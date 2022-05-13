Connect with us

JKBOSE Important Notification for Class 9th Students 2020-22

10th class exam: JKBOSE sets minimum age-limit
Extension of Dates for Online Submission of Registration Returns in respect of Class 9th students for the Academic Session 2020-22 W/Z J.D

In continuation to Notification Nos:-F(RRNotif/Reg)2020-22/JD Dated:08-11-2021 , F( RRNotif/Reg/Ext.)2020-22/1D Dated:01-12-2021 & No:F/RR Notif/Reg/Ext.)2020-22/JD Dated:21-12-2021, it is for the information of all concerned that the dates for submission of Online registration returns for the students of Class 9th for the Academic Session 2020-22 W/Z who have to appear in Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Session Annual Regular 2022 W/Z in the Affiliated Academic Institutions of Winter Zone areas of Jammu Division including Leh have been extended w.e.f 12-05-2022 to 18-05-2022 with a total fee of Rs. 1580/- per candidate (Actual Fee Rs. 580/- + Late Fee Rs. 1000/-) to be deposited through online mode and a penalty of Rs. 3000/- to the concerned institution shall be deposited via Offline mode in their respective Sub/Branch Offices, otherwise no RR numbers will be generated.

JAMMU AND KASHMIR BOARD OF SCHOOL EDUCATION, JAMMU

JKBOSE

Teen pulled from St. Croix River has died

May 13, 2022

Teen pulled from St. Croix River has died
The 17-year-old Stillwater-area boy who was pulled from the St. Croix River Thursday night following a water emergency has died.

The teen’s name was not released on Friday morning pending family notification. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating his cause of death, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach around 5:40 p.m. Thursday after witnesses reported the teen had gone underwater while playing with friends.

Emergency crews arrived on scene within minutes and immediately began searching for the missing teen. He was located by a member of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office rescue dive team just after 6:30 p.m.

The teen was transported by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he died Friday morning.

Dolphins sign two seventh-round draft picks and 14 undrafted free agents ahead of rookie minicamp

May 13, 2022

Dolphins sign two seventh-round draft picks and 14 undrafted free agents ahead of rookie minicamp
The Miami Dolphins announced they signed their two seventh-round draft picks, outside linebacker Cameron Goode and quarterback Skylar Thompson, on Friday morning ahead of the start of rookie minicamp.

Goode, out of California, was selected with the No. 224 pick on Day 3 of the draft on April 30, and Thompson, the Kansas State signal-caller, was taken at 247.

Goode was a three-year starter for the Golden Bears, earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a graduate student in 2021. In his college career, Goode totaled 170 tackles, 21 sacks, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Thompson, who will be a 25-year-old rookie as of June 4, was a four-year starter for the Wildcats, where he became the only player in school history with more than 6,000 career passing and 1,000 rushing yards. He started 40 career games, totaling 7,134 passing yards and 42 passing touchdowns while adding 1,087 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns.

The Dolphins have two other rookies from their small draft class yet to be signed, third-round linebacker Channing Tindall, a Georgia product, and fourth-round wide receiver Erik Ezukanma from Texas Tech.

Miami also announced on Friday that it signed 14 undrafted free agents: offensive lineman Blaise Andries, defensive lineman Owen Carney, offensive lineman Ty Clary, tight end Tanner Conner, offensive lineman Kellen Diesch, cornerback Elijah Hamilton, punter Tommy Heatherly, linebacker Deandre Johnson, cornerback Kader Kohou, safety Verone McKinley, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, defensive lineman Ben Stille, running back ZaQuandre White and defensive lineman Jordan Williams.

()

Vikings officially sign sixth-round pick Vederian Lowe

May 13, 2022

Vikings officially sign sixth-round pick Vederian Lowe
The Vikings on Friday morning officially signed sixth-round pick Vederian Lowe, who had agreed to terms Thursday.

Lowe, a tackle from Illinois, didn’t sign Thursday along with five other draft picks because he had a flight delay coming to Minnesota. He will take the field Friday for the start of a two-day rookie minicamp.

Lowe, selected with the No. 184 overall pick, agreed Thursday to a four-year, $3.86 million contract, He got a signing bonus of $197,873 and will count $754,468 on the 2022 cap.

The Vikings on Thursday signed safety Lewis Cine, a first-round pick, edge rusher Esezi Otomewo, a fifth-round selection who played at he University of Minnesota, running back Ty Chandler, a fifth-round pick, wide receiver Jalen Nailor, a sixth-round selection, and tight end Nick Muse, a seventh-round pick.

The Vikings had 10 selections in last month’s draft. Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., a second-round pick, guard Ed Ingram, a second-round pick, linebacker Brian Asamoah, a third-round selection, and cornerback Akayleb Evans, a fourth-round pick are in line to start the rookie minicamp under injury protection agreement.

