Heat relish exhale, success as they await Tuesday start of Eastern Conference finals
No sooner had his team completed its second-round series Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, then Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra effectively banned his team from court time, declaring the next two days off.
When he spoke, it still was uncertain whether Spoelstra could be true to his word, with the possibility, at the time, of a Sunday afternoon start to the Eastern Conference finals still in play.
With that possibility removed from the equation hours later, there now will be ample time to ramp up to the penultimate round of the playoffs, with the East finals to open Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at FTX Arena.
Spoelstra said he felt it was important for his team to savor the moment, even as more significant steps await.
“You do want to acknowledge the steps along the way,” he said. “This is not easy. We’ve been doing this now for 27 years, since Pat [Riley] came down to South Florida, nine conference finals. But every single year we’ve had that goal, to get to the [NBA] Finals and compete for a title.
“It’s not easy in this league. And I wanted everybody in the locker room just to acknowledge that. It’s not everything, but it is something. It’s a long journey. It’s a tough journey. You have to commit to something that’s bigger than yourself.”
Spoelstra then paused to note how reaching such a level is particularly meaningful to those yet to reach such playoff heights, noting Victor Oladipo in particular having never previously made it out of the first round.
“Take a couple of days off,” Spoelstra said, “and then we’ll see.”
Forward P.J. Tucker noted how in late December and early January the Heat were going with loaner players from the G League amid a team COVID outbreak and how so many had to step up amid injuries and absences throughout the season.
“It’s been crazy, this whole crazy year,” he said. “But it’s been a fun year, just because we have had so much adversity all year – missing guys a number of games, playing with G League players coming up – like we had so many lineups and so many things.
“And to be a top team in the East all year to now get to this point . . . being in the conference finals is crazy.”
While the Heat took care of the 76ers in six games, it still had the feel of a grueling series, with point guard Kyle Lowry sidelined from the final two games with a recurrence of his hamstring strain and seven other Heat players at one point or another over the 11 days listed on the NBA injury report. All but Lowry were available for Thursday night’s series-clinching victory at Wells Fargo Center.
As the East’s No. 1 seed, the Heat will host Game 1 on Tuesday night and Game 2 on Thursday. If necessary, the Heat would also host Games 5 and 7. All games in the East finals are 8:30 p.m. Eastern.
Tickets for the Heat home games in the series went on sale Friday, with a four-ticket limit per household, per game.
The Heat will face the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics series.
Guard Max Strus through it all, the team’s bond has grown stronger.
“We believe in each other,” he said. “A lot of people say that, but our connection and trust in each other is there, it’s special. You can tell.
“And it’s not just on the court, it’s off. We all really like each other and enjoy each other and love being around each other and want to play hard for each other.”
Eastern Conference finals
Game 1: Tuesday, FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: May 19, FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: May 21, at Boston or Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: May 23, at Boston or Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 5*: May 25: FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 6*: May 27, at Boston or Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 7*: May 29: FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
* – If necessary.
(No local television in conference finals.)
Omicron keeps changing, driving Minnesota’s COVID-19 outbreak
Minnesota continues to see new COVID-19 infections climb and more serious cases rise, driven by the latest and more contagious versions of the omicron variant.
There were 2,919 new infections reported Friday and the daily average of new cases has grown by roughly 32 percent over the last week. The state is averaging about 32 new infections and eight hospitalizations per 100,000 residents each week.
The rate of new cases is an undercount and provides limited information about the current size of the state’s outbreak because so many people are now using at-home tests. Those tests are not as accurate as genetic tests done by medical professionals and home tests are not reported to the state Department of Health.
In place of test positivity rates, health officials now focus on the presence of coronavirus genetic material in wastewater, along with the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and fatalities.
All are on the rise, but remain nowhere near as high as during the state’s worst surge this winter. Health officials hope cases will soon peak as more activities move outside, but they are also expecting a fall surge when the weather gets colder.
The latest spike in cases is driven by the latest strains of the omicron variant that pushed cases to record levels in January. Two versions, BA.2 and BA.2.12.1 now dominate in Twin Cities sewage and BA.2.12.1 is expected to overtake its predecessor in the coming weeks.
Other omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5, have also been found in Twin Cities wastewater.
Hospitalizations rose this week with 391 COVID-19 patients hospitalized including 35 in intensive care. That’s more than double the low seen in April, but again, is just a fraction of the last peak when hospitalizations topped 1,600.
