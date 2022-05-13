News
How the Chicago Cubs’ aggressive base-running approach — ‘pushing the envelope’ — is paying off
The Chicago Cubs needed a ninth-inning rally, and catcher Willson Contreras saw an opportunity.
Contreras motored from first to third base on a two-out Ian Happ single to right field Tuesday at Petco Park, putting the tying run 90 feet from home. Although they ultimately would lose to the San Diego Padres on Frank Schwindel’s flyout to the wall after Patrick Wisdom was hit to load the bases, base-running plays like Contreras’ have became a staple of the Cubs’ offensive profile.
“That’s going to be part of some of the risks that we’re going to take this season is just trying to maximize the areas where we can take chances,” manager David Ross said this week. “For us to compete, we’ve got to do that a little bit more and take some chances in areas. … Guys have done a nice job of pushing the envelope.”
The Cubs have been one of the best teams at taking extra bases. Their 52% Extra Bases Taken Percentage (XBT%) is third highest in the majors, well above the average of 43%. With a runner on first, a Cubs base runner has advanced to third or scored 23 times, tying them for second most in those situations.
For an offense averaging 2.75 runs in the last 20 games, excluding the 21-run game outlier against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Cubs could do a better job of taking advantage of when runners are on base. Relying on contact to produce runs makes cashing in when hitters get on base much more important. Entering their weekend series against the Diamondbacks in Arizona, 30% of Cubs base runners have scored after reaching; the MLB average is 31%.
First-base coach Mike Napoli has taken on base running among his duties. Despite being a catcher-turned-first baseman, Napoli was known for his stellar base running during his 12-year MLB career. He recalled how after the Los Angeles Angels drafted him, the organization prioritized base running. Players weren’t going to reach the big leagues if they weren’t good on the basepaths.
Napoli always felt pride in that area of his game. He took more chances on the bases while in the minors to figure out which situations he could take an extra base. So when he was called up for the first time in 2006 after six years in the minors, Napoli already understood his base running strengths and techniques.
Part of Napoli and the Cubs’ base-running teaching process involves highlighting a smart play or when someone makes a mistake, whether its from their team or an opponent. It provides concrete examples of what the Cubs want from their base runners. Sound base running technique also helps third-base coach Willie Harris’ in-game decision-making for when to send a runner home.
“I was a bigger guy, wasn’t the fastest, but I try to explain to these guys, it’s just anticipation, knowing the game, knowing situations and thinking about getting 90 feet because 90 feet can win you a baseball game,” Napoli told the Tribune. “We won playoff games when I played because someone got an extra 90 feet. The importance of that has been lost a little bit in the game today.
“A lot of guys go through the minor leagues, and it’s two years in the minors and then they’re in the big leagues. … It’s a little bit harder trying to teach it at the big-league level because it all counts.”
Contreras has been one of the Cubs’ most successful aggressive runners while limiting mistakes. He leads the team with seven bases taken, including three on first-to-third or scoring. Wisdom and Seiya Suzuki rank second with four.
The Cubs’ aggressiveness has a drawback at times. They have committed too many base-running mistakes. The Cubs’ 13 Outs on Base (OOB) are tied for the third most in the majors. These do not include pickoffs, caught stealing or forceouts. Five have occurred at second base (tied for first) and four at third (tied for second).
Finding a balance between smart aggressiveness and being responsible on the bases is a middle ground the Cubs are trying to navigate.
“It is important to have guys in motion, especially as much we put the ball on the ground,” Ross said. “And as much as we make contact that the more we can get action on the bases, that will help us stay out of double plays more.”
Dolphins see new and improved receiving corps lifting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
If Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is going to take the big third-year step that has been seen from other passers in NFL circles, the greater support he has in the receiving corps will likely have a lot to do with it.
The Dolphins made the blockbuster deal for elite speedster Tyreek Hill. They already have Jaylen Waddle budding off his NFL rookie receptions record. They added Cedrick Wilson Jr., who can play bigger than most slot receivers. Additionally, Miami has Lynn Bowden, who missed all of 2021, coming back off a standout second half of the 2020 season, while returning Preston Williams and drafting rookie Erik Ezukanma, among deeper options.
In watching Tagovailoa throw to his wideouts in the team’s offseason workout program, Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker has come away impressed with Tagovailoa’s progress.
“The progression that he’s made this offseason, I think it’s been the most of anybody out there on the field,” said Welker, who has a tad under 1,000 career regular-season and postseason receptions to his name as a player. “It’s been pretty crazy getting these guys — as far as our route depths and everything — and getting it synchronized with what the quarterback’s doing.
