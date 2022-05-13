Finance
How To Get A Free Grant For Your Business
No free grant home business money will be awarded just because you have a great smile, a good sob-story, or feel you deserve a long vacation on the beach. However, grant money could very well be your one chance of taking your dream to the next level. Free grant home business money makes it possible for you to set up your business without having to spin off so much of your energy to the constant search for funds.
However, keep in mind that free grant home business money is not always “free money.” In fact, it might not even be the kind of fund you have in mind to finance your own unique concept.
A grant, especially government funded grants, comes with its own set of obligations and sanctions imposed in case of breach. So, in a sense, free grant home business money is more like a contract than a no strings attached gift. By awarding the grant, the grantor basically contracts with you to provide a specific service or product that’s been designated within an overall program budget.
Still, despite these limitations and restrictions imposed in business free grant home money, they are still much preferable to loans. Why? Because in a grant, you do not have to pay back a single cent of the money you received, while in loans, you remain saddled with monthly repayments for several years after you initially borrowed the amount.
There are several requirements needed in order to qualify for free grant home business money. First, the service or project or product you offer must fit the objectives of your funder or grantor. In case of government grants, the objectives tend to be community-related or oriented in giving benefits to the general public. Only very seldom will you find business free grant home money offered by government, apart from those business grant programs already listed in the Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance.
Next, you may be also be required to submit proper documentation and a formal application in the form of a project proposal. For most people, the most difficult part of applying for free grant home business money is the making of the project proposal. That’s why much emphasis is placed in grant writing because this is where your chance of getting business free grant home money depends.
Some organizations even go to the extent of hiring regular staff workers whose main job is to keep grant applications in order and to administer them when the grant gets approved. This is also the reason why only very few ordinary citizens get a chance to win federal grants.
The proposal encompasses everything about your project or your product, from you budget to employee and service needs, raw materials, etc. In essence, your proposal is your business plan, but presented with the end goal of getting free grant home business money in mind. If your proposal conforms to the objectives of your grantor, then you will have passed the first stage of the approval process already.
Too often, in free grant home business money applications, in order to qualify, your company must be able to deliver exactly what the granters are looking for. Keep this in mind as you make your proposal.
Sell Your New and Used Books on eBay’s Sister Website
One of the fastest, easiest and cheapest ways to get started with your own online e-commerce business is to sell books on eBay’s sister site.
Getting your own seller account is a fairly simple and straightforward procedure, if you already have an eBay account it is even easier because you can always simply add an account to the sister site from your existing eBay account.
One of the big advantages of selling new and used books on eBay and it’s sister site is that they already have the stock information for most modern books in their data base, and all you have to do is enter the ISBN number or title to see if stock information is available for your book. If it is and you decide to list it for sale then all that you need to do is describe in a few words concisely but accurately the actual condition of your copy, all of the rest of the information: The publisher, the author, the publication date and frequently even a stock picture of the book is automatically added to your listing.
Another great advantage of selling books on eBay’s sister site half.com as apposed to selling on one of the many other book selling sites is that you don’t have to pay a listing fee, a maintenance fee or any fee at all until you actually sell your book, at which time you pay a flat commission fee. Even this is fairly painless because eBay’s sister site collects the payment for the book from the buyer, deducts their fee and then pay you the remainder of the money. Payments are made to you by direct deposit into your checking account twice a month, details of which you will have to furnish when you establish your account. Your balance is calculated on the 15th of each month and on the last day of each month.
eBay at one time even considered shutting down this media selling website hoping that the sellers would transfer their inventories to eBay stores. When they saw their half.com sellers migrating instead to other sites like ABE and Amazon they changed their minds and decided in the end to retain half.com
You can of course also sell your books and other media on eBay itself in an auction, a fixed price listing or you can open and eBay store to list your inventory. You can even combine a traditional eBay auction and a fixed price listing by adding a buy it now feature to an auction listing.
There are quite a few different sites on the Internet where you can sell used books and media. Amazon is the biggest but there are others like: ABE, Alibris, Biblio and a number of others. Sellers who start out on half frequently end up selling on some these other sites as well.
Some sites only allow books to be listed on their site, other sites allow you to sell other media like: CDs, DVDs, video tapes, computer video games and software titles. half.com is one of the sites that allows its members to sell many different types of media.
Some people sell their books exclusively just through just one site while other people list their inventory on several sites at the same time. There are advantages and disadvantages to doing this. The Major advantage is more exposure for your inventory resulting in more sales. One disadvantage is that sometimes you will sell the same book on several sites in the same day when you only have the one copy. You then have to cancel orders, disappointing customers, which is never a good thing to have to do. Another disadvantage is that most of the online book selling sites require a monthly fee and so if you sell the same inventory on several different sites you’re paying several monthly listing fees.
There are a number of companies that market software and also provide a service for listing and maintaining inventories across several different sites simultaneously. This service/software of course involves yet another monthly fee.
