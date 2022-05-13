News
Family of man fatally shot by St. Paul police in 2016 files federal lawsuit over his death
The city of St. Paul and four of its police officers who fatally shot Jaffort Smith in 2016 now have been sued in federal court by his family, who are seeking damages for an alleged violation of his civil rights.
Officers killed Smith after he shot 49-year-old Beverly Flowers in the face and fired at officers on the city’s North End, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which investigated the case. A grand jury in early 2017 determined that the officers’ use of deadly force was justified.
The 11-page complaint, which was filed May 6 by attorney Paul Bosman on behalf of Smith’s family, claims that Smith “was not a credible threat” to any of the four officers who fired at him on May 9, 2016.
The lawsuit further asserts that the “use of force” by all four officers — John Corcoran, Michael Tschida, Mark Grundhauser and Jeff Korus — “was excessive and violated Mr. Smith’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure in violation of the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution.”
As to why the lawsuit was filed last week, Bosman said Thursday that in general civil rights claims have a six-year statute of limitations.
The complaint alleges the city is negligent in Smith’s killing because its training of officers on use of deadly force “focused on a proactive use of force and on officer safety above citizen safety.”
Kamal Baker, press secretary for St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, said Thursday the city had not yet been served with the lawsuit.
“While this tragedy forever changed the lives of all those involved, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s investigation determined the officers did not engage in wrongdoing, and a grand jury convened in Washington County declined to pursue charges,” Baker said in a statement.
The grand jury was made up of 23 Ramsey County residents. After their decision, then-Washington County Attorney Pete Orput, who handled the case to avoid a potential conflict of interest for the Ramsey County attorney’s office, told the Pioneer Press that it appeared to him that Smith, 33, was determined to commit “suicide by cop.”
Smith suffered from persistent mental illness including schizophrenia. The lawsuit states he was “well-known” to St. Paul police and was “courteous and cooperative” during his numerous arrests.
The 2016 incident began at about 3:30 a.m. when officers responded to a 911 call about a man with a gun at Rapid Recovery, a towing company on Acker Street near Jackson Street, according to the BCA. Flowers entered the business and Smith followed her. He displayed a gun and took Flowers back outside, the BCA said.
Police saw Smith and Flowers about four blocks away, near Acker and Buffalo streets, soon after. Two officers pulled up and, as they were getting out, Smith shot Flowers, according to Orput. She survived the shooting, but lost an eye.
“I don’t care how long you’ve been a cop — that’s pretty shocking,” Orput told the newspaper in 2017. “Then, right after he shot her, he ran up the driveway of a house and started running behind the garage and as he did, he was shooting rounds at these two cops, and then it turned into a gun battle that went on for a few minutes.”
He said that “many, many shots” were fired by Smith and the four police officers.
Bosman was recently hired on a contract basis for Communities United Against Police Brutality, tasked with setting up the litigation section for the Twin Cities-based organization. “They have a reinvestigation workgroup, which has been very useful in terms of bringing these cases,” he said.
Man charged with attempted murder, accused of cutting girlfriend’s throat on St. Paul light-rail platform
A 40-year-old woman credited good Samaritans with saving her life when her boyfriend cut her throat on a St. Paul light-rail platform, according to an attempted murder charge filed Thursday against the man.
Officers responded to the Union Depot platform on Monday night and found the woman with a severe cut to her throat and bystanders applying pressure.
The woman was hospitalized and police learned her boyfriend, Ray Anthony Criss, had threatened to kill her for weeks and said he would do it “right in front of police,” according to the criminal complaint.
A security officer told officers that the couple had been arguing inside Union Depot. Surveillance video showed Criss, 36, exited a train, approached his girlfriend and cut her throat with a knife, the complaint said.
Police arrested Criss at his St. Paul apartment on Wednesday. He told officers he was not the man in surveillance photos and said he wasn’t at Union Depot on Monday. An attorney for Criss wasn’t listed as of Thursday.
Criss has six previous felony convictions dating to 2006.
He was sentenced for the most recent, burglary of a dwelling in St. Paul, in January 2021. His attorney requested a stay of imposition of sentence and a downward dispositional departure because Criss “expressed sincere remorse,” took “responsibility early in his case,” and was “particularly amenable to probation and treatment,” according to a court document.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office and a judge agreed to the terms. Criss’ sentence of just more than three years in prison was stayed for three years, he received credit for 39 days he already served, and was placed on supervised probation until January 2024.
Minnesota Senate Democrats blocked from forcing consideration of reproductive health bills
The Minnesota Senate Democratic minority tried unsuccessfully to force consideration Thursday of nine abortion and health-related bills that the Republican majority has kept bottled up in committee, saying it was critical to take a stand even though they lacked the votes to prevail.
The leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and sharply curtail abortion rights in roughly half the states has energized both sides of the abortion debate in Minnesota. While it’s unlikely that any abortion measures will pass the divided Legislature before the May 23 adjournment deadline, the issue is certain to take on new importance in the November elections.
Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen, of Edina, said her fellow Democrats wanted to send a message to Minnesota residents that they will fight to protect their privacy and reproductive rights, including the right to abortion, while Republicans won’t.
Sen. Jennifer McEwen led off the debate by trying to bring up a bill to codify that every individual has a fundamental right to make their own reproductive health decisions, including having an abortion.
“The people of Minnesota are looking to us now — now — to protect their rights, to enshrine them in statute, to make sure that politicians and their government, is not going to reach into their homes, reach into their bedrooms, reach into their private decision making,” the Duluth Democrat said. “This is urgent.”
It would have taken 41 votes to pull the bills out of committee under Senate rules, but Democrats hold only 31 seats, compared with 34 for Republicans plus two independents. None of the nine efforts fared better than a 33-33 tie.
Some bills didn’t deal directly with abortion, but did cover other aspects of reproductive health care, such as access to contraception. One would have created a paid family and medical leave system.
No Republicans spoke against any of the bills, though Senate President David Osmek, a Republican from Mound, frequently warned Democrats that they were getting improperly deep into discussions of the merits of the bills instead of sticking to basic descriptions of what they would do.
At a news conference afterward, Democrats criticized their Republican colleagues for remaining silent during the debate.
“Unfortunately, they refused to participate,” Sen. Mary Kunsesh, of New Brighton, said. “We did not have one GOP member engage, ask questions, debate the issues that we brought forward. It was as if we were not even there.”
The votes in Minnesota came one day after the U.S. Senate fell short in an effort to enshrine into federal law the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion nationwide.
The debate was the latest largely symbolic skirmish over abortion at the Minnesota Legislature in recent days. Senate Democrats lost a vote to tack an amendment similar to McEwen’s bill onto a larger health and human services measure on a 29-36 vote late last month.
But the House Democratic majority beat back GOP attempts to add two less sweeping anti-abortion measures to a different health and human services bill last week. One would have required licensing of clinics that perform 10 or more abortions per month. The other would have prevented organizations receiving state family planning grants from subsidizing abortion services. Both failed on narrow procedural votes.
Whatever happens at the U.S. Supreme Court, abortion will remain legal in Minnesota, at least for now, under a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling known as Doe v. Gomez. It effectively established a right to abortion under the state constitution. The state has several restrictions in place, including a 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that minors notify both parents before getting an abortion. A lawsuit pending in state court seeks to throw out those limits.
How the Chicago Cubs’ aggressive base-running approach — ‘pushing the envelope’ — is paying off
The Chicago Cubs needed a ninth-inning rally, and catcher Willson Contreras saw an opportunity.
Contreras motored from first to third base on a two-out Ian Happ single to right field Tuesday at Petco Park, putting the tying run 90 feet from home. Although they ultimately would lose to the San Diego Padres on Frank Schwindel’s flyout to the wall after Patrick Wisdom was hit to load the bases, base-running plays like Contreras’ have became a staple of the Cubs’ offensive profile.
“That’s going to be part of some of the risks that we’re going to take this season is just trying to maximize the areas where we can take chances,” manager David Ross said this week. “For us to compete, we’ve got to do that a little bit more and take some chances in areas. … Guys have done a nice job of pushing the envelope.”
The Cubs have been one of the best teams at taking extra bases. Their 52% Extra Bases Taken Percentage (XBT%) is third highest in the majors, well above the average of 43%. With a runner on first, a Cubs base runner has advanced to third or scored 23 times, tying them for second most in those situations.
For an offense averaging 2.75 runs in the last 20 games, excluding the 21-run game outlier against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Cubs could do a better job of taking advantage of when runners are on base. Relying on contact to produce runs makes cashing in when hitters get on base much more important. Entering their weekend series against the Diamondbacks in Arizona, 30% of Cubs base runners have scored after reaching; the MLB average is 31%.
First-base coach Mike Napoli has taken on base running among his duties. Despite being a catcher-turned-first baseman, Napoli was known for his stellar base running during his 12-year MLB career. He recalled how after the Los Angeles Angels drafted him, the organization prioritized base running. Players weren’t going to reach the big leagues if they weren’t good on the basepaths.
Napoli always felt pride in that area of his game. He took more chances on the bases while in the minors to figure out which situations he could take an extra base. So when he was called up for the first time in 2006 after six years in the minors, Napoli already understood his base running strengths and techniques.
Part of Napoli and the Cubs’ base-running teaching process involves highlighting a smart play or when someone makes a mistake, whether its from their team or an opponent. It provides concrete examples of what the Cubs want from their base runners. Sound base running technique also helps third-base coach Willie Harris’ in-game decision-making for when to send a runner home.
“I was a bigger guy, wasn’t the fastest, but I try to explain to these guys, it’s just anticipation, knowing the game, knowing situations and thinking about getting 90 feet because 90 feet can win you a baseball game,” Napoli told the Tribune. “We won playoff games when I played because someone got an extra 90 feet. The importance of that has been lost a little bit in the game today.
“A lot of guys go through the minor leagues, and it’s two years in the minors and then they’re in the big leagues. … It’s a little bit harder trying to teach it at the big-league level because it all counts.”
Contreras has been one of the Cubs’ most successful aggressive runners while limiting mistakes. He leads the team with seven bases taken, including three on first-to-third or scoring. Wisdom and Seiya Suzuki rank second with four.
The Cubs’ aggressiveness has a drawback at times. They have committed too many base-running mistakes. The Cubs’ 13 Outs on Base (OOB) are tied for the third most in the majors. These do not include pickoffs, caught stealing or forceouts. Five have occurred at second base (tied for first) and four at third (tied for second).
Finding a balance between smart aggressiveness and being responsible on the bases is a middle ground the Cubs are trying to navigate.
“It is important to have guys in motion, especially as much we put the ball on the ground,” Ross said. “And as much as we make contact that the more we can get action on the bases, that will help us stay out of double plays more.”
