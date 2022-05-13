Connect with us

News

Heat push past 76ers 99-90, move into Eastern Conference finals

Published

1 min ago

on

Heat push past 76ers 99-90, move into Eastern Conference finals
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

For the sixth time in 12 seasons and the second time in three years, the Miami Heat are going to the Eastern Conference finals.

With no need for a detour to a Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Seizing control in the third quarter, the Heat pushed past the 76ers 99-90 Thursday night at Well Fargo Center to close out the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals 3-1.

After twice being pummeled on the 76ers’ homecourt earlier in the series, the Heat this time did not exactly silence the Philadelphia crowd, but they did create a cascade of boos that began at the start of the third quarter and kept going from there.

Next up for the Heat is the winner of the East semifinal that the Milwaukee Bucks lead 3-2 against the Boston Celtics, going into Friday Game 6 in Milwaukee.

For all of the 76ers’ woes, from the facial fracture that kept center Joel Embiid out for the series’ first two games to the knee injury that sidelined Philadelphia forward Danny Green early in Thursday’s game, the Heat overcame adversity of their own, winning the series’ final two games with point guard Kyle Lowry reduced to spectator by a hamstring strain.

Jimmy Butler sustained his solid playoff play with 32 points, with Max Strus continuing his playoff emergence with 20 points and 11 rebounds. The Heat also got 10 points and eight rebounds from center Bam Adebayo, who provided stout defense against Embiid.

Embiid scored 20 for the 76ers, but did it on 7-of-24 shooting. Otherwise there were 20 points from Tyrese Maxey, 14 from Tobias Harris and 11 from James Harden, but little of sustained substance for Philadelphia.

Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday’s game:

1. Closing time: The Heat led 28-25 after the first quarter and 49-48 at the intermission. A 23-4 third-quarter run then pushed the lead to 16, before the 76ers closed within 74-63 going into the fourth.

The 76ers later cut what was a 20-point Heat lead to 11 with 2:47 to play, before Gabe Vincent, filling in for Lowry, converted a 3-pointer with 2:21 to go.

2. Statement made: Butler scored nine points in the game’s first 5:01, then went scoreless for the balance of the first half.

He then scored 13 points in a 19-4 Heat start to the third period. He closed the third with 14 in the quarter, 21 for the game.

Butler’s 17th point moved him past Mark Aguirre for 85th on the NBA all-time playoff scoring list, with his 22nd moving him past Joe Dumars for 84th.

3. Subtle brilliance: It had been an irritable few days for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra when it came to questions about Adebayo’s statistics. Thursday was another night when the Heat’s center’s numbers hardly told the most substantive story.

Aggressive defensively while often in one-on-one coverage against Embiid, Adebayo helped hold the 76ers’ center 6 of 12 shooting through the game’s first three periods.

And unlike Spoelstra’s measured approach, it was Embiid or bust for the 76ers, with Embiid playing all by 92 seconds through three periods. A 97-second rest followed before Embiid returned in the fourth quarter, airballing a 3-point attempt.

4. Strus, again: After an uneven start to the series, Strus followed up his 19-point effort in Game 5 with 16 in Thursday’s first half.

Strus opened 3 of 5 on 3-pointers, with the rest of the Heat 1 of 10 from beyond the arc in the first half (a Butler 3-pointer).

Strus again also hit the boards, closing with his second career playoff double-double in as many games.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra attempted to give Duncan Robinson another rotation role, but pulled him as soon as Harden re-entered for the 76ers.

5. Compromised start: The 76ers lost Green for the night just 3:06 in with a knee injury.

That forced Matisse Thybulle into the game, who then quickly was called for two fouls, with Shake Milton following.

Thybulle opened the second half in place of Green, who had tormented the Heat in Philadelphia’s previous two home games in the series with his 10-of-13 3-point shooting. Green converted his lone 3-point attempt before exiting Thursday.

