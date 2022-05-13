News
Joe Schoen dips into Dolphins, Bills past to fill front office vacancies
Giants first-year GM Joe Schoen has made four hirings to his retooled front office.
Chris Rossetti is the new director pro scouting, Dennis Hickey is the assistant director of player personnel, Mike Derice joins as a national scout, and Scott Hamel comes on board as an area scout in the southwest.
Rossetto, a native of Mississauga, Canada, spent the previous seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins, the first two (2015-16) working with Schoen. Rossetti was the Dolphins’ assistant director of pro scouting in 2021.
Schoen worked with the Dolphins as a national scout (2008-12), assistant director of college scouting (2013) and director of player personnel (2014-16) before joining the Buffalo Bills.
Hickey comes to the Giants from the Bills, where he was a senior national scout from 2017-21 while Schoen was Brandon Beane’s assistant GM. Schoen and Hickey also go back to Miami together, when Hickey was the Dolphins’ GM in 2014-15.
Derice spent the previous 10 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, the last nine as an area scout with a focus on the northeast region. He worked with Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown in Indianapolis for two seasons when Brown was a recruiting specialist (2013) and assistant director of player personnel (2014).
Hamel arrives from the Chicago Bears, where he was an area scout in the midwest (2017-20) and southeast (2021).
Schoen hired Brown away from the Eagles as his new assistant GM in February and reassigned Kevin Abrams as senior VP of football operations and strategy. Then Schoen waited until after his first draft to make more sweeping changes.
Almost immediately after the draft was over, Schoen fired director of college scouting Chris Pettit, college scouting senior personnel executive Kyle O’Brien, senior pro scouting executive Ken Sternfeld and senior pro scout/football systems analyst Matt Shauger.
Now he’s bringing some of his own people on board to fill the void.
The Giants will host their rookie minicamp Friday through Sunday at their facility in East Rutherford. The camp will be open to the media on Friday and Saturday.
Zach LaVine reportedly set to undergo left knee surgery as the Chicago Bulls star weighs free agency
Zach LaVine reportedly will undergo surgery after struggling with soreness and swelling in his left knee throughout the 2021-22 season.
LaVine will undergo arthroscopic surgery to address the injury — which flared up in January — and is expected to fully recover this summer, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
LaVine previously tore the ACL in his left knee in 2017, creating further concern about any discomfort. He missed the final two games before the All-Star break to receive treatment, which included injections of cortisone and platelet-rich plasma.
Although LaVine played through the injury after the All-Star break, the discomfort significantly limited his movement and forced the Chicago Bulls star to take games off throughout the latter third of the season.
LaVine started the season with injury concerns after he tore a ligament in his thumb. Those misfortunes continued through the final game of the postseason, which the guard missed after testing positive for COVID-19 for the third time in the last year.
Despite juggling injuries and illness, LaVine recorded a stalwart season for the Bulls alongside DeMar DeRozan, earning his second-straight All-Star selection while averaging 24.4 points and 4.5 assists.
LaVine wouldn’t commit to a Chicago return next season during his exit interview in April. He hits the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this summer on the heels of his eighth NBA season — and first winning season.
“I’ve been here for the past five years. I have to do this as a business decision, as a man, just to not be viewing it one way,” LaVine said. “It’s unrestricted free agency. For my family, for me, I have to go and look at this as a decision where I have to be open-eyed. I have to make my list and talk to everybody.”
St. Paul Regional Water breaks ground on $250 million, four-year upgrade to McCarrons Water Treatment Plant
In Maplewood, St. Paul Regional Water Services broke ground on Thursday on major improvements to the the water treatment plant facility that services 450,000 customers in St. Paul and much of the east metro.
The $250 million, four-year project — which will effectively construct a brand new plant next to the existing one — will be the largest capital undertaking in the history of the water utility.
The McCarrons Water Treatment Plant has been the sole producer of water for the utility’s clients since 1920, producing an average of 40 million gallons per day — enough to cover a football field in 93 feet of water.
It’s one of 31 facilities in the country recognized by the Partnership for Safe Water with the President’s Award, but as it approached the century-mark, St. Paul Regional Water Services and an appointed Board of Water Commissioners decided it was time for a major overhaul that will introduce modern technology and get ahead of future challenges.
That includes new lime-softening solids contact clarifiers, new recarbonation basins and a new ozonation treatment process for enhanced taste, odor control and disinfection.
“With more stringent regulations and the challenge of meeting the needs of a growing community, upgrading our water infrastructure reaffirms our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of public health today and well into the future,” said St. Paul Regional Water Services General Manager Patrick Shea, in a written statement.
The project will be delivered in phases, starting with demolition this summer and construction of the new facilities beginning later this year. Once the new water treatment plant is operating, the decommissioned facilities will be demolished and new labs and office spaces will be built. Final sitework and landscaping is expected to wrap up in 2026.
The project is led by the design-build team of Jacobs, PCL Construction and Magney Construction. Brown and Caldwell, as well as Stantec, are serving as the utility’s advisors.
St. Paul man sentenced to more than 9 years for robbery spree in 2021
A St. Paul man was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for conducting a robbery spree last summer.
Warren Dean, 27, who had pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in federal court in Minneapolis, also received three years of supervised release to follow his prison term. His robberies were committed in St. Paul.
Dean entered a Speedway gas station on June 14, 2021, and flashed a realistic-looking gun replica at employees. After ordering them to give him money from the cash register he fled with $292.
Dean also admitted to robbing or attempting to rob six more other businesses between June 14 and June 16, 2021.
After his last robbery on June 16, St. Paul police tried to apprehend Dean but he fled, leading them on a 30-mile car chase that ended in North Minneapolis after he struck numerous parked cars. Dean was arrested after a four-hour standoff with police.
Dean pleaded guilty to a count of robbery under the Hobbs Act, a federal law enacted in 1946 and originally used to curtail racketeering in labor disputes. Today, it is commonly used by prosecutors to increase the penalties of a specific type of crime. Prosecutors need only prove that the natural consequences of the offense would have an effect on interstate commerce.
