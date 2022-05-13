Finance
Lien Talk Part 2 – Lien Stripping and the Cramdown
Well folks, it’s time for part two of how to maximize your bankruptcy exemptions: lien stripping. Last week we discussed lien avoidance as a way to remove the secured status of certain lien that impair your bankruptcy exemptions.
Today I want to say a few words about lien stripping, which refers to the stripping of the secured status of a lien that is not adequately secured by equity in an asset.
Lien stripping, also referred to as a lien cramdown, involves the removal of a secured portion of a lien in cases where the present market value of the asset is not sufficient to secure the entire lien. That is, a lien is only a secured claim to the extent that the asset to which it attaches has value. In situations where the lien exceeds the value of the asset, that portion of the lien exceeding asset value is unsecured.
To clarify let’s consider the following situation regarding automobile loans, which is a common application of lien stripping. Pretend you currently have a remaining balance of $20,000 on your car loan. According to Kelley Blue Book, the current market value of your car is only $13,000.
Lien stripping may be applied during your bankruptcy proceedings such that the secured portion of your car loan is reduced to $13,000 and the remaining $7,000 of your loan is stripped of its secured status, to unsecured.
Lien stripping is a valuable tool available in both chapter 13 and chapter 11 bankruptcy. Unfortunately, lien stripping does not apply when filing chapter 7 bankruptcy.
Unlike the avoidance of specific liens that impair exemptions, most liens can be stripped if they meet these requirements. The one big exception to this is the primary home mortgage.
Currently, bankruptcy law states that voluntary liens secured only by the residence of the debtor cannot be stripped in chapter 11 or chapter 13 bankruptcy. The bright side is that, in Arizona Bankruptcy Court, second mortgages that are wholly unsecured may be stripped of their secured status. Keep in mind that these details may change as congress reviews and revises bankruptcy law.
Another important point to make is that the recent changes to bankruptcy law appear to limit lien stripping of automobile loans to those vehicles purchased outside of 2 ½ years. That is, the amendment says that §506 does not apply to those vehicles purchased within the last 910 days. Thus lien stripping may not help you recover that large chunk of value your new car loses when you drive it off the lot.
To sum it up, both lien stripping and lien avoidance can be powerful tools that may save you a large sum of money when filing for bankruptcy. These are pretty complex topics, and thus best handled by a qualified bankruptcy attorney.
As always, I am a licensed bankruptcy lawyer available for free consultations at my Phoenix office if you need any questions answered regarding your Arizona Bankruptcy.
Finance
Why the Casino Player Development Team Serves As the Heartbeat of the Casino
The casino player development team has always been and remains the heartbeat of the casino. It is this team consisting of the director, host manager, executive hosts, casino hosts, slot hosts and player development reps that cater to the players who produce the most revenue for the casino. This is the instrumental group that is most often at the forefront when the player first arrives on property and throughout their stay at the property. It is the many faces of the PD team that many guests will repeatedly verify makes them feel the most “wanted” and “valued”. And feeling wanted and valued is instrumental in developing loyalty from the guest.
The casino player development organization must be a well-oiled team that has systems and programs in place that provides the guest with an experience that is seamless and flawless. From the moment the guest calls in and books a room to the time they get in the limo to return to the airport, the player development team must not skip a beat. No “T” can go uncrossed and no “I” can go un-dotted. It is the most simple details that must be checked and double checked to insure that the guest has an experience that is not just pleasing, but most importantly, extraordinary.
This team of executives must be led by a dynamic leader, most often the player development director, who understands not only the importance of having a systematic, analytic method for tracking the performance of the department, but also the intricacies and delicacies of servicing players in a way that is personal and efficient, yet fun and lively. This director must have the capability of putting themselves in the position of the general manager who must account for all the dollars being spent to recruit and retain the high roller and yet, they must also understand the position of the host who has to face the player and serve as the representative of the casino who’s loyalties must at least appear to lie with the player even though the casino is actually the employer of the host. It is a fine line to walk for any and all player development executives. And as the casinos become more cost-conscious, this line does not become easier, but rather tougher.
Nonetheless, the group of player development folks is inevitably the most personable and noticeable of any of the employees at the casino property. They are the ones who love what they do so much that they are willing to answer their phones 24/7 just to make certain that a player never goes unnoticed or unappreciated and always has someone to call about any desire or demand they wish to be fulfilled.
