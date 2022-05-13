News
Eyoel, Han: It’s time to build a global pro-democracy movement
Democracy does not disappear by accident. Instead, all over the world, we are witnessing deliberate attempts by antidemocratic actors to weaken civil society, cripple the rule of law and activate social fragmentation.
From weaponizing fear to re-writing history to exploiting religion, today’s autocrats and their supporters leverage the same playbook. At the heart of that playbook is a multipronged attack on civil society. In 2021, among the 33 autocratizing countries, repression of civil society worsened in 22.
If a diminished civil society is the foundation of autocracy, a robust and inclusive civil society is the bedrock of democracy. Civil society serves as an intermediary between the state and the individual, composed of organizations such as schools and universities, nonprofit and advocacy groups, professional associations, churches and cultural institutions. Civil society is the connective tissue that holds any society together. It is no accident that anti-democratic actors start there.
Despite the centrality of civil society to the authoritarian playbook, efforts to strengthen democracy too often underinvest in civil society — even though it is our best line of defense.
Civil society organizations in both democracies and autocratic regimes are hamstrung by limited resources and lack of coordination. Even in the United States, with the world’s most sophisticated philanthropic culture, civil society organizations defending and strengthening democracy are grossly underfunded compared to organizations working on education, health or poverty alleviation.
For instance in 2020, U.S. philanthropists spent $71 billion on education whereas decade-long philanthropic funding of democracy organizations totaled about $14 billion. This pattern of overinvesting in issue areas and underinvesting in governance is also reflected in how the U.S. government has allocated its funding globally. For example, in Africa, the U.S. government spends 70 percent of its funds ($5.4 billion) on health initiatives and only 4 percent ($312.4 million) on democracy, human rights and governance.
Because civil society is inherently decentralized, sometimes it can be hard to know how to strategically invest in it. Investments in civil society may not seem as significant as sweeping institutional and policy reforms, such as H.R. 1 in the United States. Or, because civil life involves the messy work of bringing people together, efforts to strengthen it may seem unpredictable relative to individually targeted psychological interventions, such as traditional or social media ads to incentivize action.
It doesn’t have to be so. We can and must develop a strategic approach to shoring up and inoculating civil society against attempts to weaken it.
The first part of the solution to protect and strengthen democracy is to prioritize funding democracy issues and organizations. The second is to invest these resources strategically in civil society.
We propose two immediate priorities:
Build civic resilience:
In the U.S. and internationally, there is an overinvestment in short-term outcomes, in pursuit of a silver bullet electoral or policy win (the 2020 U.S elections cost a whopping $14 billion). While leadership and structural reforms are important to strengthening democracy, we also need civil society organizations that cultivate a shared commitment to democratic values and build resilience among individuals and communities to advance those values.
Funding for civil society organizations that are tirelessly building the culture of democracy and social cohesion through approaches such as civics education, community organizing, leadership development and facilitating deliberative dialogue for inclusive democracy should be prioritized alongside those working on structural reforms.
Facilitate transnational pro-democracy coordination:
As the Freedom House warns, “the global order is nearing a tipping point, and if democracy’s defenders do not work together to help guarantee freedom for all people, the authoritarian model will prevail.”
Today, pro-democracy organizations are siloed, lacking the level of transnational coordination and playbook sharing that their autocratic counterparts artfully orchestrate. We need to create forums such as the upcoming virtual Global Democracy Champions Summit to weave global networks and elevate the aspirations, leadership, and innovations of pro-democracy organizations, activists, academics, and philanthropists.
From journalists to think thanks to Ukrainian freedom fighters, there is outcry for resources and innovation to defend liberal democracy. In the same way, philanthropic institutions, governments, and multilateral institutions galvanized in response to COVID-19, this is the moment to rise in global solidarity for democracy.
Philanthropy, in particular, has a historic role to play by making bold investments in civil society organizations addressing both short-term crises as well as long-term civic infrastructure building efforts.