Nevertheless, many hospitals remain full and beds are in short supply in the Twin Cities metro and other parts of the state. Hospital capacity has been strained since last fall because of staff shortages, coronavirus patients and people needing care after delaying treatment during the worst of the pandemic.
A dozen more COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday, the most in one day in more than a month. However, fatalities are not reported in a uniform way because each COVID-19 death is investigated, so daily totals do not necessarily represent a trend.
Minnesota has lost 12,559 people to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Those whose deaths were reported Friday ranged in age from their 50s to their 90s.
Nine of the reported deaths were people who resided in private homes and three lived in long-term care. About 46 percent of those who’ve died lived in nursing homes or assisted living.
Another 290 fatalities are suspected to have been caused by COVID-19 but the person never had a positive coronavirus test.
Health officials maintain that vaccines are the best protection against severe COVID-19. But protection from the shots wanes considerably after five months and boosters are urged for everyone 12 and older.
About 67 percent of Minnesota’s 5.7 million residents have gotten their initial series of vaccines, but only 46 percent are up-to-date on their coronavirus vaccines, according to the state Department of Health.
Dolphins sign two seventh-round picks and 14 undrafted free agents ahead of rookie minicamp
The Miami Dolphins announced they signed their two seventh-round draft picks, outside linebacker Cameron Goode and quarterback Skylar Thompson, on Friday morning ahead of the start of rookie minicamp.
Goode, out of California, was selected with the No. 224 pick on Day 3 of the draft on April 30, and Thompson, the Kansas State signal-caller, was taken at 247.
Goode was a three-year starter for the Golden Bears, earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a graduate student in 2021. In his college career, Goode totaled 170 tackles, 21 sacks, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Thompson, who will be a 25-year-old rookie as of June 4, was a four-year starter for the Wildcats, where he became the only player in school history with more than 6,000 career passing and 1,000 rushing yards. He started 40 career games, totaling 7,134 passing yards and 42 passing touchdowns, while adding 1,087 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns.
The Dolphins have two other rookies from their small draft class yet to be signed, third-round linebacker Channing Tindall, a Georgia product, and fourth-round wide receiver Erik Ezukanma from Texas Tech.
Miami also announced on Friday that it signed 14 undrafted free agents: Minnesota offensive lineman Blaise Andries, Illinois defensive lineman Owen Carney, Arkansas offensive lineman Ty Clary, Idaho State tight end Tanner Conner, Arizona State offensive lineman Kellen Diesch, Louisiana Tech cornerback Elijah Hamilton, FIU punter Tommy Heatherly, UM linebacker Deandre Johnson, Texas A&M-Commerce cornerback Kader Kohou, Oregon safety Verone McKinley, Ole Miss wide receiver Braylon Sanders, Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille, South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White and Virginia Tech defensive lineman Jordan Williams.
Johnson, on top of finishing his college career with the Hurricanes, is a Miami Southridge alum. Carney played in high school at Miami Central.
The Dolphins have 21 prospects invited to rookie minicamp for a tryout. Some intriguing names: Former Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill, who has 10 NFL catches over the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, and cornerback Sam Beal, who has played for the New York Giants in 2019 and 2021.
Among players with local ties trying out, former FAU running back Kerrith Whyte, North Broward Prep grad and N.C. State wide receiver CJ Riley and FIU receiver Bryce Singleton.
Free day of dental care for veterans at St. Paul, Roseville, other Twin Cities locations on June 11
In an effort to honor their service and break down barriers to healthcare, Aspen Dental practices across the country will offer free full-service dental care to military veterans from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 11.
Locations include St. Paul, Roseville, Bloomington, St. Cloud, Coon Rapids and Monticello.
The free services are part of Aspen Dental’s Healthy Mouth Movement, which began in 2014. U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100 percent disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war. During the past eight years, Aspen Dental has donated more than $23 million in dentistry and served more than 30,000 veteran patients.
The day of free dental care is being promoted by Kenneth Jary, a Willernie senior whose TikTok appearances under the title “Patriotic Kenny” have gone viral. The 80-year-old veteran’s account has garnered over 1.9 million followers, and he recently uploaded two videos documenting his experience at Aspen Dental. In them, he said that he “doesn’t want other veterans to feel afraid of healthcare.”
Advance appointments are required. For more information, visit Healthymouthmovement.com, or call 1-844-277-3646.
