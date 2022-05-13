Blockchain
MetaMetaVerse Drops 5,000 Unique MetaShip And NFTs On OpenSea For Cross-Metaverse
The MetaMetaverse team is happy to announce the MetaShip in the OpenSea marketplace. The MetaShips are the world’s first cross-chain upgradable Non-fungible (NFT) tokens and are required to purchase land in the Metametaverse later.
Victoria, Seychelles, on 13 May 2022, in the OpenSea marketplace, MetaMetaverse released a set of 5,000 unique NFTs. Each MetaShip has its own set of characteristics and properties that will serve different functions in the MetaMetaverse. The collection’s sale will take place from May 9 to May 13, with MetaShips available for 0.1ETH.
Joel Dietz, CEO, and Founder of MetaMetaverse says
MetaMetaverse is the first step to building a spacefaring civilization. The MetaShips are your ticket to getting there. We are happy to see many people signing up and getting their ships“.
The MetaShip collection is made up of different tiers of warships that can be recognized by their appearance and colors.
- Common – MetaShips in blue and grey are common (50 % of the supply)
- Uncommon – MetaShips in green, yellow, and red are uncommon (45% of the supply)
- Rare – Black and silver MetaShips are quite rare (4.54% of the supply)
- Extremely rare – Gold is extremely rare (0.55% of the supply)
The MetaShip collection is based on the Ethereum blockchain, but it will be upgradeable between chains. Metametalang instructions are used to upgrade Layer 2 solutions like Polygon. For validity and evidence of ownership, all token IDs will be stamped on the Ethereum blockchain.
The speed and combat abilities of one’s warship will be affected by the upgradeability of MetaShips. MetaShips also functions as a license for the new virtual community, allowing them to travel across multiple metaverses. The metaverse is a virtual reality domain in which people are supposed to create avatars of themselves in order to connect with others in the virtual world. Users of a MetaShip can access new kinds of governance that are appropriate for a space-age civilization.
MetaShips’ long-term goals include purchasing land in the MetaMetaverse and participating in upcoming blockchain games under this brand. MetaShip owners will also have access to MetaMetaverse’s future NFT awards and falls.
MetaMetaverse is a platform for building users’ own metaverse, completely with its own metametalang metaverse creation and interoperability language. Unique features include the ability to create their own games and fractal zoom, which allows users to split and sell their metaverse. MetaShips that can be upgraded also allow traveling through different metaverses.
Joel Dietz meta
@metametaverse.io
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author's. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Coins and Tokens – Aren’t these Terms the Same?
Despite the wild bloodbaths in the volatile market, the hype around investing in digital assets has not declined. New investors are getting aboard to explore the legion of cryptocurrencies. Governments have also set their foot in this realm to strengthen their economic resilience. Hence, cryptocurrencies are on their path to achieving global acceptance.
Investors often tend to fail in distinguishing the two alike terms – Coins and tokens. Crypto coins and tokens both possess their unique value in the virtual space but they are not completely alike. Many crypto newbies and even crypto enthusiasts are still perplexed about these.
Let’s take a deep dive into the topic and understand how the two terminologies are in contrast with each other.
What are Coins?
Coins are cryptocurrencies that live and operate on their independent blockchain. These are considered only as sources of payment.
Bitcoin, the giant crypto coin, is the pioneer of cryptocurrencies in the digital market. All other coins that entered the market following BTC are regarded as ‘altcoins’. Ethereum (ETH) is the top rival and the largest altcoin to invade the crypto market. Ripple (XRP) is a native crypto coin on the public blockchain XRP Ledger. Other alts such as Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), and Litecoin (LTC) run on their own blockchain ecosystems.
What are Tokens?
Tokens are crypto assets that run on a non-native blockchain rather than owning an independent blockchain. These operate majorly on smart contracts of their host blockchains.
The launch of the lucrative technology, smart contracts, by Ethereum in 2015 paved the way for the creation of ERC-20 tokens. Since then, Ethereum has been the home of ERC-20 tokens and numerous other tokens. ERC-20 token model is like the “golden standard” for creating tokens through smart contracts.
Unlike coins, the functionalities of tokens fall into diverse categories in the Defi space. Based on their sole purpose, tokens are categorized into the following groups:
Utility Tokens
These tokens are specific in granting access to certain services to projects related to decentralised Apps (dApps). These are also known as governance or application tokens. For example, Binance (BNB) is a utility token for paying the trading fee on the Binance crypto exchange.