Yordanos Eyoel is the founder of Keseb and a visiting fellow at the SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University. Hahrie Han is the inaugural director of the institute and a professor of political science at Johns Hopkins. They wrote this for The Fulcrum, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news platform covering efforts to fix our governing systems.
Dolphins get two prime-time games plus Aaron Rodgers for Christmas as full 2022 schedule announced
The Miami Dolphins are getting their first Sunday Night Football Game since 2017 as one of two prime-time games on the 2022 schedule, plus Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to visit for Christmas for another nationally televised game, as their regular-season slate was announced on Thursday night.
Ex-coach Brian Flores’ return to Miami as a defensive assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 23 will be the nightcap of Week 7′s NFL action. Three weeks prior, the Dolphins’ trip to Cincinnati will be Week 4′s Thursday night affair on Sept. 29.
While there was speculation the Dolphins’ road game with the Detroit Lions could be a Thanksgiving game, they avoided that, but Miami will host the Packers on Christmas Day, when Rodgers plays in Miami for the first time in eight years.
The Dolphins will kick off the regular season against the New England Patriots on Sept. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium, and they also finish the season at home within the division, hosting the Jets.
Miami will not leave the country in 2022 after getting an international series game in London against the Jaguars last season, but the Dolphins, with two trips to the West Coast and several more up north, are slated to travel the fourth-most miles in the league. They could stay out west for the back-to-back December games at the San Francisco 49ers, which pits new coach Mike McDaniel against his former team, and the Los Angeles Chargers.
After getting annual trips to New England and Buffalo out of the way by Halloween last season, those two potentially frigid road games will take place in the final four weeks.
The Dolphins’ three preseason games were also announced, and Miami will not leave the state of Florida with the only road game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and home games to follow against the Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles.
Here’s a breakdown of the Dolphins’ 2022 regular-season schedule:
Week 1: vs. New England Patriots, Sept. 11, 1 p.m., CBS
Last season, the Dolphins opened at the Patriots and had their finale at home against New England, sweeping both matchups. They open again with the Patriots for a third consecutive year, but this time at Hard Rock Stadium. Tua Tagovailoa is 2-0 against his former backup quarterback at Alabama in Mac Jones and 3-0 overall against coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots in his career after also winning a rookie-year matchup in 2020. This matchup no longer has the added intrigue of Brian Flores going against the team he spent a decade and a half with under Belichick, but now longtime Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker is in New England.
Week 2: at Baltimore Ravens, Sept. 18, 1 p.m., CBS
The Dolphins, who have never won at M&T Bank Stadium, visit Baltimore to begin the road slate after hosting the Ravens last season for one of the more surprising wins of the 2021 season. Miami had a 22-10 Thursday night win at Hard Rock Stadium as a double-digit underdog. Extra local interest always comes from this matchup with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson a Pompano Beach native and Boynton Beach High grad.
Week 3: vs. Buffalo Bills, Sept. 25, 1 p.m., CBS
The Dolphins look to snap a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry series against the team that is the new king in the AFC East. Last season’s sweep at the hands of Buffalo started and ended Miami’s in-season seven-game losing streak that got the Dolphins to 1-7 before turning things around for wins in eight of their last nine.
Week 4: at Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
The Dolphins get their first of two prime-time kickoffs, visiting the defending AFC champs and quarterback Joe Burrow, who has reached immense heights after going to the Bengals with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. The Thursday nighter marks Miami’s first trip to Cincinnati since a 2018 loss.
Week 5: at New York Jets, Oct. 9, 1 p.m., CBS
Like the Patriots, another divisional foe the Dolphins swept in 2021. Miami has won four straight and eight of their last nine in the series against the Jets. This matchup is another showdown of young quarterbacks with New York’s Zach Wilson heading into his second season. The Jets rebuilt through the draft, much like the Dolphins did the year prior, with four of the first 36 picks in late April.
Week 6: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Oct. 16, 1 p.m., FOX
The last time the Dolphins won the Super Bowl, it came against the Vikings, to conclude the 1973 season. That’s ancient history at this point, but so is Minnesota’s last win in Miami, which came in 1976 as the Dolphins have won their last four meetings at home. Former Miami Central High and Florida State standout Dalvin Cook is set for a homecoming here.
Week 7: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Oct. 23, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, now a defensive assistant on Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s staff, makes his return to Miami for a Sunday Night Football storyline. Flores was head coach of the Dolphins for three seasons, going 24-25. He filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and a number of teams claiming racist hiring and retention practices against Black coaches. He alleged in the lawsuit that Dolphins owner Steve Ross offered him financial incentive to tank and lose games in 2019, which Ross has vehemently denied.
Week 8: at Detroit Lions, Oct. 30, 1 p.m., CBS
It was believed this could be a Thanksgiving Day game, but the Dolphins dodged a Turkey Day trip to Detroit instead got one on the eve of Halloween. Miami last had a Thanksgiving game in 2011, a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Dolphins are 7-5 all time against the Lions.
Week 9: at Chicago Bears, Nov. 6, 1 p.m., CBS
Whenever these two teams play, one has to think back to the historic 1985 Monday Night Football matchup where the Dolphins handed that year’s Super Bowl-winning Bears their one loss, defending the franchise’s 1972 reign of having the lone undefeated team. The Dolphins visited the Bears for joint practices and a preseason game in Chicago last August, but the two teams now have new head coaches.
Week 10: vs. Cleveland Browns, Nov. 13, 1 p.m., CBS
Deshaun Watson is coming to Miami — but not like that. The former Houston Texans quarterback was linked to the Dolphins in trade talks for much of the 2021 offseason and regular season up until last November’s trade deadline, but the Browns ultimately made the move for him this offseason. Watson could also still face suspension stemming from the 22 civil lawsuits against him with claims ranging from sexual misconduct to sexual assault that he will not be charged criminally for.
Week 11: BYE WEEK, Nov. 20
Week 12: vs. Houston Texans, Nov. 27, 1 p.m., CBS
Miami has historically struggled against the NFL’s last expansion franchise since it entered the league in 2002. The Dolphins lost their first seven meetings with the Texans but have since won two of three. They host Houston for a second consecutive season after last year’s 17-9 Nov. 7 win snapped a seven-game losing streak and began a seven-game winning streak.
Week 13: at San Francisco 49ers, Dec. 4, 4:05 p.m., FOX
New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel returns to San Francisco to face the franchise he called home for the past five seasons under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, with the last coming as offensive coordinator. This is the extra matchup under the NFL’s 17-game schedule instituted last season, like the home game against the New York Giants was last season.
Week 14: at Los Angeles Chargers, Dec. 11, 4:05 p.m., CBS
The second meeting between quarterbacks from the 2020 draft in Tua Tagovailoa, whom the Dolphins selected with the No. 5 pick, and Justin Herbert, whom the Dolphins passed on to draft Tagovailoa. Herbert has the 2020 Rookie of the Year and a 2021 Pro Bowl selection to his advantage, but Tagovailoa won their first meeting, at home in their rookie seasons. Miami gets its two West Coast trips on back-to-back Sundays.
Week 15: at Buffalo Bills, Dec. 17 or 18, Time/TV TBD
The Dolphins’ last win in Buffalo came on Christmas Eve in 2016, a key victory in Miami’s last playoff berth.
Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers, Dec. 25, 1 p.m., FOX
Last year’s top seed in the NFC visits Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas in 2022. The Dolphins won their first eight all-time meetings against the Packers, but Green Bay has since taken five of the last seven. Could this visit for Aaron Rodgers, who is 2-1 in his career against Miami, potentially play a role in a 2023 offseason decision for him should Tua Tagovailoa struggle this year, leading the Dolphins to shop for a new quarterback?
