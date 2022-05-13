Finance
Features of a Payroll Software
Why should a company use Payroll Software?
Payroll is the sum of all financial records of salaries for an employee, which includes wages, bonuses and deductions. To ensure that all employees receive their wages or bonuses, companies usually use calculators or, thanks to the technological advances, software that can reduce the burden of understanding complex payroll legislation and payroll systems operation to do what we call a payroll.
Payroll software facilitates the automated calculation of gross wages or salary due to an employee based on hours worked at set hourly rates of pay or a set periodical salary. Payroll Software automates the application of payroll legislation to make the necessary tax deductions to transfer the correct net pay to the employee either by means of cash, cheque or credit transfer. Employers are obliged under legislation to then remit PAYE, National Insurance, Pensions and attachment order deduction to the relevant HRMC, pension provider or court on a timely basis.
Payroll Software is an important tool to the benefit of the company providing crucial audit, management and financial reports detailing payroll costs by employee and/or cost centre/department. Software will sort and track personnel records assisting the HR function of the business.
Payroll reports play an integral role of the financial planning and budgetary process of a business forecasting necessary payroll costs and investment to meet the needs of the business into the future. These reports will be implemented to make the key business restructuring decision to reduce workforce and employee numbers when necessary.
Additional Features of Payroll Software
A key advantage to using Payroll software, apart from the automation of complex payroll tax deductions, is the major reduction of time invested in the process. Automated payslip production (email payslips), time import from clock-in systems, HMRC returns/submissions from P45, P46, P30 and P35 to HMRC, and credit transfer files to online banking facilities all facilitate an efficient payroll function within the business. The investment in payroll software leads to a reduced investment of staff training and time into completing the entire periodical payroll process.
Characteristics to look for when buying Payroll Software
When you want to buy payroll software you should pay attention to the following characteristics: electronic filing, costs and updates and customer support/maintenance contracts.
Electronic filing implies that the software suppliers should provide a way to file forms that can be stored electronically including submissions to HRMC. On top of the purchase cost, most of the costs will be in operating, supporting and updating the software. So you will have to check how much does support cost and find out when and how the software is updated, does your license cover all necessary updates to complete payroll for the tax year?
Ongoing customer support to the end user of any software program is vital to the smooth operation and maximization of the software potential; imagine there’s a problem with the payroll software on payday, due to the critical nature of the software, it must be fixed quickly, so before you buy a specific payroll software make sure it offers excellent support to its clients, check the levels of support provided by the supplier, specially, the cost and response times.
Recent initiatives rolled out by HMRC see only a few exceptions to the compulsory online filing of all employer returns to HMRC so before choosing software ensure that it is HMRC compliant! Check it’s compliance to HMRC employer return requirements, will it meet your obligation as an employer to file returns with HMRC in the format they dictate, is the software recognized by HMRC? Does it hold HRMC accreditation? Research and the option to avail of unrestricted free trials of payroll software and its functionality is key to this decision process!
Payroll Software for Small and Medium Businesses
When we are talking about adapting the payroll solution to the business size, keeping enough money in a payroll account is one of the highest priorities for small business owners, even if the business itself doesn’t make any profits, employees must still be recompensed as per the terms and conditions of their contract of employment for their services, additionally any deductions made in line with legislative requirements must be remitted to the relevant government/HMRC body when required. This is why many smaller companies prefer to keep their payroll obligations as low as possible until they have started making profits and reached a certain level of profitability. Small business owners usually disclaim their own salaries in order to be able to meet their payroll obligations. There are specific payroll packages for small businesses and they are usually free (up to a certain number of employees using the software).
Payroll Software brings value to a business
There are several factors to consider when a company is taking a decision on its payroll system like payroll objectives, financial availability and size, just to name a few. The important aspect is that any payroll related automation should bring value to the business and make it more efficient. If you are looking for payroll software, check thoroughly what the market has to offer you. Lastly, make sure that you take a decision based on the software’s features and not its brand. There are very interesting payroll software solutions out there.
Steps to Choose the Right Receipt Printer
Receipt Printers have become a major part of any retail sector or restaurants. You will be able to use these printers during the billing process as they are very easy to use. Organizations have adopted this technology due to the convenience that it provides to the staff. You can find many different kinds of receipt printers in the market, such as impact, inkjet, and thermal. Moreover, you will also find many brands of receipt printers such as the Epson receipt printer.
While choosing a receipt printer for your business, you should keep certain things in mind so that you end up purchasing the right product. These factors are as follows:
The Need of the Business
Every business has different needs, and this need should be appropriately determined. You can differentiate between each of receipt printers that are available in the market. Then you would be able to understand the kind of printer that would be suitable for you. You can try out different printers such as the Epson Tm T20 or the Epson T82,T88 if it suits your business needs.
Determine the scenario in which you would be using the receipt printer and then compare it with the quality and other factors of each of these printers. Certain factors that need to be considered are the quality of the printer, the color resolution, the space that it would take, and many others. Make sure that the printer that you have chosen is convenient for your business and easy to use for your staff.