Governance tokens are prominent members under utility tokens that grant on-chain governance powers to community users. Holders of governance tokens get to be a part of the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Chainlink (LINK) is a governance token of Chainlink network that runs on Polkadot ecosystem.
Security Tokens
Security tokens are special kinds of tokens that serve as the digital representation of real-world stocks, objects, corporate stakes, or real estate assets.
Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs)
These are inimitable digital assets that represent any intellectual property such as artwork, picture, music, or title. These tokens are generated from the ERC-721 token standards.
NFTs are the latest craze in the crypto industry which confers proof of ownership to its holders.
Ape-based NFTs, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Domain names-based NFTs, Ethereum Name Service (ENS), and Metaverse avatars based NFTs, Azuki, are the famous NFTs in early May 2022.
How are Coins Distinct From Tokens?
The presence of blockchain is the key difference that distinguishes both these terminologies. Coins run on their own blockchains whereas tokens run on the top of host blockchains.
The crypto coins are non-unique and serve only as payment options. For instance, the value of 1 BTC would remain uniform and the same on any platform. Whilst tokens have a multitude of specific functionalities that make them more unique than coins.
Moreover, coins don’t support governance-related utility functions such as voting mechanisms on their blockchains whereas tokens are specific to the protocol’s governance.
Divisibility is another key difference. Crypto coins can be divided into smaller units with allocated worth whereas tokens, especially the non-fungible ones, are indivisible. BTC can be divisible up to its eight decimal places and their constituent units are called satoshis. Smaller units of its rival, ether, are termed as ‘Wei’.
The price of the crypto coin is closely linked and is parallel to the profits of the native blockchain ecosystem. But the price of the token depends majorly on the success of the specific project.
Tokens are “programmable” assets that can’t be interchanged or replaced whereas Coins are interchangeable. For instance, 1 ETH can be exchanged for 1 ETH. Non-fungible tokens can never be replaced by another NFT.
Tokens that existed on non-native blockchains have migrated to their new and independent mainnet. One prominent token migration was Binance Coin (BNB) onto its own Binance Smart Chain. Initially, Binance was launched as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Later on, in 2019, BNB migrated to its new blockchain, BNB Chain.
During these migrations, the tokens existing on the host blockchain should be withdrawn by the users before the shift. After the shift, users can no longer withdraw the old version of the tokens.
The current dips in the trillion crypto market are drawing in new investors into the sector. Non-crypto users seem to drive through the panic and explore the crypto world. It becomes important for investors to clearly understand and distinguish market terminologies and trends to voyage in the highly volatile market.
Top 5 Low Price Cryptos With Huge Potential to Look Up
- The underrated coins listed are VET, LIBERO, SHIB, XEC, and HOT.
- Each coin possesses a unique attribute that stands out to bring focus.
Let us look at the Top 5 low price cryptocurrency that has huge potential to shine in the upcoming months.
VeChain (VET)
VET is a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) token, which is said to be highly undervalued. The token plans to utilize technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), peer to peer management to overcome general obstacles in the global market.
The platform considers its unique feature to be the dual token (VET) & (VTHO), plus fees-delegation and toolchain attributes in the ecosystem. These allow the crypto cautious industries to make use of the Vechain’s blockchain as ITaas and make transactions for the service offered in fiat currency.
The market cap is estimated to be $2 billion with a 24 % increase in the last 24 hrs. The price falls around $0.00325, and it ranks 34 in CMC.
Libero Financial (LIBERO)
LIBERO’s distinct characteristics can be seen as the auto-staking attribute, the investors get rewarded just by keeping their tokens in the wallet. Libero Financial advertises themselves to be the highest fixed APY rewarders, working on the stable rebase protocol.
It also offers Defi 3.0 multi-chain farming. LIBERO ranks 3446, with an $8 million market cap and the price is calculated to be $0.0008639 with a 2.84% increase as of now.
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
SHIB was launched to be a competitor for the other memecoin DOGE. It has its own DEX Shibaswap and is also going to develop algorithmic stablecoin SHI, whose value will be pegged to one cent rather than one USD. The Shiba Inu expects that to grow as a worldwide exchange medium even for normal people.
