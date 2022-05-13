Finance
Measuring Marketing Performance Toolkit
There exist many definitions of marketing, in fact, too many. Together with the progression of the Internet, and consequently the development of new marketing techniques, technologies and stratagem, new definitions of marketing are appearing in large numbers. However plural and diverse the definitions of marketing may be, the essence of the said remains intact. Marketing is still no doubt the unique function of the business enterprise and no prosperous business is possible nowadays without effective marketing.
Most businesses believe that marketing effectiveness is expressed solely in numbers. Apparently, there are aspects (metrics) of marketing effectiveness that can be quantified and measured. The first and foremost goal of marketing is to create customers. Consequently, the effectiveness of this aspect of marketing can be evaluated by the number of new customers, new leads of a company or, in case of telemarketing, the number of completed calls. Another significant metric of effectiveness is the number of new products purchased by existing customers since the objective of any enterprise that intends to stay competitive in the market is not only to create new customers but to value and retain the ones they have already.
Measuring the response is another simple and cogent way to evaluate marketing activities. By taking the total cost of a marketing activity (for example, from an advertisement) and dividing it by the total number of responses, you determine the cost per response ratio. This cost per response ratio can help you decide if this activity was a success by comparing it with other alternative marketing activities. A standard measure of the effectiveness of various marketing activities is marketing ROI (return-on-investment).
Apart from the above there are aspects of marketing effectiveness that cannot be quantified. Many marketing analysts state that the mission of marketing is to establish an environment in which the customer appreciates the benefits of doing business with your firm, to set the stage for making the sale, to create the circumstances that make the sale the next logical, appropriate step. The uniqueness of a company that sets it apart from the competitors, its strong hold on the market place, i.e. the status of a company as the acknowledged leader in the field, the ability to stay at the forefront of the customer’s mind can all be considered the benchmarks for testing marketing success of an enterprise.
Marketing effectiveness that results in businesses achieving its sales targets, enhanced profits and increased bottom line performance is determined by both quantified and non-quantified metrics. The concept of singling out certain metrics when analyzing the efficiency of marketing policy and performance has been adopted by many and continues to evolve. Making marketing more accountable is an opportunity to put the effectiveness of your marketing performance to test. The elaboration of modus operandi for measuring marketing performance has become a hot issue in today’s marketing discussions. There are two parties concerned that are interested more than others in the solution of the issue. The first party represented by chief executive officers, chief financial officers and board directors want to know that investment into marketing brings profit. Marketers that make the second party want to proof the same.
The solution of the problem took the form and shape of a scorecard, no surprise. Thus, marketing is becoming the last in the list of business functions to accept scorecards – a concise report featuring a set of measures that relate to the performance of an enterprise, as a means for measuring marketing activities in order to give an all-embracing view of the performance of the above business department.
The next question that arises here is how many metrics and which in particular will make a scorecard comprehensive and all-embracing. Some economists claim that there are over 50 marketing metrics; however, it is clear that not all of them are equally important. A scorecard that is able to accurately diagnose and predict the future of marketing performance will comprise the fundamental metrics that evaluate only what is really important.
The fundamental metrics should include not only quantified metrics that are easy to measure (for example, number of new customers, ROI) but also non-quantified ones (brand awareness, brand equity) since it is the latter which are mostly able to determine the long-term vitality of a business. Thus, elaboration of a perfect scorecard measuring marketing performance needs certain training. Surveys show that the ones that already exist may still need some refinement and updating.
Finance
Making Money Online – Easy With an Online Investment Opportunity
There is a proven online money making opportunity that does not require start up costs, no selling and does not require recruiting. Believe it or not, these opportunities do exist on the Internet. Making money online is becoming easier with the right home based business.
When this opportunity was first launched a few years ago, many people were skeptical about it. They were wondering if it was real and if there was a catch. Those who missed the opportunity three years ago when it was launched must be regretting it now. Those who signed up and are managing to build income streams are now laughing all the way to the bank. They are the ones who studied, researched and evaluated the business before joining.
I have become convinced that the high rate of failure for home based businesses has more to do with the types of businesses people choose rather than the businesses.
There is a type of home based business online investment opportunity that is recession proof and attracting a lot of attention from savvy entrepreneurs. This type of opportunity is free to join and does not require large amounts of money to reap profits. They are in fact, affordable for everyone and is a real business that is legitimate and registered in the US and UK. It is a proven, working system that will make money for you.
You can build long term monthly income and multiple streams of income easily and safely. It may very well be the only viable alternative to a traditional job, especially during these difficult economic times.
Do not be afraid or skeptical of the word investment. It has been around for a long time and continues to make money for a huge number of people. Make no mistake about it; there are online investment opportunities that are not pyramid schemes, not get rich quick schemes and not high yield investment programs.