Week 17: at New England Patriots, Jan. 1, 1 p.m., CBS
After bookend games against the Patriots in the 2021 season, the Dolphins’ penultimate game this season will be at New England after opening at home with the division rival. Last year, the Dolphins got just their second win in Foxborough since 2008 on that trip. They could be in for a cold one on New Year’s Day.
Week 18: vs. New York Jets, Jan. 7 or 8, Time/TV TBD
This time, the Dolphins wrap up the season with a home finale against the Jets. Could they make this one meaningful for playoff implications after, last season, getting eliminated in Week 17?
The Dolphins’ preseason schedule:
Week 1: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sat., Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., CBS
Week 2: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Sat., Aug. 20, 7 p.m., CBS
Week 3: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sat., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., CBS
()
Ravens 2022 schedule: Ranking the 17 games from hardest (Buccaneers) to easiest (Panthers)
The Ravens pride themselves on their winning culture and on-field success, but sometimes losing has its benefits, too.
After an 8-9 season that ended short of the playoffs, the Ravens entered last month’s NFL draft with the No. 14 overall pick. (Hello, Kyle Hamilton.) And after finishing last in the AFC North for the first time under coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens also got a relatively manageable schedule Thursday, with just five opponents who made the playoffs last season and five last-place finishers. (Hello, Jacksonville Jaguars.)
There are still hurdles to clear inside and outside the division, however, including a handful of Super Bowl contenders. Four months from the Ravens’ season opener, here’s how their schedule measures up, with opponents ordered from most to least difficult.
1. Week 8 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Remember when quarterback Tom Brady was retired and Bruce Arians was still head coach? Every opponent on the Buccaneers’ schedule would’ve preferred that arrangement in 2022. Despite a string of injuries last season, Tampa Bay lost just one game at home and entered the playoffs with a share of the NFL’s best record. Tight end Rob Gronkowski’s future in football is still uncertain, but the ageless Brady led the league in passing yards last season and will have seven Pro Bowl teammates returning. It’s an ideal setup for defensive coordinator turned coach Todd Bowles, and the Ravens have a short week to prepare for their “Thursday Night Football” road trip.
2. Week 18 at Cincinnati Bengals
It can’t end up any worse than the team’s last trip to Paul Brown Stadium, right? With the Ravens’ roster ravaged by injuries and the coronavirus — most notably at quarterback, where Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley were unavailable — the team was outgained 575-334 in a day-after-Christmas loss to the Bengals, 41-21. The Ravens’ rebuilt secondary has considerable room for improvement after last year’s two blowout defeats, in which quarterback Joe Burrow set an NFL record for the most passing yards against one team in a single season (941). With this game falling in the final week of the regular season, the stakes for this matchup could be significant — a playoff berth, perhaps? Given the early expectations for both teams, it’ll probably mean something.
3. Week 4 vs. Buffalo Bills
The Bills might be the NFL’s most talented team. They’re ranked third here only because the Ravens get them in Baltimore for the first time since 2018. That Buffalo offense started Nathan Peterman over Josh Allen at quarterback and leaned on Zay Jones at wide receiver. This team has Allen, ascendant after a blistering postseason, along with wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis and rookie running back James Cook. The Bills are spoiled with offensive talent, and their defense still might be the better unit. Buffalo had the NFL’s top pass defense last season, according to Football Outsiders, and now it can pair star Tre’Davious White with first-round pick Kaiir Elam at cornerback.
4. Week 5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The Ravens will get their first crack at the Bengals this season in Baltimore, and line play could be decisive. Cincinnati left M&T Bank Stadium last October with a decisive 41-17 win and a clear victory in the trenches. Bengals running backs rushed for 111 yards (4.6 per carry) and two touchdowns, dominating late, and Burrow was sacked just once. Ravens running backs, meanwhile, combined for just 29 yards on 11 carries, and Jackson was sacked five times. Both teams upgraded their offensive lines this season, but who’ll win out on the field?
