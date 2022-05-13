Finance
How to File a Correction for Income Tax Return or File Revised Return
Taxpayers must file their tax return with care to avoid any error while filing income tax returns. However, sometimes in haste, they end up making mistakes like unclaimed deductions, income reported incorrectly or any incorrect contact details or the bank account is given for the refund of taxes.
However, if you have filed your return within the due date, you still have an opportunity to rectify it. These errors mainly occur due to un-awareness of the recent changes in tax rules such as if the taxpayer whose income is more than Rs. 50 Lakh per annum from FY-2015-16, then he had to file a declaration of his/her assets and liabilities.
Who is eligible to file revised returns?
If you have submitted your IT returns timely, the most important are that it can be revised. However, for smooth revision process, it is best not to verify a return, especially in online mode. As, once a return is verified, the Income Tax Department begins processing it and it is better to rectify any error when you notice it in order to avoid any penalty under the section 139 (5) of submitting a revised tax return.
“The Act confers that any individual who has filed the original IT returns on or before the due date can file a revised tax return before the expiry of one year by the end or before the completion of a relevant assessment year. From the next Financial Year, AY 2017-18, the tax department has allowed belated returns also that are filed after the due date.
How many times can you revise your return?
A person can revise his tax return any number of times, provided it should be used meagerly as it may increase the chances of return scrutiny, especially if it is resulting in large refunds. For example, if you have filed your tax return for FY 2015-16 on or before 5th August, 2016, then you can file a revised return any number of times up to 31st March 2018.
Under Section 277, if the person has deliberately filed a false return, then he will be liable to imprisonment or may be a penalty of 100-300% of the tax due for concealing the income. It will not be condoned by filing a revised return.
How to file a revised return?
A person can file a revised return by both online or offline mode. If he is filing a revised return more than once then, it is required to give an acknowledgment number and the date of filing related to original IT-return in the revised form.
The IT department provides the 15-digit acknowledgment number if you have filed the original one through any of the e-filers and therefore will be applicable to file the revised return by online.
Remove the omissions, review and check all the mandatory fields, including those where there was no change required before submitting your return.
While filing revision online it must be verified using various methods provided by the IT department like net banking /Aadhaar/One-time Password (OTP).
An individual can also send the offline ITR-V form of return to CPC, Bangalore. An ITR-V is sent as an attached content by IT department to the registered e-mail id of that person after successful completion of IT return online to CPC, Bangalore.
It is always better to file your original I-T return with utmost care, avoiding any error, omission or ignorance. However, the taxpayers can still use the opportunity provided by law to rectify mistakes, if any, by filing a revised return, within a time-frame.
If you are unaware of the process that is important for getting the income tax corrections done then do not panic. With professional help, you can get the corrections done on time and avoid any type of penalization done by the government authorities and departments.
The Role of Managing General Agents
Managing General Agents (MGAs) are leaders of the wholesale insurance market place and function as an intermediary managing the relationships among policy holders, retail producers and the insurance carriers. These agents provide underwriting and administrative services and have the authority to accept and appoint placement from retail agents on behalf of the insurers they represent. Generally, MGAs market more unusual coverage, such as professional liability, for which a particular expertise is required. Insurers benefit from MGAs where such expertise is not available within the company and would be costly to develop.
The purpose of MGAs hired by insurance companies is to supervise their business in a particular territory and they are often referred to as wholesalers, but in no way do they compete with brokers and do not deal with customers directly. MGAs have a unique relationship with their carriers. Depending on the relationship, a MGA may perform tasks normally performed by an insurer; which include, handling claims, issuing policies, sub-contracting with independent agents, collecting premiums and negotiating commissions to name a few. As agents of the insurer, they perform the basic insurance functions for the carrier of underwriting and policy issuance.
According to the American Association of Managing General Agents, an MGA can be used in any line of insurance and includes insurers who are “admitted or not, direct or otherwise, broker or agent system, contract/appoint or open-broker sub-production, or any combination of these.” Typically, MGAs are utilized most in the excess and surplus lines insurance market, but are also found in the commercial and personal insurance market.
