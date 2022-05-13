Finance
How to Buy Land in the Right Way
Buying land can be seen as a means of investing that can give proper return in the long-term. But one must be extra careful before spending a lot of money on any lucrative land which catches the eye. There have been many cases of fraud concerning land buying and the buyer had to face a lot of losses. However, a land, if bought in the right way can be beneficial in many ways. All the things which you must remember before purchasing a land is given below.
• Requirements- Before buying any land, identify what your requirements are and what you are looking for. You can start with some important questions such as your purpose of buying the land, how you will use it and what are your plans, what is your budget and does all of your costs including the cost of the land, the whole building procedure, legal proceedings etc come under your budget, and whether you are planning to re-sale the project.
• Right Plot- There are normally two types of lands, one on which any permanent structure was once built or is still there which has become dangerous and which can be redeveloped. And the other type of land which is completely untouched and undeveloped like forests, lands in the countryside etc. You have to choose which type you will go for based on your plans and requirements.
• Means of Buying- The first option is to go for an estate agent but you can also do your own research of whether there are any lands open for sale. Apart from agents, you can also get to know of suitable lands in auctions. However, auctions are conducted very quickly and so there is no time left to do any research on the land. Often companies providing utility like electricity, water, gas put extra lands for sale. You can also search for lands in the local authority as they sometimes possess lands which they want to sell.
• Things to know before making a purchase- To be on the safer side gather proper information regarding the following: Whether all the legal titles have been cleared off the property; if a reserved land is being sold in the name of ‘on-sale’ land; history of the agent; the documents you will need to proceed with the buying.
With keeping the above-information in mind you can make a step towards buying your dream land. However, the key is to do a lot of research before making any kind of big investment.
The Berry Tree – Internet Money Making Program Totally Automatic With Free 02 Berry Health Product
The Berry Tree, an Internet money making program, is a totally automated program. It was designed to help all those who have tried MLM and failed.
Two sets of brothers, who were successful in MLM but sick of their down lines not being able to duplicate their results, decided there had to be a better way to make it easier for other people to become successful themselves.
The Berry Tree program was put together to enable people to have access to a great health product, while building a business at the same time, for a small monthly fee.
The Berry Tree program was designed to suit all types of people, health conscious, active business builders or passive business builders. It doesn’t matter which type you are. Success is guaranteed.
I love the concept of being able to work your way up the MLM plan by just being an active member in using the 02 Berry products every month. You don’t have to promote it to anyone if you don’t want to and you still earn Berry Member Credits.
Depending on what level you choose in the company, (completely optional) you can earn up to one BMC per month. For those who wish to grow their business faster you can personally promote the program, which operates on a 2 x 2 plan.
Another great thing about The Berry Tree program is that a part of your small monthly fee goes towards global advertising and this is how you can grow your business as well. The members who are brought in from this advertising are distributed evenly among the members already in the business. Now, isn’t that great?
Best Points for The Berry Tree Money Making Program:
· The Only Company That Builds A Business FOR You!
· 100% Automated System
· New Division Of an 8 Year Old Global Leader
· Success Guaranteed
Your Berry Tree Program Membership Includes:
· 4 Websites With Personalized Training & Support
· Amazing 02 Berry products with Worldwide Marketing Rights!
· Corporate Advertising to Bring in NEW Members & Customers
· Berry Member Credits which allow you to earn on EVERYONE!
The Berry Tree money making program really is a winner as far as making MLM easy, and also getting your hands on a great health product in the 02 Berry drink at the same time. Make yourself healthy while earning an income. What could be better than that?
For more information: [http://www.cherylsbizreviews.com]
How to Gain More Than You Invest in Reading
Are you really reading?
You may have found yourself in a position something like this before. You have a book that you will be quizzed over in your next college literature class, only your chums convinced you to hit the big party at the fraternity the night before. Or maybe you just fell asleep reading it.
Next morning, mind fuzzy and hungover, you thumb through James Joyce’s Ulysses in an hour, over Fruit Loops and strong coffee. The book reads like an elaborate joke written for hungover college students.
Still, maybe you remember a detail or two and get a couple points you wouldn’t have received on the quiz otherwise. You gained something. Not much.
I’ll confess to having just an hour to prepare to teach The Old Man and the Sea by Hemingway, which I had somehow not yet read, to a chipper group of 60 college students. Luckily, it’s short.
But, suppose your boss tosses you a 50 page white paper that you need to report on in 20 minutes.
Regardless of the circumstances, you do a lot of different kinds of reading from emails to biographies, and your brain adapts to the needs of the situation (or not). The more skilled you are as a reader and writer, the easier this adaptation becomes.
