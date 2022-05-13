From Packers in the opener to a Thanksgiving date to two January outdoor games, a look at Vikings schedule

This time there will be fans at U.S. Bank Stadium. And you better believe they will be making plenty of noise.

Two years ago, the Vikings played host to archrival Green Bay for the first time in a regular-season opener, but no fans were allowed in due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Vikings are getting a mulligan.

The NFL announced its full regular-season schedule Thursday, and it includes Minnesota opening the season by facing the Packers at 3:25 p.m. on Sept. 11 at U.S. Bank Stadium. To boot, it will be the regular-season debut for first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The schedule includes the Vikings playing on Thanksgiving, but they won’t be going to Detroit or Dallas on Nov. 24. They instead will play host to New England at 7:20 p.m. in a game to be nationally televised by NBC.

It will mark the first NFL game ever in Minnesota on Thanksgiving. The Vikings have played eight previous Thanksgiving games: five at Detroit and three at Dallas. Those are the teams that long have played host to Thanksgiving games during the day. The NFL added a prime-time game on the holiday in 2006.

Before Thursday, the NFL had announced the Vikings would play at Philadelphia on Sept. 19 on Monday Night Football and as the road team in London on Oct. 2 against New Orleans.

Thanks to the London game, the Vikings have just one true road game in their first five and will play nine games in 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium and just seven true road games. But they will close the season with January outdoor road games at Green Bay and Chicago.

Here’s a look at Minnesota’s schedule in the NFL’s second 17-game season:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11, vs. Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m., Fox

Much has been made of O’Connell having been an assistant under Sean McVay of the Rams. In his debut, O’Connell gets to match wits with notable McVay disciple Matt LaFleur.

Week 2: Monday, Sept. 19, at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m., ABC

The telecast might not start great for Vikings fans if clips are shown from the Eagles’ 38-7 rout in the 2017 NFC Championship Game, but this game at least should be close.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25, vs. Detroit Lions, noon, Fox

Minnesota can look for revenge after a stunning 29-27 loss at previously winless Detroit last December. But the Lions just hope the Vikings will be looking ahead to London.

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2, vs. New Orleans Saints (London), 8:30 a.m., NFL Network

Leslie Frazier went 1-0 in London, winning in 2013. Mike Zimmer went 1-0 in London, winning in 2017. Now, it’s O’Connell’s turn for it to be seen if the Vikings are indeed London’s team.

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9, vs. Chicago Bears, noon, Fox

Receiver Adam Thielen said the Vikings had jet lag the last time they played in London. Now, they’ll see if they have it coming back. Unlike before, there is no bye week after playing overseas.

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 16, at Miami Dolphins, noon, Fox

The last time the Vikings played in Miami, in 2014, it was the Teddy Bridgewater homecoming game. Now, it’s the Dalvin Cook homecoming game.

Week 7: Bye week

Even though the Vikings didn’t have a bye after Week 4 in London, it’s still relatively early in the season for one.

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30, vs. Arizona Cardinals, noon, Fox

The Patrick Peterson revenge game didn’t end well in 2021, when the host Cardinals defeated Minnesota 34-33. Now, the cornerback, who played for Arizona from 2011-20 gets another shot.

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6, at Washington Commanders, noon, Fox

It’s back to the nation’s capital for Kirk Cousins. Boo birds might greet the Vikings quarterback, who plays his first game in Washington since his 2012-17 tenure there.

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 13, at Buffalo Bills, noon, Fox

It figures to be chilly in Minnesota’s first visit to Buffalo since 2014, but at least it’s not so late in the season that Niagara Falls will have frozen.

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20, vs. Dallas Cowboys, 3:25 p.m., CBS

If Vikings face Dak Prescott, that might not be too bad. They’ve lost the past two years at home to Dallas backup quarterbacks — Andy Dalton in 2020 and Cooper Rush in 2021.

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 24, vs. New England Patriots, 7:20 p.m., NBC

O’Connell will take on his old boss Bill Belichick. In 2008, O’Connell was a third-round pick by the Patriots, and the quarterback played one season for them.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4, vs. New York Jets, noon, CBS

The Jets enter the season having not won a Super Bowl in 53 years. Well, the Vikings have never have won a Super Bowl in 61 seasons, so there’s plenty to commiserate about

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 11, at Detroit Lions, noon, Fox

Receiver Jameson Williams, coming off a torn ACL and drafted with the No. 12 pick acquired from Minnesota, could be fully healthy by this game. The Vikings hope he doesn’t’ come up big.

Week 15: Saturday, Dec. 17 or Sunday, Dec. 18, vs. Indianapolis Colts, TBD

In a six-game losing streak to the Colts, the Vikings have played five times on a Sunday and once on a Monday. So perhaps it might be better to play on a Saturday.

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24, vs. New York Giants, noon, Fox

A low moment in Minnesota history was a 23-7 loss to the Giants in 2013 in the infamous Josh Freeman game. At least the Vikings have won three straight in the series since then.

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1, at Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m. CBS

One thinks the Vikings will have a better chance if Cousins starts this game rather than backup Sean Mannion, who filled in last Jan. 2 in an ugly 37-10 loss at Lambeau Field.

Week 18: Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8, at Chicago Bears, TBD

A road game against the Bears that’s not on Monday night. Those actually have been rare in recent seasons.