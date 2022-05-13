Finance
Indian Time Cycles – Gann and the Future of the US Stock Market
“Most Gann aficionados know that Gann used astrology and that the most successful traders use it in their trading, as it is the hidden undercurrent that runs the markets. J.P. Morgan, the founder of the Morgan bank, was fond of saying that “anyone can be a millionaire, but to become a billionaire, you need an astrologer.” He had a private astrologer, Evageline Adams, who helped him tremendously. I have been fortunate to purchase financial astrological books from her library.
It is a little known fact that W. D. Gann went to India and studied Indian Sidereal Astrology. In his notebooks we find sketches of astrological symbols on his charts; and in his memoirs, he discusses his journey to India. In fact, the famous Gann wheel was first used by tea merchants in seventeenth century India. Gann also discussed the importance of using the starting date of when the first futures contract for a commodity began trading for predicting the future of that commodity. To my knowledge, there are very few individuals who use these starting dates to successfully time the markets even though my experience in using Indian Sidereal astrology has shown that these charts are invaluable.
Below is a brief introduction to Indian Sidereal Astrology, an overview of Indian time cycles and how they can be used, and a forecast through 2017 for the U.S. stock market based on this system.
The Western Zodiac vs. the Indian Zodiac
Indian astrology is over 5000 years old and has its foundation in ancient science. Parashara, a great seer or ancient scientist, intuited the laws of space and time responsible for the evolution of human consciousness and recorded his findings in a book called the Brihat Hora Sastra.
The first major difference between Indian and Western astrology lies in the calculation of the longitude of the planets. Ancient Indian astrologers observed that the equinoxes and solstices moved backward by one degree every 72 years, an astronomical phenomenon now known as precession. Over time this has resulted in a difference of slightly over 23 degrees between the tropical Zodiac, used by Western astrologers, and the sidereal Zodiac, used by Indian astrologers. In essence, the two systems differ in their choice of a zero point for Aries–the Western system uses the position of the spring equinox, while the Indian system uses a fixed star. Thus when the Sun is moving into Aries according to the Western system, it is still at 6 degrees Pisces in the Indian system. (For a further discussion of the differences, please see my article in the Winter 1989 NCGR Journal.)
Planetary Periods: Beyond Transits
A dasha is a period of time during which one’s life is influenced or governed by a particular planet. For example, the shortest period, the Sun period, lasts six years, while the longest period, Venus, lasts twenty years. These cycles unfold in a fixed sequence and comprise 120 years before they repeat. The order of the cycles is:
Ketu (Moon’s South Node): 7 years
Venus: 20 years
Sun: 6 years
Moon: 10 years
Mars: 7 years
Rahu: (North Node) 18 years
Jupiter: 16 years
Saturn: 19 years
Mercury: 17 years.
Where the cycle begins is based on the exact position of the moon at the time of birth. For example, when soybeans started trading in 1936, the moon was in the constellation (nakshatra) of Orion, which is ruled by the planet Mars. Thus a sequential unfoldment of cycles began with a seven years Mars period followed by Rahu (North Node of Moon), 18 years, Jupiter 16 years, into its current Saturn period that lasts 20 years etc. If beans had begun trading a day later, then the cycle would have begun from the next constellation, which is ruled by Rahu, or the North Node of the moon. The number of degrees the moon has transited through a nakshatra will determine how much time is left in the initial cycle. Thus if the moon were in the final degree of the constellation, the initial cycle will begin in the last section of the cycle. (Software is available for rapid computer calculation of these cycles–see references below.)
Within major cycles are sub-periods or sub-cycles that also unfold in a set sequential pattern. The sub-cycle begins with planet ruling the major cycle and then continues in sequence. For example, the current Saturn period for stocks started with a Saturn/Saturn period in 1998, and continued with a Saturn/Mercury period in August 2001 followed by a Saturn/Ketu period in 2004, etc. The major Saturn cycle will finish in 2017 and then the U.S. stock market will go into a Mercury major period. In order to properly use the Indian time cycles and their smaller periods, one must have the exact time of the start of the first future’s contract of a commodity. Each minute that one is off can lead to changing the prediction low or high by about 4 days. O’Non and Remnick illustrate the importance of the exact time using an analogy from physics:
To launch a rocket ship to the moon, knowledge of the precise angle, time, and location of the launching on earth are necessary. If it is launched at a slightly different time and angle, it will miss by 30,000 to 40,000 miles.
