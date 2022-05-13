Finance
Hiring a Digital Media Agency in India
A recent survey by McKinsey & Co. on the impact of internet in India threw up some revealing figures. They estimated that by 2015, India would have overtaken the United States in the number of internet users, with this figure reaching a whopping 330-370 million.
Since this translates to a significant revenue source for the country, it also establishes what we’ve been observing over the last few years: for every business, small, medium or large, digital marketing is in it for the long haul. In fact, the smaller the company, the more beneficial a specialist digital marketing partner would prove to it, because of the sheer returns on investment in the long run. Hiring the right agency that is able to successfully build your brand, increase the outreach and actually convert a passive audience into a buying one therefore becomes a vital and carefully thought out business decision. Choosing the perfect partner from amongst so many that offer services in a highly competitive market can sometimes prove challenging. Consider the following tips when you go about this task:
- Frame the “need” for an agency: Every individual business has a unique need that it aims to fulfill by hiring a digital marketing agency. It is vital to define this need first of all.
- Define your goals: Are you a boutique that wants to showcase your designs and get people curious enough to place orders online or visit you? Or are you spare-parts manufacturing unit that simply wants to have a web presence so that you stay ahead of your competitors? The more well-defined your goals, the easier it is to measure the ROI.
- Set your budget and do your research accordingly: A structure always helps. While some flexibility is always recommended, it’s important to quantify the amount your business can set aside for its digital marketing strategy so that ROI also becomes measurable. Based on your budget, you can scout around, ask friends in the business and request quotes from agencies.
- Shortlist some names: Prepare a list of the agencies you have researched. Ensure that you also include the names of those being hired by your competitors; trade journals could help you do this.
Now that there is a list, arriving at the final decision can be aided by measuring your potential partners on the following parameters:
- Strategic Ability: An online marketing agency should be able to market itself! Have a look at their website, any newsletters or blogs they might have. If they are willing to see your website and provide immediate, first-impression insights on it, even better. That should give you a fair idea of their strategic fit with you.
- Updation Capability: Are they abreast of the latest trends? This can be judged by their own website, industry news on it, their following on social media and such other means. If they have a buzzing network on social media platforms, their chances of replicating this for you are bright.
- ROI Measurement Framework: The agency should be able to set out and discuss a framework or structure for measuring your return on investment parameters. For instance, achieving top keyword rankings for clients are a good sign of being able to promote their brand awareness. However they can be exclusive and not entirely indicative of actual website traffic and conversion to sales. Discuss the report format and timelines that they like to lay out for company objectives. Every prospective digital agency should have a format.
- Industry Specialization: Are they industry specialists? You should be able to view whether any other peers in your industry segment have engaged their services. If so, it’s clear that while there would be competition, there would also be great quality work in those specializations.
- Agency office, team & infrastructure: While this could be considered a little old-school, it is always fruitful to be able to view the prospective agency’s office. This would give a feel of their expertise, professionalism and scope of their business. Choosing an agency simply on the basis of a phone call may not be the wisest course of action in the long run.
- Examine their portfolio: This is hard evidence. Nothing can be a better reflection of the prospective agency’s work quality and ethos than their portfolio. By looking at samples of the work done by them for other clients, whether or not in the same industry segment, it’ s easy to gauge their competency, creativity and business acumen in digital marketing. If you could gain access to a case study, that would be even better.
The time, effort and money that you would be spending on the endeavor of going about making the choice of your digital agency partner will be worth it if done with caution and wisdom. You could potentially scale your business by several notches and reap the rich rewards of this long-term decision.
Happy hunting!
Finance
How Creating Your Own Website Can Generate Passive Income
Nowadays, it’s very easy to earn a living without the need for a stressful corporate job. All it takes is a computer/laptop, a stable Internet connection, and of course, some patience and a little tech skills. One of the many ways people make dough outside the four walls of an office is through online work. And one perfect example of how you can generate passive income online is by creating your own website. Some people even make more money from their website than their stressful corporate jobs!
There are many platforms and tools that enable practically anyone (even your 80-your old grandmother or your 6-year old cousin) to create their own website from scratch. This is because these platforms are smart enough that you won’t even need to have some savvy programming skills to be able to make your website look good. All you need is some creativity when it comes to designing how your website looks and then these platforms will do the programming for you.
Among the most frequently used platforms, WordPress is the number one tool that’s being used worldwide across various niches. Small businesses such as restaurants, pet stores, and even sewage companies use WordPress to create their own website and use it to promote their range of products and services.
However, did you know that creating your own website can also help you generate a passive stream of income? This is through advertisements. Have you noticed how each website you visit has loads of advertisements all throughout the page – at the top, at the bottom, on the sides and in between the content? These are all advertisements related to what the website is all about and each time a visitor clicks any of these ads, the website owner will get some money from the advertiser.