“We saw it in the first week, it being not where we wanted, and just how much better it’s gotten as we continued to work through it. The ball’s coming out on time, and receivers getting their depth. It’s been pretty cool to see how far it’s come Week 1 to where it is now.”
Beyond the mere speed the Dolphins have at receiver with Hill and Waddle, Welker enjoys watching how they consistently bring it in practice.
“Those guys are full speed all the time,” he said. “A lot of times you get guys that are 4.2 [seconds in the 40-yard dash] guys that know they’re 4.2 and don’t necessarily play 4.2. They play 4.2, and they do it a lot. Every time they’re out there on the field, they’re going as hard as they can.”
Of course, with that great speed in the receiving corps, Tagovailoa has to be able to lead Hill and Waddle with his passes — all while his arm strength has been in question through his first two NFL seasons. Although a Dolphins social media video that was intended to highlight Tagovailoa connecting with Hill on a deep throw this week went viral under criticism that he underthrew Hill, new Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith doesn’t see any vertical challenges for the playbook from watching Tagovailoa throw.
“I wouldn’t say that we’re limiting ourselves with anything,” Smith said. “Every day presents different routes, different things we’re trying to accomplish with the receivers. I would say that everything we’ve done so far has been extremely optimistic. There’s certain things in our progressions and reads and his ability to move throughout his progressions has been awesome for a guy just, really, being in the system for a month.”
Following the national debate that derived from an over-analysis of one throw against no defense, Hill rushed to Tagovailoa’s defense on Thursday evening, tweeting out a video of a series of passes thrown perfectly in stride to a number of Miami receivers, including a deep ball to Hill.
Wilson will also be a valued playmaker in a unit that has since traded DeVante Parker to the division rival New England Patriots.
“His smoothness, his understanding of defenses and how to run routes, how to get open, understanding the techniques of defenders and how to attack them,” Welker noted as Wilson’s qualities. “Just a very savvy player who has kind of played with a chip on his shoulder. We’re looking forward for him to play with that same chip here.”
And Welker got a fellow Texas Tech Red Raider with the Dolphins’ second choice in the draft, fourth-round wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.
“Big, physical guy. Great hands,” Welker said of the 6-2 Ezukanma. “There were certain things in the film that you weren’t really sure about, but the kid is ultra-talented. I think he’s pretty raw right now, and we’ll see how he progresses in learning the offense and all those different things. We’re very high on him, and talking to the person, I’m fired up to be working with him and trying to take his game to the next level.”
With Parker no longer in Miami, Ezukanma’s ability to play physical and make contested catches could help replenish that void.
“From what we had in the room, it wasn’t solely going after something bigger or anything like that, it just kind of happened that way,” Welker said. “He is definitely a guy that we really liked, and he fell to a position that I think they were all comfortable with. He’s a very talented kid that has a lot of upside to him, and we’ll see how far we can take that upside.”
Taijuan Walker rebounds with seven shutout innings, Mets beat Nationals for another series win
WASHINGTON — Now that’s what you call a rebound.
Taijuan Walker bounced back from the disappointing results in his previous outing to shut out the Nationals over seven innings in the Mets’ 4-1 win on Thursday at Nationals Park. Walker was efficient and dominant as he cruised through the Nats lineup, throwing 85 pitches and allowing just three hits and one walk in that span.
“It felt really good just to go out there and contribute and go deep into games,” Walker said. “And now I feel like after this outing I should be in the clear to go deep every game now.”
The Mets (22-11) won their ninth series of the season, continuing their Amazin’ streak of being the only MLB team to avoid losing a series this year. The key for the 2022 Mets has been winning the series opener, something they’ve done eight out of 10 games thus far. The Mets wrapped up their 13-game stretch against divisional opponents (Phillies, Braves, Phillies again, and Nationals) going 8-5.
“Good step forward to win the series,” manager Buck Showalter said.
It’s been a peculiar season for Walker, as he faced a team not named the Phillies for the first time this season on Thursday. After undergoing offseason knee surgery in January, Walker went through a slower ramp-up in spring training, a bit behind his rotation mates. Though he broke camp with the club and made his first turn through the rotation, Walker left his season debut after just two innings with right shoulder bursitis.
Once Walker came off the injured list, his third straight outing against the Phillies featured a crooked number, as he allowed the division rivals to tack on seven runs (six earned) in just four innings. But Walker, who lowered his ERA from 4.91 to 3.00 on Thursday, entered his fourth outing of the year with a game plan to throw more curveballs. It earned him his first win of the season.
