Flood Damage Insurance Claims
When you have true flood damage versus water damage in Dallas Fort Worth, Texas, it is important to know what your insurance policy covers in terms of various water flooding scenarios. Your water damage claim may be denied due to incorrect terminology or coding. Be an informed consumer and read your policy carefully.
Insurance companies usually do not cover natural geological events, such as landslides, hurricanes, earthquakes and floods. Insurance companies are very specific in their definition of what constituted flooding. That narrow definition specifies that flooding is an overflow of a natural body of water, such as a lake or an ocean.
Water damages occur when water gets into your Dallas Fort Worth home other than through the overflowing of a body of water. Depending on your particular insurance policy, many water emergencies are covered, but there are multiple scenarios of what is covered and under what conditions. When you know what your water damage policy covers, you know what language to use to describe the situation for your claim to be approved. That means that if your water heater bursts and “floods” your Dallas Fort Worth home or your washing machine overflows and your basement has 3″ of standing water, it does not qualify under the definition of a true flood, which is good because chances are your insurance would cover these water damage scenarios – just don’t use the word “flood” when filing your claim.
Here are some examples of water emergency situations and their outcome, depending on your insurance company’s interpretation of events that led to the damages.
Water Damage from burst frozen pipes
Most insurance policies cover you for burst frozen pipes; however, if you went on vacation and failed to turn on the heat in your Dallas, Texas home during subzero weather, your claim would most likely be denied due to your failure to anticipate the events, thus causing the damage.
Water Damage from Overflowing Appliances
Most insurance policies would cover an overflow of your washing machine that floods your basement. However, the insurance company may make a case for the improper maintenance and upkeep of the washing machine in which case, the washer’s replacements parts would not be covered by your insurance.
Water Damage from Leaky Roof
Your insurance would likely cover your water damaged Dallas home and furnishings, but would not cover the cost of repairing your roof because that is considered a regular homeowners’ maintenance responsibility.
Water Damage from Leaky Pool
Your insurance would cover leaks from your pool that end up damaging and flooding your basement; however, if your lawn got damaged in this particular scenario, the lawn would not be covered.
Water Damages Not Covered by Insurance
What water flooding emergency situations would not be covered by your insurance?
Water trickling from the ground and damaging your basement and foundation are regarded as a maintenance rather than an accidental issue. Sewage back up issues are not covered by standard policies, although additional coverage through endorsements could be available to purchase. Although floods are America’s primary cause of natural disasters, the standard Homeowners’ Insurance Policy does not cover floods; however, if you live in a flood risk area, you can buy such a policy from the government if your community participates in the National Flood Insurance Program. There is more information about specific flood hazards on http://www.floodsmart.gov/floodsmart/.
The above examples show that when you call your insurance company to file a water damage claim, you should be honest, but be aware that you should be factual in your description of the water damage. Know what your policy covers and what it does not cover and present your situation accurately, without using words or terms that raise a red flag to the person on the other end. For example, if your water heater burst and when making a claim you say that your house just flooded, that is not within the narrow interpretation of the insurance company’s definition of flood. So, although to you, your home is flooded because you are standing in 3″ of water, when you report the incident to your insurance company, just state the facts: your home is full of water due to your water heater bursting.
Dissing the Second Coming: To Quell or to Quash?
George Osborne, Irelands Chancellor of the Exchequer has conceded that a loan from the EU, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the ECB (European Central Bank) may be the only solution to Irelands teetering economy. Brussels may not be happy with its member states economic downturn but like their American liberal counterparts the EU leaders will not let a good crisis go to waste.
It may not seem like much to Americans but this is the sort of event that prophecy watchers and eschatologist have been predicting with ever more frequency as we approach what many are calling the pivotal or critical year of 2012.
It is this kind of problem, some say that could be the impetus for the fiercely sovereign United States to enter the EU in full membership sometime in the near future. The only other foreseeable possibility would be that after resisting the world wide call to a one world order that America would be attacked and strategically subdued by a pact of Eurasian nations willing to kick the resistant Americans into submission to the inevitable.
What heretofore was considered too early to predict is at least now more reasonable to imagine.
In fact, the President of the EU, Herman Van Rompuy has recently asserted that “The age of the nation state is over and the idea that countries can stand alone is an ‘illusion’ and a lie.” It is the first time such a naked proclamation of the underlying goal of the EU has been made without reservation. While Britain’s David Cameron and others have dissed Van Rompuy’s assertions there are many in Brussels who have applauded the claim or remained conspicuously silent. Van Rompuy voiced his view during the 21st anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Van Rompuy decries European skepticism as the nasty culprit that could not only stop the full unification of Europe but of the world itself. In an ultra simplistic equation he concluded that, the biggest enemy of Europe today is fear, he said. “Fear leads to egoism, egoism leads to nationalism, and nationalism leads to war.”
Van Rompuy further claims that the recession that now plagues Europe would be far worse if the German mark and the French franc were still the common currency in those countries.
