Free Survey Sites That Pay Through PayPal
Internet is full of survey opportunities and there are lots of free survey sites that pay through PayPal. Receiving money through PayPal is the best part of any survey opportunity, because PayPal is accepted in more than 190 countries and in most countries people can withdraw their PayPal money into their local currencies.
Well, here are the top 4 free survey sites that pay through PayPal.
# 1. Survey Head – If you’re looking for a high paying survey site, then SurveyHead will be a good option for you. When you join SurveyHead, you will get instant $5 sign up bonus. Another good point of SurveyHead is you will also earn money for completing your profile surveys. Normally, other survey panels don’t pay for completing profile surveys, but SurveyHead pays. Its minimum payout amount is just $25 and it allows PayPal as its payment method. You can also receive payment as amazon.com gift certificate and VISA gift cards.
# 2. Brand Institute – Actually, Brand Institute is a good survey panel if your profession is related to medical and drug industries. However, other people are allowed to take its paid surveys, but they have not many survey opportunities out there. Well, the good point is it offers some high paying surveys for every member. A typical survey of Brand Institute pays between $10 and $30, and sometime it also offers some high paying surveys. Minimum payout threshold is just $25 and you can request your payment to be sent via PayPal.
# 3 Planet Pulse – Planet Pulse is working with hundreds of groups of Asia and Middle East region. A typical Planet Pulse survey is anywhere between $1 and $5. Planet Pulse runs point system; you will earn points whenever you complete a survey. Well, its 100 points are equal to $1, and when you have 2500 Planet Pulse points, you can request your payment. Planet Pulse allows PayPal payment method.
# 4. SpiderMetrix – SpiderMetrix is an Australian based paid survey panel, but it open for worldwide people. In my experience, its surveys are not too long, and you can complete them within a few minutes. Also, it has a good referral program. You can make more extra money by referring your friends and other people to this site. Its minimum payout amount is a little high that is $50. And its only payment method is PayPal.
These are the top free survey sites that pay through PayPal, and also they are absolutely free-to-join sites. But before joining any of these sites, you should set up a separate email account especially for surveys. It will help you to receive and take online surveys. Well, by for the best free survey site is waiting for you in the next page. You’ll be amazed by knowing that some people are making more than $1000 per month with that best survey site.
Tesla Up 1,081%: The Big Bet to Make Now
“You’re insane.”
My friend Sasha scoffed as we sipped lattes for our Sunday morning ritual. Across the table, Brian just shrugged, confident in his claim. “You’ll see. Soon even your parents are going to want one. Top Gear is just lying.”
I watched the exchange between my two friends, familiar with this discussion by now.
See, this was in 2011, and we were debating electric cars. More specifically, the Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) Roadster – the first highway-legal electric car series you could purchase from a company. By then, the car had been on the market for about three years, and we had seen the Top Gear episode that implied the shiny-new vehicle was defective (the reason Tesla sued Top Gear).
We were fascinated by what this tech meant for our futures, so I ended up routinely discussing it with my 20-something friends over coffee.
After all, it was practically something out of a sci-fi novel – a peppy sports car that ran solely on lithium batteries. It was like some exciting science experiment you could test for yourself if you had $101,500 to spare.
Sasha was convinced the entire industry would crash and burn – she didn’t think people wanted to spend over $100,000 to own an unreliable car they had to charge “like an iPod.”
And she was right – at least about the Tesla Roadster’s brief lifespan.
It was on the market for about four years and fewer than 2,500 were sold. It was a failure for the most part. Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk said so.
But, as is often the case, the failure helped pave the road for a success story of epic proportions.
See, the Roadster launched Tesla on a trajectory that has pushed its stock up 1,081% in the past five years. The Tesla brand is now routinely blared across the headlines of major news sites. And Tesla’s success is only just beginning, despite the bumpy road – it’s the most shorted stock on Wall Street right now due to the fears that have always surrounded innovative tech in its infancy.
That success is just one indicator of how this technology is set to utterly revolutionize the car market, despite what my pessimistic friend Sasha predicted.
See, electric cars are already capturing the imaginations of people around the globe.
