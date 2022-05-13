Finance
Gold Values Continue to Increase – Invest in it Now and Beat the Recession
Everyone wants to increase their profits and it turns out gold may be the only solid investment that you can rely on. Gold is worth approximately $1000 per ounce and it is probable its value will continue to increase. Therefore you should consider purchasing gold now before its price increases as when the market for it is at its highest you could make a more than decent profit from your investment
Fact: The economic climate in America at present is bad and is getting worse.
The government has to give out more money than they can afford, whilst printing money, protecting assets worth over $3 trillion, however having just over $45 billion in reserves. The financial situation is not good however you look at it, which is why you may like to purchase gold- a safe, steady investment.
On average any piece of gold that you owe will increase in value by 200% in the space of five years. Therefore gold may go up by more than $3000 maybe $5000 bearing in mind the market hasn’t hasn’t achieved its maximum potential yet. The increase in the value of gold will continue unless it is affected by changes in the market. However the fact that millions of people are investing in gold is raising the demand for it and therefore the value of it.
The economy is unsecured at present but if you are searching for something steady to invest in gold is a good option to think about. Even if you don’t buy much, whatever you buy now could very realistically be worth triple or even quadruple when the market peaks.
Everyone who is thinking of hiding and safekeeping their money should check for free about the lucrative option of gold investing.
Finance
The NSE And BSE Of India
Can the capital market exist without stock exchanges? Of course not! The Indian capital market at present is steered by two key bourses, viz. Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange. There are a number of other small bourses, but these are the two exchanges where major transactions take place. No wonder the share market of India is also termed as the NSE BSE market at the international context. The indices with live updates are displayed in all news channels not to mention news portals, financial portals, and brokerage sites. For the National Stock Exchange it is the nifty and BSE sensex for the Bombay Stock Exchange.
India Index Services & Products Limited (IISL) is the index service wing of National Stock Exchange. Several stock indices have been launched under this wing. These are as follows:
- S&P CNX Nifty (Standard & Poor’s CRISIL NSE Index)
- CNX Nifty Junior
- CNX 100 (CNX Nifty Junior plus S&P CNX Nifty)
- S&P CNX 500 (CNX 100 + 400 major companies covering 72 industries)
- CNX Midcap (formerly CNX Midcap 200).
Both the NSE and BSE have pioneered the concept of trading in the share market of India, opening the gateway for investors to make big money. It is the BSE that introduced securities trading in India, replacing its open outcry system with totally automated trading. BSE Online trading (BOLT) system network, since the time it was introduced in 1995, was expanded across the country in 1997 facilitating investors with easy trading options. Online trading was first launched in India by NSE.
The trading sessions are a bit different for both the bourses. In case of the National Stock Exchange normal trading sessions start from 9:15 am and ends at 3:30 pm on all days of the week excluding Saturdays and Sundays. Trading does not take place on all Official Holidays declared by the Government of India or the Exchange in advance. The time structure for BSE is 8 am to 5:30 pm and the non-working days besides holiday structures are similar to that of the NSE.
Many a business news portal and brokerage portal carries BSE live statistics displaying complete information related to the BSE market. Right from BSE sensex figures to recommended BSE stocks, top gainers, top losers, losses and gains in terms of percentage, sectors that are in the uptrend and those in the downtrend and more are exhibited in a BSE live platform. Those who are full time traders in the BSE market, especially for short term, always need to stay updated with the BSE live statistics. Similar is the case with the NSE market.
The NSE BSE market in the current times is not performing up to the expectations of the investors. Volatility has been prevailing for the past several weeks at a stretch. Frequent ebb and flow with no consistency in the upward graph did dampen the spirits of many. But the situation will certainly improve after a few days.
Finance
The Most Important Stock Indicator
Overall the most important stock indicator is Volume aka Quantity. Candlesticks are an important price indicator, however candlesticks do not complete the chart analysis which is a crucial aspect of successful trading. There are three data that come from the market which are Price, Time, and Quantity. Price is represented on the chart by the candlesticks, Time is represented by the chart timeframe, and Quantity is represented by volume bars.
Quantity the data stream, has two primary types. The total number of shares traded at that time whether it is a millisecond or a year, and this is the total number of shares represented by volume bars. Quantity can also refer to the number of shares per transaction, but that is not discussed in this article.
Volume bars should be represented on your charting software with green bars for up days and red bars for down days, because this provides exceptional analysis easily and quickly. If you use a solid color such as blue and do not differentiate up or down days, your analysis will be impaired and will take much longer. Each volume bar on a daily chart represents the total number of shares that traded hands that day, therefore one side of the trade and not both are represented in the volume bar.
Use daily charts and analyze end of day volume, because then you are analyzing the “consolidated” tape volume. This volume differs from intraday because it includes all volume from every trading platform and venue, not just the exchange volumes. ATS Dark Pools, Electronic Communication Networks for Electronic Trading aka Day Trading, and Regional exchanges all must report their data. All of this data is called the consolidated tape, which includes the total volume from all sources.
The total consolidated volume is an important part of making sure your stock chart analysis for selecting stocks is correct. With the consolidated volume provided at the end of the day from your charting software, you can quickly go through stocks using the basic criteria of at least 100,000 shares traded per day average to select stocks for your watchlist or to trade the next day. Always make sure that you check the volume for any stock you trade.
Avoid trading stocks that are illiquid. This means is there are so few shares traded per day that buying the stock can be very risky. Without sufficient volume, there is a lack of interest by the market participants and this can lead to weak picks, poor trading profits, or even losses. Illiquidity also skews any indicator you might apply to the stock, and lack of volume makes price action extremely volatile and unreliable. To determine if the stock has sufficient liquidity always study volume bars first before checking any other indicators.
