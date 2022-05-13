Finance
Making Money Online – Easy With an Online Investment Opportunity
There is a proven online money making opportunity that does not require start up costs, no selling and does not require recruiting. Believe it or not, these opportunities do exist on the Internet. Making money online is becoming easier with the right home based business.
When this opportunity was first launched a few years ago, many people were skeptical about it. They were wondering if it was real and if there was a catch. Those who missed the opportunity three years ago when it was launched must be regretting it now. Those who signed up and are managing to build income streams are now laughing all the way to the bank. They are the ones who studied, researched and evaluated the business before joining.
I have become convinced that the high rate of failure for home based businesses has more to do with the types of businesses people choose rather than the businesses.
There is a type of home based business online investment opportunity that is recession proof and attracting a lot of attention from savvy entrepreneurs. This type of opportunity is free to join and does not require large amounts of money to reap profits. They are in fact, affordable for everyone and is a real business that is legitimate and registered in the US and UK. It is a proven, working system that will make money for you.
You can build long term monthly income and multiple streams of income easily and safely. It may very well be the only viable alternative to a traditional job, especially during these difficult economic times.
Do not be afraid or skeptical of the word investment. It has been around for a long time and continues to make money for a huge number of people. Make no mistake about it; there are online investment opportunities that are not pyramid schemes, not get rich quick schemes and not high yield investment programs.
If you are serious about making money online, perform due diligence and select the right online investment opportunity that you can work from home.
How To Work From Home And Make Money With CPA Offers
CPA offers are just another form of affiliate marketing. You are still promoting someone else’s product for a commission. The only difference is that you don’t have to convince anyone to buy anything and no sale has to take place for you to get paid. All you have to do is get some one to sign up for an offer, request a quote or fill out some sort of form.
Let me give you a real life example. Lets say you are promoting a CPA offer for insurance quotes and the offer pays out $3 every time you refer someone and they request a insurance quote. That means that anytime someone clicks on your link and fills out the request form, you get paid. Millions of people search for information about insurance quotes every month. That means you could make a really nice income from home with this type of offer.
Insurance quotes is a very popular niche. But it is just one of the many niches that pay per action. Which by the way is what CPA stands for. Cost Per Action. The visitor only has to perform a certain action for you to get paid.
Some other popular niches are dating, weight loss and the medical field. So as you can see, the earning potential with CPA offers is virtually unlimited. However, if you are completely new to this whole work from home thing, then you will want to start off with basic affiliate marketing first.
You see, most CPA networks have an approval process and they won’t approve you unless you can prove that you know what you are doing. So get your feet wet with basic affiliate marketing first and then graduate to CPA offers.
There are of course ways you can maneuver around the CPA networks and get approved but truthfully that’s not what you want to do. The top CPA networks pay close attention to how much income you are bringing in for their network. If you are producing decent results each and every month, most of them will disable your account.
So start out with a basic affiliate network such as ClickBank. Once you learn the ins and outs of affiliate marketing and you understand traffic generation, you can go sign up for a few CPA networks.
A good idea is to start building a list right out the gate. That way when you move into CPA offers you will already have an audience you can promote to.
Twelve Seeds To Plant To Keep Your Sales Funnel Full
If you have a few full time clients and need more, you need to market your business on an on-going basis. When you do this, your sales funnel stays full, and you line up prospects so you consistently have new clients. Once you have this funnel, getting clients become just a numbers game, and works in your favour. You don’t have to accept any old proposal with boring work just because you need the money.
You are in control. You decide who you are going to work with. You can decide your rates. You can position yourself as a consultant that solves your clients’ problems, and not just someone looking for work.
Really? Just by keeping a full funnel?
Yes, but there are two drawbacks. It takes time to get it to work like that, and you have to be at it constantly. You need to realise that marketing your business online is an on-going process, and not something you can do sporadically.
You can kick-start this process by nurturing the relationships you already have. Go through all those business cards that you got at various networking events. Get in touch with them, ask if they need your services, ask if they would mind going onto your mailing list so you can keep in touch, and ask them for referrals.
You can use Social Media as well to keep in touch. Just get dialogues going with no sales pitch. Then start asking about their business and offer a solution. Eventually you can ask for an appointment when the dialogue goes that way.
Start with what you had success with before. Work with your warm market first. This can produce quick results. Once you got results, you can start marketing to a cold market.
This is how to get started:
Plant your “seeds”
You need more than one marketing method that works so that you can get prospects in from more than one place.