In fact, the bank UBS forecasts that electric vehicles will make up 14% of global car sales by 2025, up from today’s 1%. Countries are wisely preparing for this shift in the car market: Australia is already gearing up to build the world’s longest “electric highway” – spanning 1,250 miles and sporting 18 stations. Better yet, France and the U.K. both recently announced that they’re banning gas-powered cars by 2040.
And brands and governments are increasingly working together to bring this piece of green energy into the mainstream by offering incentives: For example, BMW and Nissan just started offering discounts to San Diego residents that – when paired with a federal tax credit of as much as $7,500 and a state rebate of $2,500 – knock $20,000 off the cost of a new electric car.
To top it off, Volvo declared that starting in 2019, it will only make electric or hybrid cars.
Meanwhile, the technology continues to develop by leaps and bounds: Top Gear recently drove the highly anticipated Tesla Model S about 670 miles on a single charge – although I admit it was in unrealistic conditions considering it was driven in the summer with the AC off. Not something I could do in South Florida without dying of heat stroke.
But this powerful machinery is why many experts have reserved one of these bad boys for themselves. For comparison’s sake, the standard Tesla Model S 100D lasts about 300-odd miles. And that was already impressive.
As countries continue to diminish the burden of owning an electric car, the tech keeps evolving and institutions focus on making it miles more affordable – many of the hurdles for this innovative lithium-powered technology are falling by the wayside.
All of this goes to show how shortsighted electric-car (and Tesla) naysayers are.
So, as an investor, if you haven’t entered this market, now is absolutely the time to start researching the tech-based opportunities that will be sure to benefit. You don’t want to be left behind as the next great car revolution races ahead.
Website Traffic – Boost Your Online Business Web Traffic and Its Free
For new entrepreneurs starting an online business, it is essential to find methods of generating web traffic that are cheap and effective. Most small online business entrepreneurs do not have the luxury of high capital, meaning that the little money that is available to the online business needs to be spent carefully. It can be disastrous to spend money on methods that do nothing to generate traffic to the website.
It is important for any online business that wishes to make money to have a customer base that is capable of bringing in the stipulated profits. This can only be achieved by having a website that is effective in bringing in clients as well as potential clients, and keep these clients satisfied and interested in your business. There are however only a few ways to do this for free.
One of the ways to generate free web traffic is by taking advantage of social networking sites. Such sites as Facebook and Twitter are highly popular around the world, and offer a unique opportunity to advertise your online business for free. One can do this by forming a group on any of the networking sites for people interested in your products or services.
Another way to make money and generate free traffic to your website is by blogging. Blogging is free, and can be an effective tool in creating awareness for the products and services that are on offer. By using a friendly tone, one can create a personal relationship with potential clients, and create a reliable customer base for the online business.
For a blog to be successful however there is need for useful content that will be popular with potential clients. The information on the blog needs to be accurate and useful, for it to serve any purpose for your online business, and enable you to continue to make money. This will also help in the indexing of your blog, such that it will be highly accessible to Internet users.
Another method for generating free traffic for an online business to make money is by posting information in the form of articles or reports. There are many popular websites that allow for posting of such information for free, and can help your business be highly visible on the Internet and make money. One needs to find out which websites are popular with surfers before taking this step.
Lastly, posting links to your website on a blog or online article is another method that encourages web traffic for free. This method can help your business make money, as readers curious about the article can click on the link to find out the products that are on offer. This is a great way to target potential clients to take interest in the online business.
Although there are only a few ways to generate free website traffic, these methods are highly effective. They are simple tools that can help you make money online, and continue to enjoy a significant share of the online market.
Where Can I Purchase Turbo Trim B12 Weight Loss Injections (and Other Important Questions)
“Where can I purchase Turbo Trim B12 Weight Loss Injections?” This is a question that you probably have been asking everyone and anyone after reading about it on the Internet. Or maybe a friend or relative has heard about it from their friends or relatives, but they also don’t know where they could get these shots.
Before you even think about asking where to buy this revolutionary weight reduction product, you should first ask other important questions, like just what is this product, what are its active ingredients, and how does it work?