I have had to travel to the archives of the Chicago Board of Trade and other major exchanges to verify the first tick starting time and have collected an almost complete set of dates and times that I make available to participants in my advanced seminars or through my home study course on Vedic Financial Astrology (see references below). The challenge is that some of this data is very hard to get or was destroyed as was the case for wheat and corn data due to the Chicago fire and New York exchanges merging and not keeping good data. It takes time to rectify the charts and make them useful. The easiest way to understand the effects of a period is too look at past examples. Because we have 215 year of data on the U.S. stock market, and the complete unfoldment of a series of cycles is 120 years, we can go back to the period between 1878 and 1897 to study past analogues.
Application of the Indian Cycles to the US Stock Market
What is extraordinarily exciting about using dashas or Indian time cycles for market prediction is that it allows one to know the exact date that cycles change, to label them, and to quantify whether they are strong ups, minor ups, strong downs, or sideways. If one studies the 215 year history of the stock market, and is familiar with the rules for predicting and interpreting the Indian dasha or time cycle system, the mysterious cycles which seem to govern stocks would no longer be a mystery. For example, by no accident the bull market that began in 1982 coincided with the beginning of a 16-year Jupiter period, which began in late August. In general then, this system predicted the stock market would continue to expand until 1998, since Jupiter is a “”bullish”” planet and is well placed in the natal chart of the May 17, 1792 stock market chart. Rises and falls within the major cycles are explained by sub-periods, or antardasas. These sub-periods can either amplify or diminish the strength of the major period.
Within this 16-year period, the transits of Jupiter, its retrogradation and aspects to it are especially influential since Jupiter assumes the second most important role in the NYSE chart next to the moon, the chart lord. The Jupiter period ended in 1998, when a 19-year Saturn period assumed the second-most important role.
A recent study I did of the NYSE will explain how the dashas can be of use to spot short- term and intermediate declines or rises. Certain combinations lead to very predictable outcomes. To get daily timing on the stock market, one needs examine four or five levels of dashas, or cycles, to break the larger 20- and 2-3-year periods down into 20- and 3-4- day periods. Amazingly, the cyclical combinations that are negative on the larger scale level will often prove negative on the smaller scale.
A comparison of the October-February 1987-88 fourth level cycles (Jupiter/Mercury/Venus/Rahu etc.) with the third level periods in 1901-1904 (Mercury/Venus/Rahu) reveals that the major lows coincide with a repetition of particular combinations. This principle can also be extended to sections of other cycles in other years. For example, note the following:
Venus/Rahu/Saturn: (8-28-29 to 2-17-30) Declined from high of 372.06 on 9-03-29 to a low of 230.07 on 10-29-29. Jupiter/Mercury/Venus/Rahu/Saturn (Dec 4, 1987). Signaled another major low and decline to 1747 on the Dow after being as high as 2051 following the crash.
Jupiter/Mercury/Venus/Venus/Rahu (October 19, 1987) The third level Venus period did contribute to the direction of the decline in combination with a number of bearish oppositions, the return to an eclipsed constellation, and the sidereal transit of Uranus into Sagittarius. This one example indicates how the Venus/Rahu combination can be used to signal a sharp decline if it occurs in a particular combination.
This particular Venus/Rahu combination is only one of many combinations that one can label, and historically study. Other combinations are bullish, such as when the sequence unfolds from a Sun period into a Moon period and onto a Mars period. For example, the stock market’s last major Moon Period went from August 1947-August 1957. During that time the Dow went from 179.74 to 492.32, a gain of over 200%. During smaller moon cycles within larger periods, such as the Mars/Moon period from Jan 21, 1964 to August 21, 1964 the market climbed from 776 to 838. And in the Rahu/Moon period from Jan 31, 1980 to July 31, 1981, the Dow climbed from 875 to 935. Even on the third level we can usually count on a rally during a moon period, such as the Jupiter/Mercury/Moon period from April 4, 1988 to June 13, 1988. We saw a surprise rally that began in late May and took the Dow from 2000 at the beginning of the period to almost 2200 by the end of the period.
From the above examples, one can see the value of being able to label and quantify the cycles in order to predict the magnitude of the move. As many cycle analysts know, one can often find major cycle lows and entry point but still not have any idea how large the move is going to be. The Indian time cycle analysis is a genuine solution to forecasting because it can predict the future, not just suggest it from the past.
Future of the US Stock Market Based on Indian Cycles into 2017
A 19-year lackluster Saturn period in 1998-2017 does not have the bullish energy that we have seen in the Jupiter Period from 1982-1998. Consequently, the market will not go straight up nor will it go straight down–and it turns out that Venus periods have the biggest percentage losses. As we saw in the 18 year Rahu period from August 1964 to August 1982, the market can go net sideways in relatively narrow price bands over many years.