Here are twelve ideas that you can implement one at a time:
1. Write a free report and post it to your website. It can be titled: “10 reasons to… ” Or “5 ways you can… ”
2. Join or start a business networking group where you can meet people and make quality relationships.
3. Give one speech per month that is related to your niche. If you are not into public speaking, you can join Toastmasters and learn. This is a great way to attract clients.
4. Guest blogging. Find other blogs in your niche and approach them for reciprocal guest blogging.
5. Write a book or e-book. This is a long term project not for the faint-hearted, but will boost your credibility and establish you as an authority.
6. Send out a laser targeted Direct Mail. Remember to test this first, and send to your ideal clients. Make sure you offer them something they want.
7. Start an online magazine, ezine or newsletter. Make sure you focus on your clients’ needs and show how you can help by various examples and stories. This is a great way to keep in your prospects’ mind.
8. Partner with professionals who have services that go with yours. For example, if you are a Life Coach, develop a relationship with a psychologist or EFT practitioner that can help your prospects in a different capacity and to whom you can send referrals to and receive referrals from.
9. Sign up with a good autoresponder and write a series of 10 – 20 emails to keep in touch with prospects. These should give them some useful content on your business and how you have helped other clients.
10. Build a second website on a related niche as niche marketing works. For example, if you are a life coach, you can have a business related website and one for individuals.
11. Join a trade association which is a great way to meet targeted prospects.
12. Write articles to establish your credibility and give great content for your website.
It is all about getting in touch and staying in touch with your target market and keeping your name, face and business in front of them so that you are the person they associate with your niche. This will help them to refer people to you and to phone you when they need you.
Off-Page SEO Techniques
Off-page SEO is a set of techniques that drives traffic to your site and increases your Page Rank (PR). The purpose of off-page SEO is to complement your on-page SEO efforts with Google Juice. Links, likes, shares, pins, wins, leans, twins, blings and whatever else is out there all play a role to your off-page SEO efforts. Below you will find techniques that can help get your off-page SEO started, refine your current efforts, or just give you some ideas. I will rate these techniques using something I just came up with: the GJS (Google Juice Scale). The Google Juice Scale ranks these off-page SEO techniques from 1 to 10 (1=OK 10=Super).
Off-page SEO Techniques (by my Google Juice Scale)
Blogging (GJS = 10)
Blogging is the best way to create brand awareness and to bring visitors to your site. Not all blogs are created equal and you may have to spend a bit of time to make sure that your content is of quality. Quality brings readers back. “Write it and they will read!” Having a blog is great because you can get your ideas “out there” and the same time, make a name for your brand! A blog’s best friend, besides readers, is Social Media.
Social Networking (GJS = 10)
Some of the most popular are Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+, MySpace (just kidding), you may also look for non-well known, like CafeMom (which receives ~1M visitors/month). There is a flavor for everyone and there is a target for every brand. Any page that has some kind of networking abilities is a page that can increase your brand awareness and potentially increase your PR.
Blog and Forum Marketing (GJS=8)
Reading other blogs of interest and participating in forums is a great practice. Find something aligned with your industry and start reading and commenting. Bloggers find it encouraging when there are other experts in the industry dropping a note on their posts. So how is it that you can benefit from this? On every blog and forum where you can register, you get a profile. In most cases, this profile will have a place to add a website. In forums, you can add a website and other branding to your forum signature. Potentially, every answer and every comment can turn into a link!
Directory Submission (GJS=4)
Online directories have existed since the availability of the Internet. They are a little passe (as my wife would say), however, I find they still have real value. To maximize your exposure and the effectiveness of your listing, try a niche directory related to your industry.
Photo Sharing (GJS=6)
Photo sharing can be a fun way to create brand awareness. If you are in design or another visually demanding industry, you know what I mean. Flickr, Picasa, Photo Bucket, Pitch-a-Pic, Snap-a-Shot, etc. are great sites to share your pictures and get links going. Do not check the last two; I made those up.
Article Submission (GJS=3)
As mentioned earlier, blogging is one of the best ways to generate off page SEO, but it takes time to generate a following. Suppose you need to get some traction right away. Thankfully, there are some nice websites out there that already have a nice PR score, (some 6 and upwards) that allow you to submit your own editorial content. Ezine is a website that will give you a good start, and you may want to stick with it as a long term off-page SEO technique. These techniques will keep you busy for a while and will yield positive results, although some faster than others. Keep in mind that an effective off-page SEO strategy contains a combination of techniques.