()

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

7th Pay Commission: Good news for the employees! Salary will increase by 20,000 in May, benefit of arrears-PF and gratuity will also be available, know details

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 13, 2022

By

7th Pay Commission : Big News! 2 lakh rupees will be credited in the account of these employees
google news

7th Pay Commission: Good news for the employees! Salary will increase by 20,000 in May, benefit of arrears-PF and gratuity will also be available, know details

7th Pay Commission: If the DA is 34%, an employee with a salary of Rs 18,000 per month will get Rs 6,120 per month / yearly Rs 6,480 and the annual DA of 56000 salary will be Rs 20,484.

7th Pay Commission: There is going to be a big jump in the salary-pension of Central Government Employees. The benefit of increased 3% dearness allowance and dearness relief is going to be available in May. The same arrears of January, February and March will also be given, since DA / DR has come into effect from January 1, 2022.

50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners will get its benefit.

In fact, the Modi government at the Center has increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief of central employees-pensioners by 3%, after which the total DA of the employees has increased from 31% to 34%.

This will be applicable from January 1, in such a situation, the benefit of arrears of January, February and March will also be available. The calculation of this dearness allowance will be done on the basic pay i.e. the more basic pay, the more DA benefit will be available. The salary of the employees will increase according to different levels. With the increase in DR, the pension of the pensioners will also increase.

Along with DA, employees can also get the benefits of House Rent Allowance, Travel Allowance, Provident Fund and Gratuity. Since the monthly PF and gratuity are calculated from the basic salary and DA, due to the increase in DA, PF and gratuity are also expected to increase. -30 thousand will increase, although DA will cross 50%, then only HRA can be increased.

DA double in 9 months

Let us tell you that according to the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, there is an increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief twice a year, this increase is done on a half yearly basis. DR has doubled.

Central employees and pensioners will now get DA at the rate of 34%, which was just 17% about 9 months ago. That is, the DA of central employees has doubled from 17% to 34% in 9 months.

Understand salary calculation like this

If the DA is 34%, an employee with a salary of Rs 18,000 per month will get Rs 6,120 per month / yearly Rs 6,480 and the annual DA of 56000 salary will be Rs 20,484.

For example , if the basic salary of an employee is Rs 18,000, then the total annual DA would be Rs 73,440 but the annual increase in salary would be Rs 6,480.

The basic salary of an employee with a basic salary of Rs 56,900 will increase by Rs 232,152 according to the basic salary of Rs 19346/month.

If the basic pay of the employee is Rs 18,500, then he will get DA of Rs 6290 at the rate of 34% i.e. the gross salary has increased by Rs 555. The DA of the employees with the maximum salary slab will increase to Rs 19346 per month.

Basic salary- Rs 18,000. New Dearness Allowance (34%) – Rs.6120/month

Total new dearness allowance (34%) – Rs 73,440/annum. Dearness Allowance so far (31%) – Rs 5580/month

How much dearness allowance increased – 6120- 5580 = Rs 540 / month. How much will you get in May – 540X4 = Rs 2,160

Increase in annual salary – 540X12 = Rs 6,480

Basic salary- Rs 56,900. New Dearness Allowance (34%) – Rs 19,346/month

New Dearness Allowance (34%) – Rs 232,152/annum. Dearness Allowance so far (31%) – Rs 17639/month

How much dearness allowance increased – 19346-17639 = Rs 1,707 / month. How much will you get in May- 1,707 X4 = Rs 6,828

Increase in annual salary – 1,707 X12 = Rs 20,484

The post 7th Pay Commission: Good news for the employees! Salary will increase by 20,000 in May, benefit of arrears-PF and gratuity will also be available, know details appeared first on JK Breaking News.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Jets full 2022 schedule: Gang Green opens season at home against Baltimore Ravens

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 13, 2022

By

Jets full 2022 schedule: Gang Green opens season at home against Baltimore Ravens
google news

The Jets arguably won the NFL Draft, highlighted by their three first-round picks Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson. But is new and improved Gang Green ready to make a big jump from last season’s 4-13 record? Is second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, ready to take a big step forward with his new weapons?