There is an approximate high into June 9, 2007 followed by a sharp decline into the week of Oct. 22, 2007 with a lower low due into about the third week of April 2008. We are still watching patterns to translate this into price movement.
There appears to be a recovery rally into late May 2010, then a sharp fall into Dec. 2010, a recovery toward the highs into Jan. 2013 and a major decline into 2013 that is one of the lowest points in the whole period, a recovery into August 2015 and then a sharp fall into the end of the period, which makes new lows into April 2017. Hence the periods to be long stocks appear to be Feb.-June 2007; April 2008 to May 2010 and Dec. 2010 to Jan. 2013. We adjust these directional indicators using Elliott Wave pattern analysis to predict price. There appears enough upward momentum in the current cycle to take stocks much higher into the June 2007 cycle high.
Gann reminded us that we have to take everything we know and apply it to our forecasts. Indian Time cycles are one tool. In our newsletter, we combine it with Elliott wave pattern analysis, minor astrological timing from planetary aspects, and five other proprietary cyclical techniques as well as technical analysis.
Back in 1990 and 1994, when everyone was bearish about stocks, we predicted DOW prices well over 7000 into 1998-2000 based on our dasha cycle models.
Conclusion
Anyone attempting to uncover the mysterious laws of nature that underlie the commodity and stock markets will be rewarded and intrigued by the depths of Indian astrology. The study of Indian astrology leads not only to knowledge of economic laws, but ultimately to knowledge of the self. Understanding Indian cycles and transits is as important for trading successfully as a good timing system. A combination of the two is astoundingly useful and leads to a profound appreciation of the order of natural law. While no astrological system should be used 100% to time market entries and exits, using both astrological and technical signals can certainly stack the odds in one’s favor.”
Who Is The Winner In 3PAR HP $2.35 Billion Deal?
Recently Hewlett-Packard agreed to buy 3PAR for $2.35 billion. 3PAR makes high-end computer storage systems and this company looked like a must have trophy wife for two rivals. For a few weeks there was quite a bidding war between HP and Dell. The bidding war started with Dell offering $18 a share and eventually HP winning the deal by offering $33 a share. Back in 2007 3PAR went public at $14 a share. What a fantastic deal this should have been for company founders!
Not many people realize that founders of start-ups such as 3PAR by the time of the exit only own 2% – 5% of company’s shares. Jeffrey Price, one of the founders will get $41.4 million for his 2% ownership. That is correct he is one of the early owners founders and he only owns 2% of the company. Mr. Ashok Singhal who owns less than 1% shares of the company will walk away with $18.8 million. At the time of the deal it was unknown about the ownership percentage of the third founder Robert Rogers. The guess is he owns peanuts. On the other hand company’s CEO David Scott who was brought in to the company by investors in 2001 owns 4.6% shares of the company. Mr. Scott former HP executive is getting $95.7 million from this deal. The largest ownership share of combined 38% in 3PAR, of course, belongs to the big money guys/venture capital firms – Mayfield Fund, Menlo Ventures and Worldwide Technology Partners.
The story is that usually the original founders rarely remain majority shareholders by the time the start up reaches exit stage. Multiple rounds of investments made by investors and venture capital firms typically dilute ownership stake of original founders. Quite often the original founders’ team gets pushed of the boat by the big money guys. At the end of the day capitalism still rules! That’s why with my start up I chose not to have any investors.
How to Create a Great Looking Funeral Service Program
Does the thought of a boring looking funeral program featuring a photograph of your loved one in a faded oval make you cringe! Here are some ideas to help you create a unique funeral service sheet that will truly reflect your loved one. You will not only feel proud of what you have created, but may find it helps you get through those early days of coping with your grief.
BRAINSTORM
Get together with friends and family of the deceased. Grab some tasty snacks, paper, pens and set a timer for 20 minutes. Each person should have there own piece of paper with your loved ones name in the centre. Write down as many different happy memories, quotes, favorite things and qualities that this person possessed Share some of your thoughts as they pop into your head, bouncing your ideas off others in the group. You will be amazed with what you come up with within your 20 minute time frame After brainstorming each person should read out what they came up with, others in the group can provide feedback of how these ideas could be depicted in a service sheet.
To get you started here are some ideas.
* Scan in fabrics or textures that remind you of your loved one. For example, Aunt Lucy loved cross stitch so i found a piece of cross stitch fabric to use as the background for the funeral program.
* Find Photographs that really reflect your loved ones personality and scan them into your computer. Who says you only have to have one for the front cover – why not make a collage, play around with layering and opacity. Don’t forget about image enhancement like black and white and sepia.