If you are serious about making money online, perform due diligence and select the right online investment opportunity that you can work from home.
Finance
How To Work From Home And Make Money With CPA Offers
CPA offers are just another form of affiliate marketing. You are still promoting someone else’s product for a commission. The only difference is that you don’t have to convince anyone to buy anything and no sale has to take place for you to get paid. All you have to do is get some one to sign up for an offer, request a quote or fill out some sort of form.
Let me give you a real life example. Lets say you are promoting a CPA offer for insurance quotes and the offer pays out $3 every time you refer someone and they request a insurance quote. That means that anytime someone clicks on your link and fills out the request form, you get paid. Millions of people search for information about insurance quotes every month. That means you could make a really nice income from home with this type of offer.
Insurance quotes is a very popular niche. But it is just one of the many niches that pay per action. Which by the way is what CPA stands for. Cost Per Action. The visitor only has to perform a certain action for you to get paid.
Some other popular niches are dating, weight loss and the medical field. So as you can see, the earning potential with CPA offers is virtually unlimited. However, if you are completely new to this whole work from home thing, then you will want to start off with basic affiliate marketing first.
You see, most CPA networks have an approval process and they won’t approve you unless you can prove that you know what you are doing. So get your feet wet with basic affiliate marketing first and then graduate to CPA offers.
There are of course ways you can maneuver around the CPA networks and get approved but truthfully that’s not what you want to do. The top CPA networks pay close attention to how much income you are bringing in for their network. If you are producing decent results each and every month, most of them will disable your account.
So start out with a basic affiliate network such as ClickBank. Once you learn the ins and outs of affiliate marketing and you understand traffic generation, you can go sign up for a few CPA networks.
A good idea is to start building a list right out the gate. That way when you move into CPA offers you will already have an audience you can promote to.
Finance
Twelve Seeds To Plant To Keep Your Sales Funnel Full
If you have a few full time clients and need more, you need to market your business on an on-going basis. When you do this, your sales funnel stays full, and you line up prospects so you consistently have new clients. Once you have this funnel, getting clients become just a numbers game, and works in your favour. You don’t have to accept any old proposal with boring work just because you need the money.
You are in control. You decide who you are going to work with. You can decide your rates. You can position yourself as a consultant that solves your clients’ problems, and not just someone looking for work.
Really? Just by keeping a full funnel?
Yes, but there are two drawbacks. It takes time to get it to work like that, and you have to be at it constantly. You need to realise that marketing your business online is an on-going process, and not something you can do sporadically.
You can kick-start this process by nurturing the relationships you already have. Go through all those business cards that you got at various networking events. Get in touch with them, ask if they need your services, ask if they would mind going onto your mailing list so you can keep in touch, and ask them for referrals.
You can use Social Media as well to keep in touch. Just get dialogues going with no sales pitch. Then start asking about their business and offer a solution. Eventually you can ask for an appointment when the dialogue goes that way.
Start with what you had success with before. Work with your warm market first. This can produce quick results. Once you got results, you can start marketing to a cold market.
This is how to get started:
Plant your “seeds”
You need more than one marketing method that works so that you can get prospects in from more than one place.
Here are twelve ideas that you can implement one at a time:
1. Write a free report and post it to your website. It can be titled: “10 reasons to… ” Or “5 ways you can… ”
2. Join or start a business networking group where you can meet people and make quality relationships.
3. Give one speech per month that is related to your niche. If you are not into public speaking, you can join Toastmasters and learn. This is a great way to attract clients.
4. Guest blogging. Find other blogs in your niche and approach them for reciprocal guest blogging.
5. Write a book or e-book. This is a long term project not for the faint-hearted, but will boost your credibility and establish you as an authority.
6. Send out a laser targeted Direct Mail. Remember to test this first, and send to your ideal clients. Make sure you offer them something they want.
7. Start an online magazine, ezine or newsletter. Make sure you focus on your clients’ needs and show how you can help by various examples and stories. This is a great way to keep in your prospects’ mind.
8. Partner with professionals who have services that go with yours. For example, if you are a Life Coach, develop a relationship with a psychologist or EFT practitioner that can help your prospects in a different capacity and to whom you can send referrals to and receive referrals from.
9. Sign up with a good autoresponder and write a series of 10 – 20 emails to keep in touch with prospects. These should give them some useful content on your business and how you have helped other clients.
10. Build a second website on a related niche as niche marketing works. For example, if you are a life coach, you can have a business related website and one for individuals.
11. Join a trade association which is a great way to meet targeted prospects.
12. Write articles to establish your credibility and give great content for your website.
It is all about getting in touch and staying in touch with your target market and keeping your name, face and business in front of them so that you are the person they associate with your niche. This will help them to refer people to you and to phone you when they need you.
