MeT Predicts Rains In Plains, Snowfall In Higher Reaches In J&K From ….
MeT Predicts Rains In Plains, Snowfall In Higher Reaches In J&K From 16 may
Srinagar, May 13 (GNS): Weatherman on Friday forecast “widespread” moderate rain and thunderstorm with hailstorm at some places and snowfall over higher reaches in Jammu and Kashmir from May 16 to 18.
“Today, weather most likely to remain mainly clear to partly cloudy turning generally cloudy and windy towards late afternoon,” an official of the local meteorological department here told GNS. “Same weather most likely to prevail till May 16,” he said, adding, “Thereafter, widespread moderate rain/thunderstorm with hailstorm at some places of Jammu & Kashmir and snow over higher reaches is most likely during May 16th (evening)-18th.” He said there are 70% chances for rain and snowfall during the time.
Meanwhile the meteorological department official here told GNS Srinagar recorded a low of 14.1°C against 14.2°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 3.5°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 10.5°C against 11.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 7.3°C against 7.5°C last night. The temperature was 2.2°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.
Kokernag recorded a low of 11.7°C against 11.9°C on the previous night. It was 2.4°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 7.0°C against 7.2°C on the previous night, the official said. While 5.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 1.5 °C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 10.9°C against 11.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.3°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.
Jammu recorded a low of 24.7°C against 26.5°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 14.8°C, Batote 16.5°C and Bhaderwah 12.3°C, the official added. (GNS)
3 JKAS Officers Transferred In Jammu and Kashmir
3 JKAS Officers Transferred In Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar, May 13 (GNS): Government on Friday ordered transfer of three JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.
According to a government order Sahil Jandyal (JKAS), Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mendhar, holding the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar Mendhar, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Jammu Development Authority.
Reetika Arora, JKAS Secretary, Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner, (Migrants), Jammu, against an available vacancy Jammu Relief Organization.
Mohammad Jhangir, JKAS, CDPO, Haveli, Poonch, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mendhar, the order, a copy of which lies with GNS. “He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar Mendhar, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.” (GNS)
Kashmir University Professor among three Govt employees dismissed for 'terror links'
Kashmir University Professor among three Govt employees dismissed for ‘terror links’
Srinagar, May 13, KDC: J&K government on Friday invoked Article 311 of the Constitution of India yet again to dismiss its three more employees, including a professor of Kashmir University, Police Constables and a teacher from service for their alleged “terror links and secessionist activities.”
Official sources told news agency Kashmir Dot Com (KDC) that Altaf Hussain Pandit, chemistry Professor of Kashmir University is among three government employees, who have been sacked by the J&K administration for actively supporting militancy. The two others are Mohd Maqbool Hajam, teacher in school education department and Ghulam Rasool, a Jammu Kashmir Police Constable. The recent crackdown is part of the government effort to detect and mitigate ‘terror’ elements within the system who somehow managed to sneak in within the system in previous regimes.
Altaf Hussain Pandit, Chemistry Professor of Kashmir University is said to be actively associated with Jamaat-e-Islam (JeI) and he had crossed over to Pakistan for ‘terror’ training. He had remained an active militant of JKLF for three years before his arrest by security forces sometime in 1993. Altaf Hussain remained an active cadre of JeI and worked as a militant recruiter. He was instrumental in organizing stone pelting, violent protests on killing of militants in 2011 and 2014. In 2015, Altaf Hussain became executive member of the Kashmir University Teachers Association and used his position to propagate secessionism among students. It is learnt that Altaf Hussain was instrumental in motivating three students of Kashmir University to join militant ranks.
Another government employee, Mohd Maqbool Hajam, a teacher of school education department and a terror over ground worker (OGW) used to radicalize people. He was part of a mob which attacked a police station in Sogam and other government buildings. Despite being a government teacher, he was always found to be involved in terror activities.
Ghulam Rasool, a constable of Jammu Kashmir Police was working as an underground supporter of militants. He also acted as an informer to militants and used to tip off militants and OGWs about anti-militancy operations. He also used to leak the names of police personnel involved in anti-militancy operations. He was also in touch with Hizbul Mujahideen militant Mushtaq Ahmad alias Aurangzeb, who has crossed over to Pakistan.
Sources further said that the designated committee in Jammu and Kashmir for scrutinizing and recommending cases under article 311 (2) (c) of the constitution of India has recommended termination of these 3 employees from the government service for having terror links and working as over ground worker (OGW). (KDC)
Detention of WNBA’s Griner in Moscow extended by 1 month
MOSCOW (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner had her pre-trial detention in Russia extended by one month Friday, her lawyer said.
Alexander Boykov told The Associated Press he thinks the relatively short extension indicated that Griner’s case would go to trial soon. The 31-year-old American basketball player has been in custody for nearly three months.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, was detained at a Moscow airport in February after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage. She faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Griner appeared for the brief hearing at a court outside Moscow handcuffed, wearing an orange hoodie and holding her face down. She did not express “any complaints about the detention conditions,” Boykov said.
The Biden administration says Griner is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.
“Today’s news on Brittney Griner was not unexpected, and the WNBA continues to work with the U.S. government to get BG home safely and as soon as possible,” the basketball league said in a statement.
State Dept spokesman Ned Price said diplomats from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow spoke with Griner on Friday and reported she “is doing as well as can be expected in these circumstances.”
Russian officials have described Griner’s case as a criminal offense without making any political associations. But Moscow’s war in Ukraine has brought U.S.-Russia relations to the lowest level since the Cold War.
Despite the strain, Russia and the United States carried out an unexpected prisoner exchange last month — trading former Marine Trevor Reed for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the United States.
While the U.S. does not typically embrace such exchanges, it made the deal in part because Yaroshenko had already served a long portion of his sentence.
The Russians may consider Griner someone who could figure into another such exchange.
The State Department last week said it now regards Griner as wrongfully detained, a change in classification that suggests the U.S. government will be more active in trying to secure her release even while the legal case plays out.
The status change places her case under the purview of the department’s Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, which is responsible for negotiating for the release of hostages and Americans considered wrongfully detained.
Also working on the case now is a center led by Bill Richardson, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who helped secure the release of multiple hostages and detainees, including Reed.
It’s not entirely clear why the U.S. government, which for weeks had been more circumspect in its approach, reclassified Griner as a wrongful detainee. But under federal law, there are a number of factors that go into such a characterization, including if the detention is based on being an American or if the detainee has been denied due process
Besides Griner, another American regarded as unjustly detained in Russia is Paul Whelan, a corporate security executive from Michigan. Whelan was arrested in December 2018 while visiting for a friend’s wedding and was later sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage-related charges his family has said are bogus.