SHIB ranks 14 among the CMC, and value rates are around $0.0000135. The current market cap is $7 billion with a 19.66% percent increase in the last 24hrs.
eCash (XEC)
Bitcoin ABC has been modified as eCash (XEC), the major concern is only to act as a transaction mode for goods and services. It combines with the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) layer known as Avalanche. The XEC integrates with EVM and is also operable at its DeFi section. The anonymity, immutability, and transaction fee to be free and faster are the fundamental milestones.
XEC ranks 64, with an $842 million market cap and the price is calculated to be $0.00004807 with a 54.95% increase as of now.
Holo (HOT)
Holo is a decentralized peer-to-peer platform that supports DApps and doesn’t need any blockchain technology. The fuel charged for the transaction is proportionately applied to the development of the hosts and apps in the environment.
The market cap is estimated to be $522 million with a 33.71 % increase in the last 24 hrs. The price falls around $0.002933, and it ranks 88 in CMC.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this article solely author's. It is not interpreted as investment advice.
Top 5 Bitcoin Mining Softwares To Look Out For
There’s a bloodbath in the cryptocurrency market right now, and it has raised a lot of eyebrows! Even after the crash, investors are pinning their hopes onto Bitcoin. Bitcoin started it all and will always be the one to set expectations for the rest to follow.
Hence the curiosity leads some of them to buy Bitcoin on an exchange, while others pursue a dynamic path and look into Bitcoin mining. With Bitcoin mining, computing power is focused on solving intricate math problems to validate transactions and adding them to the blockchain ledger. Miners receive rewards for solving these puzzles.
Many are drawn to Bitcoin mining by the allure of potentially hefty payouts. Miners currently collect 6.25 Bitcoin for each successfully validated block. Eng Taing, who runs 261 personal Bitcoin mining machines, noted in April 2022 on how he’s collecting $111,000 per month from his ‘side hustle’ mining setup as he runs his private equity firm.
However, physical mining setups can quickly become expensive. As Bitcoin becomes more complex to mine, more advanced (and often costlier) equipment is needed to ensure sufficient computing power. Electricity prices are also a common challenge for prospective miners.
In August 2021, the Digiconomist’s Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index found it would take about 53 days’ worth of power for an average American household to mine one Bitcoin.
High costs have led many miners to look into alternatives like Bitcoin mining software sharing processing power via cloud mining. So instead of buying their equipment, the prospective miner can leverage their computing power alongside many others to mine Bitcoin and collect rewards.
The process is much more straightforward than running a solo mining operation. Many Bitcoin mining software offers a lot of versatility and attractive perks for crypto users. Here’s a list of five top Bitcoin mining software tools anyone can rely on to earn crypto.
Kryptex: Kryptex is a Windows application allowing users to leverage processing power to earn crypto. The software automatically starts upon computer startup and keeps running even while idle, allowing miners to cash out in fiat, Bitcoin, or even Amazon gift cards. In addition, miners can use their browser and other computer applications while Kryptex works.
Minosis: Minosis is a crypto mining startup allowing users to participate in pools to earn virtual currency. Uniquely, Minosis miners can earn Bitcoin no matter their mine and receive block rewards. Minosis mining software also streamlines transaction fees and simplifies the process to avoid high charges. Miners get paid in either their native currency or Bitcoin and keep track of profitability with Minosis’s robust monitoring system, whether they have a small mining presence or build out an industrial-scale mining operation.
SHAMINING: A cloud mining web platform, SHAMINING’s software allows users to purchase a contract (with a $500 minimum deposit). With more than 70,000 using the tool, SHAMINING’s popularity comes through its income calculator, access to real-time mining stats, and ease of use, especially for new crypto miners.
GMINERS: The fast-growing GMINERS software guarantees payouts within 24 hours and allows miners to check their stats from PCs, smartphones, or tablets. GMINERS is another popular choice as the platform offers a $0 setup fee, 24-hour support, and an uptime rate of 99.98%, ensuring miners make as much money as possible.
Nine dollars: Minedollar’s mining platform stands out for its security, protected with SSL and anti-DDoS tools and a referral program. Miners can earn 3% of the deposits from friends invited to the platform for life. Nine dollars offers a running list of referral commissions on its website and several tiered mining packages for customers to choose from.
Bitcoin mining software platforms continue to grow in popularity as traditional mining hardware prices out more crypto users. In addition, mining software streamlines the mining process for those new to the industry and allows users to harness as much computing power as they desire to build residual income as they go.
