Making Money Online With Forums

You can use forums to make money online from home since it is one of the best media to advertise or market your services and products. A forum is an online community where users share their views on various topics, asking and answering questions as well posting helpful articles.

Recommended websites:

· Digitalpointforum.com

· Warriorforum.com

1. Before you can take advantage of any forum, you have to first find out their terms of use to know if you can promote a link in your signature. There are forums that allow direct advertising of your services and products. If a forum allows links either that of your site or an affiliate link, then you have the chance to make money at home online.

2. Create an account at the forums of your choice. Carefully fill in your details. Write a user profile that matches your interest as you will want to specify in your signature.

3. If you are using a forum that disallows sales pitch, you can only use your signature to advertise what you want. In such a forum, you should start posting by responding to other people’s threads.

4. Give your expertise. Do not try to promote anything in your posts, let your signature do that for you.

5. Endeavour to explain your points in simple sentences. Just try to make sense. Remember your aim is to position yourself as an expert in your niche, and that forum users are proactive information seekers. When your post makes sense, you are going to have more traffic to the site you are indirectly promoting.

6. Be real in your posting. Do not attack anyone. Apologize when you are wrong in a point of discussion. You are simply building credibility.

7. Submit blog posts or articles if there are platforms for that in the forum. The whole idea is to be a problem solver.

8. At Digital Point, you can market your products and services. You will find users who are looking for skillful users to whom they want to outsource jobs such as article writing, traffic generation, and even the sales of e-books are permitted in this forum. Make sure you follow the rules of the forum.

9. Furthermore, if you are really serious about making money online from home and you are ready for a bit of hard work, start your own discussion forum on a niche you understand very well. You will be able to make money from banner advertising and Google AdSense or any other pay-per-click advertising program.

10. You can mine forums for hot ideas which you can use to create a certain product or service which many users seem to be talking about and on which they are asking questions.

Pros

Using forums gives more flexibility and profitability when it comes to making money at home online compared to marketing your skills at freelance sites.

Cons

Many similar offers make forum highly competitive. It may force you to offer some services for unreasonable fees.

In the use of forum to make money online at home, strictly adhere to rules lest you be blacklisted. Once you lose credibility, you will lose favor with co-users. Also, ensure that whatever offer you want to promote is scam-free.