* You may be lucky enough to find pieces of handwriting of the deceased for a very personal touch. For example, Aunt Lucy loved baking, so I went through her recipe book and scanned in her chocolate cake recipe that she always liked to share with people.
* Colour. Use the deceased favorite colors as inspiration for the color scheme.
* Quotes and Poems. There are many online sites that have beautiful poems that you could make part of your service sheet. Why not handwrite it and scan it in, for a real organic feel.
* The Power of Words. Use your typography skills, displaying words relating to your loved ones, in different fonts, play around with opacities and layering.
* Other Objects. Use a great free image library like http://www.sxc.hu to find other graphics to enhance your service sheet for example aunt lucy loved butterflies so i found a graphic of a flying butterfly to add to the front cover.
Don’t Over Design
While collages are great.. Sometimes less really is more.
Time Line
Know exactly when you have to have your design into your printer. Find out there print specifications before you start (file type, correct page dimensions & bleed). Let your printer know that you need the printing for a funeral they are likely to be more understanding and flexible with your timeline. Also talk to your printer about different stock options such as recycled or specialty papers for added effect.
Know your limitations
While Adobe PhotoShop, InDesign or Illustrator is ideal for this sort of project, not everyone has it. Its amazing some of the designs I have seen created in programs like word or publisher.. Personally I am a PhotoShop and illustrator Fanatic, and marvel at those that can get creative in other more limiting programs.
Computer Illiterate or really pushed for time
Don’t attempt if you are not confident on the computer or are feeling overwhelmed and worried about getting the project finished. A great little online company called servicesheetboutique.com [http://www.servicesheetboutique.com] can help you out. Visit the website to view their great range of high quality templates available for instant download in both JPEG and PSD formats. You can add/edit text and insert your own photos.
I hope this article got your creative juices flowing, and your really looking forward to creating a great looking funeral program in honor of your loved one. GOOD LUCK.
Investing in Rental Real Estate
It’s interesting how rental real estate gets treated as an investment. Like Rodney Dangerfield, it gets no respect. While conventional investments like stocks and bonds get the Financial Post and the Wall Street Journal, do a search on “how to purchase real estate” and you’ll discover all kinds of no-money down schemes that seem designed to sell books and tapes instead of investment real estate. On TV there is Report on Business TV, but for real estate you’ll see flipping shows or infomercials. It strikes me as pitiful that such a solid investment vehicle gets such a bad reputation.
It is possible to buy with no money down, but it involves arranging a high ratio mortgage, and for rental property you only do that if you have equity in other properties. In other words, if you’ve got one property free and clear its relatively easy to arrange a line of credit at prime. A $100,000 property would cost about $400 per month, plus taxes and maintenance of about $200. In short, it would carry itself and give you income to pay the financing costs.
A more common method to buy income real estate is with a deposit. Usually is you can make investment property itself with less than 40% down its probably a good deal. These kinds of properties are easier to come across in stable markets.
There are lots of reasons to own investment real estate.
Reason #1 to own income real estate is because your renters buy it for you. Even if the other benefits didn’t accrue, that on it’s own justifies the investment. But the fact is, there are more benefits to buying rental property
Reason #2 is leverage. The most effective description of how leverage works comes from the book Buy, Rent, Sell, by Lionel Needleman (Needleman is not a fast talker; in fact, he’s an accomplished author and professor with many published books and articles on housing in Great Britain and Canada. His assumptions and math is a bit simplistic, and need to be tweaked for your local market, but the book is worth looking at).
He explains leverage in the following manner: John and Mary each buy a property $100,000. After a year both houses have increased 10% in value. Both buyers sell the properties and compare the profits.
John began with $100,000, and now has $110,000, which means he has earned a 10% return on his investment. Mary, on the other hand, put $10,000 down on her property, and mortgaged the balance for$90,000. When she sells she clears off the mortgage and totals everything. She also received a $10,000 profit, but since she only invested $10,000 in the income property, she’s made a 100% return on her down payment. As you may suspect, the real kicker is that while John invested in one house, kept it for a year and then sold it with a $10,000 profit, Mary acquired 10 houses, kept them one year, and then sold them for a $100,000 profit. Both started out with $100,000, but after a year John has only got $110,000 while Mary $90,000 more. The numbers are simplified in this example, but they decisively demonstrate the magic of leverage.
Reason #3 is taxes. In most tax zones costs incurred on investment real estate is comes off income. And, you can generally incur depreciation expense on the structure that in effect are paper losses that reduce the tax burden. Depreciation works like this: we know that the value of a durable item, like a structure, decreases with the years. Even if the property is maintained perfectly, an old house is not worth the same amount of money as a new house. This loss is depreciation, and you can use that depreciation loss to decrease the total tax payable.