It is the casino player development team that truly does serve as the heartbeat of the casino. They are in the middle of the action, whether it be the VIP Party, the sporting event, or the hot action on the casino floor. They constantly strive to maintain the loyalty of their current players while relentlessly seeking new players as well. They are known by name more than any other employee on the property. It is these loyal casino employees who make the casino a place high rollers wish to be.
Finance
6 Effective Digital Marketing Tips for Interior Designers
Gone are the days when people used to explore magazines or books to get inspiration for interior design.
The internet has become the main source to get ideas on any topic. As business owners, that means potential customers are browsing Google daily to get inspirations for interior design.
When growing an interior design business, the first question you should ask is, “How do we reach clients and introduce them to our interior design services?” The best way is digital marketing. Digital marketing alone can offer your interior design business a lot of benefits. It can help display your work, meet potential clients, attract new visitors, and get more business leads all at once. The only challenge is to ensure that the digital marketing strategy you’re using is effective enough to achieve and optimize all these things together.
Here are some digital marketing essentials you should use in 2018 to maintain your lead flow and get profit. A strong digital presence takes a lot of effort and time to develop, but these online marketing strategies will provide instant positive results. Have a look at these interior designer marketing strategies:
Build an effective website:
In digital marketing, there is a range of marketing channels but the first point of interaction between a business and a lead is a functional website. This is where people go to learn more about your business and who you are. Your website is an introduction to your services and a showcase of your work. It’s also the spot for visitors to reach and find you when they are looking for the services you provide. Remember, your portfolio is an important part of your business website. Make sure to add some professional images showcasing your greatest works. Try using infographics for better explanations. An impressive website helps you turn your awesome business ideas into a successful brand.
Start blogging:
Blogging is one of the best ways to share your expertise and talent. Start blogging and update your blog once or twice every week for optimal results. You can write anything on your blog you want to write. You can write about your services, share past projects or case studies or simply tips on home decoration. Be professional and post only meaningful things. Make sure your audience realizes how highly experienced you are in your field through your content.
Use social media:
If you don’t have a business account on social media, go and create one now! Account creation on social media is completely free and a great way to stay connected with your target audience and leads. Upload your best project photos to Instagram and Facebook with interesting content to grab your followers’ attention. Post photos of your current projects with catchy taglines. If your followers find your posts attractive, they might share them with their followers too! Pinterest isn’t a social media platform, but it’s a great spot for interior designers to be found. Create boards with photos of well-designed homes and rooms including your past and current projects.
Utilize the power of video:
Incorporating video into your marketing plan is ranking high in strategy these days. One major benefit of using video is that they rank high in search engine results on their own without you having to put much effort in optimization. Try to improve the appeal of your brand portfolio with creative videos. Make an introductory video which explains your approach and tactics to; interior design and share it on YouTube!
Try to display your work or designs through visual mediums and enhance your overall visibility and profile. If you want, you can share these videos on social media platforms or use them into your blog posts to enhance your SEO (Social Engine Optimization) and drive more and more traffic to your business website.
SEO for your interior design business:
One of the most impressive ways to improve your business presence over the web is by utilizing SEO. Start your research for relevant keywords and optimize your interior design website with the best keywords for your business. When it comes to ranking for interior design, there are two major keywords used by people in research. They are ‘interior designer’ and ‘interior decorator’. But, if you’re promoting your brand in a major city, try using ‘interior designer Los Angeles’ for example to rank higher in your area. Don’t forget to mention your niche or specialty. Maybe it’s Coastal Cottage style or Modern Industrial. Whatever it might be, showcase your work and use those keywords! Build single pages so that people come to know your expertise and find your specializations easily.
Maintain your reputation:
There is no doubt that the most influential marketing content for your business is created by your clientele, not you. Online reviews given by your clients work as an honest assessment of your efforts and past projects. Plus, these reviews make a great impact on hiring decisions. Three main things you should focus on:
Every project you undertake has lasting repercussions on your business reputation and marketing efforts. To get great reviews, delight your customers with your quality work. If anything goes wrong, you will get low reviews which impact your marketing.
Always be proactive to get positive reviews from your happy customers. Make efforts and ask all your happy clients to leave good comments.