Reading with a purpose
A spectrum of reading exists, from the challenging to the simple, and I’ll mention just a few here to give you some context before I share some tricks for adapting your reading style. You change your reading depending on your purpose and how much time you have:
- Critical: the serious, methodic, and evaluative. Aims to retain, learn, enter a dialogue, assess.
- Serious: the studious, attentive, and focused. Intends to learn but not necessarily assess or evaluate.
- Strategic: the quick, planned, and purposeful. This is the kind I’ll describe in more detail. You don’t actually read the whole piece, which makes it different from the next kind.
- Speed: the super fast and systematic. You can take courses that teach you how to do this various different ways successfully.
Just to reassure you that I’m not taking you down a path to madness, check out this quote and who said it:
Reading, after a certain age, diverts the mind too much from its creative pursuits. Any man who reads too much and uses his own brain too little falls into lazy habits of thinking.
Albert Einstein
So my aim here is to provide you with tools to allow you to adjust your reading rate depending on the circumstances.
Strategic reading
You can do strategic reading at various rates depending on how much time you have. This is the coolest quality: you can adapt on the fly. Here are the steps:
- Note how much time you have and how long the piece is. This lets you know how to pace yourself as you go through the process. You may even decide you need to skip some steps.
- Look at the title and quickly decide what you think the writing is about. You can spend more or less time with this depending on your constraints. Guess what you think the paper will do given how long it is and what you think the title means.
- Quickly scan the first paragraph hunting for a thesis statement. Thesis statements capture the whole paper in one sentence. Most writers use them, and they provide a method for you to begin categorizing the information. If it’s hard copy you might underline it. If you can, take a moment to really process and remember the meaning of the thesis.
- Flip to the end and read the concluding paragraph closely. This should begin to help you start drawing concepts together and making sense of them.
- Back up to the beginning, and read through all of the headings (if the writing has them). Again, this is providing information to help you categorize. Also, look at all of the pictures and read the captions, as authors often include key information in graphic form.
- Return to the start, and read the first and last sentence of each paragraph. This will almost guarantee that you hit the topic sentence, which will provide the gist of the content of the paper.
- Take a minute to run through the whole paper in your mind. If you have time, jot down a summary sentence in your own words that captures the most important ideas.
One of the most important concepts you should remember is that these steps are flexible. If you have relatively little time, move through them quickly.
So, let’s say you only have 15 minutes for a 20 page paper. Try doing 1-6 quickly. Maybe there isn’t time for that, try 1-3 or just 1 and 6 (if you’re really short on time, just read the first sentence of each paragraph rather than the first and last).
I hope these tips help you glean from your reading the information you really need. They saved me in college, and I think you’ll be surprised by how useful.
Pros and Cons of Receiving a Scholarship
You may be wondering if getting a scholarship is all it’s cracked up to be. Sure, it’s always great to receive money that you’re not expected to pay back, but are there any drawbacks to getting a scholarship. As it turns out there are pluses and minuses to receiving scholarship money. The obvious plus is that you get money that you need for school that you won’t have to take out in the form of a loan. This money will go towards things like tuition, room and board, books, supplies, your computer, and anything else related to school.
You definitely don’t want to look a gift horse in the mouth but there are some things that you’ll be expected to do in order to receive the scholarship money, and keep receiving it each semester. Many scholarship awards have minimum requirements that you’ll be expected to have in order to get the award in the first place, but you’ll also be required to maintain these minimums each semester you expect to keep getting it. What’s great about a scholarship is that it’s usually not a one-off. You can renew it for as long as you go to college, depending on if you keep your grades up and meet all other expectations. Some scholarships will want you to maintain a certain GPA, while others will expect you to get involved with extra-curricular activities or put in volunteer hours in order to get your money.
If you come to rely on your scholarship money, but have a bad semester, it can be financially devastating having your money rescinded or not qualifying for it for future semesters.
When compared to grants, scholarships usually have more strings attached, but since they are renewable it balances out. When you receive a grant, many times it’s a one-time award. If you want to receive it again you have to reapply and get re-accepted. The beauty of grants is that you rarely will have to do anything outside of applying for them. If you apply for a grant and are awarded the grant, the money just shows up either by direct deposit or in the form of a check. With a scholarship they will not only verify that you’re eligible to receive it, they’ll check with the school to make sure that you’re still keeping your end of the bargain, and all money will be sent to the college directly to pay for things. You’ll only get the leftovers to do with as you please.
Of course it’s better to get a scholarship than to not get a scholarship. Just don’t be surprised when you find out all of the other things that come with getting one. They are often glamorized and thought of as the Holy Grail of free money for college. Some scholarships cause stress in the form of keeping the minimum requirements. It’s up to you to decide if it’s worth it or not.