The Budget of the Business
The budget is the next thing that you should consider. Every business fixes a budget for different expenses that they have to make. You should also have a budget when you are willing to buy receipt printers for your organization. Make sure that you can buy the printer within your budget. For this, you have to compare the prices of different printers that are available in the market.
Check out the prices of Epson T82 and Epson M30 and see if they match your business requirements. Along with your budget, you also have to keep the need in mind so that both of these factors are in sync with each other. Make sure that you can find a printer that is within your stipulated budget and would also be useful for the business.
The Compatibility with the POS System
This is a very necessary consideration without which your receipt printer would not work. You have to see if the printer that you have opted for would be compatible with the POS system that you have. For surety, you can ask the vendor that you are buying the printer from. If the printer is not compatible, then it would not work. The printer that you have bought should be easily able to connect with the POS system so that it can work effectively.
These are some of the things that you should always follow when you are looking to buy a receipt printer for your business.
Endometriosis and Diet – Garlic
As we mentioned in other articles, endometriosis growing somewhere else other than the endometrium also reacts to hormonal signals of the monthly menstrual cycle by building up tissue, breaking it, and eliminating it through the menstrual period. As we know garlic contains variety of nutrients that are important to women with endometriosis. In this article, we will discuss how garlic effects women with endometriosis.
1. Immune system
Garlic is natural antioxidant that helps the immune system fighting against the forming of free radical and foreign invasion including bacteria, virus as well as forming of endometrial implants and adhesion.
2. Circulation system
Garlic is a blood thinner, it helps to strengthen the arterial wall and increase the blood circulation in the body including the abdomen resulting in lessening the heavy blood flow and menstrual pain during menstruation caused by over active uterine muscles.
3. Vitamin A
Vitamin A besides helping to boost the immune system, it also helps to reduce heavy blood flow during menstruation.
4. Vitamin C
Vitamin C beside helping to strength the capillary wall, it also helps to increase the digestive function in absorption of other vital vitamins and nutrients that is essential for women with endometriosis because most of them are found to have some kinds of vitamins and minerals deficiency during menstrual cycle.
5. Calcium
Deficiency of calcium not only contributes to bone loss but also increases the risk of over active uterine muscles that cause menstrual pain.
6. Hormone balancing
Garlic containing substances are said to helps in stimulating the production of sex hormones that not only helps to reduce the excessive amount of bad estrogen but also increases sexual desire for women with endometriosis.
How to Reduce Depression With Acupressure
Depression and anxiety are common conditions with seemingly more and more people suffering every day, affecting all aspects of life. Because depression can affect the personal life and professional life of an individual, it is important to seek treatment as soon as possible. Sometimes a few sessions with a counsellor can work, but other times a psychiatrist is necessary. If medical interventions such as prescription drugs are taken, these can cause side effects. People who have been taking anti-depressants for over five years tend to gain weight because the medications profoundly change the metabolism. They do feel relaxed but tend to crave sweets with their blood sugar levels on a rollercoaster. For the past 20 years, acupuncture and acupressure have become more popular because they can help people’s mental health and waistlines at the same time.
Acupressure and acupuncture can do the Work of Antidepressants without Side Effects
Studies have revealed that acupressure and acupuncture are very effective ways to help people to fight depression and treats the medication side effects such as indigestion, weight gain, and insomnia. Acupuncturists give lectures to teach people apply pressure to certain acupuncture points and unblock the energy, or “Qi”. It is important to remember that combining acupuncture and acupressure can help the body produce the “feel-good” hormones such as dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins much more efficiently than just going to Acupuncture Clinic once or twice a week. Inhaling and exhaling deeply can calm the body and mind, making the session more effective.
Alternative Medicine has many followers
It is now seen that people of all ages and with all kinds of ailments are seeking the help of practitioners of acupuncture and Chinese Herbal Medicine. A point called the “grandfather-grandson” point is found as the thumb slides up the bone from inner edge of the ball of the foot up towards the top of the arch. This point relieves anxiety and depression because this area activates and relaxes the part of the brain which releases those “feel-good” hormones. To balance emotions, apply pressure where the arm meets the chest, called the “central treasury”. An Acupuncturist can teach the right acupressure points during an acupuncture session once or twice a week. After the initial 12 sessions of acupuncture, the patient can shift to a maintenance schedule of every other week or once a month, but at-home acupressure techniques can enhance the beneficial effects.
Why electrical acupuncture can help people fight anxiety and depression?
Electrical acupuncture has been used to help people with depression for 20 years. In 2017, a new study published in the Medical Science Monitor by Ding Luo et. al indicates that electro-acupuncture can modify the glutamatergic neurotransmission system to reduce the symptoms of major depressive disorders. According to this study, electro-acupuncture can be used to achieve an antidepressant effect by enhancing the function of the glial glutamate transporter EAAT2 in the hippocampus and pre-frontal cortex. It takes a slightly longer time for acupuncture to change the gene expression of the glutamate transporter EAAT2, which performs 90% of glutamate neurotransmission. When acupuncture is used treat depression, it is better to start two to three times a week to accumulate the anti-depressive effect, with more sessions necessary to modify the gene expression.