When thinking about how MGAs work, it’s best to consider traditional insurance market access where it flows from the insurance company to the retail agent and finally to the insurance buyer. Now consider how the surplus lines market access flows. It works in much the same fashion with one major difference. The MGA acts as the intermediate between the insurer and the agent. In this way, market access flows from the insurance company, to the intermediary, the retail/out of state agent and finally to the buyer.
MGAs are generally entitled to a contingency commission on all business written within their territory. They take a percentage of the commission that would usually go to the producing insurance agent. Being an MGA means personal accountability as well as responsibility for producers. MGAs take on the significant costs involved in being a wholesaler and the investment needed to succeed.
eBook Writing Service
Ebooks are soon becoming the preferred book format and an ebook writing service can help you write an ebook, which your customers can access via a computer, PC, laptop, tablet, smartphones, and ebook readers such as Amazon Kindle or the Nook. An ebook can have all the features of a printed book like numbered pages, pictures and graphics if written by a top-notch ebook writing service. Most top-quality ebooks use lists and subheadings to make the content easier for the reader to navigate.
Choosing a Topic
There are a number of strategies a seasoned ebook writing service can adopt to produce ebooks that add value to your business and improves sales and profits. You can choose a topic for your ebook by carefully reviewing your blog comments and other types of feedback your customers and other website visitors post about your products and services. Your goal should be to determine a topic most relevant to your customers and website visitors and write an ebook that provides much needed information on that topic.
Benefits
There are several benefits individuals and businesses derive when they publish ebooks with informative content. Beyond the immediate financial return from selling your ebook, you can also improve recognition for your products and services and traffic to your website. Whether you link to your website within the ebook, give your ebook away to increase traffic and gain contact information for potential customers, or both ebook writing is provides a win-win experience for businesses and readers.
Your Book is Your Business Card — Affordable Investment
While providing useful information to readers, your ebook acts as a great business card that illustrates your expertise and knowledge in your field. It is a great approach for lead generation, subtly enabling prospects to find you rather than you having to search for potential clients. Writing and publishing informative ebooks can also provide quality backlinks.
Additional Services
Top-notch ebooks are more affordable to produce when you hire the right ebook writing service. Professional ebook writing services have writers who represent the full spectrum of book writing subject matter. Furthermore, they are expert researchers. In addition to producing a fantastic virtual book for you, professional ebook writing services provide value-added ebook packages which include:
– Formatting
– Cover Design
– Format conversions such as PDF, epub, mobi and others.
– Marketing
Once you provide your ideas or subject for your ebook, the ghostwriter will be able to create an outline, which will essentially be the table of contents. Once you approve the outline, it is just a matter of writing each part of your ebook. You can even order in installments and provide feedback for each chapter.
Selection of Job or Business in Astrology
Determining the nature of your profession or the sources of income is a very tough task for any astrologer. Selection of profession between job and business is very important decision of life. There are many astrological factors which need to be considered.Astrological readings can also suggest whether you can enjoy smooth success in your job or business ventures.
Ascendant: whatever is the field education, marriage or profession the strength of ascendant and its lord play very important role.
10th house/lord: 10th house and its lord from ascendant/Moon sign/Sun signs are pivots for determine the profession and business. Authority, power advancement and ambitions, business affairs in general, one’s rank, social status and profession of a person, name, fame foreign land, sources of livelihood self respect and self control are indicated by 10th house.
3rd house/lord: indicates courage and initiative for professional life, risk and speculation taken in life. Sometimes it indicates over confidence of the native.
5th house/lord:represents knowledge, education, intuition and intelligence of a person. Besides high position it indicates risk and speculations taken in professional life.
6th house/lord: indicates loans from bank or financial institutes, funds rising and the employees working under the native.
7th house/lord:represents professional relationships and business partnerships, independent skilled professions.
9th house/lord: this is house of luck or fortune of the native; it also indicates distribution or circulation of money, dignity of a person, foreign travels, and government favors.
11th house/lord: this is house of gain and income in one’s life.