Neither Van Rompuy nor other ministers in Brussels have chosen to remember that America has thrived on strong nationalism for over 230 years. America fought in WW1 to aid a Europe that had warred itself into the only war ended by attrition in the history of the modern world and the U.S. had to be dragged into WW2 by a direct attack to one of our largest military installations. American nationalism did not cause either war, but went far to ending both.
The prophetic surety of a one world government spearheaded by a nation (EU) that emerges in the same general geographic area as the old Roman Empire is a scriptural promise that is all but disregarded by most politicians and policy makers here and in Europe.
Religious leaders are fairly numb to the prophecies as well. Religious news covers the Popes new lightening of restrictions on condoms or the interest some 50 Anglican Bishops in the UK now have for rejoining the Catholic Church. Serious studies or news gathering and analysis about second coming remain an interest only in largely scripture based faiths of American and some EU traditional historic denominations.
Even among evangelicals, non-denominationalists and Pentecostals there is a tendency to dismiss the urgency of eschatological findings. Christ’s warning that no man would know the day or the hour of his return (Mark 13: 32) was once used to quell the concerns that world events were signaling the imminent return of the Lord. Such concerns were at their highest peak in WW2 and were voiced by many, the most well known of these being German Lutheran Dietrich Bonhoeffer who was convinced that Hitler was the antichrist.
What was a tool to level excessive concerns before the time is now used by many of the churches to quash the serious study of second coming prophecies. The result is that some of the most scripturally based churches are leaving their congregants in a woeful state on un-preparedness.
Adding to this careless dismissal of the ramifications of recent world events are voices like that of Janet Napolitano, head of Homeland Security. The Homeland Agency’s chief has warned that adherence to second coming teachings could produce radicals who want to stockpile food or openly rebel against government.
Napolitano’s views are far more radical than the concerns they address. In fact they are diametrically opposite of the Biblical admonition to not run away or resist the changes the second coming will bring to the entire world. The Christian is admonished only to a steady proclamation of the gospel regardless of what the times may bring. Violence is forbidden and radical behavior is not part of the Biblical message except as it pertains to Christ like behavior and explaining the gospel message in a world that is already steeped in violence.
Amateurs in the study of eschatology now know with great certainty that the unstoppable train that is known as pre-millennial prophecy has now reached breakneck speed and cannot be deterred from its final destination. How fast is it going? Go see Denzel Washington’s latest movie, Unstoppable and you will have a very good idea.
Those considered more than amateurs are looking at specific time slots for various events. They are not acting against the admonition of Mark 13: 32, but are working in concert with it. The purpose is always to keep God’s people and this very nation prepared for upcoming changes, the like of which this world has never seen.
It may be that only those with high level portfolios heed the Wall Street prognosticators but in the case of prophetic utterance everyone rich or poor has a stake in the outcome of the predicted events. The very destiny of every man and woman on this planet rests in their response to the gospel but initial salvation is just the first step in a long journey. It ends in the triumphant return of the Lord to Israel, in person, in fact and in the very near future.
“The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.” (2 Pet 3:9)
Nature’s Medicine Cabinet – Secrets Of A Forgotten Age
Have you ever wondered how our forefathers and their ancestors all managed to survive without modern medicines, supplements, specialized therapies and health insurance?
Has traveling along the ‘path of least resistance’ been the direct cause of our forgetting about all of the ways that ‘mother nature’ can provide for our health and well-being?
Certainly, it would be difficult to imagine life without the available technologies and breakthroughs of 21st century medicine, but some would argue that modern medicine has as much to do with contributing to disease as it does curing it. But, as self-serving as they may seem, physicians and practitioners are not alone in this cycle of ‘catch 22’s’. The pharmaceutical manufacturers bombard us with commercials, articles, and studies, not only identifying a plethora of disease, but even more alarming, they help manifest elements of fear and anxiety, creating a psychological need for their highly profitable products.
So, what are the alternatives to this medical madness?
To be sure, modern medicine is such a convenient means of coping with our stressful and demanding lifestyle that we’re not about to abandon that measure of security to go about digging up roots, shaving tree bark and cultivating exotic herbs. Who has the time or the expertise?
What I hope to achieve through this article is a stimulation of curiosity within the reader. A tease, if you will, to recall long forgotten memories of a more natural side of human existence. At the same time, I want to be clear that none of this should be considered a substitute for required medical treatment, however, various alternatives can be successfully employed for many minor complaints and therapies.
Let’s take a look a few:
Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) – used for thousands of years to treat a multitude of diseases and conditions. Referenced in the Bible, this natural substance contains a perfect balance of 19 vital minerals, including calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, sulfur, potassium, chlorine, sodium, iron, fluorine and silicon, just to name a few. Additionally, more than 90 other components can even help your body regulate blood pressure, while supporting your immune system. Studies have shown that the nutrients, enzymes, and organic acids found in ACV act as a weight loss component, by safely suppressing the appetite while increasing the body’s metabolic rate. External benefits include:
- A natural germ fighter, as well as a powerful cleansing agent.