Let me give you an illustration. Say for instance that you own a website about flowers and you are located in Los Angeles, California. A flower shop business in the area may put some advertisements about their business on your website and each time your site visitor clicks through this ad, you will be paid by the flower shop because essentially, you just led potential customers to their site. The more visitors who click on your ads, the bigger your earnings will be. The key then is to ensure that you post note-worthy content and be consistent with your niche.
Therefore, if you’ve got some free time with you, why waste it bumming around? Learn how to create websites with WordPress instead!
Finance
Is PCCSA Certification Worth the Investment?
If you are struggling to pursue PCCSA certification for the advancement of your career, you are on the right page. In this article, we will discuss a couple of convincing reasons to go for this certification. In other words, we are going to prove that it is worth the investment. Read on to find out more.
1. Lots of Opportunities
If you want to enjoy a lot of growth opportunities down the road, PCCSA certification can be an ideal choice. For example, as a security professional, you can get a lot of opportunities to work with the system and technology of your choice.
2. Almost Infinite Growth
Cyber security allows for infinite growth. The reason is that there is a lot of scope for you if you have PCCSA certification. It is important for all other IT skills and set of expertise.
If you want to become a good cyber security professional, you may want to have a strong understanding of the functions of this technology and organizations. However, you will continue to learn in this department. If you want to get PCCSA certification, you can stay committed and resolute.
3. PCCSA Certification and Skills
Organisations have to deal with a lot of workload. Therefore, they are forced to scale up as soon as possible. Therefore, companies and organisations are in need of more professionals to handle the workload. So, this field has a lot of opportunities for talented individuals.
4. Lucrative Career
Cyber security organizations play a great role in our life. They help organizations and companies fight against cyber attacks. Despite the fact that there are a lot of cyber security companies, cyber crimes are still on the rise. Every day millions of people become victims of scams, spyware, DDoS attacks, and ransomware. The demand for cyber security professionals is on the rise for the same reason.
5. Higher Earning Potential
News of cyberattacks is published in newspapers almost every week. Therefore, the world has come to realize the importance of cybersecurity. This is the reason businesses, government agencies and small businesses are on the lookout for professionals who can help secure their systems. Therefore, they are more than willing to offer higher salaries to talented professionals.
6. Keep yourself Updated
Regardless of your expertise, make sure you keep yourself updated with the latest trends in your department. The same applies to PCCSA professionals. As time goes by, the number of cybersecurity threats are on the rise. Therefore, as a professional, you have to know about the latest technologies to fight cyber threats.
Conclusion
Long story short, these are just some of the most convincing reasons to pursue PCCSA certification. If you want to have a successful career down the road, we suggest that you go ahead and pursue this certification. We bet that you won’t regret your decision.
Finance
Train Your Brain With Action Games and Fighting Games
Maybe you’ve heard that playing video games will rot your brain or lead to other negative consequences. While sitting in front of the screen for hours a day may take time away from other positive activities, the mental stimulation of game playing has proven benefits. Action games, fighting games and other fast-paced adventures can actually help your brain.
Studies have shown that playing action games can improve sharpness of vision, accuracy, alertness and response times. One study showed that gamers made accurate decisions 25% more quickly than those who don’t play. Oddly enough, fighting games and shooters have demonstrated more positive effects than strategy based games. The fast action provides a high level of stimulation that keeps the brain active and engaged. The ability to focus on a task at hand while ignoring distractions is enhanced by playing these types of games.
It has long been known that puzzles and games are good for aging individuals, with the benefits of improving mental fitness and reducing the cognitive decline of old age. Contrary to popular opinion, research suggests that video action games may be more effective than the old-fashioned crossword puzzle or card game. Maybe it’s time to pit Grandma and Grandpa against each other in a fighting game!
Gamers will be happy to hear that these effects increase with the amount of gaming. That is, the more time you spend playing video games, the more of these benefits you will see. Of course, it is still important to act with moderation. Too much time in the virtual world can result in neglecting things like work, school, family or physical activity.
So, do you need to drop hundreds of dollars on expensive game consoles or computer software? That is certainly an option. However, as the old saying goes, sometimes the best things are free. Gamers today have more options than ever before, and many of them won’t cost you a penny. From apps on your mobile phone to social networks and browser based Flash, HTML5 or JavaScript games, there are plenty of free options.
Remember, to realize the most benefits of brain boosting gaming, you’ll want to opt for fast-paced adventure and fighting games. Now that online games are sophisticated enough to rival traditional console, arcade and PC software games, it’s easy to find websites that let you play directly from a web browser. In fact, there are dozens of great free games available to you right now.
Get gaming and boost your brain power!