“The biggest thing was trying to get ahead,” Walker said of his success against the Nats. “I feel like my last start was just getting behind. This time I wanted to go and attack them. We put up runs early so it was easier to do that.”
Thursday’s terrific start showed promise for Walker as he contributed to outs not just from the mound, but in the field too. Walker helped in a strange 5-6-1 fielder’s choice, tagging Juan Soto out at third base and pushing the Nationals right fielder flat on his back, in an awful baserunning decision by Washington that the Mets happily took care of in the fourth inning.
Josh Bell, who hit into the fielder’s choice, slid into second as Soto crashed into Walker, who mistakenly threw the ball away to right field. Once Bell saw the ball trickle away, he immediately darted for third. But right fielder Starling Marte was perfectly positioned for the errant throw. The Mets were able to double up Bell at third with a 9-6 putout to end the wacky play that featured two outs at the hot corner.
“It was unexpected,” Walker said of his collision with Soto. “I got a little mad because it was a rundown and I didn’t think he was going to slide into me. Smart play, I guess. (Bell) was going to second. But in the moment, I wasn’t too happy about it.”
Watching that play unfold from left field was Mark Canha, who cranked his second home run of the season in the ninth inning and went 3-for-4 with three RBI on Thursday.
Canha is .313 with a .774 OPS for his new club, but he hasn’t been playing much in recent days. The left fielder has started just three of the team’s last five games, and Showalter indicated that Canha sitting out creates more opportunities for other players — like outfielder Travis Jankowski and infielder Luis Guillorme — to get involved in matchups. But when Canha was asked why he hasn’t played much in recent days, the outfielder said: “I can only speculate as to why that is.”
All of which made Canha’s late-game home run that much more gratifying for him. Mets players have a new postgame ritual where they award the hitter of the day with a metaphorical belt, Canha said. The belt doesn’t actually exist in physical form, but a hitter will hold up the belt in the clubhouse as part of a celebration. On Thursday, the hitter of the day was Canha. But 32 games into the year, Canha said the “belt” has already been awarded throughout the entire clubhouse.
“What’s cool about this team is, I’m pretty sure all of our hitters have won the award at some point this year,” Canha said. “Which just shows you someone different is always the hitter of the day. Someone always is the hero. That’s been the coolest part of this year. Same with the pitchers. It’s always somebody different stepping up. Our depth, it’s always different guys being the hero, which is really cool.”
Robin Lopez embraced change, filling ‘utility guy’ role for Magic
When Robin Lopez first signed with the Orlando Magic, there was curiosity about what his on-court role would be.
Lopez didn’t need a lot of time to see how he fit in.
“I’ve always liked to think of myself as a utility guy,” Lopez said shortly after being signed to a 1-year, $5 million contract. “Whatever the teams needs, I attempt to fill that role.”
At the time, Lopez was joining a rebuilding Orlando team with three young bigs (Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba and Jonathan Isaac) already on the roster.
The Magic reached an agreement to sign Moe Wagner to a two-year deal the day after they came to an agreement with Lopez.
Isaac didn’t play for the second consecutive season while rehabbing from the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that he suffered in August 2020, but Lopez was often Orlando’s third- or fourth-big while the Magic prioritized developing the younger players.
Being the veteran on a rebuilding team or a backup big weren’t situations Lopez, 34, was unfamiliar with.
But having his role reduced to what it was compared to the rest of his 14-year career — playing in a career-low 36 games — was different from what Lopez had been used to.
Lopez embraced that change.
His production (7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in 17 minutes) wasn’t eye-popping, but his reliability helped steady the ship for the Magic in times of need.
When the COVID-19 pandemic started to impact player availability in mid-December through early January, Lopez stepped up his scoring and offensive responsibilities.
When the Magic were without one of their other big men or needed a stronger body to defend a stronger opposing backup big, Lopez showed he can still produce solid defensive showings despite his limited mobility.
And when the chance came for Lopez, a well-known fan of Disney, to take rookie guard Jalen Suggs to Disney World, he took advantage of the opportunity.
Whether Lopez and his patented scoop hook shot would be willing to return to the Magic in a similar role next season remains to be seen.
Lopez will be one of the Magic’s two unrestricted free agents, along with Gary Harris.
He’s expected to be pursued by teams looking to contend for the playoffs in free agency, with most of those teams likely being able to offer more prominent roles on the depth chart than the Magic could.
Time will tell whether Lopez will be one-and-done in Orlando.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