- Maintenance of healthy skin.
- Soothes sunburn.
- Helps prevent dandruff.
- Used as a topical solution, research shows it can even prevent baldness.
Essential Oils – a natural-medicine alternative to many common ailments with benefits ranging from topical antiseptics, anti-inflammatories, analgesics, digestive system tonics, and anti-depressants. Here’s a brief look at just a few:
Lavender – (medicine chest in a bottle) – anti-inflammatory; very effective on burns; speeds wound healing; reduces scarring; reduces stress.
Peppermint – An excellent digestive tonic, calming motion sickness and reducing symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. And, did you know it’s considered by some to be a more effective insect repellent than citronella, when used on the body (rather than in the surrounding air).
Chamomile – The great tension reliever. Useful for a wide variety of nervous conditions, and is often indicated for cases of stress in children, including teething and general crankiness.
Eucalyptus – most often used for respiratory conditions, clearing congestion with coughs and colds. Diffusing Eucalyptus oil can kill most staphylococcus bacteria, present in many bronchial infections. And, did I mention, an effective insect repellent?
Herbs
Medicinal plants have a long history in treating disease. In fact, the written history of herbal medicine goes back over 2,000 years. Many so-called ‘weeds’ were considered treasures, worth their weight in gold, to ancient cultures. Dandelion, Comfrey, Digitalis (Foxglove), the Poppy, Milk Thistle, Stinging Nettle, as well as many others, have well-established medicinal qualities that have few, if any rivals in the pharmaceutical industry. In fact, many are the basic ingredient of some of the most important pharmaceutical drugs.
One notable example is the Dandelion. Research is currently being conducted by scientists at the Royal Botanical Gardens, in London, who consider the plant a potential source for a life-saving drug to be used in warding off cancer, which presently kills tens of thousands of people every year.
Balance is the best alternative.
While the advanced cultures of the world’s industrialized nations enjoy the absolute best that modern medical technology has to offer, many of the ‘third world’ societies and certainly the world’s remaining primitive cultures, utilize the ancient methods and natural medicines developed by their ancestors. But, rather than being mutually exclusive, a more practical approach would be to bring both ends of the spectrum together, blending both the old and the new into what is more commonly referred to as ‘Complementary Medicine’, where consideration is given to the mind, body and spirit regarding the health and well-being of the individual.
Single Touch Payroll Eliminates PSAR
Accountants, payroll departments and bookkeepers work overtime during the end of financial year to produce payment summary annual report [PSAR] for the businesses. There are several steps to be completed to generate PSAR ready for lodgment which starts from the final payroll run for the financial year.
Pay As You Go Payment Summary or PAYG payment summary or commonly known as Group Certificate can be produced only when the final pay event is completed. The wages and PAYG withheld are reported to Australian Taxation Office [ATO] either monthly or quarterly in the name of Instalment Activity Statement [IAS] or Business Activity Statement [BAS]. Wages and PAYG withheld which are reported to ATO up to the final pay event should be reconciled before generating PAYG payment summary.
PAYG payment summary are produced in quadruplicate, issued to the employee in duplicate, retaining one copy with the payer and the final copy mailed to ATO. The copies of PAYG payment summary should accompany with a summary statement of wages and payg withheld for the full financial year. The summary mailed to ATO is known as PSAR. To eliminate the PAYG payment summary printing, manual data entry and re-keying data into ATO database, ATO encouraged employers to send the PAYG payment summary details in floppy disk, CD or DVD along with PSAR. When the Treasury introduced Standard Business Reporting in Australia, PSAR reporting moved to digital environment.
As the SBR enabled software product, GovReports lodged first digitally enabled PSAR with ATO in July 2011. Since then the perception of looking at the cumbersome year end PSAR preparation and lodgment become a simple and automated job for the concerned professionals. With the success of digitally received PSAR from GovReports, ATO extended and opened the lodgment of PSAR through the portal for employers and tax practitioners from July 2013 and never look back.
Single Touch Payroll is the new payroll reporting regime requiring employers to file and report all their payroll related events to ATO. Single Touch Payroll [STP] commences from July 2018 for the employers with 20 or more employees headcount as on Apr 01, 2018. This STP reporting is one step ahead and abolishes the lodgment of PSAR, when implemented fully.
GovReports is STP compliant and since July 2018, employers start to lodge STP pay events successfully from various file format including Spreadsheet as GovReports accepts payrun event in CSV. It is a blessing for the employers and tax professional who don’t use any payroll software or using a non-compliant STP version of payroll software. GovReports is the compliance reporting and lodgment software, so for those businesses that want to access payroll features, GovReports also has the simple payroll software version – Interactive Accounts Manager which is suitable and helpful to employers/businesses to run pay events and STP reporting. Employers with lesser than 20 employees need to adhere to STP reporting from July 2019 will find GovReports an essential part of their business when it comes to meeting its compliance reporting obligations.