Book prices can change a lot, usually, but not always falling. For some particular books, copies are added and sold daily, even hourly with some of the more popular titles. In order to remain competitive sellers have to frequently re-price their inventory. You need to price your books low enough to remain competitive, but you also don’t want to lose money or “leave money on the table” by selling them too cheaply. Book prices are fixed purely by supply and demand, rising when demand exceeds supply or as is more frequently the case falling as supply exceeds demand. If you only have a few hundred books then it’s a simple but slightly tedious task to run through and re-price them manually. If you have a few thousand titles, there is software available to automate this process which you may consider but, then again, this also involves another monthly fee.
If you do decide to start an on-line business selling books on half.com. I think that you will find it to be very interesting, quite profitable and a lot of fun and I wish you every success in your new e-commerce venture.
Daytrading Emini Futures for Daily Income
Day trading the Emini S&P Futures really is a great way to make a living! I hear and read a lot of articles, newspaper ads, and even one or two ezine’s that claim day trading is a sure fire way to lose all your money. I totally disagree. On the contrary, it is an incredible way to work a few hours a day and make a very nice 6 figure income.
No doubt, a lot of new day traders find themselves in peril and ultimately lose their money day trading. This bothers me when I read about it. It gives the successful day traders, such as myself – a bad name. I know quite a few day traders who have been succeeding at this for many years. What I learned is that success leaves clues! Meaning, the successful day traders seem to all be doing the same thing while the unsuccessful day traders are also doing the same thing – which, to no surprise is opposite of what the successful traders do!
We need to look at the root of the real problem, which is: Why are most day traders losing all their money? I think thats a real simple question to answer. Usually it is a lack of discipline and a solid set of day trading rules. Sometimes it is under capitalization and fear. Fear in itself is probably the biggest of the day trader “killers”.
You may purchase books, seminars, and perhaps create your own strategies to day trade. All this is great, but if you can not follow the rules to the letter – you simply will not be a successful day trader. Discipline to follow the rules is a tough thing to acquire! I admit when I first started I had a hard time because I was always changing up my rules. That cost me tens of thousands of dollars. Read more about my successes and failures:
http://www.eminitradingstrategies.com/emini-trader.html
Finally, I learned that the key to successful day trading was trading for income. I do not trade for a target price. I know how much money I need to make every day and I go out and make it, once I achieve my daily profit objective, I simply quit for the day.
My trading methods are very simple and easy to learn. They require discipline! You must under every circumstance follow the rules. My methods generate at least 1 point daily trading the S&P 500 eminis. I back that by a double money back guarantee!
I post my real trading results on my blog every day
http://www.eminitradingstrategies.com/emini-trading-blog/ I do not post “hypothetical” trades. I post real trades with real fills! Some of my trades are winners and some are losers. Either way I put them up there for the world to see. I urge you to look at them. Every now and then I take a day off, on those days I DO post hypothetical results and I make it clear I did not trade that day! However, even with my hypothetical trades, they are very realistic trades that would have been filled on limit orders!
Please when people tell you day trading doesn’t work, don’t believe it. You can earn a very nice living day trading. It’s my opinion that the people who bad mouth it are simply the “wannabes” that didn’t make it. Instead of complaining about it, find out why it did not work for you! Did you really follow every rule? Did you maintain discipline all the time? Whatever you do, please do not berate the people that really do it! And do it successfully everyday.
Just recently I’ve decided to teach my trading methods. Some of the reasons I am doing this is that I am tired of hearing so many negatives about my industry. I also have a strong desire to teach. I’ve shared my methods with a handful of people and I enjoy teaching, and love seeing the excitement and enthusiasm in them. If you have the discipline to follow a solid set of rules, you can be a very successful day trader.
Investing in Mutual Funds Can Be The Best Strategy For Financial Planning
A useful investment product that must be taken into consideration when managing your finances is mutual funds. Of course, before you even consider investing at all, the first thing you should do is get a clear picture as to your financial situation. Ask yourself, where do you wish to see yourself financially in a year? How about in five years? What about ten years, or twenty? What are your current financial means? Do you have any savings? Question how realistic your financial goals are when weighed against your current financial status, your savings, your income, existing investments if any, any inheritances you may be likely to receive and so on and so forth. Once you a clear picture of this in your head, you can approach a professional financial and / or investment management service that will, for a fee, guide you in the best direction as far as investing to secure your future is concerned.
Chances are, at least a small part of your resultant investment portfolio will consist of mutual fund investments. The next step will be to choose which mutual fund exactly to invest in. If the aim of your act of investing, overall, is to generate a recurrent income for yourself, then you should invest in a mutual fund that specialises in debt securities such as debentures, government and corporate bonds and suchlike. Such investments are known as fixed-income investments, and the funds invested in are known as debt funds. On the other hand, if the focus of your investment is to generate long term value, then you would probably be advised to invest in an equity fund, which specialises in equity securities such as shares and stock market investments.
Thus, when planning your finances, remember that a good, secure and well thought out investment plan is crucial to how successfully you ultimately organise your funds. In this regard, mutual fund investments can be highly beneficial as they are designed to cater to a wide variety of consumers, each belonging to a different financial class and having different financial aspirations in life. Mutual funds also come with professional management a service, which greatly improves the likeliness that your investment will be fruitful, and that you will procure the returns you desire.
It is safe to say that investing in mutual funds is a one of the best strategies of financial management, both in the long term and the short term, for investors who have large amounts of capital to invest as well as for the ones who do not.