5. Week 13 vs. Denver Broncos
The Ravens held Broncos quarterbacks Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater to a combined 148 passing yards in a 23-7 win in Denver last season. After the Broncos’ trade for quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, it’s hard to imagine another defensive throttling in Baltimore. Denver is a potential Super Bowl contender, and it has the talent to return Wilson to NFL Most Valuable Player contention, with five talented receivers (wideouts Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam) and an elite running back duo (Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III). If new coach Nathaniel Hackett can help turn around the defense, the Broncos won’t remain an AFC West pushover.
6. Week 3 at New England Patriots
The Ravens’ second trip to Gillette Stadium in three years will mark their first game against homegrown outside linebacker Matthew Judon — and Pro Bowl quarterback Mac Jones. The Patriots have beefed up their skill position talent since their rain-soaked 2020 victory over the Ravens, adding tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker. But their usually buttoned-up defense will be without top cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore. Coach Bill Belichick is 7-4 all time against John Harbaugh as New England’s coach.
7. Week 15 at Cleveland Browns
This won’t be the Ravens’ first game against the Browns this season, but considering it’s in Cleveland, as well as the relative likelihood that quarterback Deshaun Watson will be available to play, it projects as the tougher matchup. The Browns’ defense should be good enough to keep them in games, with defensive end Myles Garrett getting after quarterbacks, weak-side linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah chasing down ball carriers and cornerback Denzel Ward shadowing top receivers. But if Watson’s legal situation — he still faces 22 active lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and sexual harassment — keeps him off the field, Cleveland’s offense will be pretty one-dimensional.
8. Week 14 at Pittsburgh Steelers
The Ravens won’t face the Ben Roethlisberger-less Steelers until December, by which point Pittsburgh will have probably figured out its quarterback situation. Will coach Mike Tomlin go with Mitchell Trubisky, the former No. 2 overall pick who threw just eight passes for the Bills last season? Or Kenny Pickett, the first-round pick from Pittsburgh? Or even Mason Rudolph, who’s started 10 games over four seasons in Pittsburgh? Whomever the Ravens face, they’ll need more from Jackson. He’s 2-3 against the Steelers in his career, with a 67.4 passer rating and just 4.6 yards per carry.
9. Week 9 at New Orleans Saints
The Saints’ win-now approach has dramatic consequences: traded-away draft picks, salary cap nightmares, many millions of dollars spent on quarterback Taysom Hill. New Orleans’ loss became the Ravens’ gain this offseason, when they signed safety Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million deal. In a “Monday Night Football” matchup, he’s set to take on former teammate Jameis Winston, who was one of the NFL’s better quarterbacks last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury on Halloween. The Saints should again have one of the NFL’s tougher defenses, but how much do wide receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara have left to give?
10. Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins blitzed Jackson and the Ravens into oblivion in their Week 10 upset last season, winning by double digits even with a banged-up Tua Tagovailoa coming off the bench in emergency quarterback duty. The Ravens will face a far more talented Miami team in September, beefed up with the additions of All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Pro Bowl offensive tackle Terron Armstead and standout defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. New coach Mike McDaniel’s creativity should enliven the offense, but Tagovailoa’s range as a passer can’t be Roethlisberger-esque.
11. Week 7 vs. Cleveland Browns
Yahoo Sports reported in March that some NFL teams believed Watson was likely to face a six-game suspension under the league’s personal-conduct policy. If that’s the case, he probably couldn’t find a less welcoming environment for his Browns debut. The last time the rivals met, Ravens fans watched Jackson carted off the field in Cleveland with what became a season-ending ankle injury. If the Ravens lose to the Bengals in Week 5, they can’t afford to drop another home game in the AFC North here.
