Joe Schoen dips into Dolphins, Bills past to fill front office vacancies

Giants first-year GM Joe Schoen has made four hirings to his retooled front office.

Chris Rossetti is the new director pro scouting, Dennis Hickey is the assistant director of player personnel, Mike Derice joins as a national scout, and Scott Hamel comes on board as an area scout in the southwest.

Rossetto, a native of Mississauga, Canada, spent the previous seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins, the first two (2015-16) working with Schoen. Rossetti was the Dolphins’ assistant director of pro scouting in 2021.

Schoen worked with the Dolphins as a national scout (2008-12), assistant director of college scouting (2013) and director of player personnel (2014-16) before joining the Buffalo Bills.

Hickey comes to the Giants from the Bills, where he was a senior national scout from 2017-21 while Schoen was Brandon Beane’s assistant GM. Schoen and Hickey also go back to Miami together, when Hickey was the Dolphins’ GM in 2014-15.

Derice spent the previous 10 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, the last nine as an area scout with a focus on the northeast region. He worked with Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown in Indianapolis for two seasons when Brown was a recruiting specialist (2013) and assistant director of player personnel (2014).

Hamel arrives from the Chicago Bears, where he was an area scout in the midwest (2017-20) and southeast (2021).

Schoen hired Brown away from the Eagles as his new assistant GM in February and reassigned Kevin Abrams as senior VP of football operations and strategy. Then Schoen waited until after his first draft to make more sweeping changes.

Almost immediately after the draft was over, Schoen fired director of college scouting Chris Pettit, college scouting senior personnel executive Kyle O’Brien, senior pro scouting executive Ken Sternfeld and senior pro scout/football systems analyst Matt Shauger.

Now he’s bringing some of his own people on board to fill the void.

The Giants will host their rookie minicamp Friday through Sunday at their facility in East Rutherford. The camp will be open to the media on Friday and Saturday.

