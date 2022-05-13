News
Loons continue to seek any positivity at Seattle Sounders
The Seattle Sounders solidified their status as Major League Soccer’s top-class organization when they became the league’s first club to win the CONCACAF Champions League in late April.
Minnesota United, meanwhile, has yet to qualify for the regional tournament for clubs from North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The Loons have never even earned a point in an MLS game in Seattle.
Minnesota is 0-7-0 in all league games at Lumen Field since 2017, including, infamously, the 3-2 collapse in the Western Conference final in 2020. They will get another crack at 3 p.m. Sunday, a nationally televised game on ESPN.
“It’s one of the places where if you don’t go play really well and finish off your chances, it’s tough to get a result,” MNUFC center back Michael Boxall said Thursday.
Boxall brought up the 2021 season opener when he felt the Loons played well before Joao Paulo’s golazo in the 49th minute. It all unraveled in a 4-0 loss.
“They score a bomb out of nowhere and then a few mental lapses and the game is done,” Boxall said. “It’s not good enough to do it for 60 minutes; you need to show up for the full 90.”
Minnesota (4-4-2) is 1-2-1 on the road this season and needs a result to stay above the playoff line in the Western Conference.
While Seattle hosted a trophy over Mexican club Pumas in the CONCACAF Champions League final, the Sounders (2-5-1) currently are mired in 13th place in the West, partly due to their focus on winning the regional championship.
The Loons won’t have to worry about Paulo contributing another long-range missile — something he’s often done in the matchup. He tore his ACL in the CCL final.
Boxall mentioned capitalizing on scoring chances, which has been a struggle for the Loons. While they scored twice in the U.S. Open Cup victory over Colorado this week, they have been shut out in two straight league games.
One encouraging sign for manager Adrian Heath is attacker Franco Fragapane showing signs of improving in the cup game. He assisted on Abu Danladi’s goal in Wednesday’s first half, but missed a good scoring chance in Thursday’s second half.
“I thought he looked a bit more like his old self,’ Heath said. “He got himself in good spots, he got in the box, and that’s when he’s at his best, when he can create.”
News
JKBOSE Important Notification for Class 9th Students 2020-22
JKBOSE Important Notification for Class 9th Students 2020-22
Extension of Dates for Online Submission of Registration Returns in respect of Class 9th students for the Academic Session 2020-22 W/Z J.D
In continuation to Notification Nos:-F(RRNotif/Reg)2020-22/JD Dated:08-11-2021 , F( RRNotif/Reg/Ext.)2020-22/1D Dated:01-12-2021 & No:F/RR Notif/Reg/Ext.)2020-22/JD Dated:21-12-2021, it is for the information of all concerned that the dates for submission of Online registration returns for the students of Class 9th for the Academic Session 2020-22 W/Z who have to appear in Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Session Annual Regular 2022 W/Z in the Affiliated Academic Institutions of Winter Zone areas of Jammu Division including Leh have been extended w.e.f 12-05-2022 to 18-05-2022 with a total fee of Rs. 1580/- per candidate (Actual Fee Rs. 580/- + Late Fee Rs. 1000/-) to be deposited through online mode and a penalty of Rs. 3000/- to the concerned institution shall be deposited via Offline mode in their respective Sub/Branch Offices, otherwise no RR numbers will be generated.
Also Read : JKBOSE Fresh Date Sheet for Class 10th, 12th Kashmir — Download Pdf Here
JAMMU AND KASHMIR BOARD OF SCHOOL EDUCATION, JAMMU
The post JKBOSE Important Notification for Class 9th Students 2020-22 appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Teen pulled from St. Croix River has died
The 17-year-old Stillwater-area boy who was pulled from the St. Croix River Thursday night following a water emergency has died.
The teen’s name was not released on Friday morning pending family notification. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating his cause of death, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities were called to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach around 5:40 p.m. Thursday after witnesses reported the teen had gone underwater while playing with friends.
Emergency crews arrived on scene within minutes and immediately began searching for the missing teen. He was located by a member of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office rescue dive team just after 6:30 p.m.
The teen was transported by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he died Friday morning.
News
Dolphins sign two seventh-round draft picks and 14 undrafted free agents ahead of rookie minicamp
The Miami Dolphins announced they signed their two seventh-round draft picks, outside linebacker Cameron Goode and quarterback Skylar Thompson, on Friday morning ahead of the start of rookie minicamp.
Goode, out of California, was selected with the No. 224 pick on Day 3 of the draft on April 30, and Thompson, the Kansas State signal-caller, was taken at 247.
Goode was a three-year starter for the Golden Bears, earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a graduate student in 2021. In his college career, Goode totaled 170 tackles, 21 sacks, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Thompson, who will be a 25-year-old rookie as of June 4, was a four-year starter for the Wildcats, where he became the only player in school history with more than 6,000 career passing and 1,000 rushing yards. He started 40 career games, totaling 7,134 passing yards and 42 passing touchdowns while adding 1,087 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns.
The Dolphins have two other rookies from their small draft class yet to be signed, third-round linebacker Channing Tindall, a Georgia product, and fourth-round wide receiver Erik Ezukanma from Texas Tech.
Miami also announced on Friday that it signed 14 undrafted free agents: offensive lineman Blaise Andries, defensive lineman Owen Carney, offensive lineman Ty Clary, tight end Tanner Conner, offensive lineman Kellen Diesch, cornerback Elijah Hamilton, punter Tommy Heatherly, linebacker Deandre Johnson, cornerback Kader Kohou, safety Verone McKinley, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, defensive lineman Ben Stille, running back ZaQuandre White and defensive lineman Jordan Williams.