What is Turbo Trim B12 Weight Loss Injection?
Turbo Trim B12 Weight Loss Injection is a revolutionary product that was developed by an exclusive health clinic in the state of Arizona in response to the demands of patients who are having extreme difficulties losing weight.
Through their extensive studies on weight gain, they have discovered that the reason why most people have problems losing weight is because they have a sluggish metabolism resulting from poor liver function. Remember that the liver functions to filter the body of harmful toxins and waste materials, and these include fats. Total body congestion and poor functioning of the liver hampers the elimination of fats and toxins. It also causes a diminishing in energy levels. Because of the general body fatigue and malaise that the patient experiences, he or she does not have the energy to exercise or even perform daily activities. It also induces even greater weight gain, particularly in the abdominal area, causes cellulite to develop, and promotes more water retention.
To address these problem areas, researchers have come up with Turbo Trim B12 Weight Loss Injections.
What are the Active Ingredients?
Unlike other B12 injectables that only have this B complex vitamin as an active ingredient, Turbo Trim B12 Weight Loss Injections do not only contain Vitamin B12. It contains essential lipotropic compounds, which are amino acids that promote liver health. If you have a healthy liver, not only will you be able to flush out the fats, you also promote smoother delivery of energy to all parts of the body.
Let us take a look at the active ingredients of Turbo Trim B12 Weight Loss Injections…
1. Vitamin B12 = Acts as an energy booster and promotes the growth of new cells in the body
2. Vitamin B6 = Maintains sodium and potassium balance so that there is greater control over water retention and water weight. It promotes the healthy metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins and fats. It also aids in the production of hormones and neurotransmitters, such as serotonin. B6 combined with B12 also boosts energy levels.
3. Methionine = This sulfur-containing amino acid prevents excessive fat deposition in the body, particularly in the liver. It also aids in lower estrogen levels. With high estrogen levels, your body is unable to flush out fats from the liver and also causes an increase in blood cholesterol.
4. Inositol = Promotes the rapid breakdown and redistribution of body fats. As a result, it also aids in lowering cholesterol levels. It also acts on the neurotransmitter serotonin, which controls appetite and mood.
5. Choline = It also promotes healthy fat and cholesterol metabolism. It mobilizes fat distribution to all the cells of the body, thus preventing accumulation in the liver. It also ensures the proper functioning of the liver.
6. Folic Acid = Together with Vitamin B12, folic acid helps boost energy levels. It promotes the production of red blood cells as well as new cell growth and healthy cell functioning. It is also vital for metabolizing protein. Folic acid has the added benefits of relieving anxiety and depression.
7. Adenosine-5-Monophosphate (AMP) = This substance helps boost carbohydrate and fat metabolism and energy levels. It also improves stamina and mood. AMP has also been found to be very effective in relieving chronic fatigue, suppressing appetite, and alleviating symptoms of thyroid disorders.
What are the Overall Benefits that You Can Gain?
All of the above mentioned ingredients combined provide a number of health benefits, including…
- Improved fat metabolism
- Improved liver function
- Greater burning off of calories
- Increase in energy levels through greater conversion of carbohydrates into calories
- Appetite suppression
- Reduced cholesterol levels
- Improved brain function
- Relieves depression and anxiety and improves mood
- Prevents water retention
Turbo Trim B12 Weight Loss Injections is not only used for weight problems alone. Patients who suffer from stress, insomnia, and depression have also benefited from these shots.
Where Can I Purchase Turbo Trim B12 Weight Loss Injections?
At present, treatment with Turbo Trim B12 Weight Loss Injections can only be obtained through The Derma Health Institute clinics in Arizona. They have clinics in Ahwatukee/Phoenix, Chandler/Tempe, Mesa/Gilbert, and Paradise Valley/Scottsdale. At $20 per shot, Turbo Trim B12 Weight Loss Injections are cheaper compared to other injectable products that cost $60 on average. Contact Derma Health Institute today and inquire “Where can I purchase Turbo Trim Weight Loss Injections?” today!