Planetary transition: the nature of the profession also depends on the planetary period of major periods /sub period of a horoscope. The Dasha/Antradasha of the native forces him for change in profession in a very drastic and dramatic way. Through the strong and favorable Dasha/Antradasha, even a weak and ill placed planet can bless the native with success in profession and career.
Job/business influencing astrological factors:
Job/service:
- If lord/sign or planets placed in 10th house are strong, indicates surety of service.
- If number of fixed signs planets are more than number of planets in common or movable signs in a horoscope the native will chose the profession which demands patience, peace, tolerance and stability like Government jobs, medical profession or in achieves.
- If the planets of common signs are more than the planets of fixed and movable signs in a horoscope the native will have different sources of income like as a teacher he can chose property dealing or as a profession he may own his own consultancy firms, tuition centers etc.
- Lord/sign of 10th house are weaker in strength than the lord /sign of 7th house, profession of advocate, doctor, and professors are indicated.
- If lords /signs of 10th and 7th houses are equally strong indicates the native will have individual business along with his own service. Like a doctor doing private practice along with his own service or the person will start his own business after retiring from the job.
- If the lord of 10th house is strong but placed in 6th/8th/12th house or of medium strength the person will work in an autonomous institutes or private sector.
- Sun/Mars/Saturn favorably influencing the 10th house, and lord of 10th house is in a strong position indicates profession of doctor.
- Lords of 3rd/6th/10 and Jupiter are strong indicates profession of advocate.
- Moon and Mercury influencing 10th house indicates writer or journalisms as profession.
- Strong mercury and Jupiter influencing 10th house denotes writer or poets.
- Moon and Jupiter aspecting 10th house indicates gazette officer rank job.
- Moon placed in 10th and Jupiter posited in 5th house indicates very highly ranked position.
- Lord of 11th placed in 10th house or their lords exchanges signs/houses indicates very good administrator.
- Lord of ascendant and 10th placed together or lord of ascendant and 10th house is a same planet the person will work excellent work from his own hard earned money.
- Jupiter as lord of 10th placed in trine indicates highly acclaimed position of the native.
- Sun placed in 10th house from ascendant/Moon or lord of 10 is posited in the Navamansa of Sun indicates appreciation from government but if Sun is debilitated/ malefic/ill placed indicates unscrplous means of earning.
- Lord of 10th is Mars or lord of 10th posited in the Navamansa of Mars indicates police, army, and wrestling as profession.
- Mercury is the lord of 10th house or the lord of 10th goes in the Navamansa of Mercury indicates service in banking, writing, education, astrology art and crafting.
- Mercury in ascendant and Jupiter in 9th house indicate government services.
- Lord of ascendant placed in quadrant and aspected by lords of 2nd/5th indicates government job.
- Sun having favorable aspects of Saturn indicates government job, manager authority and high authorities power of a person.
Business:
- Lords/signs of 4th and 7th houses are weak but lord/sign of 7th house are very strong indicates sound business abilities of the native.
- If numbers of planets in movable signs are more than the number of planets in fixed or common sign in a horoscope indicates the best qualities the native will have as a businessman like he will have initiative and capacity to make decisions, intelligent, alert and will possess the quality of leadership
- If any or all planets like Mercury, Jupiter and Venus placed in quadrant to Moon indicates independent venture.
- Mercury, Jupiter and Venus and Moon are placed in 2nd/12th from each other indicates independent or self ventures.
- Jupiter is placed in 3rd house and Venus is placed in 11th house from Moon indicates the native will start his own business.
- Lords of 2nd and 11th exchanges houses indicates very good business abilities.
- Mercury related to 10th house indicates, business skills.Malefic influence over 10th house indicates laziness of the native.
- All the planets placed in quadrant indicate money earned from agriculture.
- If 7 planets posited in ascendant and 7th house, indicates business of transportation, wood, cartwheel etc.
- If any malefic planet placed in quadrant having no benefic influences and Jupiter posited in 8th house indicates excellence of business in meat, poultry and fisheries.
