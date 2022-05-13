News
Kashmir University Professor among three Govt employees dismissed for ‘terror links’
Srinagar, May 13, KDC: J&K government on Friday invoked Article 311 of the Constitution of India yet again to dismiss its three more employees, including a professor of Kashmir University, Police Constables and a teacher from service for their alleged “terror links and secessionist activities.”
Official sources told news agency Kashmir Dot Com (KDC) that Altaf Hussain Pandit, chemistry Professor of Kashmir University is among three government employees, who have been sacked by the J&K administration for actively supporting militancy. The two others are Mohd Maqbool Hajam, teacher in school education department and Ghulam Rasool, a Jammu Kashmir Police Constable. The recent crackdown is part of the government effort to detect and mitigate ‘terror’ elements within the system who somehow managed to sneak in within the system in previous regimes.
Altaf Hussain Pandit, Chemistry Professor of Kashmir University is said to be actively associated with Jamaat-e-Islam (JeI) and he had crossed over to Pakistan for ‘terror’ training. He had remained an active militant of JKLF for three years before his arrest by security forces sometime in 1993. Altaf Hussain remained an active cadre of JeI and worked as a militant recruiter. He was instrumental in organizing stone pelting, violent protests on killing of militants in 2011 and 2014. In 2015, Altaf Hussain became executive member of the Kashmir University Teachers Association and used his position to propagate secessionism among students. It is learnt that Altaf Hussain was instrumental in motivating three students of Kashmir University to join militant ranks.
Another government employee, Mohd Maqbool Hajam, a teacher of school education department and a terror over ground worker (OGW) used to radicalize people. He was part of a mob which attacked a police station in Sogam and other government buildings. Despite being a government teacher, he was always found to be involved in terror activities.
Ghulam Rasool, a constable of Jammu Kashmir Police was working as an underground supporter of militants. He also acted as an informer to militants and used to tip off militants and OGWs about anti-militancy operations. He also used to leak the names of police personnel involved in anti-militancy operations. He was also in touch with Hizbul Mujahideen militant Mushtaq Ahmad alias Aurangzeb, who has crossed over to Pakistan.
Sources further said that the designated committee in Jammu and Kashmir for scrutinizing and recommending cases under article 311 (2) (c) of the constitution of India has recommended termination of these 3 employees from the government service for having terror links and working as over ground worker (OGW). (KDC)
Detention of WNBA’s Griner in Moscow extended by 1 month
MOSCOW (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner had her pre-trial detention in Russia extended by one month Friday, her lawyer said.
Alexander Boykov told The Associated Press he thinks the relatively short extension indicated that Griner’s case would go to trial soon. The 31-year-old American basketball player has been in custody for nearly three months.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, was detained at a Moscow airport in February after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage. She faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Griner appeared for the brief hearing at a court outside Moscow handcuffed, wearing an orange hoodie and holding her face down. She did not express “any complaints about the detention conditions,” Boykov said.
The Biden administration says Griner is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.
“Today’s news on Brittney Griner was not unexpected, and the WNBA continues to work with the U.S. government to get BG home safely and as soon as possible,” the basketball league said in a statement.
State Dept spokesman Ned Price said diplomats from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow spoke with Griner on Friday and reported she “is doing as well as can be expected in these circumstances.”
Russian officials have described Griner’s case as a criminal offense without making any political associations. But Moscow’s war in Ukraine has brought U.S.-Russia relations to the lowest level since the Cold War.
Despite the strain, Russia and the United States carried out an unexpected prisoner exchange last month — trading former Marine Trevor Reed for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the United States.
While the U.S. does not typically embrace such exchanges, it made the deal in part because Yaroshenko had already served a long portion of his sentence.
The Russians may consider Griner someone who could figure into another such exchange.
The State Department last week said it now regards Griner as wrongfully detained, a change in classification that suggests the U.S. government will be more active in trying to secure her release even while the legal case plays out.
The status change places her case under the purview of the department’s Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, which is responsible for negotiating for the release of hostages and Americans considered wrongfully detained.
Also working on the case now is a center led by Bill Richardson, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who helped secure the release of multiple hostages and detainees, including Reed.
It’s not entirely clear why the U.S. government, which for weeks had been more circumspect in its approach, reclassified Griner as a wrongful detainee. But under federal law, there are a number of factors that go into such a characterization, including if the detention is based on being an American or if the detainee has been denied due process
Besides Griner, another American regarded as unjustly detained in Russia is Paul Whelan, a corporate security executive from Michigan. Whelan was arrested in December 2018 while visiting for a friend’s wedding and was later sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage-related charges his family has said are bogus.
7th Pay Commission: Good News Minimum basic salary of employees will increase from 18000 to 26000 rupees a month, Modi government will announce soon
7th Pay Commission: Employees hope that soon the government will increase the minimum basic pay of the employees
7th Pay Commission latest update: Central government employees can get to hear another good news. The government has recently increased the DA from 31 per cent to 34 per cent. Now the employees are hopeful that soon the government will increase the minimum basic salary of the employees. At present, the minimum basic pay of employees is Rs 18,000. Employees are continuously demanding to increase it from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 per month.
