Limitless Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Is It Happening Or Is It Just A Rumour?

Tower of God is a fantastic anime based on the same-named Manhwa by Korean artist SIU, which tells the narrative of Talise Uzer. Telecom Animation Film is in production, with Aniplex affiliate Rialto Entertainment handling Japanese production and Sola Entertainment handling production management. Tower of God Season 1 gained massive traction. But, now Tower of God Season 2 is what we need.

The manga first played on Japanese broadcast(Tokyo MX, BS11, G.Y.T., G.T.V.) and in South Korea (Navor Series On). After that, it premiered on Crunchyroll as a co-production under the banner “Crunchyroll Originals.”

Plotline Of The Series

A tower calls “Regulars,” exceptional people who promise to realize their biggest desires. Those who gain fortune, fame, influence, or the more essential than most of these will have all they desire.

Bam is a tiny boy who has lived his entire existence in a deep dungeon with nothing except a filthy rag and a weak light. As a result of the situation, his entire existence had turned full upside down as Rachel, a girl who appeared to him in the morning.

He gained knowledge about everyone in society from Rachel after they became great pals. His world falls apart when Rachel says she has to say goodbye to him to reach the Tower. As he fixes his views on the Tower, intending to chase her no matter what, a miracle unfolds.

For the tower, a small boy named, Bam was chosen. Bam is was the one behind opening the gates of the tower on his own which helped to lead him to start his new journey. His species named Irregulars are the people who are responsible to shaken the civilization to its core.

The Public’s Reaction

One of the most apparent reasons for Tower of God’s appeal is its action, which features a relatively sophisticated fighting system and fierce conflicts to go along with it. Furthermore, its graphic style and status as a webtoon emphasize the stylization of these fights. Fans are quite excited about the show arriving on screens.

Korean Wave is still alive in this popular culture. The wave helped in clearing the decision to bring the animated version for the series. Before ever becoming successful in the United States, Korean media grew popular in Japan.

The storylines of Tower of God and Snowpiercer, a 2013 South Korean film directed by the same director, are very similar. Snowpiercer, produced by the now-Oscar-winning Bong Joon-ho, likewise depicted a disadvantaged gang navigating a framework to strike back at the privileged and reconcile with loved ones. The series’ time leaps and opportunity to observe the characters evolve is refreshing compared to some anime’s seemingly static protagonists.

More Information On Publication Date.

Will there be a second season of the Tower Of God anime? Line webtoon gave the official English translations in July 2014. The webtoon series has accumulated a lot of traction over the years and is still going strong. Chapter 516 for the show came on 27th December 2021

In 2013, the successful manhwa franchise produced a mobile role-playing game, a tremendous hit. Tower of God will get an adaptation for an anime film under the production of Telecom Animation Film in 2020. From April 2, 2020, through June 24, 2020, the first series of the Tower of God animation broadcast in Japan.

More About Season 2 Updates

S.I.U.’s Tower of God is expected to be back with a new anime sequel shortly, trying to make it one of the most renowned South Korean manhwa. The much more eagerly awaited news from Season 2 of Tower of God has emerged, and supporters will be ecstatic.

According to Yoshihiro Takeda, a prominent animator, and director, Tower of God Season 2 is now in the works, and the official announcement can be revealed among enthusiasts at any time. He recognized this and conveyed his views on the movie in a statement to a Twitter follower.

In addition, Telecom has decided not to animate Nagatoro’s second season, implying that Tower of God Season 2 is in the works. The crew will almost definitely be unchanged from the previous season.

Takeda-san removed the post to avoid any more issues due to a lot of press coverage and countless questions from fans regarding the production. As a result, the remark is not available on his Twitter handle.

Tower of God’s webtoon was purchased by Crunchyroll last year, and the first season, comprised of 1wonderful episodes, was broadcast on Crunchyroll’s official platform. The series has earned a lot of attention for its beautiful graphics, rich narrative, and storyline.

However, neither the creator nor Crunchyroll released any information about the anime series’ future after Season 1. Indeed the author retook a break from the narrative for a while, now he’s back. Even with him, the aspirations for the second season of Tower of God have returned. Crunchyroll has yet to make the announcement, and it may take some time. The real kicker is that a successor to Tower of God is in the process, and we should know something from the developers shortly about an official release and trailer.

Season 2 Of Tower of God Seems To Have A Premiere Date.

Tower of God’s second season is still yet to be approved. As a result, anticipating its launch date will be sooner. Crunchyroll director Carter Hahnselle told Anime News Network earlier this year, “For the time being, I can’t say much more than that.” Tower of God Season 2 is set to premiere, assuming Crunchyroll approves it and the production company begins to work on it shortly.