Finance
Top 10 High Achievers in Business
They are men and women from various cultures and from different backgrounds, some have an impressive academic record while others barely made it through high school; however, the one thing that is common is the sheer grit and determination of these people to achieve their dreams. Here is a look at the accomplishments of ten such extraordinary people.
Bill Gates
The co founder of software giant Microsoft left Harvard to pursue his dream of creating a software program that would be used by nearly every computer owner in the world. Windows is the most popular operating system in the world today along with several other applications and tools that are Microsoft products. Gates has held on to the title of the richest man in the world for over a decade with his net worth dwindling from $60 to $50 billion and back.
Oprah Winfrey
Another story of how determination can take a person to the pinnacle of success, Oprah’s story is one of courage in the face of adversity. Her program the Oprah Winfrey Show has been the longest running and the most successful show of its kind. Winfrey, who had to face abject poverty growing up in rural Mississippi, is one of the richest entertainers in the United States today with her fortunes running into the tune of $2.7 billion.
Warren Buffet
The CEO of Berkshire and Hathaway, well known as the ‘Oracle of Omaha’, Buffet is often changing first position on the Forbes list with friend and fellow philanthropist Bill Gates. While he showed a marked reluctance for investing in tech companies, which did save him from the dot com bust, he has had a remarkably successful run with his strategy of holding the stocks of fundamentally strong companies. His hold on the stock market can be gauged by the fact that the smallest divestment in a company by Warren causes a veritable panic on Wall Street and a selling frenzy.
Zhang Yin
A true rags to riches story, Zhang Yin went from collecting waste paper in the streets of the United States to being the richest woman on the Forbes list. Her empire was built on her system of recycling paper and shipping it from the US to China. Today her company is the producer and exporter of several tons of paper and she is popularly dubbed as the Empress of Paper.
Carlos Slim Helu
The telecommunications magnate from Mexico is currently at the number one position on the Forbes list of the richest people in the world with a fortune of $60 billion. His is a story of cashing in on the development of emerging economies. Through his conglomerate Grupo Carso, Slim Helu owns a sizable number of shares in several Mexican companies in the retail, manufacturing and telecom sectors. He controls 90% of the telephone lines in Mexico through his two companies.
Dhirubhai Ambani
Hailed as the ‘Polyester Prince’ of India, Dhirubhai Ambani was the founder of Reliance. In his lifetime, he went from being a blue collar worker with Shell Corporation to establishing one of the largest petrochemical companies in the world. A man who had barely managed to finish tenth grade yet shook the business culture in India as he scaled the peak of success with his company that changed the way the normal man on the streets viewed corporate stocks. Had he been alive today, he would be worth over $50 billion.
Indra Nooyi
An alumnus of Indian Institute of Management and Yale, Nooyi took on the reigns as the CEO of Pepsico in 2006 from Steven Reinemund. She was earlier the CFO of the F&B giant. Nooyi has been responsible for the restructuring of the company; its divestment in the restaurant brand ‘Yum foods’ and the acquisition of Quaker Oats and Tropicana. Since she became the CFO of Pepsico and eventually the CEO, the company’s profits have doubled while the annual revenues have increased by a whopping 72%. Nooyi constantly figures on the Forbes list of the most powerful women in the world.
Lakshmi Nivas Mittal (LN Mittal)
The steel magnate garnered world attention at the hostile acquisition of Arcelor by Mittal steel to form a conglomerate, Arcelor Mittal, the largest producer of steel in the world. With his personal wealth valued at $28.7 billion, LN Mittal is no stranger to the Forbes richest list. Although he started out in the family steel making business, he soon chose to establish his own steel making venture and its international division. Starting with a rundown steel plant in Indonesia, Mittal went on to create the largest steel making establishment in the world.
Steve Jobs
The prolific co-founder and CEO of Apple, Jobs is the man who added momentum to the personal computer revolution. He was the first to envision the impact that a mouse based GUI would have on the computer market and this led to the introduction of Macintosh. While he did leave Apple after a tiff with the board of directors and found the computer platform development company NeXt, he came back to Apple as the CEO after the acquisition of NeXT by Apple. After pancreatic cancer related health concerns, Jobs handed over the day-to-day workings of Apple to acting CEO Tim Cook and is now only involved in strategic decisions.
Mark Zuckerberg
He is the youngest billionaire in the world who revolutionized the social networking scene while in his freshman year at Harvard. The social networking phenomenon created by Zuckerberg, "Facebook" amassed a massive fan following with an astounding 500 million members. At 26, Zuckerberg is the youngest billionaire in the world with his net worth estimated to be well over $5 billion.
The success stories of many of these business magnates are studied in Ivy League schools; the most notable thing to be learnt from their examples is the fact that a person can achieve anything that he/she wants, as long as the individual has the courage to dream big and willingness to strive hard to achieve the dream.
Gold Values Continue to Increase – Invest in it Now and Beat the Recession
Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer And What We Know So Far
The NSE And BSE Of India
Terra Blockchain Froze Delegation Twice Within 24HRS
7th Pay Commission: Good News for Central Employees! Government has given big relief, everyone will benefit, check details
The Most Important Stock Indicator
LG Administration Notifies New Fee Rules For J&K Private Schools
Warrior Nun Season 2 Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And What We Know So Far
Top 10 High Achievers in Business
The 25 Best Documentaries on Hulu To Watch Right Now
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
What is a Preferred Notary?
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News6 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special