12. Week 17 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers’ unlikely postseason appearance last year helped cover up some real shortcomings on both sides of the ball. On offense, Pittsburgh has impressive young talent at running back (Najee Harris), wide receiver (Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson and George Pickens) and tight end (Pat Freiermuth), but the team’s offensive line was among the NFL’s worst groups. And defensive end Cameron Heyward, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick can’t be counted on to fix every hole in an inconsistent defense. This late-season matchup, once again, could prove pivotal in the playoff race.
13. Week 1 at New York Jets
Former Ravens scout Joe Douglas has built a talented, young nucleus as the Jets’ general manager, especially on offense. Recent first- and second-round picks are projected to start at wide receiver (Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson), running back (Breece Hall), offensive tackle (Mekhi Becton), guard (Alijah Vera-Tucker), defensive tackle (Quinnen Williams) and cornerback (Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner). But the Jets won’t level up if last year’s No. 2 overall pick, Zach Wilson, doesn’t develop into even an average quarterback. He went 3-10 as a starter last season, and breaking out in the season opener seems unlikely.
14. Week 6 at New York Giants
It’s never a good sign when a team with almost no playoff hopes has to release one of its more talented players (cornerback James Bradberry) in May because of salary cap constraints. Or when that same team puts a first-round pick (wide receiver Kadarius Toney) on the trading block after only a year in town. There’s a lot of difficult work ahead for new coach Brian Daboll. Maybe most important: finding out whether quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley have a future with the team. Former Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale has good talent up front, but not the overall depth he’s used to.
15. Week 16 vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons finished last season with the NFL’s fifth-worst offense and third-worst defense, according to Football Outsiders. That somehow was enough for seven wins. With Matt Ryan shipped off to Indianapolis this offseason and a youth movement underway, Atlanta and new coach Arthur Smith need a can’t-miss quarterback prospect more than they need another season of treading water. A promising draft brought more talented pieces (wide receiver Drake London and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie) to the team’s foundation, but Marcus Mariota’s still QB1.
16. Week 12 at Jacksonville Jaguars
Even if quarterback Trevor Lawrence makes the Peyton Manning-esque Year 2 leap that the Jaguars need, there are still a lot of holes here. Wide receiver Christian Kirk is good, but not $18 million-a-year good. Defensive lineman Travon Walker is talented, but talented enough to take No. 1 overall? New coach Doug Pederson will need at least a year to air out the stench of the Urban Meyer era. He might need at least two to get the team moved out of the AFC’s basement.
17. Week 11 vs. Carolina Panthers
The Panthers have playmakers at every level of their defense (defensive end Brian Burns, weak-side linebacker Shaq Thompson and safety Jeremy Chinn); a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver (D.J. Moore); and, when healthy, maybe the NFL’s best running back (Christian McCaffrey). They also have one of the NFL’s worst starting quarterbacks and offensive lines. Sam Darnold finished 29th in the league in QBR last year, and top pick Ikem Ekwonu can provide only so much cover up front.
()
Giants full 2022 schedule with predictions from Daily News’ Pat Leonard
The Giants have one of the NFL’s softest schedules on paper in 2022, with the AFC South, NFC North and NFC East on their slate.
But their roster is in rebuilding mode, reflected by just one prime time game on their entire schedule. And the division rival Cowboys, Eagles and Washington have similarly easy roads.
So how will it shake out in year one of the Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll Era? The Daily News made predictions for the full 17-game schedule released on Thursday.
All start times are Eastern Standard. All games are on Sundays unless otherwise denoted.
Week 1: at Tennessee Titans
Sept. 11, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Drawing last year’s top AFC seed and Derrick Henry is a harsh welcome to the new season, even with former top Titans wideout A.J. Brown traded to Philadelphia.
Prediction: Titans 24, Giants 13
Record: 0-1
Week 2: vs. Carolina Panthers
Sept. 18, 1 p.m., FOX
Former Giants coach Ben McAdoo is running the Panthers’ offense with Sam Darnold now. If McAdoo walks into MetLife Stadium with his hair gelled that day, look out.
