoinWhaleAlert #WhaleAlert #Dogecoin #CryptoNews
— Ðogecoin Whale Alert (@DogeWhaleAlert) May 11, 2022
Following Bitcoin’s slide to $27,000 and Terra’s UST losing its dollar peg, Dogecoin has lost 30% of its value in the last 24 hours, plunging $0.160 to $0.0723.
However, the coin has started to recoup some of its losses, climbing 9.47 percent as of press time. DOGE is now trading at $0.0793 on the Binance market.
Suggested Reading | Shiba Inu: Biggest Dollar Holding Among Wealthiest Ethereum Whales
DOGE Plummets Since Musk’s Endorsement
DOGE has plummeted 90% since reaching a historic high on May 8 last year. Following Elon Musk’s declaration of himself as “The Dogefather” on Twitter and subsequent appearance on Saturday Night Live, the meme coin rocketed to $0.7376. (SNL).
DOGE/USD has plumetted 90% since Musk appeared on SNL. Source: TradingView
However, the presence of Tesla CEO Elon Musk on American television triggered a large selloff, and the token sank to $0.45 three days later.
Musk has long been a supporter of Dogecoin, frequently promoting it in his tweets and boosting its value. However, as time passed, these tweets began to have little or no effect on the Dogecoin price.
Tesla, the electric car company, began accepting the meme coin as payment for certain items in its online store in January 2022. Musk responded by saying it was an experiment and that he would see how it went.
Related Reading | Dogecoin Displays A Falling Wedge Pattern; Here’s What It Means
Featured image from UnSplash, chart from TradingView.com