Monitor all comments about your brand on social media or other platforms to attract visitors.
These are some effective digital marketing tips for interior designers. Use these strategies and make your way to improve your ranking on search engine results and get great benefits for your interior design business!
Finance
Case Study of a Sole Trader DJ
I often read on the DJ online communities newbie questions such as “How much should I charge?” or “What methods should I use for structuring my disco fee?”
This year, I had a pleasant chat with a full-time mobile DJ based in the South East (Kent) with over five years DJ experience, who was kind enough to share a breakdown of his calculations for inclusion in a marketing section of a DJ forum.
Although mentioned a couple of times, I’ve presented his fee structures as a sole-trader again for perusal!
Personally, he needs to take home clear over fifteen hundred pounds per month( £1543.31) which broken down is approximately around three hundred and fifty pounds per week (£356.14) or around fifty pounds per day (£50.87)
When added together, his major monthly outgoings which include the mortgage, council-tax payment and utility bills total over nine hundred and fifty pounds per month (£950.00). His food bill is around two hundred and twenty pounds a month (£220). At this point, it’s worth reminding that these where his calculations broken down. Purchases which have not been included yet in this break-down are music purchases such as mp3 downloads and Compact Discs, diesel fuel or repair costs towards the maintenance and upkeep of his disco equipment.
Breaking down his figures a little further into a weekly cost which totalled over eighty five pounds per week (£86.15) the following outgoings equate to around three hundred and seventy pounds per month (£373.31):-
Office:
Telephone, advertising and stationary – £38.46 per week
Electricity & Heating (Office Use) – £10.57 per week
Web Host – £3.25 per week
Mobile Phone and wi-fi (PAYG) – £10 per week
Vehicle:
Car tax – £3.55
Vehicle Insurance and Breakdown Cover – £10 per week
Insurances:
Equipment Insurance £4.23 per week
Portable Appliance Test – £2.79 per week
National Insurance – £2.35 per week
Public Liability Insurance (£10m) – £0.95p per week
He basic charge for a gig is slightly over three hundred pounds (£315.00). Incorporated into this is a provision for TAX, a mark-up of fifteen percent and allocation for a full tank of fuel (£66.00). For seasonal work, he’ll vary his fee slightly according to demand for particular key dates.
Under his Terms and Conditions of hire, to secure his DJ service, he accepts a reservation fee of fifty pounds. The balance must be settled either fourteen days prior to the function or on the night in cash. Before undertaking any overtime, he ensures that the payment is upfront which equates to thirty pounds per half hour entered.
Given that his service is a ‘Retro Disco’, he has little need to make new music purchases on a regular basis. He also provides a Karaoke disco service.
For 2009, his diary is sounding pretty busy. He intends to add at least ten pounds to his fee from April.
On a side note, he flatly refuses to operate for a venue who pay out less than two hundred and fifty pounds a night. This is due to a number of factors which he briefly summarised as not wishing to work in those areas which would not pay his fee. Baring in mind that he covered the South East across London, Kent and Essex, there are several London Boroughs alone he particularly (and happily) avoids.
Our conversation was drawing to a close. I enquired how much he would charge for his service if he was out entertaining on-top of a full-time job, he said he’s charge around one hundred and fifty pounds to two hundred pounds a function. This, in his opinion, was a reasonable fee for a part-time entertainment service and around half of what he believed full-time services would charge for the same hours.
Given the recent licence introductions, before I could go any further he was quick to jump in and say the licence did not apply to him, he did not need it!
On a final note, I asked him how concerned or worried he was about the future of his service in the current downturn. He agreed that the future was pretty uncertain, especially for the South East although so far, everything was not looking too bad!
Lien Talk Part 2 – Lien Stripping and the Cramdown
Why the Casino Player Development Team Serves As the Heartbeat of the Casino
6 Effective Digital Marketing Tips for Interior Designers
Teen missing in St. Croix River located by divers; boy’s condition unknown Thursday night
Case Study of a Sole Trader DJ
Bitcoin Gains Momentum, Why Break Above $30K Is Crucial
Making Money Online With Forums
5 Reasons to Hire a Professional Web Development Company
Is Cashcrate Legit? Learn the Real Truth
1920 Posts, SSC Jobs Recruitment 2022
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News6 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special