Prediction: Panthers 27, Giants 24
Record: 0-2
Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Sept. 26, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC, (Monday Night Football)
Go look up Dak Prescott’s career numbers against the Giants. On second thought, don’t.
Prediction: Cowboys 23, Giants 10
Record: 0-3
Week 4: vs. Chicago Bears
Oct. 2, 1 p.m., FOX
Bears GM Ryan Poles nearly got the Giants gig that Schoen landed. He’s trying to figure out his quarterback in Justin Fields similar to how Schoen is with Daniel Jones.
Prediction: Giants 20, Bears 17
Record: 1-3
Week 5: at Green Bay Packers (in London)
Oct. 9, 9:30 a.m., NFLN
Daboll has to fly his team all the way across the Atlantic Ocean to take a beating from four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.
Prediction: Packers 27, Giants 12
Record: 1-4
Week 6: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Oct. 16, 1 p.m., CBS
Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale will want revenge against John Harbaugh for firing him at the end of last season. Unfortunately, Lamar Jackson won’t cooperate.
Prediction: Ravens 34, Giants 23
Record: 1-5
Week 7: at Jacksonville Jaguars
Oct. 23, 1 p.m., FOX
Trevor Lawrence minus Urban Meyer plus Doug Pederson. This isn’t the easy game it looks like.
Prediction: Jaguars 24, Giants 21
Record: 1-6
Week 8: at Seattle Seahawks
Oct. 30, 4:25 p.m., FOX
The Giants would beat Drew Lock or Geno Smith. But if the Seahawks trade for Baker Mayfield? This gets interesting.
Prediction: Seahawks 16, Giants 9
Record: 1-7
Week 9: Bye week
Week 10: vs. Houston Texans
Nov. 13, 1 p.m., CBS
Desperation and a rebuilding opponent spells some post-bye relief for Daboll’s squad.
Prediction: Giants 27, Texans 20
Record: 2-7
Week 11: vs. Detroit Lions
Nov. 20, 1 p.m., FOX
Having to stop a healthy Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, T.J. Hockenson and D’Andre Swift is a scary thought for this Giants secondary.
Prediction: Lions 31, Giants 24
Record: 2-8
Week 12: at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving Day)
Thursday, Nov. 24, 4:30 p.m., FOX
Zeke eats.
Prediction: Cowboys 20, Giants 16
Record: 2-9
Week 13: vs. Washington Commanders
Dec. 4, 1 p.m. FOX
With Ron Rivera coaching for his job and Carson Wentz on the rebound, Washington is no longer the Giants’ annual pushover.
Prediction: Commanders 26, Giants 17
Record: 2-10
Week 14: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Dec. 11, 1 p.m., FOX
A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are yet another receiving duo that the Giants’ secondary will have trouble containing for four quarters.
Prediction: Eagles 27, Giants 13
Record: 2-11
Week 15: at Washington Commanders
Dec. 17 or 18, TBD
It’s about pride at this point. The Giants steal back last season’s Week 2 debacle in Landover.
Prediction: Giants 19, Washington 17
Record: 3-11
Week 16: at Minnesota Vikings (Christmas Eve)
Saturday, Dec. 24, 1 p.m., FOX
Deafening road stadium against one of the NFL’s top receiving tandems in Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Not ideal.
Prediction: Vikings 37, Giants 19
Record: 3-12
Week 17: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Jan. 1, 1 p.m., CBS
Jim Irsay expects his new Matt Ryan-led Colts to make the playoffs this season. They’ll be in postseason mode here, with a lot on the line for Frank Reich.
Prediction: Colts 22, Giants 21
Record: 3-13
Week 18: at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan. 7 or 8, TBD
Nick Sirianni’s team clinches the NFC East division title at Lincoln Financial Field.
Prediction: Eagles 26, Giants 23
Record: 3-14
Final record: 3-14
At least Schoen gets a high draft pick in 2023.
()