The Plot Of Tower Of God 2

Season 1 of God’s Tower finished on a fascinating note. Bam was reconnected with Rachel after traveling the route to the Tower for her sake. Bam and his pals assured Rachel that they would assist her in passing the Official’s Test, but Rachel deceived him at the very last minute as she was greedy.

Her past was also revealed, revealing how she used Bam to mount the Tower, thereby pushing Bam out of the way. They subsequently tried to kill him by erecting barrier protection around him.

On the other side, Bam remains healthy and well, intent on scaling the Tower and revealing the truth behind Rachel’s operations. And the predetermined Bam will have to overcome even more obstacles. In addition, Bam’s arduous journey to the top of the Tower will be continued in Tower of God Season 2. Don’t forget to share this article with your fellow otakus for other manga latest updates on your favorite shows.

News About The Author Of The Tower of God Manhwa

Lee Jong Hui, the author of the manhwa S.I.U., was taking a hiatus due to wrist and back issues. He chose not to take any downtime from his work, which is the chief cause. He seems to have some psychological symptoms. For the supporters, this was a letdown. S.I.U. Came to the series as a composer after a long sabbatical.

Season 2 Will Have How Many Episodes?

The amount of episodes in the Tower of God anime is another essential consideration. The anime’s first season is comprised of 13 segments.

Tower of God has enough source material left over to make three seasons, not just two. So the second season, as per our expectations, will include 12 to 15 episodes, and when it is as popular as the first, the corporation will move forward for the third.

Cast Of The series

Series 2 of “Tower Of God” is anticipated to have the following actors.

Matthew Rak Wraithraiser is played by David Rudd, while Johnny Yong Bosch plays Bam. Valerie Rose Lohman as Rachel, Chris Hackney plays Khun Aguero Agnes, Scott Whyte as Shibisu, Hochu Otsuka plays Headon, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Evan Edroch, Takuya Eguchi as Shibisu, Trent Mills is Lero Ro, Cherami Leigh portrays Anaak Jahad, Toshinari Fukamachi as Hatz, and Hochu Otsuka as Hochu Otsuka Endorsi Jahad is played by Jeannie Tirado, and Christina Valenzuela plays Serena. Kira Buckland plays Yuri Jahad, and Kyle McCarley plays Evan Edroch.

Tower of God Game

Tower of God has, of obviously, been a great hit for a lot longer, with Webtoon boasting that its weekly broadcasts had a total audience of five million by 2015. In 2013, Google Play released a mobile game based on the series, which is still popular today.

Shortly after its first release, the Tower of God mobile RPG has topped 100 million gamers. The series has also inspired a variety of action figurines, some of which are limited-edition and more expensive. Without a doubt, Tower of God plays a significant role in a manga adaptation.

In April, South Korea, Japan, and the United States will release The Tower of God, replicating in South Korea, Japan, and the Americas. Rialto Productions oversee the show’s production.

In 2016, the game was first launched on all commercial platforms. Following the next half of 2016, the game was among the most popular, ranking in the top five on Android Market in South Korea. Hero, a crossover game came back in 2019. The God, Tower of God, and Hardcore Leveling Warrior were all incorporated.

Is There An Official Trailer?

The official Trailer for Tower of God Season 2 is not out yet. We will edit this section as soon as the official trailer is available. You can also watch the official trailer for Season 1 now as well.

What Can We Expect from Season 2?

The second season will almost certainly be based on part 2 of the manhwa serial Tower of God, as the first season was. If this is correct, the show will feature new characters. The sitcom’s second season will continue Bam’s quest for answers to Rachel’s betrayal, which began in the previous season. In addition, he might be attempting to find out why Rachel acted the way she behaves.

On his new trip, Bam may confront new problems and opponents, which will be foreign to him. All of this will be on top of coping with the Tower’s increasingly complex reality, preventing him from climbing it.

Repellista, Yuri’s sister, would be introduced to him. Wangnan Ja will confront challenges in the first test because he has been set on fire. Newcomers to the series include Rapdevil, Prince, and Ehwa Yeon. A substantial amount of source material for the series, spanning over a decade, can readily aid in the adaptation. Fascinate fans who are into reading Manhwa would love using the source material.

Where To Watch In The U.S.A?

Where To Watch In The U.S.A?

You can expect to watch the series in the U.S.A on Crunchyroll/Netflix. Crunchyroll's anime streaming service now has Tower of God, a Crunchyroll original, available to watch. The first season of the show. Crunchyroll customers will be able to see the complete 13-episode series as a result.

If Manhwa drama gets a revival then Crunchyroll is what you need to stream online.

God’s Tower Anime has garnered a lot of positive feedback. IMDB page says Tower of God was the winner for Crunchyroll Anime Prizes in seven categories back in 2012. In addition, Kevin Penkin received Best Score for the series at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 20121.

