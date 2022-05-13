Connect with us

How Long Will The CryptoWinter Last? Cardano Founder Provides Answers

Published

57 seconds ago

on

Charles Hoskinson comments on cryptowinter
It is evident that the market has now officially welcomed a cryptowinter. The market prices of various digital assets show this. However, as is expected, investors in the space are wondering how long this cryptowinter is expected to last. Goin by previous markets, it could be that the market is in for the long haul but Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has provided his thoughts on how long he believes the bear will stay.

Prepare For Months Of Cryptowiner

With the price of major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Cardano down, speculations abound about when the bottom of the market will be reached. Mostly, the negative sentiment that has washed across investors in the space has not done much to help things as the prices continue to decline as a result. Nevertheless, this has not stopped some from trying to pinpoint when the market will reach its inevitable bottom.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Funding Rates Remain Unmoved Despite Plunge To $30,000

Addressing the market in a new twee, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has presented what he believes will happen to the market. The tweet that he starts out by welcoming those who this was their first cryptowinter also went further to put a timeframe on it. For the Ethereum co-founder, he believes that this downtrend will continue for weeks to months. 

“If this is your first cryptowinter, then welcome,” said Hoskinson. “Been through many since 2011 and they always hit like a cold ice bath. We are in the panicked blood in the street phase. It clears in weeks to months as a bottom is found. Then a long climb up the ladder.”

ADA Continues To Suffer

Of all the digital assets suffering through cryptowinter, Cardano (ADA) has been one of the hardest-hit coins. The digital asset which had made its all-time high of $3.10 last year off the back of the launch of smart contract capability has shed most of that value by May of 2022. Data from Messari shows that the digital asset is currently down 85.39% from its all-time high.

ADA trading 85% below ATH | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com

Once bears had pulled the cryptocurrency below the $0.5, it seems all hope was lost for it to ever recover back to the coveted $1 level. What this had meant was the asset was now trading significantly below its 50-day moving average, an important indicator for short-term movement.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Selloff Provides Boost To Miner Fee Revenues

In the longer term, ADA continues to perform poorly. Sentiment has now skewed completely in favor of selling, making this a seller’s market. ADA investors have not been spared the bloodbath either as it is now one of the worst-performing in terms of profit, with more than 70% of investors holding bags of losses.

The digital asset is trading at $0.454 at the time of this writing.

Featured image from Cointribune, chart from TradingView.com

  • Terra lost almost 98% of the market volume and went to 271st place in CMC.
  • The DeFi crypto market cap is $52.93B. 23.97% fell over the last day.

The Cryptocurrency market is already in a bearish zone. it dropped more than half of its volume from its all-time high of $3 trillion. The cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently $1.20 trillion at the time of writing.

However Decentralized finance [DeFi]  grows brighter with each new day and new projects appear each project as its own set of developments. There are dozens of award tokens, payment solutions, artificial asset networks, and Dexes, as well as many other DeFi features that are now available.

Let us look at the top DeFi Projects by Social Activity as per CryptoDep

Top DeFi Projects By Social Activities 

There are 10 top DeFi projects ranked by social activities, according to Crypto Dep. They are LUNA, XTZ, CAKE, SFM, PULI, MARVIN, FTM, CULT, COW, ZIL.

According to a May 12 update, the top DeFi projects are Terra [ LUNA], Tezos [XTZ], and PancakeSwap [CAKE]. The social mentions and social engagement for these DeFi currencies are 111K and 388M, 48.1K and 138M, 35.1K and 35.7M.

As a result, the following set of token’s is SafeMoon V2S [SFM], Puli [PULI], and Marvin Inu [MARVIN]. These tokens social mentions and social engagements are 19.1K and 25.3M, 16.6K and 17.7M, 14.1K and 7.77M.

According to social activity, the above-mentioned currencies are the most popular DeFi projects. The worst part in this LUNA lost 98% of the volume but on the other hand all other above-mentioned currencies are maintaining their volume steady.

SafeMoon V2 is booming, Today’s SafeMoon V2 price is $0.000466 USD, with $5,998,443 USD in 24-hour trading volume. In the previous 24 hours, SafeMoon V2 has increased by 66.21% as per the CoinMarketCap [CMC]. 

google news