They’ll get tested early with four straight games against the AFC North, starting with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife. And in Week 3, Joe Burrow and the AFC champion Bengals come to town. Throw in their division slate with the electric Bills, the improved Dolphins and the always tough Patriots and it adds up to a big hill to climb for the Jets in 2022.

Here’s a look at the Jets’ full schedule, which includes just one prime-time game, a Thursday night home tilt against the Jaguars and last year’s top pick, QB Trevor Lawrence.

All times Eastern Standard.

Week 1: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Sept. 11, 1 p.m.

Week 2: at Cleveland Browns

Sept. 18, 1 p.m.

Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Sept. 25, 1 p.m.

Week 4: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct. 2, 1 p.m.

Week 5: vs. Miami Dolphins

Oct. 9, 1 p.m.

Week 6: at Green Bay Packers

Oct. 16, 1 p.m.

Week 7: at Denver Broncos

Oct. 23, 4:05 p.m.

Week 8: vs. New England Patriots

Oct. 30, p.m.

Week 9: vs. Buffalo Bills

Nov. 6, 1 p.m.

Week 10: Bye week

Week 11: at New England Patriots

Nov. 20, 1 p.m.

Week 12: vs. Chicago Bears

Nov. 27, 1 p.m.

Week 13: at Minnesota Vikings

Dec. 4, 1 p.m.

Week 14: at Buffalo Bills

Dec. 11, 1 p.m.

Week 15: vs. Detroit Lions

Dec. 18, 1 p.m.

Week 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Dec. 22, 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 17: at Seattle Seahawks

Jan. 1, 4:05 p.m.

Week 18: at Miami Dolphins

Jan 7 or 8, 1 p.m.

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

Twin Cities brace for second night of thunderstorms; tornado watch in effect until midnight

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 13, 2022

By

Twin Cities brace for second night of thunderstorms; tornado watch in effect until midnight
google news

The Twin Cities were bracing for the possibility of a second consecutive night of severe weather Thursday, as another line of violent thunderstorms was making its way across Minnesota from the Dakotas.

A tornado watch issued about 7 p.m. was set to expire at midnight for much of the state, including the seven-county metro, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, areas in western Minnesota were already reporting hail and damaging winds.

A similar weather system ripped through the state Wednesday night, causing localized flooding, downed trees and power outages.

Between the two storm systems, the Twin Cities broke its daily high temperature record, with a reading of 92 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport shortly before 6 p.m.

The leading edge of Wednesday night’s thunderstorm reached the westernmost suburbs about 7 p.m., prompting sporadic tornado warnings across the Twin Cities. An EF-0 tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Coon Rapids, the NWS said. The worst of the storm had migrated into Wisconsin by 9 p.m.

Wind gusts in the rest of the metro approached 80 mph, with a 77-mph gust reported in Shakopee and the doors of a Target store in Roseville were blown out.

The heavy winds blew down trees and damaged power lines. Xcel Energy reported 200,000 Twin Cities-area customers were impacted by outages during the storm Wednesday night. Nearly 24 hours later, nearly 16,000 were still without electricity, most of them in Hennepin County.

In addition to the wind, the storm dumped torrential rain and large hailstones — some up to 2 inches — on the metro. Several areas reported flooded roads and underground parking facilities. A new daily record of 1.94 inches of rainfall was logged at MSP Airport.

No deaths or serious injuries were reported in the metro.

In southwestern Minnesota, a meteorologist from Mexico was killed when she and fellow storm chasers crashed on Interstate 90 near Worthington, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Martha Llanos Rodriguez, 30, of Mexico City, was a passenger in a car that stopped to avoid hitting wires from downed power lines when the car was struck by a semi truck. A second passenger, Bradford Barrett, 42, of Annapolis, Md., had life-threatening injuries.

Two other people in the car, and the driver of another car that hit the downed wires, suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. One of those injured was Chilean meteorologist Diego Campos.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending