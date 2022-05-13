JKBOSE Important Notification for Class 9th Students 2020-22

The 17-year-old Stillwater-area boy who was pulled from the St. Croix River Thursday night following a water emergency has died.

The teen’s name was not released on Friday morning pending family notification. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating his cause of death, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach around 5:40 p.m. Thursday after witnesses reported the teen had gone underwater while playing with friends.

Emergency crews arrived on scene within minutes and immediately began searching for the missing teen. He was located by a member of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office rescue dive team just after 6:30 p.m.

The teen was transported by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he died Friday morning.