Of course, when we invest in income property we expect that it will go up in price, and over the long run it often does. What occurs with the depreciation in that case? The tax collector was told the property fell in price through depreciation, but at the end of the process we sold at a profit. The taxman usually says that you’ve “re-captured” the depreciation and levy tax.
Re-capture is no fun. It’s like discovering that you’ve already spent the money that you intended on spending in the future.
There is a great solution. When you buy the investment you cut up the original investment between the building value and the property value. Without cheating you set the value of the land as low as possible and the structure as high as reasonable (do the math and you’ll see it pays to be reasonable on your splits). When the property goes up in price and you liquidate, you tell the taxman that you didn’t recapture any depreciation since the structure did depreciate, while the land increased in value. This profit is capital gain, and capital gain is usually taxed at lower rates than income like…rent. You depreciate the money you make when you earn it as rent, and pay tax on it when it comes from capital gain.
Owning income producing property also enables you to write off the costs of things that you might have bought anyway, from office supplies to a trip to see the property.
Reason #4 is capital gain. Capital gain doesn’t always happen, but it often does. As we’ve seen with leverage, the capital gain can be leveraged. Even better, the capital gain can, sometimes, be greater than what some folks earn in a year of work.
Reason #5 puts everything together by combining cash flow, leverage, and tax planning. Rental real estate generate cash flow. Initially the cash flow could be neutral or even negative, but after some time it will often becomes positive. When it does you need to pay income tax on the excess rent. The solution for that is to re-mortgage and incur additional interest cost, reducing your taxes. You also re-leverage your initial property. The next step is to take that money and buy another income property. You pay no income tax, incur more depreciation, and still earn a capital gain. Better yet, with two properties you spread the risk, and when the time comes to sell you can stretch out the timeline and sell the properties in different years to minimize tax.
It can’t be repeated enough that you need to buy income property wisely. You need to know the location and the potential tenant. Properties that are desirable and are in a desirable area stay rented. “Desirable” doesn’t have to be “mansion”, but warm, clean, dry and well priced are critical. Whether you buy a 1 bedroom apartment or a three bedroom house with a suite isn’t important.
Metrics are critical. The first is price-to-rent ratio. What that means is that you take the price, say $100,000, and divide the rent, say $1000/month, into that. In this case the result would be 100. Numbers between 75 and 175 are great, but never forget that projected capital gains and interest rates impact what numbers you go with. Low interest rates permit higher numbers, and solid capital gain projections will demand higher numbers. Over 200 is no good in almost every location unless all you need is dependable income, aren’t concerned about capital gain or don’t ever plan to sell.
Another excellent metric is the break even rate. This is the percentage of the price need for a down payment to allow the realistic rent to carry the property. The rent has to be a) market rent, not “hoped for” rent, and b) net rent, not gross rent. If the investment will carry at less than 45% down its worth looking at. Clearly, if interest rates are low the net rent will carry more, meaning the break even rate can be high. Remember that low rates don’t last forever, so unless you can lock in very long term you have to assume that the break even rate to be low in low interest rate environments, and can be higher in higher interest rate environments.
If you discover a piece of property that has a desirable price to rent ratio and a desirable break even rate (and is in a good area and isn’t a bad idea), its worth throwing the numbers onto a spreadsheet and determining the internal rate of return (a real estate investment metric that combines various income streams) and projected cash on sale. There are spreadsheets and programs that can calculate this for you, but the key is “GIGO” – garbage in, garbage out. Use correct taxes, the correct interest rates, your projections of income tax rate, and realistic estimates of capital gain and maintenance. Properties in bustling urban areas generally go up in value more than properties in rural or depressed locales. They also often have what seem to be inferior metrics – a downtown city condo could have a much worse price to rent and break even point than small house in a mill town. However, capital appreciation in a rural area is likely much riskier. Measuring mortgage pay down and tax benefits on a detailed spreadsheet let’s you fairly evaluate exactly how competing investments compare.
It would be foolish to ignore the issue of a property bubble, or crash. Buying on metrics both helps and hinders. It helps because if you are hard-nosed with break even rates and rent multipliers you wouldn’t purchase overpriced investment property (underpriced income property doesn’t really turn up in a bubble, and it doesn’t crash in value). It hinders because you can’t buy on metrics in a bubble, no matter how much you want to, because metric compliant properties don’t exist.
The other side of this is that when a market crashes there are lots of metric compliant properties, but often little mortgage financing and plenty of scared buyers and stressed sellers.
All in all, a balanced market is the optimum for purchasers, although buyers who acquire on metrics and exit the market near the peak often feel like they’ve hit the jackpot.