The union of central government employees has been demanding for a long time to increase the minimum basic pay. He is demanding from the government to increase the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. With the increase of fitment factor, the salary of the employees will automatically increase.
Will the government increase the fitment factor?
If the government announces an increase in the fitment factor of central employees, there will be a big hike in their salaries. At present, the employees are getting salary under the fitment factor on the basis of 2.57 percent, which is to be increased to 3.68 percent. This will increase the minimum wage of the employees by Rs 8,000. This means that the minimum wage for central government employees will increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.
Basic salary will increase
If the fitment factor is increased to 3.68, the basic pay of the employees will be Rs 26,000. Right now if your minimum salary is Rs 18,000, then excluding allowances, you will get Rs 46,260 (18,000 X 2.57 = 46,260) as per 2.57 fitment factor. Now if the fitment factor is 3.68 then your salary will be Rs 95,680 (26000X3.68 = 95,680).
Earlier the basic salary was Rs 7,000 per month
The Union Cabinet had in June 2017 approved the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission with 34 amendments. The entry level basic pay was increased from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000, while the highest level i.e. secretary was increased from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. For Class 1 officers, the starting salary was Rs 56,100.
Yankees say they aren’t worried about Jonathan Loaisiga’s early-season struggles
CHICAGO — Jonathan Loaisiga got the win, but left the game still looking for his confidence Thursday night. The Yankees right-hander came into the Yankees’ 15-7 win in the seventh inning with a runner on, walked a batter and then gave up a three-run homer.
It’s been that kind of year for Loaisiga.
“That’s unlike him,” Aaron Boone said of Loaisiga losing command, getting behind and then walking Tim Anderson. “We saw that a couple times and it hurt him in some early outings where he had back-to-back outings and he kind of struggled, but he’s kind of righted the ship since then.
“And tonight was that he just struggled with his command.”
So, the red flags are not going up publicly with the Yankees yet, but it is shocking considering how great he was last season.
After a dominating 2021 season, in which he was closing games as Aroldis Chapman struggled to find his command, Loaisiga is off to a very slow start this season. The Yankees have been able to overcome his struggles, because the rest of their bullpen has been simply dominant, and like Thursday night the offense can just overpower teams.
But it is an issue to keep an eye on.
Last season, Loaisiga was 9-4 with a team-best 2.17 ERA and five saves in 57 appearances.
He had 69 strikeouts and just 16 walks over 70.2 innings pitched. He allowed just three home runs all season.
Thursday night, Loaisiga walked Anderson, the first hitter he faced. Then he gave up a home run to Yoan Moncada.
The walk was the eighth that Loaisiga had issued in 13.2 innings pitched this season. That is more than half the walks he gave up last season. His 13.7% walk rate is the worst of his career and in the bottom 10% of major league pitchers.
The homer was the third he has given up this season, matching the number he allowed in all of 2021. His homer per nine innings rate (1.4) is the second worst of his career.
Loaisiga has his highest hard-hit percentage (31.3) in the last three years and the second lowest strikeout percentage (23.3) of his career.
Matt Blake thinks that this is really the next step for Loaisiga; the league’s hitters have acknowledged how good he is, made adjustments to attack him and now he needs to make changes.
“He’s kind of put himself on the map and people know who he is. So I think there’s probably a little bit more understanding of what he’s going to try to do to them. So I think now he’s got to add and adjust to them,” the Yankees pitching coach said. “Guys are cheating on his fastball in certain areas, and he’s gotta be able to throw the slider for strikes a little bit more and that type of stuff, but not overly concerned. Just you always want to see a guy perform well and trust his stuff. I think that his confidence will come.”
A scout watching Loaisiga Thursday night noted that the sinker that was so effective for him last season wasn’t working for him.
“The sinker isn’t sinking,” the American League scout said. “He was up and middle of the plate on the Moncada homer. He doesn’t seem to have the command that made him so effective last season either.”
The sinker has lost about a mile per hour of velocity from last season, which could indicate where the issue is. Loaisiga is also throwing his slider about 5% more than he did in 2021 at the expense of his four-seam fastball. The slider has also lost almost two mph off of the 2021 version.
Those are things that are trending in the right direction now, though, Blake said. He’s more concerned that Loaisiga find his confidence and go back to attacking hitters.
“I think for me, it’s just a little bit of confidence right now. I think he’s just kind of got to get back to being aggressive and attacking in the zone,” Blake said. “A couple of times it just felt like he was a little tentative around the zone and it’s natural. He got punched in the mouth a little bit by [Blue Jays slugger] Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and [Orioles slugger] Austin Hays and I think he is just getting up to full speed now. The velo is coming up and we’re just trying to get the slider shaped to tighten up a little bit but we’ve talked he’s healthy and he’s getting the work in.
“He just has to continue to go back out there and trust his stuff.”
